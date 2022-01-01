Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edie's All Day Cafe

110 Reviews

$$

675 N. Wells

Chicago, IL 60654

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Decadent buttery croissant filled with whipped almond cream and dusted with powdered sugar and almond flakes.

Banana Bread

$3.00Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$6.00

A flaky, rich and delicate tradition.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Rich cocoa batons wrapped in buttery pastry and drizzled with more chocolatey goodness.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.75

Served Sliced and Toasted or Untoasted and with a side of plain cream cheese, chive cream cheese, almond butter, or hotel butter.

Ham & Cheese Croissants

$6.50Out of stock

Made with melty gruyère and parmesan cheese and smokey ham.

PBJ Dino Mac

$4.00Out of stock

Seasonal Dino Mac

$4.00Out of stock
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.75

Served Sliced and Toasted or Untoasted and with a side of plain cream cheese, chive cream cheese, almond butter, or hotel butter.

Caramel Dino Mac

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Pop Tarts

Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$7.00

Homemade pastry with a mixture of raspberries, strawberries and blueberries, topped with frosting, and dusted with sprinkles.

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Cookie Dough

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade pastry with cookie dough filling , frosting, and topped with sprinkles and mini cookies

Cravings

AVAILABLE AT 11am
Burrata

Burrata

$17.00

spinach, cherry tomato, rosemary crisps, truffle oil, honey, reduced balsamic vinaigrette, himalayan salt add prosciutto $3

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

6 pieces, angry yolk whip, paprika, chives, black lava salt

Marcona Almonds

Marcona Almonds

$8.00

herbs, honey, truffle salt

Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.00

san marzano tomato sauce, pesto, shaved parmesan and garlic breadcrumbs

Chicago Street Corn

Chicago Street Corn

$8.00

roasted sweet corn with spicy aoili, parmesan cheese, fresh squeezed lime, togarashi and cilantro

Magic Mushroom Caps

Magic Mushroom Caps

$8.00

stuffed and baked with mozzarella, pesto, bread crumbs, crispy onions and topped with pickled fresno peppers

Greens

AVAILABLE AT 11am
Edie's Caesar

Edie's Caesar

$13.00

kale, romaine, iceberg blend, roasted tomatoes, parmesan, egg free yogurt dressing, rosemary crisps

Kale Street Salad

Kale Street Salad

$13.00

shredded kale, avocado, pistachios, cranberries, crispy shallots, house-made maple balsamic dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$17.00

romaine iceberg blend, grilled chicken breast, soft boiled egg, bacon bits, blue cheese, corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, house-made balsamic dressing

Salmon Nicoise Salad

Salmon Nicoise Salad

$17.00

arugula, spinach blend, haricot verts, crisp purple potato, soft-boiled egg, kalamata olives, capers, pickled onions, roasted orange vinaigrette *

Southwestern Chicken Salad

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$17.00

romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar cheese, yogurt, pickled fresno peppers, crispy shallots, togarashi chicken, cholula ranch dressing

Sammies

AVAILABLE AT 11:00am All Sammies come with potato chips - make it a side salad for $2
Chef's BLT

Chef's BLT

$16.00

multi grain toast, house-sliced bacon, real mayo, iceberg, beefsteak tomatoes

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

multi grain toast pressed, cheese medley, berry jam, chives, dijon mustard and honey drizzle

Edie's Chicken Salad

Edie's Chicken Salad

$16.00

poppyseed bun, iceberg lettuce, chicken salad blend with marcona almonds, grapes, chives, and cranberries

Tuna-Riffic Melt

Tuna-Riffic Melt

$16.00

multi grain toast, tuna salad, berry jam, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, arugula, black lava salt, side of giardiniera, served open face

Le Burger Americain

Le Burger Americain

$16.00

poppy seed bun, dijon mustard, mayo, two 4 oz angus patties, swiss cheese, mushrooms, crispy shallots, pickles. BURGER COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMPERATURE. SORRY, NO SPECIAL REQUESTS. *

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.00

multi grain toast, pressed, roasted chicken breast, mozzarella, fresh basil leaves, house-made pesto, mayo

Wraps

AVAILABLE AT 11:00am All Wraps come with potato chips - make it a side salad for $2
Ranch Chicken Wrap

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$16.00

sun-dried tomato tortilla, spinach, avocado, ranch, crispy shallots, bacon, grilled chicken breast, served with an extra side of buttermilk ranch dressing.

Spicy Tuna Wrap

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$15.00

sun-dried tomato tortilla, romaine-iceberg lettuce mix, diced jalapeños, albacore tuna salad, side of giardiniera

Caprese Wrap

Caprese Wrap

$15.00

sun-dried tomato tortilla, roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, spinach, maple balsamic dressing

Flatbreads

AVAILABLE AT 11am
Neapolitan

Neapolitan

$15.00

red sauce, basil, mozzarella, olive oil

Truffle-licous

Truffle-licous

$18.00

white sauce, spinach, mushrooms, truffle oil, truffle salt

Diavolo

Diavolo

$17.00

arrabiata sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, hot soppressata, prosciutto, hot honey drizzle

Proscuitto + Fig

Proscuitto + Fig

$17.00

prosciutto, gorgonzola dolce, chorizo, figs, berry jam, honey, pickled fresno peppers

Pesto & Goat Cheese

Pesto & Goat Cheese

$17.00

house-made pesto, crumbled goat cheese, roasted cherry tomato, reduced balsamic drizzle, basil

Lunch Sides

Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side of Burnt Orange Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Maple Balsamic Dijon Dressing

$1.00

Berries Only!

$4.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00

A carrot, cinnamon, and cardamom cake with cream cheese and diced nut topping finished with cinnamon dust.

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$9.00

Cream cheese whipped filling with blueberries and lemon zest topping with raspberry glaze.

Turtle Cookie Dough Brownie

Turtle Cookie Dough Brownie

$9.00

Dense chocolate cake, caramel and pecans with reduced balsamic honey drizzle.

Edie's Innovations

Charcoal Latte

Charcoal Latte

$6.75

Ristretto of espresso, activated charcoal, vanilla, and steamed whole milk.

Rose Latte

Rose Latte

$6.75

Double shot of espresso, house-made raspberry syrup, organic whole milk, topped with edible petals.

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$6.75

Double shot of espresso, house-made lavender syrup, and steamed whole milk.

Vanilla Bee Latte

Vanilla Bee Latte

$6.75

The "perfect buzz." Includes two shots of espresso, honey, vanilla, whole milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon and bee pollen superfood powder.

Cinnamon Toast Cold Brew

$6.75

A 16 oz happy monday cold brew paired with our in house cinnamon toast crunch milk blend it tastes like your favorite bowl of cereal!

Double Salted Caramel Latte

$6.75

2 sots of espresso paired with house- made salted caramel syrup, sweetened with a touch of dark caramel and served with milk of your choice

Apple Chaider

$6.75

Dive headfirst into fall with our famous chai tea fused with apple cider and garnished with a hint of cinnamon.

Gingersnap Latte

$6.75

Vanilla syrup, cinnamon syrup, ginger and nutmeg spice mix, steamed with whole milk, topped with cinnamon

Hot Honey Latte

$6.55

Honey, cinnamon, and a pinch of cayenne pepper blended with espresso and steamed milk, garnished with a spicy graham cracker rim.

Nutella Latte

$6.75

A perfect blend of chocolate and hazelnut mixed in with rich espresso and steamed milk, garnished with dark chocolate shavings.

Turmeric Chai

$6.55

Chai expertly made with turmeric, ginger, lemongrass, and black pepper blended with steamed milk.

Charcoal Pumpkin Spice

$6.75

Our in-house Charcoal latte blended with Seasonal Pumpkin spice syrup!

Hot Drinks

Americano

Americano

$4.00+

2 shots of espresso poured into hot water.

Au Lait

Au Lait

$4.00+

Coffee with a steamed whole milk topper

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50+

2 shots of espresso and steamed whole milk with extra foam.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Kilogram Tea organic chai steamed with whole milk and garnished with cinnamon.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

(4oz) 2 Shots of espresso combined with 2oz steamed whole milk.

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.50+

Kilogram Tea organic chai steamed with whole milk and poured over a double shot of espresso.

Double Espresso (2oz)

Double Espresso (2oz)

$4.00

2 shots of espresso.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Happy Monday Roaster's Daily Selection

Flat White

$4.00

(8oz) Double shot espresso with 6oz steamed whole milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Chocolate and vanilla syrup with steamed whole milk.

Latte

Latte

$5.50+

2 shots of espresso with steamed glossy whole milk.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.00+

A hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea, steamed whole milk, and house-made lavender syrup.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50

2 shots of espresso with a dollop of whole milk foam.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Organic ceremonial grade matcha combined with steamed whole milk

Pink Me Up Hot Cocoa

Pink Me Up Hot Cocoa

$5.50+

White chocolate and vanilla syrup steamed into whole milk and topped with pink and glittery magic.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$5.00+

Hot coffee topped off with a shot of espresso.

Tea

Tea

$4.00

Choose from turmeric ginger, jasmine green, peppermint, earl grey, english breakfast and chamomile medley

Coffee Traveler

Coffee Traveler

$22.00

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50+

Happy Monday Roaster's Exquisite Cold Brew :)

Ginger Hibiscus Kombucha

Ginger Hibiscus Kombucha

$5.25

The subtle floral tartness of hibiscus flowers combine with a humble spice ginger finish.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00

2 shots of espresso mixed with cold water and poured over ice.

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

Rishi Tea organic chai mixed with whole milk, ice, and garnished with cinnamon.

