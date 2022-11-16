Restaurant header imageView gallery

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

1,941 Reviews

$$

550 Chesterfield Center

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Wedge Salad
House Salad
Blackened Fish Tacos

First Press

Hummus

$9.50

garlic-tahini hummus, ancho chili oil, blackened crispy garbanzo beans, toasted pita, celery, carrots

New Orleans Cajun Shrimp

$15.50

5 blackened shrimp in our Cajun cream sauce, with toasted baguette

PEI Mussels

$13.50

white wine, roasted garlic, bacon, oven dried tomatoes, grilled baguette

Pistachio Herbed Goat Cheese

$13.50

herbs, pear-white wine syrup, lavash, grilled baguette

Queso Fundido

$12.50

prairie breeze, aged parmesan, french brie, cream cheese, rustic torn baguette

Smoked Chicken Wings

$13.50

one pound of triple dry rubbed wings

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.50

red wine balsamic mushrooms, carrots, asparagus, zucchini, red peppers, onions, balsamic glaze, flash fried spinach

Taste of EdgeWild

$17.50Out of stock

assorted cheeses and salumis, dried fruits, nuts, tangy mustard, lavash and crostini

Truffle Fries

$10.50

parmesan, fresh herbs, with kalamata olive aioli

Fresh Greens

House Salad

$7.50

Mixed field greens, tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese, parmesan, your choice of sweet red wine vinaigrette or ranch dressing

Caesar Wedge Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, ciabatta croutons, house made garlic-caesar dressing, finished with parmesan

Green Apple Cashew Salad

$8.50

field greens, goat cheese, red onion, dried cherries, cashews, apple cider vinaigrette

Harvest Soups

Cup Forest Mushroom & Brie

$5.50

shiitake, portobello, oyster mushrooms, french brie

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$5.50

grilled corn, spicy chicken broth, tomatoes

Cup Smoked Crab Chowder

$5.50Out of stock

smoked crab, fire roasted corn, charred tomato cream

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with bistro fries with Kalamata Aioli

Blackened Fish Tacos

$14.50

Two blackened fish tacos, with tomatillo salsa, avocado-cilantro crema, shaved cabbage, on flour tortillas

Baked Italian Sandwich

$14.50

salami, turkey, pepperoni, prosciutto, swiss, provolone, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, red wine vinaigrette

Javelina Chicken

$12.50

grilled chicken, white cheddar, chipotle cumin aioli, bacon, roasted red peppers

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

1/2 pound crispy fried chicken breast, tossed in chili oil, on demi-baguette, with chipotle aioli and dill pickle slices

Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.50

cornmeal fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, baguette

Turkey Burrata

$13.50Out of stock

house smoked turkey, burrata cheese, tomato jam, basil leaves, ciabatta

Traditional Burger

$11.50

1/3 pound burger on a brioche bun, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle

Pizzas

Apple Bacon Fig Pizza

$14.50

garlic puree, dried figs, apples, burrata, goat cheese, olive oil, and honey drizzle

Mushroom Pizza

$13.50

shiitake, portobello, oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic puree, goat cheese, mozzarella & provolone blend, fresh herbs

Meat Pizza

$15.50

pepperoni, bacon, sausage, marinara sauce, and mozzarella & provolone cheeses

Margherita Pizza

$13.50

basil pesto, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese

Main Plates

Tenderloin Trio

$33.50

Three pieces tenderloin, individually topped with honey roasted mushrooms, bleu cheese butter, dijon cream. Served with garlic whipped potatoes, and smoked gouda creamed spinach topped with pine nuts

14oz Strip Steak

$36.50

boursin smashed potatoes, garlic roasted haricot verts, latin chimichurri butter

8oz Ribeye Filet

$29.50

an 8oz ribeye filet, served with sherry havarti risotto, grilled broccolini, irish butter, and black sea salt

Bison Meatloaf

$23.50Out of stock

Pancetta wrapped bison meatloaf, garlic whipped mashed potatoes, sauteed garlic green beans, rosemary jus

Pork Volcano

$25.50

1 pound red wine braised pork shank, fried crisp, served with boursin smashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, finished with honey-carrot puree and tomato-balsamic chutney

Seared Scallops

$32.50

pan seared jumbo scallops, herbed risotto cakes, ancho-cinnamon-honey glazed carrots, poblano puree, corn and tomatillo salsa

Dijon Chicken

$21.50

Grilled chicken breast, chardonnay-dijon cream, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus

Bronzini and Shrimp

$26.50

pan seared Mediterranean sea bass, white wine risotto, grilled asparagus, spicy pesto cream sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$27.50

broiled broccolini, key lime quinoa, charred pineapple salsa, orange-hibiscus reduction

Vegetable Meritage

$18.50

grilled asparagus, mushrooms, zucchini, red peppers, key lime quinoa, balsamic glaze

Shrimp & Crab Risotto

$25.50

Balsamic tomatoes, arugula, parmesan, creamy rosemary-thyme risotto

Handmade Pasta

Creole Pasta

$22.50

ziti, smoked shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon, red peppers, poblanos, caramelized onions, cajun cream sauce

Pasta alla Vodka

$17.50

Fresh Campanella, oven dried tomatoes, red bell peppers, toasted garlic, grana padano, creamy vodka tomato sauce, pesto marinated mozzarella

