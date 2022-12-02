A map showing the location of Edie's Grill - Penn Square 1901 Northwest ExpresswayView gallery

Edie's Grill - Penn Square 1901 Northwest Expressway

review star

No reviews yet

1901 Northwest Expressway

Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Meals

Chicken Suya Sandwich

$13.00

B'Suya Sandwich

$13.00

Sub-Saharan Pork Ribs

$15.00

Sub-Saharan Brisket

$15.00

Chicken Wing Meal

$11.50

Singles

Wings-(Single)

$9.00

Suya Sticks (8 Sticks)

$10.75

Beef O'Suya, Fries

$11.99

Pork O'Suya, Fries

$11.99

Coconut Jollof Rice

$11.75

Side/Add-Ons

Dodo

$4.25

Sauteed veggies

$4.25

Suya Sticks (4 Sticks)

$5.25

Jollof Rice (side)

$4.25

Fries

$3.00

Black Beans

$4.25

Single Pork Rib

$3.25

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1901 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Neko
orange starNo Reviews
4318 N Western Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73118
View restaurantnext
Musashi's Japanese Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
4315 N Western Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73118
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Western
orange star3.5 • 161
5022 N Western Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73118
View restaurantnext
The Deli
orange starNo Reviews
999 Northwest Grand Boulevard Oklahoma City, OK 73118
View restaurantnext
Osteria - Nichols Hills
orange star4.5 • 331
6430 Avondale Dr Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Empire Slice Shop - Nichols Hills Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
1125 NW 63rd St, Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston