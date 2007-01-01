  • Home
  Edie's All Day Cafe - Hubbard St. 354 West Hubbard Street
Edie's All Day Cafe - Hubbard St. 354 West Hubbard Street

354 West Hubbard Street

Chicago, IL 60654

Order Again

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

A decadent buttery croissant filled with whipped almond cream and dusted with powdered sugar and almond flakes.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$6.00

A flaky, rich, and delicate tradition.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Made with Cacao Barry dark chocolate.

Ham & cheese Croissant

$6.50

Made with melty gruyère and parmesan cheese and smokey ham.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.75

Served Sliced and Toasted or Untoasted and with a side of plain cream cheese, chive cream cheese, almond butter, or hotel butter.

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.75

Served Sliced and Toasted or Untoasted and with a side of plain cream cheese, chive cream cheese, almond butter, or hotel butter.

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.75Out of stock

Served Sliced and Toasted or Untoasted and with a side of plain cream cheese, chive cream cheese, almond butter, or hotel butter.

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Homemade roll filled with cinnamon and brown sugar, baked and covered in cream cheese

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Homemade classic blueberry muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut butter and Jam Dino Macs

$4.00Out of stock

These jumbo spotted french macarons are sure to put a smile on your face. Gluten Free!

Banana Bread Slice

$3.50

Our cake-like banana bread is made extra moist with crème fraîche. Topped with a crave-worthy cinnamon glaze and sprinkled with pecan streusel

Jalapeno Parm Cornbread

$4.00

This bold-flavored cornbread can stand as a snack on its own or served with our soup and chili. Warm it up to make it even tastier!

Caramel Dino Mac

$4.00Out of stock

House Macadamia Nut Cookie

$3.00

Pop Tarts

Cookie Dough

$7.00Out of stock
Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$7.00

Chocolate Glazed Pumpkin Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Dulce Caramel

$7.00Out of stock

Edie's Innovations

Charcoal Latte

Charcoal Latte

$6.75

Ristretto of espresso, activated charcoal, vanilla, and steamed whole milk.

Cinnamon Toast Cold Brew

$6.75

a 16 oz happy monday cold brew paired with our in house cinnamon toast crunch milk blend it tastes like your favorite bowl of cereal!

Double Salted Caramel Latte

$6.75

2 sots of espresso paired with house- made salted caramel syrup, sweetened with a touch of dark caramel and served with milk of your choice

Gingersnap Latte

Gingersnap Latte

$6.75

vanilla syrup, cinnamon syrup, ginger, and nutmeg spice mix, steamed with whole milk, topped with cinnamon

Hot Honey Latte

Hot Honey Latte

$6.75

honey, cinnamon, and a pinch of cayenne pepper blended with espresso and steamed milk, garnished with a spicy graham cracker rim.

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$6.75

double shot of espresso, house-made lavender syrup, and steamed whole milk.

Nutella Latte

Nutella Latte

$6.75

a perfect blend of chocolate and hazelnut mixed in with rich espresso and steamed milk, garnished with dark chocolate shavings.

Rose Latte

Rose Latte

$6.75

double shot of espresso, house-made raspberry syrup, organic whole milk, topped with edible petals.

Tumeric Ginger Chai

Tumeric Ginger Chai

$6.75

chai expertly made with turmeric, ginger, lemongrass, and black pepper blended with steamed milk.

Vanilla Bee Latte

Vanilla Bee Latte

$6.75

the "perfect buzz." Includes two shots of espresso, honey, vanilla, whole milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon and bee pollen superfood powder.

Apple Chaider

$6.75

dive headfirst into fall with our famous chai tea fused with apple cider and garnished with a hint of cinnamon.

Charcoal Pumpkin Spice Latte

Charcoal Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.75

Our in-house Charcoal latte blended with Seasonal Pumpkin spice syrup!

Hot Drinks

Americano

Americano

$4.00+

2 shots of espresso poured into hot water.

Au Lait

Au Lait

$4.00+

coffee with a steamed whole milk topper

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50+

2 shots of espresso and steamed whole milk with extra foam.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50+

kilogram Tea organic chai steamed with whole milk and garnished with cinnamon.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

(4oz) 2 Shots of espresso combined with 2oz steamed whole milk.

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$6.00+

Kilogram Tea organic chai steamed with whole milk and poured over a double shot of espresso.

Double Espresso (2oz)

Double Espresso (2oz)

$4.00

2 shots of espresso.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Happy Monday Roaster's Daily Selection

Flat White

$4.00

(8oz) Double shot espresso with 6oz steamed whole milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Chocolate and vanilla syrup with steamed whole milk.