Seafood Pasta

$25.50

scallops, shrimp, oven dried tomatoes, asparagus, spinach, roasted garlic, light white wine cream

Sides

Asparagus

$5.50

Bistro Fries

$5.50

Broccolini

$5.50

Coleslaw

$5.50

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$5.50

Fried Spinach

$5.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Gouda Creamed Spinach

$5.50

Haricot Verts

$5.50

Key Lime Quinoa

$5.50

Risotto

$5.50

Desserts

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$7.50

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$7.50

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Walnut Bananas Foster Cake

$7.50

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.50

Curbside Cocktails

EdgeWild Red Sangria (16oz to go)

$16.00

Mango Jalapeno Mule (16oz to go)

$12.00

Margarita (16oz to go)

$16.00

First Press

Taste of EdgeWild

$18.50Out of stock

assorted cheeses and salumis, dried fruits, nuts, tangy mustard, lavash and crostini

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.50

red wine balsamic mushrooms, carrots, asparagus, zucchini, red peppers, onions, balsamic glaze, flash fried spinach

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.50

one pound of triple dry rubbed wings

Pistachio Herbed Goat Cheese

$14.50

herbs, pear-white wine syrup, lavash, grilled baguette

Truffle Fries

$11.50

parmesan, fresh herbs, with kalamata olive aioli

New Orleans Cajun Shrimp

$16.50

5 blackened shrimp in our Cajun cream sauce, with toasted baguette

PEI Mussels

$14.50

white wine, roasted garlic, bacon, oven dried tomatoes, grilled baguette

Hummus

$10.50

garlic-tahini hummus, ancho chili oil, blackened crispy garbanzo beans, toasted pita, celery, carrots

Queso Fundido

$13.50

prairie breeze, aged parmesan, french brie, cream cheese, rustic torn baguette

Fresh Greens

House Salad

$8.50

Mixed field greens, tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese, parmesan, your choice of sweet red wine vinaigrette or ranch dressing

Caesar Wedge Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, ciabatta croutons, house made garlic-caesar dressing, finished with parmesan

Green Apple Cashew Salad

$9.50

field greens, goat cheese, red onion, dried cherries, apple cider vinaigrette

Harvest Soups

Cup Forest Mushroom & Brie

$6.50

shiitake, portobello, oyster mushrooms, french brie

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$6.50

grilled corn, spicy chicken broth, tomatoes

Cup Smoked Crab Chowder

$6.50Out of stock

smoked crab, fire roasted corn, charred tomato cream

Main Plates

14oz Strip Steak

$37.50

boursin smashed potatoes, garlic roasted haricot verts, latin chimichurri butter

Bison Meatloaf

$24.50Out of stock

Pancetta wrapped bison meatloaf, garlic whipped mashed potatoes, sauteed garlic green beans, rosemary jus

Bronzini and Shrimp

$27.50

pan seared Mediterranean sea bass, white wine risotto, grilled asparagus, spicy pesto cream sauce

Dijon Chicken

$22.50

Grilled chicken breast, chardonnay-dijon cream, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$28.50

broiled broccolini, key lime quinoa, charred pineapple salsa, hibiscus-orange reduction

Pork Volcano

$26.50

1 pound red wine braised pork shank, fried crisp, served with boursin smashed potatoes, crispy fried brussels sprouts, finished with honey-carrot puree and tomato-balsamic chutney

Ribeye Filet

$30.50

a 6oz tenderloin filet, served with sherry havarti risotto, grilled broccolini, irish butter, and black sea salt

Seared Scallops

$33.50Out of stock

pan seared jumbo scallops, herbed risotto cakes, ancho-cinnamon-honey glazed carrots, poblano puree, corn and tomatillo salsa

Tenderloin Trio

$34.50

Three pieces tenderloin, individually topped with honey roasted mushrooms, bleu cheese butter, dijon cream. Served with garlic whipped potatoes, and smoked gouda creamed spinach topped with pine nuts

Vegetable Meritage

$19.50

grilled asparagus, mushrooms, zucchini, red peppers, key lime quinoa, balsamic glaze

Shrimp & Crab Risotto

$26.50

Balsamic tomatoes, arugula, parmesan, creamy rosemary-thyme risotto

Handmade Pasta

Creole Pasta

$23.50

ziti, smoked shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon, red peppers, poblanos, caramelized onions, cajun cream sauce

Pasta alla Vodka

$18.50

Fresh Campanella, oven dried tomatoes, red bell peppers, toasted garlic, grana padano, creamy vodka tomato sauce, pesto marinated mozzarella

Seafood Pasta

$26.50

scallops, shrimp, oven dried tomatoes, asparagus, spinach, roasted garlic, light white wine cream

Desserts

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Walnut Banana Foster's Cake

$8.50

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$8.50

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.50

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$8.50

Sides

Asparagus

$6.50

Bistro Fries

$6.50

Broccolini

$6.50

Key Lime Quinoa

$6.50

Coleslaw

$6.50

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$6.50

Fried Spinach

$6.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

Gouda Creamed Spinach

$6.50

Haricot Verts

$6.50

Risotto

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Featuring 3 locations in Chesterfield, Creve Couer and Edwardsville

Website

Location

550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Directions

