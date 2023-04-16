Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edina Grill

985 Reviews

$$

5028 France Ave S

Edina, MN 55424

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Grilled Chicken Sandwich


Blue Plate Specials

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.50

crab cakes, english muffin, poached eggs, old bay hollandaise, breakfast salad

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.95Out of stock

tempurah shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, remoulade, hoagie roll, french fries.

Spring Pesto Pasta

$16.95

squash, red pepper, onion, asparagus, tomato, pesto, parmesan, ciabatta

Berry Parfait

$7.95

sebastian joe's salty caramel ice cream, berry compote, pie-crust crumble

Family Meal of the Week

Family Primavera Orecchiette

$34.95Out of stock

orecchiette pasta, broccoli, char grilled zucchini, baby heirloom tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, tomato mornay, white wine, olive oil, shaved parmesan, julienne basil

Family Chicken Pesto Pasta

$39.95

sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree.

Family Chimichurri Short Rib

$49.95

oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro.

Family Chilaquiles Meal

$29.95

corn tortillas, chorizo, hashbrowns, ancho sauce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, cilantro, eggs

Family Side House Salad

Family Side House Salad

$9.95
Family Side Grilled Ciabatta

Family Side Grilled Ciabatta

$4.95

Family Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Family Side Fruit

$7.95

Starters

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

goat cheese, local bare honey, toasted almonds

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.95

oven roasted cauliflower, tempura batter, buffalo sauce, house ranch

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.50

no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$15.50

coconut-crusted black tiger shrimp, asian slaw, sweet chili mustard, lime vinaigrette, wontons

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$15.00

buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50

chipotle peanut pesto aioli

Tater Tots

$7.95
Tuna App

Tuna App

$15.50

sushi grade tuna, tamari, green onions, ginger, wasabi aioli, capers, crispy wontons

Wings

Wings

$16.50

herbs, garlic, asian buffalo sauce, sesame seeds, ranch

Entrees

Baja Bowl

Baja Bowl

$16.50

pork carnitas, taco slaw, pinto beans, avocado, charred corn, oven-roasted roma tomatoes, tomatillo rice, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Chicken Pesto Pasta

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$19.95

sauteed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta, basil tomato mornay, parmesan, bell peppers, roasted garlic puree

Chimichurri Short Rib

Chimichurri Short Rib

$26.95

oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.95

no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, house-made tartar sauce

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.95

faroe island salmon filet, sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes, beurre blanc

Lemongrass Thai Chicken

Lemongrass Thai Chicken

$18.95

chicken breast, brown rice, broccoli, red bell pepper, carrots, cilantro, peanut sauce (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Mac & Cheese

$16.50

cheddar cheese sauce, five cheese blend, cavatappi noodles, crushed croutons add ham & roasted tomato 2

Steak & Pierogies

Steak & Pierogies

$24.50

potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce

Walleye Dinner

Walleye Dinner

$27.50

canadian walleye filet panko crusted with side of tartar sauce or simply seared with side of lemon butter; mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables

Soup & Salads

Chicken Noodle - Cup

Chicken Noodle - Cup

$4.95

available daily

Chicken Noodle - Bowl

Chicken Noodle - Bowl

$6.95

available daily

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.95

Mon - Wed: Tomato Basil Thurs - Sun: Chicken Wild Rice with Bacon

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.95

Mon - Wed: Tomato Basil Thurs - Sun: Chicken Wild Rice with Bacon

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.50

marinated red & gold beets, goat cheese, pistachios, arugula, micro radish sprouts, champagne vinaigrette

Honey Lime Chicken Salad

Honey Lime Chicken Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing

House Salad Large

$12.95

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, herb vinaigrette

House Salad Small

$7.50

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, herb vinaigrette

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$17.50

mixed greens, romaine, sous vide chicken breast, salami, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans, fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, artichoke heart, herb vinaigrette

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$23.50

sushi grade yellowtail tuna, brown rice, arugula, kale, avocado, radish, wasabi, poke dressing (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Seared Tuna Salad

Seared Tuna Salad

$19.95

sesame crusted yellowtail tuna, spinach, mixed greens, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, ginger wasabi dressing, peanuts, citrus unagi

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

$15.95

black quinoa, wild rice, baby kale, sweet potato, charred sweet corn, black beans, pickled fresno peppers, avocado, tortilla strips, cilantro vinaigrette

Handhelds

BLT-A

BLT-A

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil mayonnaise, toasted multigrain bread

Blue Plate Deluxe Burger

Blue Plate Deluxe Burger

$16.50

beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce

Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger

Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger

$15.50

house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce

Cheeseburger

$13.95

beef patty, american cheese

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.50

Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun

Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Cheese

Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Cheese

$13.95

"cheddar, provolone, tomato chutney, parmesan-crusted sourdough, tomato shooter"

Peter's Burger

Peter's Burger

$15.95

beef patty, pickle relish, caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard, fried egg, sourdough

Plant Based Patty Melt

Plant Based Patty Melt

$17.95
Short Rib Dip

Short Rib Dip

$16.95

short rib, provolone, caramelized onion, horseradish sauce, baguette, au jus

Truffle Burger

Truffle Burger

$17.50

beef patty, bacon jam, truffle aioli, arugula, wisconsin cheddar, bacon

Breakfasts

American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$14.95

eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast

Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito

Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.