Latte

Latte

$5.50+

2 shots of espresso with steamed glossy whole milk.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.00+

A hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea, steamed whole milk, and house-made lavender syrup.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50

2 shots of espresso with a dollop of whole milk foam.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Organic ceremonial grade matcha combined with steamed whole milk

Pink Me Up Hot Cocoa

Pink Me Up Hot Cocoa

$5.50+

White chocolate and vanilla syrup steamed into whole milk and topped with pink and glittery magic.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$5.00+

Hot coffee topped off with a shot of espresso.

Tea

Tea

$4.00

Choose from turmeric ginger, jasmine green, peppermint, earl grey, english breakfast and chamomile medley

Coffee Traveler

Coffee Traveler

$22.00

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50+

Happy Monday Roaster's Exquisite Cold Brew :)

Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00

Monday coffee infused with nitrogen for a creamy foamy drink!

Ginger Hibiscus Kombucha

Ginger Hibiscus Kombucha

$5.25Out of stock

The subtle floral tartness of hibiscus flowers combine with a humble spice ginger finish.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00+

2 shots of espresso mixed with cold water and poured over ice.

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

Rishi Tea organic chai mixed with whole milk, ice, and garnished with cinnamon.

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.00+

Kilogram Tea organic chai mixed with whole milk, a double shot of espresso, and cinnamon garnish

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50+

2 shots of espresso, whole milk, and ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Organic ceremonial grade matcha green tea combined with whole milk over ice.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.50+

Organic Kilogram Iced Teas

Lavender Butterfly Kombucha

Lavender Butterfly Kombucha

$5.25

Aromatic star anise combines with butterfly pea flowers, fennel, & lavender to create a sour floral brew.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Rose Petal Berry Kombucha

Rose Petal Berry Kombucha

$5.25

The smooth berry tartness of elderberry & schisandra berry combines with well-balanced earthy & floral notes to deliver a refreshing botanical brew.

Spring Berry Sweet Iced Tea

Spring Berry Sweet Iced Tea

$6.00

Blueberry hibiscus iced tea partnered with house-made raspberry syrup, wild berries and sparkling water.

Grapefruit juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cold-Pressed Juices

Bonus Clarity

Bonus Clarity

$5.00

This power-packed blend of roots, fruits, and flowers is the ultimate immune system strengthener.

Eternal Life

Eternal Life

$7.00

Pineapple, Orange, Ginger

Lean & Clean

Lean & Clean

$7.00

Kale, Cucumber, Apple, Lime, Ginger

Super Destroyer

$7.00

Beet, carrot, apple and lemon

Trim & Tasty

Trim & Tasty

$7.00

Grapefruit, Carrot, Apple

Because its 10 AM

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Jalapeño and garlic-infused tito's vodka, pickled onion, lemon, cucumber, celery, cholula, zing zang and a salami skewer

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Espresso Martini

$14.00

lunazul tequila, cantera coffee liquor, espresso, oat milk, hazelnut syrup, cinnamon swirl powder

Dottie's Nutella Latte

$15.00

dotties oat milk liquer, mocha, hazelnut syrup, cocoa powder, espresso, oat milk, chocolate garnish. served hot or cold!

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Ruffino prosecco. Choice of orange, pineapple or grapefruit juice

Passion Fruit Bellini

$13.00

Chinola passion fruit liquor, prosecco, lemon juice

Edie's Specialty Cocktails

Edie's Spritz

Edie's Spritz

$14.00

cocalero, lime cordial, pineapple, soda

Dolce Bella

$15.00

tito's vodka, aperture, nonino aperitivo, lavender, lemon, cucumber, prosecco

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

aperol, nonino aperitivo, prosecco

Cold Brew Negroni

$15.00

amass gin, punt e mes, campari, cold brew, orange slice

Caramel Apple Sour

$15.00

apple brandy, evan williams, apple cider, cinnamon syrup, caramel syrup, lemon juice, angostura bitters

Ginger Paloma

$14.00

luna azul tequila, ginger liqueur, lime juice, grapefruit juice

Golden Hour

$15.00

cihuatan white rum, amaro nonino, papas pilar aged rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, demerara syrup

Pink Flamingo

$14.00

lunazul tequila, lemon juice, hibiscus syrup

Spiked Kombucha

$17.00Out of stock

amass gin, pomp & whimsey, lavender syrup, cucumber juice, lavender butterfly kombucha

Wine and Bubbles

Charles & Charles Red Blend

$13.00+Out of stock

60% Cabernet and 40% Syrah blend. Aromas of dark berries, earth savory notes of tobacco, vanilla and cocoa

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+

Opulent and bold with aromas and flavors of cassis, blackberry, black cherry and ripe plum that give way to earthy notes, tea, vanilla bean and shaved dark chocolate

Pats and Hall Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Layered notes of jammy strawberry, cherry and oak

Pomelo Rose

$14.00+

Delicate aromas of rose petals with flavors of fresh strawberries and watermelon on the palate. This pink wine is balanced by crisp acidity and a refreshing finish.

