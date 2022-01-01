Edi's Place imageView gallery
Pizza

Edi's Place

160 Reviews

$

73 Ward Ave

Moosup, CT 06354

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
16" Cheese Pizza
Chicken Strips (6)

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.25+

Cheese Fries w/Bacon

$8.99

Onion Rings

$3.50+

Coleslaw

$2.25+

Garlic Bread

$2.75+

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$6.25+

Wings (10)

$14.95

Jalepeno Poppers (8)

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$8.25

Calamari

$11.95

Homemade Fried Mozzarella

$11.95

Potato Skins

$11.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25+

Side Meatball (2)

$4.00

Side Sausage (2)

$4.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Side of Dressing

$1.00

Chicken

Broasted Chicken

$10.99+

Includes French Fries & Coleslaw

Chicken Strips (6)

$11.50

Boneless Buffalo Strips (6)

$12.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.50

Tiramisu

$5.95

Cheese Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Dinner Specials

Chicken Parmesan

$16.95

Veal Parmesan

$16.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.95

Baked Lasagna

$16.95

Baked Manicotti

$15.75

Stuffed Shells

$15.75

Meat Ravioli

$16.95

Cheese Ravioli

$14.75

Eggplant Rollatini

$16.95

Meatball, Sausage, Pepper Parm

$16.95

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$17.95

From The Grill

BBQ Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Burger

$9.99

Fish Burger

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Burger

$11.99

Hamburger

$9.99

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Gyros

Gyros

$9.95

Gyro Platter

$11.95

Includes Salad w/ Dressing

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Gyro Platter

$11.95

Includes Salad w/ Dressing

Pasta

Your choice of spaghetti or ziti, also soup or salad and comes with small garlic bread.

Plain Sauce

$9.95

Meatballs

$12.95

Sausage

$12.95

Mushroom & Sauce

$12.95

Meat Sauce

$12.95

Alfredo Sauce

$14.95

Salad & Soup

Garden Salad

$7.25+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50+

Antipasto

$11.50+

Greek Salad

$10.50+

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.50+

Chef Salad

$11.50+

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.50+

Soup

$4.50+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.95+

Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$11.95

Made with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers and cheese.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Turkey, Bacon, Ranch Wrap

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Topped with lettuce, tomato, buffalo chicken and bleu cheese dressing.

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$16.95

Italian Combo Wrap

$13.95

Cheeseburger Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.95

BLT Wrap

$13.95

Tuna Wrap

$13.95

Turkey Club

$12.50

Cheeseburger Club

$12.50

Ham Club

$12.50

BLT Club

$12.50

SM Ham Grinder

$7.50

SM Meatless Grinder

$7.25

SM Eggplant Grinder

$7.25

SM Genoa Salami Grinder

$7.50

SM Capicola Grinder

$7.50

SM Cooked Salami Grinder

$7.50

SM Hamburger Grinder

$8.25

SM Turkey Grinder

$7.75

SM Roast Beef Grinder

$8.25

SM Tuna Fish Grinder

$7.50

SM Pastrami Grinder

$7.50

SM Roni Grinder

$7.50

SM BLT Grinder

$7.50

SM Veal Grinder

$7.50

SM Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.25

SM Grilled Chicken Grinder

$9.25

SM Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$9.25

SM Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$9.25

SM Cheeseburger Grinder

$9.25

SM Italian Grinder

$8.25

SM Mixed Cold Cut Grinder

$9.95

SM Meatball & Sausage Grinder

$9.00

SM Steak & Cheese Grinder

$9.95

Topped w/ sautéed mushrooms, peppers & onions.

