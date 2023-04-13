  • Home
Edinger's Filling Station 423 W Madison St

No reviews yet

423 W Madison St

Pontiac, IL 61764

Fuels

Coffee

$1.99

Soda

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.29

Tomato Juice

$1.79

Water

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Starters

Sloppy Fries

$8.99

Fries topped with Cheese sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, and Bacon

Sloppy Tots

$9.99

Tots topped with Cheese Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, and Bacon

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$8.99

Coated in our House Buffalo Sauce and served with a side of Ranch

Potato Skins

$8.49

Potato Skins covered in Cheese Sauce, Bacon, and Green Onion served with a side of Sour Cream

Cheese Balls

$7.99

Served with a side of ranch

Onion Rings

$7.99

Served with a side of ranch

Jacked Up Nachos

$9.99

Fresh Fried Chips covered in Cheese, Taco Meat,Tomatoes,Jalopenos,Green Onion and a side of Salsa

Pretzels Bites

$7.49

Bites are sprinkled with kosher salt and served with a side of cheese sauce

Specials

2 Eggs/Pot/Tst Special

$5.99

2 Eggs, Potatoes, Tst, (M-F 6:30-9:00 ONLY)

Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Short Stack 2 Links

$5.99

2 Cakes and 2 Links (M-F 6:30-9:00 ONLY)

Grilled Cheese Bowl of Soup

$8.49

Your Choice of bread and Cheese with a bowl of Soup

Salad Sandwich Bowl of Soup

$8.49

Your Choice of bread with a bowl of Soup

Goulash

$10.99

Fried Chicken

$10.49

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.49Out of stock

Guinness Cod

$10.99Out of stock

Hoagie

$8.99

Customs

The Custom

$8.99

1/3 lb patty, Toasted bun, and fries

The Big Custom

$10.99

1/2 lb patty, Toasted bun, Fries

The Distinguished Gentleman

$12.00

1/2lb patty, Pretzel Bun, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Onion Rings, Whiskey Sauce, Fries

The Firebird

$12.99

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Fries

Finger Lickin' Chicken

$12.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken,Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ, Grilled Onions, Fries

Blow Torch

$12.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Perpper Jack, Spicy Ranch, Jalopenos, Fries

The Postal Burger

$12.99

1/2lb Patty, Ham, Bacon, Onion Rings, BBQ, Fries

Pizza Burger

$12.99

1/2lb patty, served on texas toast w/meat Sauce, Mozzarella, Fries

Classics

Spaghetti

$10.99

Served with Garlic Bread

Mac N Cheese

$9.49

Elbow Macaroni with our Homemade Cheese Sauce

The Horseshoe

$10.99

Served on sourdough bread, with fries and smothered in cheese

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Served with Fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.49

Chicken, Onions, Carrots, Peas in a creamy Sauce and topped With a puff Pastry Top

No Tools Needed

Cuban

$11.99

Ham, Pork, Provolone, Dill Pickles, Cuban Sauce, Fries

Turkey Melt

$11.99

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss on rye with fries

Patty Melt

$11.99

Hamburger, Grilled Onion, Swiss on Rye W/ Fries

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Your Choice of bread and Cheese Served with Fries

The Barracuda

$12.99

Polluck, served on a hoagie bun,with Fries

Chicken Cordon Blue Sand

$12.99

Fried or Grilled, Ham, Swiss, Pretzel Bun, w/ Fries

The Honolulu Honey

$11.49

Ham and Provolone, on a Brown Sugar Glazed Hawiian Bun

BLT

$8.99

Your Choice of bread, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo with Fries

Tenderloin

$11.99

Polancics Famous Tenderloin served with fries

Wreck it Ronnie's Corn Dogs

$9.99

2 Corn dogs, Fries

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Low Carburetors

Taco Salad

$10.99

Tortilla Shell Filled with Lettuce, Tamato, Onion, Taco Sauce, Cheese

Chef Salad

$11.99

Lettece Topped with Cheese, Ham, Turkey, Tomato, Green Onion, Cucumber

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lettuce Topped eith Parmesan Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Green Onion

Tortellini Ceaser Salad

$10.99

Lettuce Topped with Parmesan Cheese, Tortellini, Pepperoni, and Ceasar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.49

Lettuce topped with Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Green Onion, Green Pepper And Buffalo Chicken

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Spinach topped with Blue Cheese Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Onion

Wraps

Firebird Wrap

$10.99

Fried or Grilled Chix, Buffalo, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Lettuce

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.99

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Ranch

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$10.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Honey Mustard

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Fried or Grilled, Bacon, Lettuce, Ranch

Taco Salad Wrap

$10.99

Taco Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce

Soups

Cup A

$4.49

Cup B

$4.49

Cup C

$4.49

Bowl A

$5.49

Bowl B

$5.49

Bowl C

$5.49

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.49

Fried Macaroni

$2.99

Side Macaroni Cheese

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Sweet Pot Fries

$3.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Sloppy Baked

$4.49

Loaded Baked

$4.49

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Dish of Cheese Sauce

$2.49

Misc. Sauces/Dressings

Ranch

$0.79

French

$0.79

Italian

$0.79

1000

$0.79

Garlic Dressing

$0.79

Sour Cream

$0.79

Salsa

$0.79

Ceaser

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Buffalo Sauce

$0.79

BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Chipotle Ranch

$0.79

Whiskey Sauce

$0.79

Cheese Sauce

$2.29

Spag 2oz

$1.25

Spag 4oz

$2.50

Additional Cheese

American

$0.99

Swiss

$0.99

Cheddar

$0.99

Provolone

$0.99

Pepper Jack

$0.99

Mozzarella

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Shredded Parmesan

$0.99

Pic Menu

PM Taco Salad

$11.65

Please Call for Availability

PM Grilled Chic Salad

$11.65

Please Call for Availability

PM Grilled Cheese/Soup

$11.65

Please Call for Availability

PM Cheeseburger

$11.65

Please Call for Availability

PM Pot Pie

$11.65

Please Call for Availability

Rotary Special

$11.65

Please Call for Availability

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.49

Kids Spaghetti

$7.49

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.49

Kids Hot Dog

$7.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.49

Kids Corn Dog

$7.49

Dessert

Coconut Cream

$3.99

Banana Cream

$3.99

Chocolate Cream

$3.99

Butterscotch Cream

$3.99

Peach Cream

$4.49Out of stock

Strawberry Cream

$4.49

Pecan

$4.49Out of stock

Pumpkin

$3.99Out of stock

Custard

$3.99Out of stock

Apple Crunch

$4.49

Blueberry Crunch

$4.49

Cherry Crunch

$4.49

Peach Crunch

$4.49Out of stock

Ruhbarb

$4.49Out of stock

Lemon Merguine

$4.49Out of stock

Texas Cake

$0.79

Eggs Your Way

The Regular

$5.39

Two Eggs and Toast

The Super

$8.49

Two Eggs, Toast and Bacon, Patty, Links or Ham

The Premium

$9.99

Two Eggs, Toast and Bacon, Patty, Links or Ham, Hashbrowns or American Fries

Jump Starters

Short Stack

$5.49

2 Pancakes

Full Stack

$6.49

3 Pancakes

Oatmeal

$3.29

French Toast

$8.49

3 slices of french Toast

Half BnG

$4.99

1 Biscuit Covered in gravy

Full BnG

$6.99

2 Biscuits Covered in Gravy

Omelets

Base Model

$7.99

3 Egg Omelet with 1 Choice of cheese and Toast

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

3 Eggs,cheese, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms ,Tomatoes and Toast

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.99

3 Eggs, Cheese, ham, bacon, sausage, and toast

Gas Monkey Omelet

$10.99

3 Eggs, Cheese, Ham, Onion, Green Peppers, and Toast

The Wrecker Omelet

$11.99

3 Eggs, Cheese, Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Jalopenos, Salsa and Toast

Skillets

The Standard Skillet

$11.99

2 Eggs, Onions, Peppers, Over Potatoes and covered in gravy or Cheese

The O'Sullivanski

$12.99

2 Eggs, Onions, Peppers, on top of Potatoeswith Gravy or Cheese

Handhelds

Hawiian Sunrise

$9.99

Egg, Cheese, Ham on a Brown Sugar Glazed Hawiian Bun

Handheld French Toast

$9.99

Egg, Cheese, Sausage, between French Toast

Old Faithful

$6.99

Egg, Cheese, Bacon, on your Choice of Taost

B Sides

Single Egg

Cooked your way

Dish of Cheese Sauce

$2.49

Dish of Gravy

$2.49

Side of Bacon

$3.49

Side of Links

$3.49

Side Sausage Patty

$3.49

Side Of Breakfast Ham

$3.49

Hashbrown

$3.19

American Fries

$3.19

Tots

$2.99

Toast

$1.79

Your Choice

Kids Breakfast

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$7.49

Kids French Toast

$7.49

Sausage Biscuit

$6.49

Whole Pie

Coconut Cream

$17.00

Please Call for Availability

Banana Cream

$17.00

Please Call for Availability

Chocolate Cream

$17.00

Please Call for Availability

Butterscotch Cream

$17.00

Please Call for Availability

Peach Cream

$18.50

Please Call for Availability

Strawberry Cream

$18.50

Please Call for Availability

Pecan

$19.50

Please Call for Availability

Pumpkin

$18.00

Please Call for Availability

Custard

$16.00

Please Call for Availability

Apple Crunch

$18.50

Please Call for Availability

Blueberry Crunch

$18.50

Please Call for Availability

Cherry Crunch

$18.50

Please Call for Availability

Peach Crunch

$18.50

Please Call for Availability

Ruhbarb

$18.00

Please Call for Availability

Lemon Merguine

$20.00

Please Call for Availability

Texas Cake

$25.00

Please Call for Availability

Food By #

Potato Salad

$6.50

Please Call for Availability

Coleslaw

$5.00

Please Call for Availability

Pasta Salad

$6.50

Please Call for Availability

Ham Salad

$7.75

Please Call for Availability

Chicken Salad

$7.75

Please Call for Availability

Sloppy Joe

$7.00

Please Call for Availability

Pulled Pork BBQ

$8.25

Please Call for Availability

Qt of Soup

$9.75

Please Call for Availability

Qt of Sausage Gravy

$12.50

Please Call for Availability

Crock Pot of Soup

$30.00

Please Call for Availability

Novelty

Cook Book

$18.95

T-Shirts

$20.00

Charms

$3.00
Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

423 W Madison St, Pontiac, IL 61764