Prosecco

$11.00+

This fun sparkler opens with aromas of spring flower and white stone fruit. The frothy palate delivers Granny Smith apple and white peach alongside refreshing acidity.

Prosecco Mimosa Set Up

$65.00

Enjoy a table side bottle along with a selection of three juices ( Orange, Grapefruit and Pineapple)

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

Aromas of honeydew melon with citrus notes. The wine opens with tropical fruit flavors followed by crips, refreshing acidity

Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

ripened white peach and pear mixed with floral notes on the nose; minerality and freshness on the palate

Beer

Bells Amber

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Stella Artois Non- Alcoholic

$7.00

Two Hearted IPA

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Spirits

Banhez Mezcal

$14.00+

Casa Amigos Blanco

$14.00+

Casa Dragones Blanco

$21.00+

Fino Anejo Tequila

$16.00+

Fino Blanco Tequila

$12.00+

Fino Reposado Tequila

$16.00+

Lunazul Blanco Tequila

$12.00+

Mijenta Blanco

$15.00+

Mijenta Repo

$20.00+

Amass Gin

$9.00+

Hendricks Gin

$12.00+

Hendricks Midsummer Gin

$12.00+

Pomp & Whimsey Gin Liqueur

Waterloo Barrel Aged Gin

$10.00+

Amargo-Vallet Angostura

Amaro Nonino

$14.00+

Aperol

Apertivo Nonino

Campari

Cantera Coffee Liqueur

$10.00+

Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur

$12.00

Cocalero

Creme De Cerise

Dottie's Oat Milk Liqueur

$10.00

Fernet

$11.00

Flora

$12.00

Gingembre

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Judu

Rhine Hall Brandy

Cihuatan

$10.00

Mt. Gay Barbados Rum

$10.00+

Papa's Pilar Dark Rum

$10.00+Out of stock

Tito's

$12.00+

Evan Williams

$12.00+

High West American Prairie

$15.00+

High West Double Rye

$15.00+

Howler Head Banana Bourbon

Jameson

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$48.00+

Larceny Bourbon

$11.00+

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$12.00+

Restoration Rye

$14.00+

Yamazaki 12yr

$32.00+

Yamazaki 18yr

$81.00+

Smoothies

Breakfast Shake

Breakfast Shake

$14.00Out of stock

banana, dates, granola, hemp seeds, cacao powder, almond milk, and almond butter, topped with house-made granola

Coco Berries Shake

Coco Berries Shake

$14.00

dates, almond milk, raspberries, cacao powder, banana, and yogurt, topped with raspberries and cocoa dust

Good Health Shake

$14.00

collagen, banana, pineapple, yogurt, honey, coconut water, topped with coconut flakes

Green Day Shake

$14.00

banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, jalapenos, coconut water, maca powder, topped with mint

Immunity Shake

$14.00

banana, pineapple, frozen ginger cubes, fresh grated ginger, tumeric, carrot juice, lemon juice, coconut water, topped with flower and tumeric dust

Nutty Protein Shake

Nutty Protein Shake

$13.00

almond butter, almond milk, Naked Whey vanilla protein (25g) powder, spinach, banana, cinnamon, dates

Cravings

Marcona Almonds

Marcona Almonds

$8.00

herbs, honey, truffle salt

Burrata

Burrata

$17.00

spinach, cherry tomato, rosemary crisps, truffle oil, honey, reduced balsamic vinaigrette, himalayan salt add prosciutto $3

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

6 pieces, angry yolk whip, paprika, chives, black lava salt

Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.00

san marzano tomato sauce, pesto, shaved parmesan and garlic breadcrumbs

Truffle Pomme Frites

$10.00

served with roasted garlic aioli

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

served with crumbled goat cheese and garlic breadcrumbs

Turkey Chili

Turkey Chili

$11.00

served with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, creme fraiche, and chives. Add a jalapeno cheddar cornbread for $4.00!!

French Fries

$7.00

Greens

Edie's Caesar

Edie's Caesar

$13.00

kale, romaine, iceberg blend, roasted tomatoes, parmesan, egg free yogurt dressing, rosemary crisps

Kale Street Salad

Kale Street Salad

$13.00

shredded kale, avocado, pistachios, cranberries, crispy shallots, house-made maple balsamic dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$17.00

romaine iceberg blend, grilled chicken breast, soft boiled egg, bacon bits, blue cheese, corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, house-made balsamic dressing

Salmon Nicoise Salad

Salmon Nicoise Salad

$17.00

arugula, spinach blend, haricot verts, crisp purple potato, soft-boiled egg, kalamata olives, capers, pickled onions, roasted orange vinaigrette

Southwestern Chicken Salad

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$17.00

romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar cheese, yogurt, pickled fresno peppers, crispy shallots, togarashi chicken, cholula ranch dressing

Chopped Sicilian Salad

Chopped Sicilian Salad

$15.00

salami, romaine iceberg mix, shaved parmesan and mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini and pickled fresno peppers, vinegar + oil dressing

Edie's Grain Bowl

Edie's Grain Bowl

$13.00

quinoa, spinach, marinated garbanzo beans, pickled fresno peppers, avocado, crispy onions, purple potato chips, soft boiled egg, salt and pepper

Sammies

Chef's BLT

Chef's BLT

$16.00

multi grain toast, house-sliced bacon, real mayo, iceberg, beefsteak tomatoes

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

multi grain toast, pressed, cheese medley, berry jam, chives dijon mustard and honey drizzle

Edie's Chicken Salad

Edie's Chicken Salad

$16.00

poppyseed bun, iceberg lettuce, chicken salad blend with marcona almonds, grapes, chives, and cranberries

Tuna-Riffic Melt

Tuna-Riffic Melt

$16.00

multi grain toast, tuna salad, berry jam, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, arugula, black lava salt, side of giardinera, served open face

Le Burger Americain

Le Burger Americain

$16.00

poppy seed bun, dijon mustard, mayo, two 4 oz angus patties, swiss cheese, mushrooms, crispy shallots, pickles. BURGER COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMPERATURE. SORRY, NO SPECIAL REQUESTS.

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.00

multi grain toast, pressed, roasted chicken breast, mozzarella, fresh basil leaves, house-made pesto, mayo

Wraps

Ranch Chicken Wrap

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$16.00

sun-dried tomato tortilla, spinach, avocado, ranch, crispy shallots, bacon, grilled chicken breast, served with an extra side of buttermilk ranch dressing.

Spicy Tuna Wrap

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$15.00

sun-dried tomato tortilla, romaine-iceberg lettuce mix, diced jalapeños, albacore tuna salad, side of giardiniera

Caprese Wrap

$14.00

sun-dried tomato tortilla, roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, spinach, maple balsamic dressing

Flatbreads

Neapolitan

Neapolitan

$15.00

red sauce, basil, mozzarella, olive oil

Truffle-licous

Truffle-licous

$18.00

white sauce, spinach, mushrooms, truffle oil, truffle salt

Diavolo

Diavolo

$17.00

arrabiata sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, hot soppressata, prosciutto, hot honey drizzle

Proscuitto + Fig

Proscuitto + Fig

$17.00

prosciutto, gorgonzola dolce, chorizo, figs, berry jam, honey, pickled fresno peppers

Pesto & Goat Cheese

Pesto & Goat Cheese

$17.00

house-made pesto, crumbled goat cheese, roasted cherry tomato, reduced balsamic drizzle, basil

Lunch Sides

Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side of Burnt Orange Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Maple Balsamic Dijon Dressing

$1.00

Berries Only!

$4.00

Cravings

Entrees

Braised Beef Short Rib

Braised Beef Short Rib

$24.00

served with cauliflower puree, crispy onion, cabernet fig sauce

Chicken Paillard

Chicken Paillard

$19.00

5 ounce chicken breast, harissa,marcona almonds, golden raisins, green beans

Orecchiette Pasta

Orecchiette Pasta

$18.00

turkey sausage, kale, parmesan, aleppo chile flake, garlic breadcrumbs, vodka sauce

Roasted Salmon

Roasted Salmon

$23.00

6 ounce Norwegian filet, creamed spinach, pickled pepper and caper relish, charred lemon

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$32.00

6 ounce flat iron, truffle pomme frites, pesto, roasted garlic aoili

Chef's BLT

Chef's BLT

$16.00