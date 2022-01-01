Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

78 The Promenade NJ, Edgewater [15]

78 The Promenade

Edgewater, NJ 07020

Bowls & Salads

moroccan bowl

moroccan bowl

$18.95

gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever chicken, cauliflower rice, crispy chickpea, beet hummus, kale, pickled red onion, organic grape tomato, harissa, spicy green goddess (610 cal)

brussel bowl

brussel bowl

$16.95

gluten free; brussel, organic sunny egg, cauliflower rice, spicy kimchi, wild mushroom, black sesame, thai gochujang (960 cal)

cali bowl

cali bowl

$16.95

gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (1000 cal)

small cali bowl

small cali bowl

$10.95

gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (510 cal)

caesar salad

caesar salad

$13.95

gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (855 cal)

small caesar salad

small caesar salad

$8.95

gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (425 cal)

kobb salad

kobb salad

$16.95

gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (910 cal)

small kobb salad

small kobb salad

$10.95

gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (515 cal)

southwestern salad

southwestern salad

$19.95

gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever jalapeno bbq chicken, avocado, cauliflower rice, marinated black bean, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, organic grape tomato, mixed greens, tortilla chip, jalapeno ranch (745 cal)

Shares

pickle chips w/ jalapeño ranch

pickle chips w/ jalapeño ranch

$9.95

gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch (350 cal)

honey brussels

honey brussels

$11.95

gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt (550 cal)

goin back to cauli

goin back to cauli

$12.95

tempura cauliflower, spicy kimchi, black sesame, jalapeno bbq (510 cal)

impossible nuggets (8) w/ honey mustard

impossible nuggets (8) w/ honey mustard

$11.95

served with honey mustard (730 cal)

popcorn chicken w/ buttermilk ranch

popcorn chicken w/ buttermilk ranch

$13.95

gluten free; never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1265-1910 cal)

jumbo wings w/ buttermilk ranch

jumbo wings w/ buttermilk ranch

$12.95

gluten free; never antibiotics ever jumbo wings, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1540-3580 cal)

super duper loaded fries

super duper loaded fries

$16.95

gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, avocado, spicy kimchi, organic marinated black beans, jalapeños, pickled red onions, scallions, jalapeño ranch (1030 cal)

share french fries

share french fries

$7.95

gluten free, vegan (560 cal)

share truffle fries

share truffle fries

$9.90

gluten free; asiago cheese, truffle salt, scallions (680 cal)

share bacon cheese fries

share bacon cheese fries

$11.95

gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, scallions (1015 cal)

share sweet fries

share sweet fries

$9.95

gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (650 cal)

share fries/sweet fries

share fries/sweet fries

$9.95

gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (560-655 cal)

Burgers & Sandwiches

All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
be my burger

be my burger

$12.95

The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

smokey ostrich

smokey ostrich

$19.95Out of stock

2 ostrich patties, asiago, bacon jam, wild mushrooms, red onions, smoke sauce. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (1070 cal)

elkasaurus

elkasaurus

$16.95

2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1105 cal)

ranchero

ranchero

$14.95

2 grass fed elk patties, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1050 cal)

sweet bison blues

sweet bison blues

$17.95

2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1240 cal)

the national

the national

$15.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1305 cal)

supreme

supreme

$16.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1480 cal)

standard

standard

$13.95

2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1180 cal)

so co

so co

$13.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (820 cal)

bl-turkey

bl-turkey

$14.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (1220 cal)

classic chix

classic chix

$12.95

buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard (755 cal)

southern chix

southern chix

$12.95

never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried chicken, pickled green tomato, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch (815 cal)

my sunshine

my sunshine

$11.95

vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess (510 cal)

cilantro black bean

cilantro black bean

$11.95

vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon (610 cal)

impossible shrooming

impossible shrooming

$15.95

vegan; impossible patty, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, jalapeno bbq. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (735 cal)

impossible standards

impossible standards

$14.95

vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (705 cal)

Sides

side french fries

side french fries

$5.45

gluten free, vegan (320 cal)

side sweet fries

side sweet fries

$6.45

gluten free, vegan (375 cal)

side fries/sweet fries

side fries/sweet fries

$6.45

gluten free, vegan (350 cal)

side onion rings

side onion rings

$6.95

(400 cal)

side salad

side salad

$4.95

gluten free, vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess (50 cal)

side dill pickles

side dill pickles

$3.95

gluten free, vegan (30 cal)

side sweet pickles

side sweet pickles

$3.95

gluten free, vegan (50 cal)

Sauces

sauces

sauces

Choose from our array of artisanal sauces on the side! (35-185 cal)

Don't Forget The Kids

served with organic honest kids juice; served with fries, side salad +1.25, sweet fries +1.25, onion rings +1.50
grizzly

grizzly

$9.95

choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request) (540-580 cal)

teddy (4) w/ honey mustard

teddy (4) w/ honey mustard

$10.95

impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard (545 cal)

panda w/ buttermilk ranch

panda w/ buttermilk ranch

$9.95

gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch (735 cal)

koala

koala

$9.95

organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun (390 cal)

Sweets

vegan carrot cake

vegan carrot cake

$9.00Out of stock
choco lovin cake

choco lovin cake

$7.95

(460 cal)

carrot cake

carrot cake

$7.95

(490 cal)

Shakes

be my milkshake

be my milkshake

$9.95

made with organic milk or oat milk (635-650 cal)

salted caramel milkshake

salted caramel milkshake

$11.95

organic vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, toffee bits, whip cream, organic milk (650 cal)

Beverages

quench your thirst and complete your meal with one of our delicious drinks!
boylan soda bottle

boylan soda bottle

cola, diet cola, ginger ale, root beer, ginger beer, seltzer

olipop prebiotic sparkling tonic

olipop prebiotic sparkling tonic

rise brewing coffee

rise brewing coffee

$4.50Out of stock

gluten free;

saratoga water

saratoga water

$3.00

gluten free; vegan

sparkling water

sparkling water

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

78 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ 07020

