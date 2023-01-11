Main picView gallery

Edicta 39 CORP 104 West State Street

review star

No reviews yet

104 West State Street

Pendleton, IN 46064

DESAYUNOS / BREAKFAST

Empanadas Papa

$4.50

Empanadas Pollo

$4.50

Lettuce,Tomato,Cheese,Ham,Serrano Ham.

Empanadas C-Mechada

$4.90

Lettuce Tomato Peperoni Parmesan Cheese, oregano, cheese.

Arepa Relle Pabellon

$6.50

Cheese, Banana, Black Caraotas, Came Mechada.

Arepa Relle Gordon blue

$14.90

Chicken Grille Ham Cheese White Cream Cheese.

Arepa Relle Marinera

$15.50

Shrimp lettuce. Tomato,Cheese,Salsa de la case.

Arepa Relle pollo

$14.90

Grilled chicken, lettuce,tomato,cheese,tomato.

Arepa Relle Mechada

$15.50

Cheese, house salsa

Arepa Relle Pepiada

$15.90

Chicken, avocado, cheese, house salsa

Arepa Relle Capresa

$13.90

Fried cheese, lettuce, tomato, vinaigrette.

Arepa Relle Maracucha

$16.50

Cheese llanero, fried plantain, Carne mechada, house salsa

Arepa Relle Pernil

$14.90

Pernil, Cheese, Smoked Ham, Salad.

Empanada C-Molida

$4.50

Empanada Chorizo

$4.50

Empanada Camaron

$6.50

Tequeños Queso

$4.50

Tequeyoyos

$6.50

Empanadas Pabellon

$6.50

ENTRADAS / APPETIZERS

Tequeños Queso

$9.90

5 pieces

Empanadas

$9.90

5 pieces

Pastelitos

$9.90

Mondocas

$9.90

Tostones con Queso

$8.50

Arepa con Queso y tartara

$9.50

Tortilla Espanola

$13.90

Breaded Shrimp

$14.90

Breaded Squid

$13.90

Avocado

$7.90

ALMUERZO / LUNCH

Risotto de Pimentones y puerro

$20.90

Four Cheeses Risotto

$20.90

Risotto Jamon Serrano

$20.90

Risotto Parmesano y Queso crema

$20.90

Risotto Portobello and mushroom

$20.90

Risotto Tomate Seco y Frutos secos

$20.90

Ceviche

$27.90

Shrimp, squid, octopus, shells, onion, tomato, paprika, banana chips.

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Caesar Salad - Shrimps

$21.50

Caesar Salad - Chiken

$20.50

Caesar Salad - Ham Serrano

$21.50

Grill of 2 Person

$51.90

salad, tostones, fries, arepas queso Fries

Grille 4 Person

$98.50

salad, arepas, tostones, queso fries, fries

Grille Mar y Tierra

$29.50

LUNCH TODAY

$17.50

Pork Ribs

$24.90

PAELLA

Paella De Mariscos (for 2)

$55.90

Shrimp, squid, octopus, prawns, shells, vegetables, onion, paprika, peas.

Paella Mixta (for 2)

$55.90

Shrimp, squid, octopus, prawns, shells, chicken, meat, pork, vegetables, onion, paprika, peas.

Paella Vegetariana (for 2)

$55.90

Artichokes, asparagus, dried tomatoes, corn, paprika, carrots, peas, onions, mushrooms, portobellos, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas,

Fideua Mariscos for 2

$55.50

ACOMPAÑANDES / SIDE

Tostones

$6.90

Arepa

$6.90

Ensalada

$6.90

Papa Fritas

$5.50

Queso Frito

$7.90

PASTAS

Vegetable Lasagna

$24.90

Lasagna Venezuelean Style

$29.90

Cartoccio Meat

$28.50

Cartoccio Seafood

$29.50

Cartoccio Vegetarian

$28.90

corn, mushrooms, portobellos, cherry tomato, peppers, dried tomato, pumpkins

Cartoccio Mix

$29.90

Cartoccio Chicken

$29.90

HAMBURGERS

Classic Hamburger - Beef

$15.90

Meat, pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce

Mix Hamburger

$21.90

Meat,chicken,smoked chop, cutlet,lettuce,tomato,ham,cheese,bacon,potato chips

Crispy Chicken Hamburger

$18.50

Crispy chicken, salad, pickle, bacon

Italian Hamburger

$21.50

Meat,pepperoni,bacon,parmesan cheese, spinach pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, sauce Napole

Kids Hamburger

$9.50

Mac N Cheese Hamburger

$14.90

Maracucha Hamburger

$24.90

Classic Hamburguer - Chicken

$14.90

Chicken,pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce

Classic Hamburger - Smoked Chop

$15.50

smoked Chop, pickle, lettuce, tomato, ham, cheese, bacon, potato chips tartar sauce

PERRO CALIENTES / HOTDOGS

Perro Caliente Clasico

$10.90

cabbage,chips,ham,cheese,ketchup,mustard,tartar,mustard,tartar

Perro Caliente Premium

$15.90

cabbage,chips,ham,cheese,ketchup,mustard,tartar,mustard,tartar

PEPITOS

Chicken Pepito

$15.90

Meat Pepito

$17.90

Chuleta Ahumada Pepito

$16.50

Mix Pepito

$19.50

Pepito mixto 2 personas

$35.90

Pepito Mixto 3 Personas

$45.90

AREPA CABIMERA Y PATACONES

Arepa Cab Chicken

$20.90

Salad or lettuce and tomato, egg,ham,cheese Tartar sauce

Arepa Cab Carne M

$22.50

Arepa Cab Chuleta ahu

$21.50

Arepa Cab Mixta 2 Person

$39.50

Arepa Cab Chorizo

$20.50

Arepa Cab Shrimp

$25.90

Patacon Chiken

$20.90

Patacon Carne M

$22.50

Patacon Mix 2 Person

$39.50

Patacon Chorizo

$20.50

Patacon Shrip

$25.90

Patacon Chuleta ahu

$22.50

CACHAPAS

Classic Cachapas

$17.90

Cachapa pulled Chicken

$21.50

Cachapa pulled beef

$22.50

Chicharron Cachapas

$20.80

TACO BURRITO (Estilo Venezolano)

Chicken Taco Burrito

$17.90

Arabian bread,lettuce,tomato,parsley,ham,cheese,aioli

Chuleta Ahumada Taco Burrito

$19.50

Carne Taco Burrito

$19.50

Mix Taco Burrito

$25.50

EXTRA SIDES

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Arepas

$6.90

Queso Frito

$7.90

Queso Fresco

$7.90

Platano Frito

$6.50

Garlic Bread

$6.90

Parmesan

$5.50

POSTRE / DESSERT

Quesillos

$6.90

Pie Limon

$7.90

Brazo Gitano

$7.90

Torta de Chocolate

$8.90

Torta de 3 Leches

$7.90

Brownie

$7.90

Marquesa

$8.90

BEBIDAS /DRINKS

Coke-Sprite-Fanta-MaltaP-Jarritos

$3.20

MaltaG- Papelon- Neste

$4.50

Shake - Frape Strawberry

$7.90

Shake -Frape Blackberry

$7.90

Shake - Frape Mango

$7.90

Shake Oreo

$8.90

Shake Samba

$8.90

Shake Cocosete

$8.90

Shake Pirulin

$8.90

Shake Flips

$8.90

Cerveza Ultra

Water Bottle

$2.50

ALITAS / WINGS

6 Wings Chiken, fries, cole slaw

6 Wings

$15.90

Wings, fries parmesan, colecslaw

12 Wings

$29.90

Wings, fries parmesan, colecslaw

DESECHABLES / DISPOSABLES

Desechable Soup

$2.10

Desechable Food

$2.10

SERVER

Servicio Paella

$8.90

Menu Doordash

Arepa Cabimera Chicken

$22.90

Arepa Cabimera Shredded meat

$22.90

Arepa Cabimera Chorizo

$22.90

Arepa Cabimera Shrimp

$22.90
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
