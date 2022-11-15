Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edie Jo's

67 Reviews

$$

630 Flatbush Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Mac & Cheese
Chai Latte

Fall Cocktails

Papa's Paloma

$13.00+

Mezcal, Campari, Grapefruit, Lime, Ginger. A smoky and thirst quenching boozy soda embedded with a hint more citrus and bitter to balance the sweet. Choose a single serve or pitcher for six.

Fly By Night

$13.00

Gin, lemon juice, cinnamon and vanilla. A fall spiced gin sour. Perfect for the bee's knee's or gimlet lovers.

Hard Pressed

Hard Pressed

$13.00

Vodka, lime, cucumber, apple cider. A tart and appley simple sip.

High Fall

$13.00

Blended scotch, dry vermouth, maple, cardamom, soda. A umami and maple laced highball.

Mischief & Mayhem

Mischief & Mayhem

$14.00

Mezcal, dry vermouth, m&m mix. An amaro laden mezcal drink, that's a perfect balance of earth & spice.

Old Cuban Spritz

$13.00

Rum, lime, mint, bitters, champagne. A classic mojito variation turned spritz on draft.

Orchard Margarita

Orchard Margarita

$13.00

Tequila, lime, pear & apple, agave, thyme. A margarita that's lightly laced with notes of pear, apple, and thyme.

Pom Sour

$13.00

Bourbon, lemon, house made grenadine, egg white, bitters. A frothy and tart traditional sour with hints of pomegranate.

Spiced Old Fashioned

Spiced Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rye, house made chai, angostura and orange bitters. An old fashioned with rich tea spices and citrus oil.

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Rye, Cognac, Sweet Vermouth, Benedictine, Peychaud's & Angostura bitters. A classic whiskey & brandy split manhattan with herbaceous benedictine.

The Slushy: Juicy Fruit

$13.00

Vodka, carrot, ginger, lime, OJ, cinnamon & vanilla, angostura bitters. Seasonal punch with a kick

Hot Toddy

Hot Toddy

$13.00

whiskey, honey, lemon, allspice dram, cinnamon, nutmeg. a classic hot sip to warm you from the inside out

Spiced Spiked Cider

$13.00

a warm, spiced cider with cinnamon, clove, allspice, orange. make it boozy and choose a warming spirit, or keep it virgin for a warm cuppa.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Hard Pressed Mocktail

Hard Pressed Mocktail

$9.00Out of stock

lime, cucumber, apple cider. A tart and appley simple sip.

Seasonal Lemonade: Fennel

$4.00+

summery lemonade made with lemon juice, water, sugar, and fresh tarragon

Seasonal Kombucha: Ginger Lime

Seasonal Kombucha: Ginger Lime

$4.00+Out of stock

House made kombucha with black tea, lime, ginger, sugar, patience and love.

Housemade Gingerbeer

$4.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Double Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cider

$9.00

Café Drinks

Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Double Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Specialty Latte

$5.00+

Seasonal flavor: Cinnamon/ Vanilla

Macciato

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00+Out of stock

Cortado

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cold Brew Tonic

$4.00

cold brew, quinine, orange oil

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Tea

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00+

PASTRY & FRESH GOODS

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00Out of stock

Our gluten free house granola layered on top of Greek yogurt. Well add seasonal dried fruit if requested.

Gluten Free Granola

Gluten Free Granola

$5.00

Gluten Free Oats, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Seeds, Canola Oil, Honey, Egg Whites, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Sesame Seeds, Cinnamon. Served with milk if desired. Choose plain or our seasonal mix including dried fruit.

Broccoli & Cheese Quiche

$7.00

Goat Cheese & Herbs de Provence Quiche

$7.00Out of stock

Pan au Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Croissant

$4.00

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00Out of stock

ALL DAY SNACKS

Side of Flatbread

$4.00

rosemary pizza bianca, (foccacia style flatbread) with olive oil. vegan. butter or chili oil by request

Mixed Mediterranean Olives

Mixed Mediterranean Olives

$7.00

Blend of five mediterranean olives in brine of water, sea salt, olive and canola oil, garlic, rosemary, bay leaf, citrus, and red pepper flake. *seed & nut free (9oz/255g)

Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Fusili mac & cheese with bechamel made of cheddar and gruyere with red pepper flake, black peppercorns topped with spicy serrano pepper bread crumbs and baked in a cast iron dish until golden brown.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$12.00

House made Hummus with sweet pepper jam and served with pickles and foccacia style pizza bianca. *Contains alliums, nightshades. vegan

Fries

$7.00

Soup of the week

$10.00

Kale, Tomato, potato, carrot, celery, bellpeppers, onion, garlic, thyme, paprika, red wine vinegar, herb oil, preserved lemon, salt, & pepper *vegan, nut free, gluten free, soy free

BAKED GOODS

Vegan, Gluten Free Oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Gooey cookie with Valrhona chocolate, cacao, and chocolate chips baked fresh in house.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

An american classic made with oat flour & potato starch to make it gluten free and dairy free. *made in facilities that also use flour

Oatmeal Fudge Bars

Oatmeal Fudge Bars

$4.00Out of stock

The perfect balance of chocolate and oatmeal in a fudgie bar.

Chocolate chip banana bread

$5.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

RETAIL GOODS

House Made Chili Oil (8oz)

House Made Chili Oil (8oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Red chili, jalapeño, onion, garlic, sesame oil, canola oil, virgin Spanish olive oil, red pepper flake, salt, and black pepper. Keep refrigerated. *contains seeds (7.5oz/221ml)

Edie Jo's Pickles

Edie Jo's Pickles

$7.00Out of stock

House made cucumber pickles with onion, bell pepper, apple cider vinegar, tumeric, mustard seed, clove, celery seed, and salt. Keep refridgeraed. (8oz jar)

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Edie Jo’s is a neighborhood bar & café located in the heart of Flatbush. Our drinks are classic. Our food is American. The beer is local. Our wine is biodynamic. We offer a welcoming environment to gather with family and friends, no matter the time. Our space is yours. Join us.

Website

Location

630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Directions

Gallery
Edie Jo's image
Edie Jo's image
Edie Jo's image
Edie Jo's image

