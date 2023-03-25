  • Home
  • /
  • Edinburg
  • /
  • Edinburg HQ - Coffee Zone - 1108 South McColl Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edinburg HQ - Coffee Zone 1108 South McColl Road

review star

No reviews yet

1108 South McColl Road

Edinburg, TX 78539

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Refreshments

Water

Coke

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Dr. Pepper

$2.00+

Soda Water

Coke Zero

$2.00+

Unsweet Tea

$2.00+

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Apple Juice

$2.99+

Cranberry Cocktail

$2.99+

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Mineral Water

Lemonade

$2.00+

Monster Energy Drink

$2.99

Cup

$0.49+

Bottled Water

$1.29

Cold Drinks

Iced Blended Mocha

$4.00+

Iced Blended Mocha Supreme

$4.40+

Iced Mocha

$4.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.50+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Jet Tea (Slushy)

$4.00+

Fruit Smoothie

$4.00+

Iced Coffee

$1.99+

Iced Americano

$2.35+

Extra Shot

$0.80

Hot Drinks

Coffee of the Day

$1.60+

Flavored Coffee of the Day

$1.60+

Espresso

$1.60+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Americano

$2.35+

Hot Chocolate

$2.30+

Hot Tea

$1.40+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$3.75+

White Mocha

$3.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.19+

Extra Shot

$0.80

Popular Orders

Unsweet Tea

$2.00+

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Water

Iced Blended Mocha

$4.00+

Iced Blended Mocha Supreme

$4.40+

Flavored Coffee of the Day

$1.60+

Coffee of the Day

$1.60+

Latte

$3.50+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Lunch/Dinner

Special

Special

$14.00

CZ Combo

Combo

$11.50

Deli Sandwiches

1/2 Chicken Salad

$8.50

Chicken Salad

$11.00

1/2 Tuna Salad

$8.50

Tuna Salad

$11.00

1/2 Turkey

$7.50

Turkey

$10.00

1/2 Ham

$7.50

Ham

$10.00

1/2 Club

$8.50

Club

$11.00

1/2 Roast Beef

$8.50

Roast Beef

$11.00

Hot Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Chicken SW Wrap

$11.50

CZ Burger

$11.50

Turkey Burger

$11.50

Black Bean Burger

$11.50

Tuna Melt

$11.00

BLT

$10.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.50

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$11.50

French Dip

$11.50

Grilled Chicken

$11.50

Chicken Club

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.50

Trio Salad

$13.00

Top A Salad

$13.00

Protein Plate

$13.00

Chef Salad

$12.50

Southwestern Cobb Salad

$13.00

Shrimp, Mango, Avocado Salad

$14.00

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.00

Quiche

$11.00

Stuffed Avocado

1/2 Avo

$8.50

Full Avo

$11.00

Soup

Cup Soup

$4.50

Bowl Soup

$5.50

Lunch Sides

Chips & Pickle

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.50Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Chips

$1.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.50+

Special Side

$2.99

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Add-Ons

Bacon

$2.50

Avocado

$1.00+

Cheese

$1.00

Scoop of Tuna

$3.50

Scoop of Chicken

$3.50

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Salmon Filet

$8.00

Tuna Steak

$8.00

Beef Patty

$7.00

Capers

$1.50

Egg

$1.50

Bread

$1.50

Fresh Sliced Jalapeños

$0.75

Extra Condiments

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Cilantro

$0.25

Extra Crackers

$0.20

Gravy

$1.99

Special Sauce

$0.99

Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Bakery

Pastries

Scone

$2.50

Danish

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

1 Cookie

$0.79

2 Cookies

$1.58

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Muffin

$2.50

Biscotti

$2.50

Desserts

Brownies

$3.00

Cake

$5.25

Pie

$4.25

Other Desserts

$4.25

Whole Cake

$48.99

Whole Pie

$34.99

Cupcake

$2.99

Kids Menu

Food

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Full Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Kids Shrimp Alfredo

$8.99

Drinks

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Iced Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Take Out

TAKE OUT

Secret Menu

Quiche Only

Quiche Only

$6.99

Saturday Breakfast

Breakfast Main

2 Egg Breakfast

$9.00

1 Egg Breakfast

$8.00

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

$11.00

Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Meat

$8.00

Belgian Waffles w/Meat

$9.00

Supreme Omelet

$11.00

Meaty Omelet

$10.00

Veggie Omelet

$9.00

A La Mexicana

$8.00

Chorizo & Egg Plate

$9.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.00+

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Breakfast Side

Meat

$2.50

Egg

$1.50

Veggies

$0.69

Bread

$1.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.50+

Oatmeal

$3.75

Pancake

$4.00

Belgian Waffle

$4.00

Yogurt Cup

$4.50

Potatoes

$2.50

Gravy

$1.99

Sausage + Gravy

$3.50

Cilantro

$0.25

Bulk Ordering

Java Box

Basic Java

$22.00

Specialty Java

$25.00

Bulk Salad

Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad

Pasta Salad

Potato Salad

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1108 South McColl Road, Edinburg, TX 78539

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kumori Sushi - North 10th
orange starNo Reviews
8001 N 10th St Mcallen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
Barrel House Kitchen + Bar - 1927 South Tourist Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1927 South Tourist Drive Edinburg, TX 78539
View restaurantnext
Pappas Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
716 South Closner Boulevard Edinburg, TX 78539
View restaurantnext
Castlehill Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2113 W Trenton Rd Edinburg, TX 78539
View restaurantnext
Beauty & Beast Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1805 W Trenton Rd Edinburg, TX 78539
View restaurantnext
Moboba Tea & Dessert Shop
orange starNo Reviews
1715 W Trenton Rd Ste 108 Edinburg, TX 78539
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Edinburg
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston