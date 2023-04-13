Edinger’s Filling Station 423 W Madison St
Fuels
Starters
Sloppy Fries
Fries topped with Cheese sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, and Bacon
Sloppy Tots
Tots topped with Cheese Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, and Bacon
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Coated in our House Buffalo Sauce and served with a side of Ranch
Potato Skins
Potato Skins covered in Cheese Sauce, Bacon, and Green Onion served with a side of Sour Cream
Cheese Balls
Served with a side of ranch
Onion Rings
Served with a side of ranch
Jacked Up Nachos
Fresh Fried Chips covered in Cheese, Taco Meat,Tomatoes,Jalopenos,Green Onion and a side of Salsa
Pretzels Bites
Bites are sprinkled with kosher salt and served with a side of cheese sauce
Specials
2 Eggs/Pot/Tst Special
2 Eggs, Potatoes, Tst, (M-F 6:30-9:00 ONLY)
Cheese Omelet
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Short Stack 2 Links
2 Cakes and 2 Links (M-F 6:30-9:00 ONLY)
Grilled Cheese Bowl of Soup
Your Choice of bread and Cheese with a bowl of Soup
Salad Sandwich Bowl of Soup
Your Choice of bread with a bowl of Soup
Goulash
Fried Chicken
Chicken Pot Pie
Guinness Cod
Hoagie
Customs
The Custom
1/3 lb patty, Toasted bun, and fries
The Big Custom
1/2 lb patty, Toasted bun, Fries
The Distinguished Gentleman
1/2lb patty, Pretzel Bun, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Onion Rings, Whiskey Sauce, Fries
The Firebird
Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Fries
Finger Lickin' Chicken
Fried or Grilled Chicken,Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ, Grilled Onions, Fries
Blow Torch
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Perpper Jack, Spicy Ranch, Jalopenos, Fries
The Postal Burger
1/2lb Patty, Ham, Bacon, Onion Rings, BBQ, Fries
Pizza Burger
1/2lb patty, served on texas toast w/meat Sauce, Mozzarella, Fries
Classics
Spaghetti
Served with Garlic Bread
Mac N Cheese
Elbow Macaroni with our Homemade Cheese Sauce
The Horseshoe
Served on sourdough bread, with fries and smothered in cheese
Chicken Tenders
Served with Fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, Onions, Carrots, Peas in a creamy Sauce and topped With a puff Pastry Top
No Tools Needed
Cuban
Ham, Pork, Provolone, Dill Pickles, Cuban Sauce, Fries
Turkey Melt
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss on rye with fries
Patty Melt
Hamburger, Grilled Onion, Swiss on Rye W/ Fries
Grilled Cheese
Your Choice of bread and Cheese Served with Fries
The Barracuda
Polluck, served on a hoagie bun,with Fries
Chicken Cordon Blue Sand
Fried or Grilled, Ham, Swiss, Pretzel Bun, w/ Fries
The Honolulu Honey
Ham and Provolone, on a Brown Sugar Glazed Hawiian Bun
BLT
Your Choice of bread, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo with Fries
Tenderloin
Polancics Famous Tenderloin served with fries
Wreck it Ronnie's Corn Dogs
2 Corn dogs, Fries
Grilled Cheese
Salad Sandwich
Low Carburetors
Taco Salad
Tortilla Shell Filled with Lettuce, Tamato, Onion, Taco Sauce, Cheese
Chef Salad
Lettece Topped with Cheese, Ham, Turkey, Tomato, Green Onion, Cucumber
Chicken Salad
Lettuce Topped eith Parmesan Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Green Onion
Tortellini Ceaser Salad
Lettuce Topped with Parmesan Cheese, Tortellini, Pepperoni, and Ceasar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce topped with Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Green Onion, Green Pepper And Buffalo Chicken
Spinach Salad
Spinach topped with Blue Cheese Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Onion
Wraps
Firebird Wrap
Fried or Grilled Chix, Buffalo, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Lettuce
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Ranch
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Honey Mustard
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap
Fried or Grilled, Bacon, Lettuce, Ranch
Taco Salad Wrap
Taco Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Onion, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce
Sides
Misc. Sauces/Dressings
Additional Cheese
Pic Menu
Kids Menu
Dessert
Coconut Cream
Banana Cream
Chocolate Cream
Butterscotch Cream
Peach Cream
Strawberry Cream
Pecan
Pumpkin
Custard
Apple Crunch
Blueberry Crunch
Cherry Crunch
Peach Crunch
Ruhbarb
Lemon Merguine
Texas Cake
Eggs Your Way
Jump Starters
Omelets
Base Model
3 Egg Omelet with 1 Choice of cheese and Toast
Veggie Omelet
3 Eggs,cheese, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms ,Tomatoes and Toast
Meat Lovers Omelet
3 Eggs, Cheese, ham, bacon, sausage, and toast
Gas Monkey Omelet
3 Eggs, Cheese, Ham, Onion, Green Peppers, and Toast
The Wrecker Omelet
3 Eggs, Cheese, Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Jalopenos, Salsa and Toast
Skillets
Handhelds
B Sides
Whole Pie
Food By #
Potato Salad
Please Call for Availability
Coleslaw
Please Call for Availability
Pasta Salad
Please Call for Availability
Ham Salad
Please Call for Availability
Chicken Salad
Please Call for Availability
Sloppy Joe
Please Call for Availability
Pulled Pork BBQ
Please Call for Availability
Qt of Soup
Please Call for Availability
Qt of Sausage Gravy
Please Call for Availability
Crock Pot of Soup
Please Call for Availability
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
423 W Madison St, Pontiac, IL 61764