Edi's Place
160 Reviews
$
73 Ward Ave
Moosup, CT 06354
Popular Items
Appetizers
French Fries
$4.25+
Cheese Fries w/Bacon
$8.99
Onion Rings
$3.50+
Coleslaw
$2.25+
Garlic Bread
$2.75+
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
$6.25+
Wings (10)
$14.95
Jalepeno Poppers (8)
$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
$8.25
Calamari
$11.95
Homemade Fried Mozzarella
$11.95
Potato Skins
$11.95
Stuffed Mushrooms
$11.95
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.25+
Side Meatball (2)
$4.00
Side Sausage (2)
$4.00
Bag of Chips
$1.00
Side of Dressing
$1.00
Chicken
Dinner Specials
From The Grill
Gyros
Pasta
Your choice of spaghetti or ziti, also soup or salad and comes with small garlic bread.
Salad & Soup
Sandwiches & Wraps
Veggie Wrap
$11.95
Made with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers and cheese.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$13.95
Turkey, Bacon, Ranch Wrap
$13.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.95
Topped with lettuce, tomato, buffalo chicken and bleu cheese dressing.
Steak & Cheese Wrap
$16.95
Italian Combo Wrap
$13.95
Cheeseburger Wrap
$14.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$13.95
BLT Wrap
$13.95
Tuna Wrap
$13.95
Turkey Club
$12.50
Cheeseburger Club
$12.50
Ham Club
$12.50
BLT Club
$12.50
SM Ham Grinder
$7.50
SM Meatless Grinder
$7.25
SM Eggplant Grinder
$7.25
SM Genoa Salami Grinder
$7.50
SM Capicola Grinder
$7.50
SM Cooked Salami Grinder
$7.50
SM Hamburger Grinder
$8.25
SM Turkey Grinder
$7.75
SM Roast Beef Grinder
$8.25
SM Tuna Fish Grinder
$7.50
SM Pastrami Grinder
$7.50
SM Roni Grinder
$7.50
SM BLT Grinder
$7.50
SM Veal Grinder
$7.50
SM Chicken Parm Grinder
$9.25
SM Grilled Chicken Grinder
$9.25
SM Chicken Cutlet Grinder
$9.25
SM Buffalo Chicken Grinder
$9.25
SM Cheeseburger Grinder
$9.25
SM Italian Grinder
$8.25
SM Mixed Cold Cut Grinder
$9.95
SM Meatball & Sausage Grinder
$9.00
SM Steak & Cheese Grinder
$9.95
Topped w/ sautéed mushrooms, peppers & onions.
SM Fish Grinder Haddock
$9.95
SM Meatball
$7.99
SM Sausage
$7.99
LG Ham Grinder
$8.25
LG Meatless Grinder
$8.25
LG Eggplant Grinder
$9.25
LG Genoa Salami Grinder
$8.95
LG Capicola Grinder
$8.95
LG Cooked Salami Grinder
$8.95
LG Hamburger Grinder
$10.25
LG Turkey Grinder
$8.50
LG Roast Beef Grinder
$9.25
LG Tuna Fish Grinder
$8.25
LG Pastrami Grinder
$8.25
LG Roni Grinder
$8.25
LG BLT Grinder
$8.25
LG Veal Grinder
$9.25
LG Chicken Parm Grinder
$11.50
LG Grilled Chicken Grinder
$10.50
LG Chicken Cutlet Grinder
$10.50
LG Buffalo Chicken Grinder
$10.50
LG Cheeseburger Grinder
$10.50
LG Italian Grinder
$9.95
LG Mixed Cold Cut Grinder
$10.75
LG Meatball & Sausage Grinder
$11.00
LG Steak & Cheese Grinder
$11.95
Topped w/ sautéed mushrooms, peppers & onions.
LG Fish Grinder Haddock Grinder
$12.50
LG Meatball
$8.99
Lg
$0.75
LG Sausage Grinder
$7.99
Seafood
SPECIALS
Calzones
10" Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
$9.95
10" Combination (2) Pizza
$12.95
10" Combination (3) Pizza
$13.95
10" Combination (4) Pizza
$14.95
10" Anchovy Pizza
$11.95
10" Bacon Pizza
$12.95
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
$11.95
10" Black Olive Pizza
$11.95
10" Broccoli Pizza
$11.95
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$11.95
10" Canadian Bacon Pizza
$11.95
10" Chicken Pizza
$11.95
10" Ham Pizza
$11.95
10" Hamburg Pizza
$11.95
10" Meatball Pizza
$11.95
10" Mushroom Pizza
$11.95
10" Onion Pizza
$11.95
10" Pepper Pizza
$11.95
10" Roni Pizza
$11.95
10" Salami Pizza
$11.95
10" Sausage Pizza
$11.95
10" Spinach Pizza
$11.95
10" Pineapple Pizza
$11.95
16" Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
$13.95
16" Combination (2) Pizza
$18.95
16" Combination (3) Pizza
$20.95
16" Combination (4) Pizza
$22.95
16" Anchovy Pizza
$16.95
16" Bacon Pizza
$17.95
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
$16.95
16" Black Olive Pizza
$16.95
16" Broccoli Pizza
$16.95
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$16.95
16" Canadian Bacon Pizza
$16.95
16" Chicken Pizza
$16.95
16" Ham Pizza
$16.95
16" Hamburg Pizza
$16.95
16" Meatball Pizza
$16.95
16" Mushroom Pizza
$16.95
16" Onion Pizza
$16.95
16" Pepper Pizza
$16.95
16" Roni Pizza
$16.95
16" Salami Pizza
$16.95
16" Sausage Pizza
$16.95
16" Spinach Pizza
$16.95
16" Pineapple Pizza
$16.95
10" Gourmet Pizza
#1 Healthy Choice (10")
$13.95
#2 Greek Pizza (10")
$14.95
#3 Spinach, Broc & Tomato (10")
$14.95
#4 Clams Casino (10")
$14.95
#5 Roni Ricotta (10")
$14.95
#6 California Pizza (10")
$14.95
#7 Spinach & Mushroom (10")
$14.95
#8 Broccoli Chiffonade (10")
$14.95
#9 Spinach Chiffonade (10")
$14.95
#10 Broccoli Ricotta (10")
$14.95
#11 Spinach Ricotta (10")
$14.95
#12 Bacon Ricotta (10")
$14.95
#13 Eggplant & Tomato (10")
$14.95
#14 Broccoli & Sausage (10")
$14.95
#15 Chicken, Broc & Ricotta (10")
$14.95
#16 Margarita (10")
$14.95
#17 Pasta Pizza (10")
$14.95
#18 Potato Pizza (10")
$14.95
#19 Bacon, Chicken & Ranch (10")
$14.95
#20 Mac & Cheese w. Bacon (10")
$14.95
#21 Chicken, Broc & Alfredo (10")
$14.95
#22 Bacon Cheeseburger (10")
$14.95
#23 Hawaiian (10")
$14.95
#24 Moussaka (10")
$14.95
#25 Special (10")
$14.95
#26 Vegetarian (10")
$14.95
#27 Taco (10")
$14.95
#28 Meat Lovers (10")
$14.95
#29 Steak & Cheese (10")
$14.95
16" Gourmet Pizza
#1 Healthy Choice (16")
$21.95
#2 Greek Pizza (16")
$21.95
#3 Spinach, Broc & Tomato (16")
$21.95
#4 Clams Casino (16")
$21.95
#5 Roni Ricotta (16")
$21.95
#6 California Pizza (16")
$21.95
#7 Spinach & Mushroom (16")
$21.95
#8 Broccoli Chiffonade (16")
$21.95
#9 Spinach Chiffonade (16")
$21.95
#10 Broccoli Ricotta (16")
$21.95
#11 Spinach Ricotta (16")
$21.95
#12 Bacon Ricotta (16")
$21.95
#13 Eggplant & Tomato (16")
$21.95
#14 Broccoli & Sausage (16")
$21.95
#15 Chix, Broc & Ricotta (16")
$21.95
#16 Margarita (16")
$21.95
#17 Pasta Pizza (16")
$21.95
#18 Potato Pizza (16")
$21.95
#19 Bacon, Chix & Ranch (16")
$21.95
#20 Mac & Cheese w. Bacon (16")
$21.95
#21 Chix, Broc & Alfredo (16")
$21.95
#22 Bacon Cheeseburger (16")
$21.95
#23 Hawaiian (16")
$21.95
#24 Moussaka (16")
$21.95
#25 Special (16")
$21.95
#26 Vegetarian (16")
$21.95
#27 Taco Pizza (16")
$21.95
#28 Meat Lovers (16")
$21.95
#29 Steak & Cheese (16")
$21.95
N/A Drinks
Kids Breakfast
Kid's Lunch/Dinner
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
73 Ward Ave, Moosup, CT 06354
