Edie's All Day Cafe - Hubbard St. 354 West Hubbard Street
354 West Hubbard Street
Chicago, IL 60654
Pastries
Almond Croissant
A decadent buttery croissant filled with whipped almond cream and dusted with powdered sugar and almond flakes.
Butter Croissant
A flaky, rich, and delicate tradition.
Chocolate Croissant
Made with Cacao Barry dark chocolate.
Ham & cheese Croissant
Made with melty gruyère and parmesan cheese and smokey ham.
Everything Bagel
Served Sliced and Toasted or Untoasted and with a side of plain cream cheese, chive cream cheese, almond butter, or hotel butter.
Plain Bagel
Served Sliced and Toasted or Untoasted and with a side of plain cream cheese, chive cream cheese, almond butter, or hotel butter.
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Served Sliced and Toasted or Untoasted and with a side of plain cream cheese, chive cream cheese, almond butter, or hotel butter.
Cinnamon Roll
Homemade roll filled with cinnamon and brown sugar, baked and covered in cream cheese
Blueberry Muffin
Homemade classic blueberry muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Peanut butter and Jam Dino Macs
These jumbo spotted french macarons are sure to put a smile on your face. Gluten Free!
Banana Bread Slice
Our cake-like banana bread is made extra moist with crème fraîche. Topped with a crave-worthy cinnamon glaze and sprinkled with pecan streusel
Jalapeno Parm Cornbread
This bold-flavored cornbread can stand as a snack on its own or served with our soup and chili. Warm it up to make it even tastier!
Caramel Dino Mac
House Macadamia Nut Cookie
Pop Tarts
Edie's Innovations
Charcoal Latte
Ristretto of espresso, activated charcoal, vanilla, and steamed whole milk.
Cinnamon Toast Cold Brew
a 16 oz happy monday cold brew paired with our in house cinnamon toast crunch milk blend it tastes like your favorite bowl of cereal!
Double Salted Caramel Latte
2 sots of espresso paired with house- made salted caramel syrup, sweetened with a touch of dark caramel and served with milk of your choice
Gingersnap Latte
vanilla syrup, cinnamon syrup, ginger, and nutmeg spice mix, steamed with whole milk, topped with cinnamon
Hot Honey Latte
honey, cinnamon, and a pinch of cayenne pepper blended with espresso and steamed milk, garnished with a spicy graham cracker rim.
Lavender Latte
double shot of espresso, house-made lavender syrup, and steamed whole milk.
Nutella Latte
a perfect blend of chocolate and hazelnut mixed in with rich espresso and steamed milk, garnished with dark chocolate shavings.
Rose Latte
double shot of espresso, house-made raspberry syrup, organic whole milk, topped with edible petals.
Tumeric Ginger Chai
chai expertly made with turmeric, ginger, lemongrass, and black pepper blended with steamed milk.
Vanilla Bee Latte
the "perfect buzz." Includes two shots of espresso, honey, vanilla, whole milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon and bee pollen superfood powder.
Apple Chaider
dive headfirst into fall with our famous chai tea fused with apple cider and garnished with a hint of cinnamon.
Charcoal Pumpkin Spice Latte
Our in-house Charcoal latte blended with Seasonal Pumpkin spice syrup!
Hot Drinks
Americano
2 shots of espresso poured into hot water.
Au Lait
coffee with a steamed whole milk topper
Cappuccino
2 shots of espresso and steamed whole milk with extra foam.
Chai Latte
kilogram Tea organic chai steamed with whole milk and garnished with cinnamon.
Cortado
(4oz) 2 Shots of espresso combined with 2oz steamed whole milk.
Dirty Chai
Kilogram Tea organic chai steamed with whole milk and poured over a double shot of espresso.
Double Espresso (2oz)
2 shots of espresso.
Drip Coffee
Happy Monday Roaster's Daily Selection
Flat White
(8oz) Double shot espresso with 6oz steamed whole milk.
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate and vanilla syrup with steamed whole milk.
Latte
2 shots of espresso with steamed glossy whole milk.
London Fog
A hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea, steamed whole milk, and house-made lavender syrup.
Macchiato
2 shots of espresso with a dollop of whole milk foam.
Matcha Latte
Organic ceremonial grade matcha combined with steamed whole milk
Pink Me Up Hot Cocoa
White chocolate and vanilla syrup steamed into whole milk and topped with pink and glittery magic.
Red Eye
Hot coffee topped off with a shot of espresso.
Tea
Choose from turmeric ginger, jasmine green, peppermint, earl grey, english breakfast and chamomile medley
Coffee Traveler
Cold Drinks
Cold Brew
Happy Monday Roaster's Exquisite Cold Brew :)
Nitro Cold Brew
Monday coffee infused with nitrogen for a creamy foamy drink!
Ginger Hibiscus Kombucha
The subtle floral tartness of hibiscus flowers combine with a humble spice ginger finish.
Iced Americano
2 shots of espresso mixed with cold water and poured over ice.
Iced Chai Latte
Rishi Tea organic chai mixed with whole milk, ice, and garnished with cinnamon.
Iced Dirty Chai
Kilogram Tea organic chai mixed with whole milk, a double shot of espresso, and cinnamon garnish
Iced Latte
2 shots of espresso, whole milk, and ice.
Iced Matcha Latte
Organic ceremonial grade matcha green tea combined with whole milk over ice.
Iced Tea
Organic Kilogram Iced Teas
Lavender Butterfly Kombucha
Aromatic star anise combines with butterfly pea flowers, fennel, & lavender to create a sour floral brew.
Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade.
Orange Juice
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Rose Petal Berry Kombucha
The smooth berry tartness of elderberry & schisandra berry combines with well-balanced earthy & floral notes to deliver a refreshing botanical brew.
Spring Berry Sweet Iced Tea
Blueberry hibiscus iced tea partnered with house-made raspberry syrup, wild berries and sparkling water.
Grapefruit juice
Pineapple Juice
Cold-Pressed Juices
Bonus Clarity
This power-packed blend of roots, fruits, and flowers is the ultimate immune system strengthener.
Eternal Life
Pineapple, Orange, Ginger
Lean & Clean
Kale, Cucumber, Apple, Lime, Ginger
Super Destroyer
Beet, carrot, apple and lemon
Trim & Tasty
Grapefruit, Carrot, Apple
Because its 10 AM
Bloody Mary
Jalapeño and garlic-infused tito's vodka, pickled onion, lemon, cucumber, celery, cholula, zing zang and a salami skewer
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Espresso Martini
lunazul tequila, cantera coffee liquor, espresso, oat milk, hazelnut syrup, cinnamon swirl powder
Dottie's Nutella Latte
dotties oat milk liquer, mocha, hazelnut syrup, cocoa powder, espresso, oat milk, chocolate garnish. served hot or cold!
Espresso Martini
Mimosa
Ruffino prosecco. Choice of orange, pineapple or grapefruit juice
Passion Fruit Bellini
Chinola passion fruit liquor, prosecco, lemon juice
Edie's Specialty Cocktails
Edie's Spritz
cocalero, lime cordial, pineapple, soda
Dolce Bella
tito's vodka, aperture, nonino aperitivo, lavender, lemon, cucumber, prosecco
Aperol Spritz
aperol, nonino aperitivo, prosecco
Cold Brew Negroni
amass gin, punt e mes, campari, cold brew, orange slice
Caramel Apple Sour
apple brandy, evan williams, apple cider, cinnamon syrup, caramel syrup, lemon juice, angostura bitters
Ginger Paloma
luna azul tequila, ginger liqueur, lime juice, grapefruit juice
Golden Hour
cihuatan white rum, amaro nonino, papas pilar aged rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, demerara syrup
Pink Flamingo
lunazul tequila, lemon juice, hibiscus syrup
Spiked Kombucha
amass gin, pomp & whimsey, lavender syrup, cucumber juice, lavender butterfly kombucha
Wine and Bubbles
Charles & Charles Red Blend
60% Cabernet and 40% Syrah blend. Aromas of dark berries, earth savory notes of tobacco, vanilla and cocoa
Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon
Opulent and bold with aromas and flavors of cassis, blackberry, black cherry and ripe plum that give way to earthy notes, tea, vanilla bean and shaved dark chocolate
Pats and Hall Pinot Noir
Layered notes of jammy strawberry, cherry and oak
Pomelo Rose
Delicate aromas of rose petals with flavors of fresh strawberries and watermelon on the palate. This pink wine is balanced by crisp acidity and a refreshing finish.
Prosecco
This fun sparkler opens with aromas of spring flower and white stone fruit. The frothy palate delivers Granny Smith apple and white peach alongside refreshing acidity.
Prosecco Mimosa Set Up
Enjoy a table side bottle along with a selection of three juices ( Orange, Grapefruit and Pineapple)
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
Aromas of honeydew melon with citrus notes. The wine opens with tropical fruit flavors followed by crips, refreshing acidity
Stemmari Pinot Grigio
ripened white peach and pear mixed with floral notes on the nose; minerality and freshness on the palate
Beer
Spirits
Banhez Mezcal
Casa Amigos Blanco
Casa Dragones Blanco
Fino Anejo Tequila
Fino Blanco Tequila
Fino Reposado Tequila
Lunazul Blanco Tequila
Mijenta Blanco
Mijenta Repo
Amass Gin
Hendricks Gin
Hendricks Midsummer Gin
Pomp & Whimsey Gin Liqueur
Waterloo Barrel Aged Gin
Amargo-Vallet Angostura
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Apertivo Nonino
Campari
Cantera Coffee Liqueur
Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur
Cocalero
Creme De Cerise
Dottie's Oat Milk Liqueur
Fernet
Flora
Gingembre
Green Chartreuse
Judu
Rhine Hall Brandy
Cihuatan
Mt. Gay Barbados Rum
Papa's Pilar Dark Rum
Tito's
Evan Williams
High West American Prairie
High West Double Rye
Howler Head Banana Bourbon
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Blue
Larceny Bourbon
Maker's Mark Bourbon
Restoration Rye
Yamazaki 12yr
Yamazaki 18yr
Smoothies
Breakfast Shake
banana, dates, granola, hemp seeds, cacao powder, almond milk, and almond butter, topped with house-made granola
Coco Berries Shake
dates, almond milk, raspberries, cacao powder, banana, and yogurt, topped with raspberries and cocoa dust
Good Health Shake
collagen, banana, pineapple, yogurt, honey, coconut water, topped with coconut flakes
Green Day Shake
banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, jalapenos, coconut water, maca powder, topped with mint
Immunity Shake
banana, pineapple, frozen ginger cubes, fresh grated ginger, tumeric, carrot juice, lemon juice, coconut water, topped with flower and tumeric dust
Nutty Protein Shake
almond butter, almond milk, Naked Whey vanilla protein (25g) powder, spinach, banana, cinnamon, dates
Cravings
Marcona Almonds
herbs, honey, truffle salt
Burrata
spinach, cherry tomato, rosemary crisps, truffle oil, honey, reduced balsamic vinaigrette, himalayan salt add prosciutto $3
Deviled Eggs
6 pieces, angry yolk whip, paprika, chives, black lava salt
Meatballs
san marzano tomato sauce, pesto, shaved parmesan and garlic breadcrumbs
Truffle Pomme Frites
served with roasted garlic aioli
Butternut Squash Soup
served with crumbled goat cheese and garlic breadcrumbs
Turkey Chili
served with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, creme fraiche, and chives. Add a jalapeno cheddar cornbread for $4.00!!
French Fries
Greens
Edie's Caesar
kale, romaine, iceberg blend, roasted tomatoes, parmesan, egg free yogurt dressing, rosemary crisps
Kale Street Salad
shredded kale, avocado, pistachios, cranberries, crispy shallots, house-made maple balsamic dressing
Cobb Salad
romaine iceberg blend, grilled chicken breast, soft boiled egg, bacon bits, blue cheese, corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, house-made balsamic dressing
Salmon Nicoise Salad
arugula, spinach blend, haricot verts, crisp purple potato, soft-boiled egg, kalamata olives, capers, pickled onions, roasted orange vinaigrette
Southwestern Chicken Salad
romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar cheese, yogurt, pickled fresno peppers, crispy shallots, togarashi chicken, cholula ranch dressing
Chopped Sicilian Salad
salami, romaine iceberg mix, shaved parmesan and mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini and pickled fresno peppers, vinegar + oil dressing
Edie's Grain Bowl
quinoa, spinach, marinated garbanzo beans, pickled fresno peppers, avocado, crispy onions, purple potato chips, soft boiled egg, salt and pepper
Sammies
Chef's BLT
multi grain toast, house-sliced bacon, real mayo, iceberg, beefsteak tomatoes
Grilled Cheese
multi grain toast, pressed, cheese medley, berry jam, chives dijon mustard and honey drizzle
Edie's Chicken Salad
poppyseed bun, iceberg lettuce, chicken salad blend with marcona almonds, grapes, chives, and cranberries
Tuna-Riffic Melt
multi grain toast, tuna salad, berry jam, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, arugula, black lava salt, side of giardinera, served open face
Le Burger Americain
poppy seed bun, dijon mustard, mayo, two 4 oz angus patties, swiss cheese, mushrooms, crispy shallots, pickles. BURGER COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMPERATURE. SORRY, NO SPECIAL REQUESTS.
Chicken Pesto Panini
multi grain toast, pressed, roasted chicken breast, mozzarella, fresh basil leaves, house-made pesto, mayo
Wraps
Ranch Chicken Wrap
sun-dried tomato tortilla, spinach, avocado, ranch, crispy shallots, bacon, grilled chicken breast, served with an extra side of buttermilk ranch dressing.
Spicy Tuna Wrap
sun-dried tomato tortilla, romaine-iceberg lettuce mix, diced jalapeños, albacore tuna salad, side of giardiniera
Caprese Wrap
sun-dried tomato tortilla, roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, spinach, maple balsamic dressing
Flatbreads
Neapolitan
red sauce, basil, mozzarella, olive oil
Truffle-licous
white sauce, spinach, mushrooms, truffle oil, truffle salt
Diavolo
arrabiata sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, hot soppressata, prosciutto, hot honey drizzle
Proscuitto + Fig
prosciutto, gorgonzola dolce, chorizo, figs, berry jam, honey, pickled fresno peppers
Pesto & Goat Cheese
house-made pesto, crumbled goat cheese, roasted cherry tomato, reduced balsamic drizzle, basil
Lunch Sides
Entrees
Braised Beef Short Rib
served with cauliflower puree, crispy onion, cabernet fig sauce
Chicken Paillard
5 ounce chicken breast, harissa,marcona almonds, golden raisins, green beans
Orecchiette Pasta
turkey sausage, kale, parmesan, aleppo chile flake, garlic breadcrumbs, vodka sauce
Roasted Salmon
6 ounce Norwegian filet, creamed spinach, pickled pepper and caper relish, charred lemon
Steak Frites
6 ounce flat iron, truffle pomme frites, pesto, roasted garlic aoili
