Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges
78 The Promenade NJ, Edgewater [15]
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Location
78 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spirit Bar & Restaurant - Edgewater - 547 River Rd
No Reviews
547 River Rd Edgewater, NJ 07020
View restaurant
Rustica Lounge Bar & Restaurant - 565 Gorge Road
No Reviews
565 Gorge Road Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View restaurant