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.00+

Kilogram Tea organic chai mixed with whole milk, a double shot of espresso, and cinnamon garnish

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50+

2 shots of espresso, whole milk, and ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Organic ceremonial grade matcha green tea combined with whole milk over ice.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.50+

Organic Kilogram Iced Teas

Lavender Butterfly Kombucha

Lavender Butterfly Kombucha

$5.25

Aromatic star anise combines with butterfly pea flowers, fennel, & lavender to create a sour floral brew.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh squeezed Orange juice

Rose Petal Berry Kombucha

Rose Petal Berry Kombucha

$5.25

The smooth berry tartness of elderberry & schisandra berry combines with well-balanced earthy & floral notes to deliver a refreshing botanical brew.

Spring Berry Sweet Iced Tea

Spring Berry Sweet Iced Tea

$6.00

Blueberry hibiscus iced tea partnered with house-made raspberry syrup, wild berries and sparkling water.

Cold-Pressed Juices

Bonus Clarity

Bonus Clarity

$5.00

This power-packed blend of roots, fruits, and flowers is the ultimate immune system strengthener.

Eternal Life

Eternal Life

$7.00

Pineapple, Orange, Ginger

Lean & Clean

Lean & Clean

$7.00

Kale, Cucumber, Apple, Lime, Ginger

Super Destroyer

$7.00Out of stock

Beet, carrot, apple and lemon

Trim & Tasty

Trim & Tasty

$7.00

Grapefruit, Carrot, Apple

FOOD

Happy Hour is from 4:00 - 6:00 Monday through Friday

Neopoliton

$10.00

red sauce, basil, mozzarella, olive oil

Truffle-licous

$12.00

white sauce, spinach, mushrooms, truffle oil, truffle salt

Diavolo

$12.00

arrabiata, chorizo, hot soppressata, prosciutto, hot honey drizzle

Proscuitto + Fig

$12.00

prosciutto, gorgonzola dolce, chorizo, figs, berry jam, honey, pickled fresno peppers

Pesto & Goat Cheese

$12.00

house-made pesto, crumbled goat cheese, roasted cherry tomato, reduced balsamic drizzle, basil

COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

aperol, nonino apertivo, prosecco

Edies Spritz

$9.00

cocalero, lime cordial, pineapple, soda

Passion Fruit Bellini

$9.00

chinola passion fruit liquor, prosecco, lemon juice

Ginger Paloma

$9.00

lunazul tequila, ginger liqueur, lime juice, grapefruit juice

WINE

Diseño Old Vine Malbec

$7.00

Deep purple in color with a crimson luster, the bouquet of violets and cherry blossom unfolds to a hint of tobacco. Explosive flavors of earthy blueberry and rich chocolate are robust with well-balanced acidity.

Frico Bianco

$7.00

A perfect blend of Chardonnay and Friulano gives notes of white flowers, apples, and white peach that leap out of the glass.

Joel Gott Cabernet

$7.00

has aromas of black cherries and blackberries with notes of clove and brown sugar. The wine opens with dark, concentrated fruit flavors, followed by velvety tannins on the mid-palate and notes of vanilla on the long, textured finish.

Charcuterie

AVAILABLE AT 11 am A wonderful selection of salumi, meats and cheese from CORO salumeria and European merchants. All plates served with dried apricots, figs, cranberries, pepitas, quince paste and truffle salted honey.
Jamon Plate

Jamon Plate

$21.00

Cure coppa, proscuitto, triple creme brie, tres leche manchego, bandaged cheddar

Salumi Plate

Salumi Plate

$21.00

Hot soppresatta, mole, triple creme brie, tres leche manchego, bandaged cheddar

Bella Doppia

$30.00

Hot soppresatta, mole, cured coppa, proscuitto, triple creme brie, bandaged cheddar

Grande Tavola

Grande Tavola

$60.00

a large format version of our bella doppia, double servings of everything and enough for 4 to 6 lucky people

Smoothies

Nutty Protein Shake

Nutty Protein Shake

$13.00

almond butter, almond milk, Naked Whey vanilla protein (25g) powder, spinach, banana, cinnamon, dates

Breakfast Shake

$14.00

banana, dates, granola, hemp seeds, cacao powder, almond milk, and almond butter, topped with house-made granola

Coco Berries

$14.00

dates, almond milk, raspberries, cacao powder, banana, and yogurt, topped with raspberries and cocoa dust

Good Health Shake

$14.00

collagen, banana, pineapple, yogurt, honey, coconut water, topped with coconut flakes

Immunity Smoothie

$14.00

banana, pineapple, frozen ginger cubes, freshly grated ginger, Tumeric, carrot juice, lemon juice, and coconut water, topped with flower and Tumeric dust

Green Day Shake

$14.00

banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, jalapenos, coconut water, maca powder, topped with mint

Appfront Items

App order notes

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
I’m Edie and this is my café. A delectably digestible collection of my favorite things from around the world. Grab some coffee, sit down for a meal, or end the day with a drink or two. Whatever brings you in, make yourself at home. We’ll take care of you.

675 N. Wells, Chicago, IL 60654