Big 'Ol Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

pork sausage, hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$14.50

brown rice, pinto beans, avocado, poached egg, spinach, charred corn, salsa roja, sunflower seeds, queso fresco (riced cauliflower substitute available)

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.50

tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter

Cakes Eggs & Links

$13.50

pancakes, eggs your way, pork sausage

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.50

corn tortillas, hash browns, chorizo, ancho sauce, spicy peppers, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, black bean puree, over easy eggs

Eggs Benny

Eggs Benny

$15.50

poached eggs, roasted ham, english muffin, hollandaise, hashbrowns

Farmer's Breakfast

$13.95

hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, caramelized onion, toast

French Toast

$12.50

egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter

French Toast Chicken Stack

French Toast Chicken Stack

$15.95

french toast, hand breaded chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, parsley

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$17.95

Potato gnocchi, cream, basil pesto, mushroom blend, bacon, arugula, poached eggs, green onion, balsamic reduction

Killer Banana Waffle

$13.95

brûléed banana, praline sauce, whipped cream

Oatmeal Pancakes

$11.50

tall stack, house made oatmeal pancake batter, whipped butter

Quinoa Oatmeal

Quinoa Oatmeal

$10.50

steel-cut oats, quinoa, bare honey, cream, blueberries

Salmon Scramble

Salmon Scramble

$15.50

smoked scottish salmon, scrambled eggs, red onion, shallot cream cheese

Short Stack

$6.95

tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter

Spinach Frittata

Spinach Frittata

$13.95

spinach, brie, fresh herbs, roasted tomatoes, parmesan, hashbrowns, toast

Side Breakfast Meat

$3.95

Side Breakfast Salad

$4.95

spring mix, arugula, parsley, chives, avocado, baby heirloom tomatoes, lemon zest, herb vinaigrette

Side Egg

Side Fruit

$3.95

pineapple, red grapes, strawberries, seasonal fresh berries

Side Hashbrowns

$4.25

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side Real Maple Syrup

$0.95

Side Toast

$2.95

Desserts

Butterscotch Pudding

Butterscotch Pudding

$6.95

whipped cream

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.95

cheesecake, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.95

House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream

Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$8.50

served with carrots, ranch, and fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

served with carrots, ranch, and fries

Kids French Toast

$8.50

served with fruit on the side add bacon or sausage 1.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

served with carrots, ranch, and fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

served with fruit, fries, and goldfish

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

served with carrots, ranch, and fries

Kids Mickey Pancake

Kids Mickey Pancake

$8.50

served with fruit on the side add bacon or sausage 1.00

Side Kids Bacon

$1.00

Side Kids Sausage

$1.00

Extras

Side Avocado

$2.95

Side Beans

$3.95

Side Breakfast Salad

$4.95

spring mix, arugula, parsley, chives, avocado, baby heirloom tomatoes, lemon zest, herb vinaigrette

Side Cheese

$0.95

Side Chipotle Pesto Aioli

Side Ciabatta

$1.95

Side Dressing

Side Fries

$5.95

Side Fruit

$3.95

pineapple, red grapes, strawberries, seasonal fresh berries

Side Guacamole

$1.95

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Side Pierogies

$9.95

Side Protein

Side Rice

$3.95

Side Rice & Beans

$4.95

Side Sauce

Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

chipotle peanut pesto aioli

Side Vegetable

$3.95

broccoli, carrots, red pepper

Takeout Supplies

Utensils & Napkins Please!

Just Napkins Please!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Edina Grill we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.

Website

Location

5028 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55424

Directions

Gallery
Edina Grill image
Edina Grill image
Edina Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
orange star4.4 • 1,012
3812 W 50th St Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
SotaRol 50th
orange starNo Reviews
5005 Ewing Avenue. S. Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Coconut Thai - Edina
orange starNo Reviews
3948 W 50th St Edina, MN 55424
View restaurantnext
Red Cow 50th Street
orange starNo Reviews
3624 W 50th St Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Mr. Paul's Supper Club - 3917 B Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
3917 B Market Street Edina, MN 55424
View restaurantnext
Hello Pizza
orange star4.6 • 585
3904 SUNNYSIDE RD Edina, MN 55424
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Edina

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edina
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston