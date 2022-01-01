- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Near North Side
- /
- Edie's All Day Cafe
Edie's All Day Cafe
110 Reviews
$$
675 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pastries
Almond Croissant
Decadent buttery croissant filled with whipped almond cream and dusted with powdered sugar and almond flakes.
Banana Bread
Butter Croissant
A flaky, rich and delicate tradition.
Chocolate Croissant
Rich cocoa batons wrapped in buttery pastry and drizzled with more chocolatey goodness.
Everything Bagel
Served Sliced and Toasted or Untoasted and with a side of plain cream cheese, chive cream cheese, almond butter, or hotel butter.
Ham & Cheese Croissants
Made with melty gruyère and parmesan cheese and smokey ham.
PBJ Dino Mac
Seasonal Dino Mac
Plain Bagel
Served Sliced and Toasted or Untoasted and with a side of plain cream cheese, chive cream cheese, almond butter, or hotel butter.
Caramel Dino Mac
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Pop Tarts
Cravings
Burrata
spinach, cherry tomato, rosemary crisps, truffle oil, honey, reduced balsamic vinaigrette, himalayan salt add prosciutto $3
Deviled Eggs
6 pieces, angry yolk whip, paprika, chives, black lava salt
Marcona Almonds
herbs, honey, truffle salt
Meatballs
san marzano tomato sauce, pesto, shaved parmesan and garlic breadcrumbs
Chicago Street Corn
roasted sweet corn with spicy aoili, parmesan cheese, fresh squeezed lime, togarashi and cilantro
Magic Mushroom Caps
stuffed and baked with mozzarella, pesto, bread crumbs, crispy onions and topped with pickled fresno peppers
Greens
Edie's Caesar
kale, romaine, iceberg blend, roasted tomatoes, parmesan, egg free yogurt dressing, rosemary crisps
Kale Street Salad
shredded kale, avocado, pistachios, cranberries, crispy shallots, house-made maple balsamic dressing
Cobb Salad
romaine iceberg blend, grilled chicken breast, soft boiled egg, bacon bits, blue cheese, corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, house-made balsamic dressing
Salmon Nicoise Salad
arugula, spinach blend, haricot verts, crisp purple potato, soft-boiled egg, kalamata olives, capers, pickled onions, roasted orange vinaigrette *
Southwestern Chicken Salad
romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar cheese, yogurt, pickled fresno peppers, crispy shallots, togarashi chicken, cholula ranch dressing
Sammies
Chef's BLT
multi grain toast, house-sliced bacon, real mayo, iceberg, beefsteak tomatoes
Grilled Cheese
multi grain toast pressed, cheese medley, berry jam, chives, dijon mustard and honey drizzle
Edie's Chicken Salad
poppyseed bun, iceberg lettuce, chicken salad blend with marcona almonds, grapes, chives, and cranberries
Tuna-Riffic Melt
multi grain toast, tuna salad, berry jam, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, arugula, black lava salt, side of giardiniera, served open face
Le Burger Americain
poppy seed bun, dijon mustard, mayo, two 4 oz angus patties, swiss cheese, mushrooms, crispy shallots, pickles. BURGER COOKED TO MEDIUM TEMPERATURE. SORRY, NO SPECIAL REQUESTS. *
Chicken Pesto Panini
multi grain toast, pressed, roasted chicken breast, mozzarella, fresh basil leaves, house-made pesto, mayo
Wraps
Ranch Chicken Wrap
sun-dried tomato tortilla, spinach, avocado, ranch, crispy shallots, bacon, grilled chicken breast, served with an extra side of buttermilk ranch dressing.
Spicy Tuna Wrap
sun-dried tomato tortilla, romaine-iceberg lettuce mix, diced jalapeños, albacore tuna salad, side of giardiniera
Caprese Wrap
sun-dried tomato tortilla, roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, spinach, maple balsamic dressing
Flatbreads
Neapolitan
red sauce, basil, mozzarella, olive oil
Truffle-licous
white sauce, spinach, mushrooms, truffle oil, truffle salt
Diavolo
arrabiata sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, hot soppressata, prosciutto, hot honey drizzle
Proscuitto + Fig
prosciutto, gorgonzola dolce, chorizo, figs, berry jam, honey, pickled fresno peppers
Pesto & Goat Cheese
house-made pesto, crumbled goat cheese, roasted cherry tomato, reduced balsamic drizzle, basil
Lunch Sides
Desserts
Carrot Cake
A carrot, cinnamon, and cardamom cake with cream cheese and diced nut topping finished with cinnamon dust.
Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake
Cream cheese whipped filling with blueberries and lemon zest topping with raspberry glaze.
Turtle Cookie Dough Brownie
Dense chocolate cake, caramel and pecans with reduced balsamic honey drizzle.
Edie's Innovations
Charcoal Latte
Ristretto of espresso, activated charcoal, vanilla, and steamed whole milk.
Rose Latte
Double shot of espresso, house-made raspberry syrup, organic whole milk, topped with edible petals.
Lavender Latte
Double shot of espresso, house-made lavender syrup, and steamed whole milk.
Vanilla Bee Latte
The "perfect buzz." Includes two shots of espresso, honey, vanilla, whole milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon and bee pollen superfood powder.
Cinnamon Toast Cold Brew
A 16 oz happy monday cold brew paired with our in house cinnamon toast crunch milk blend it tastes like your favorite bowl of cereal!
Double Salted Caramel Latte
2 sots of espresso paired with house- made salted caramel syrup, sweetened with a touch of dark caramel and served with milk of your choice
Apple Chaider
Dive headfirst into fall with our famous chai tea fused with apple cider and garnished with a hint of cinnamon.
Gingersnap Latte
Vanilla syrup, cinnamon syrup, ginger and nutmeg spice mix, steamed with whole milk, topped with cinnamon
Hot Honey Latte
Honey, cinnamon, and a pinch of cayenne pepper blended with espresso and steamed milk, garnished with a spicy graham cracker rim.
Nutella Latte
A perfect blend of chocolate and hazelnut mixed in with rich espresso and steamed milk, garnished with dark chocolate shavings.
Turmeric Chai
Chai expertly made with turmeric, ginger, lemongrass, and black pepper blended with steamed milk.
Charcoal Pumpkin Spice
Our in-house Charcoal latte blended with Seasonal Pumpkin spice syrup!
Hot Drinks
Americano
2 shots of espresso poured into hot water.
Au Lait
Coffee with a steamed whole milk topper
Cappuccino
2 shots of espresso and steamed whole milk with extra foam.
Chai Latte
Kilogram Tea organic chai steamed with whole milk and garnished with cinnamon.
Cortado
(4oz) 2 Shots of espresso combined with 2oz steamed whole milk.
Dirty Chai
Kilogram Tea organic chai steamed with whole milk and poured over a double shot of espresso.
Double Espresso (2oz)
2 shots of espresso.
Drip Coffee
Happy Monday Roaster's Daily Selection
Flat White
(8oz) Double shot espresso with 6oz steamed whole milk.
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate and vanilla syrup with steamed whole milk.
Latte
2 shots of espresso with steamed glossy whole milk.
London Fog
A hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea, steamed whole milk, and house-made lavender syrup.
Macchiato
2 shots of espresso with a dollop of whole milk foam.
Matcha Latte
Organic ceremonial grade matcha combined with steamed whole milk
Pink Me Up Hot Cocoa
White chocolate and vanilla syrup steamed into whole milk and topped with pink and glittery magic.
Red Eye
Hot coffee topped off with a shot of espresso.
Tea
Choose from turmeric ginger, jasmine green, peppermint, earl grey, english breakfast and chamomile medley
Coffee Traveler
Cold Drinks
Cold Brew
Happy Monday Roaster's Exquisite Cold Brew :)
Ginger Hibiscus Kombucha
The subtle floral tartness of hibiscus flowers combine with a humble spice ginger finish.
Iced Americano
2 shots of espresso mixed with cold water and poured over ice.
Iced Chai Latte
Rishi Tea organic chai mixed with whole milk, ice, and garnished with cinnamon.
Iced Dirty Chai
Kilogram Tea organic chai mixed with whole milk, a double shot of espresso, and cinnamon garnish
Iced Latte
2 shots of espresso, whole milk, and ice.
Iced Matcha Latte
Organic ceremonial grade matcha green tea combined with whole milk over ice.
Iced Tea
Organic Kilogram Iced Teas
Lavender Butterfly Kombucha
Aromatic star anise combines with butterfly pea flowers, fennel, & lavender to create a sour floral brew.
Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade
Orange Juice
Fresh squeezed Orange juice
Rose Petal Berry Kombucha
The smooth berry tartness of elderberry & schisandra berry combines with well-balanced earthy & floral notes to deliver a refreshing botanical brew.
Spring Berry Sweet Iced Tea
Blueberry hibiscus iced tea partnered with house-made raspberry syrup, wild berries and sparkling water.
Cold-Pressed Juices
Bonus Clarity
This power-packed blend of roots, fruits, and flowers is the ultimate immune system strengthener.
Eternal Life
Pineapple, Orange, Ginger
Lean & Clean
Kale, Cucumber, Apple, Lime, Ginger
Super Destroyer
Beet, carrot, apple and lemon
Trim & Tasty
Grapefruit, Carrot, Apple
FOOD
Neopoliton
red sauce, basil, mozzarella, olive oil
Truffle-licous
white sauce, spinach, mushrooms, truffle oil, truffle salt
Diavolo
arrabiata, chorizo, hot soppressata, prosciutto, hot honey drizzle
Proscuitto + Fig
prosciutto, gorgonzola dolce, chorizo, figs, berry jam, honey, pickled fresno peppers
Pesto & Goat Cheese
house-made pesto, crumbled goat cheese, roasted cherry tomato, reduced balsamic drizzle, basil
COCKTAILS
WINE
Diseño Old Vine Malbec
Deep purple in color with a crimson luster, the bouquet of violets and cherry blossom unfolds to a hint of tobacco. Explosive flavors of earthy blueberry and rich chocolate are robust with well-balanced acidity.
Frico Bianco
A perfect blend of Chardonnay and Friulano gives notes of white flowers, apples, and white peach that leap out of the glass.
Joel Gott Cabernet
has aromas of black cherries and blackberries with notes of clove and brown sugar. The wine opens with dark, concentrated fruit flavors, followed by velvety tannins on the mid-palate and notes of vanilla on the long, textured finish.
Charcuterie
Jamon Plate
Cure coppa, proscuitto, triple creme brie, tres leche manchego, bandaged cheddar
Salumi Plate
Hot soppresatta, mole, triple creme brie, tres leche manchego, bandaged cheddar
Bella Doppia
Hot soppresatta, mole, cured coppa, proscuitto, triple creme brie, bandaged cheddar
Grande Tavola
a large format version of our bella doppia, double servings of everything and enough for 4 to 6 lucky people
Smoothies
Nutty Protein Shake
almond butter, almond milk, Naked Whey vanilla protein (25g) powder, spinach, banana, cinnamon, dates
Breakfast Shake
banana, dates, granola, hemp seeds, cacao powder, almond milk, and almond butter, topped with house-made granola
Coco Berries
dates, almond milk, raspberries, cacao powder, banana, and yogurt, topped with raspberries and cocoa dust
Good Health Shake
collagen, banana, pineapple, yogurt, honey, coconut water, topped with coconut flakes
Immunity Smoothie
banana, pineapple, frozen ginger cubes, freshly grated ginger, Tumeric, carrot juice, lemon juice, and coconut water, topped with flower and Tumeric dust
Green Day Shake
banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, jalapenos, coconut water, maca powder, topped with mint
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
I’m Edie and this is my café. A delectably digestible collection of my favorite things from around the world. Grab some coffee, sit down for a meal, or end the day with a drink or two. Whatever brings you in, make yourself at home. We’ll take care of you.
675 N. Wells, Chicago, IL 60654