SM Fish Grinder Haddock

$9.95

SM Meatball

$7.99

SM Sausage

$7.99

LG Ham Grinder

$8.25

LG Meatless Grinder

$8.25

LG Eggplant Grinder

$9.25

LG Genoa Salami Grinder

$8.95

LG Capicola Grinder

$8.95

LG Cooked Salami Grinder

$8.95

LG Hamburger Grinder

$10.25

LG Turkey Grinder

$8.50

LG Roast Beef Grinder

$9.25

LG Tuna Fish Grinder

$8.25

LG Pastrami Grinder

$8.25

LG Roni Grinder

$8.25

LG BLT Grinder

$8.25

LG Veal Grinder

$9.25

LG Chicken Parm Grinder

$11.50

LG Grilled Chicken Grinder

$10.50

LG Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$10.50

LG Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$10.50

LG Cheeseburger Grinder

$10.50

LG Italian Grinder

$9.95

LG Mixed Cold Cut Grinder

$10.75

LG Meatball & Sausage Grinder

$11.00

LG Steak & Cheese Grinder

$11.95

Topped w/ sautéed mushrooms, peppers & onions.

LG Fish Grinder Haddock Grinder

$12.50

LG Meatball

$8.99

Lg

$0.75

LG Sausage Grinder

$7.99

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Whole Belly Clams

$20.95Out of stock

Clam Strips

$13.50

Fried Shrimp

$17.75

Fried Scallops

$17.75

Baked Fish

$15.75

Calamari Platter

$15.95

Seafood Platter

$20.95

Piece of Fish

$7.99

Xtra Tarter

$1.00

SPECIALS

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Italian Combo-Stuff shells, Manicotti, Cheese Rav

$12.95

Pastrami Reuben w/ FF

$10.95

Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Stuffed Peppers

$13.95

Meatloaf Burger

$10.95

Tortellini Alfredo

$12.95

Shepherd's Pie

$13.95

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$11.50

Ham Calzone

$12.50

Roni Calzone

$12.50

Sausage Calzone

$12.50

Broccoli Calzone

$12.50

Spinach Calzone

$12.50

Mushroom Calzone

$11.50

Hamburger Calzone

$11.50

10" Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.95

10" Combination (2) Pizza

$12.95

10" Combination (3) Pizza

$13.95

10" Combination (4) Pizza

$14.95

10" Anchovy Pizza

$11.95

10" Bacon Pizza

$12.95

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.95

10" Black Olive Pizza

$11.95

10" Broccoli Pizza

$11.95

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.95

10" Canadian Bacon Pizza

$11.95

10" Chicken Pizza

$11.95

10" Ham Pizza

$11.95

10" Hamburg Pizza

$11.95

10" Meatball Pizza

$11.95

10" Mushroom Pizza

$11.95

10" Onion Pizza

$11.95

10" Pepper Pizza

$11.95

10" Roni Pizza

$11.95

10" Salami Pizza

$11.95

10" Sausage Pizza

$11.95

10" Spinach Pizza

$11.95

10" Pineapple Pizza

$11.95

16" Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.95

16" Combination (2) Pizza

$18.95

16" Combination (3) Pizza

$20.95

16" Combination (4) Pizza

$22.95

16" Anchovy Pizza

$16.95

16" Bacon Pizza

$17.95

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.95

16" Black Olive Pizza

$16.95

16" Broccoli Pizza

$16.95

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.95

16" Canadian Bacon Pizza

$16.95

16" Chicken Pizza

$16.95

16" Ham Pizza

$16.95

16" Hamburg Pizza

$16.95

16" Meatball Pizza

$16.95

16" Mushroom Pizza

$16.95

16" Onion Pizza

$16.95

16" Pepper Pizza

$16.95

16" Roni Pizza

$16.95

16" Salami Pizza

$16.95

16" Sausage Pizza

$16.95

16" Spinach Pizza

$16.95

16" Pineapple Pizza

$16.95

10" Gourmet Pizza

#1 Healthy Choice (10")

$13.95

#2 Greek Pizza (10")

$14.95

#3 Spinach, Broc & Tomato (10")

$14.95

#4 Clams Casino (10")

$14.95

#5 Roni Ricotta (10")

$14.95

#6 California Pizza (10")

$14.95

#7 Spinach & Mushroom (10")

$14.95

#8 Broccoli Chiffonade (10")

$14.95

#9 Spinach Chiffonade (10")

$14.95

#10 Broccoli Ricotta (10")

$14.95

#11 Spinach Ricotta (10")

$14.95

#12 Bacon Ricotta (10")

$14.95

#13 Eggplant & Tomato (10")

$14.95

#14 Broccoli & Sausage (10")

$14.95

#15 Chicken, Broc & Ricotta (10")

$14.95

#16 Margarita (10")

$14.95

#17 Pasta Pizza (10")

$14.95

#18 Potato Pizza (10")

$14.95

#19 Bacon, Chicken & Ranch (10")

$14.95

#20 Mac & Cheese w. Bacon (10")

$14.95

#21 Chicken, Broc & Alfredo (10")

$14.95

#22 Bacon Cheeseburger (10")

$14.95

#23 Hawaiian (10")

$14.95

#24 Moussaka (10")

$14.95

#25 Special (10")

$14.95

#26 Vegetarian (10")

$14.95

#27 Taco (10")

$14.95

#28 Meat Lovers (10")

$14.95

#29 Steak & Cheese (10")

$14.95

16" Gourmet Pizza

#1 Healthy Choice (16")

$21.95

#2 Greek Pizza (16")

$21.95

#3 Spinach, Broc & Tomato (16")

$21.95

#4 Clams Casino (16")

$21.95

#5 Roni Ricotta (16")

$21.95

#6 California Pizza (16")

$21.95

#7 Spinach & Mushroom (16")

$21.95

#8 Broccoli Chiffonade (16")

$21.95

#9 Spinach Chiffonade (16")

$21.95

#10 Broccoli Ricotta (16")

$21.95

#11 Spinach Ricotta (16")

$21.95

#12 Bacon Ricotta (16")

$21.95

#13 Eggplant & Tomato (16")

$21.95

#14 Broccoli & Sausage (16")

$21.95

#15 Chix, Broc & Ricotta (16")

$21.95

#16 Margarita (16")

$21.95

#17 Pasta Pizza (16")

$21.95

#18 Potato Pizza (16")

$21.95

#19 Bacon, Chix & Ranch (16")

$21.95

#20 Mac & Cheese w. Bacon (16")

$21.95

#21 Chix, Broc & Alfredo (16")

$21.95

#22 Bacon Cheeseburger (16")

$21.95

#23 Hawaiian (16")

$21.95

#24 Moussaka (16")

$21.95

#25 Special (16")

$21.95

#26 Vegetarian (16")

$21.95

#27 Taco Pizza (16")

$21.95

#28 Meat Lovers (16")

$21.95

#29 Steak & Cheese (16")

$21.95

N/A Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Decaf

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.10

Juice

$1.75+

20 oz

$2.60

Bottled Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$1.99+

Iced Coffee

$1.75+

Milk

$1.75+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Milkshake

$5.75

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Rasberry Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

To Go Drinks

20oz To Go Soda

2ltr Bottes

$3.50

Powerade

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Kids Breakfast

One Egg w/Small Juice - Kids

$4.50

Two Eggs w/Small Juice - Kids

$5.50

2 Pancakes w/Small Juice - Kids

$5.25

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes w/Small Juice -Kids

$6.25

1 French Toast - Kids

$2.25

2 French Toast - Kids

$3.99

3 French Toast - Kids

$5.25

Kid's Lunch/Dinner

Kids-Hot Dog w/Fries

$6.50

Kids-Hamburger w/Fries

$8.00

Kids-Cheeseburger w/Fries

$8.50

Kids-Chicken Tenders (3) w/Fries

$7.50

Kids-Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids-Ziti

$6.00

Kids-Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$8.00

Kids-Ziti w/Meatballs

$8.00

Kids-Ziti w/Sausage

$8.00

Kids-Spaghetti w/Sausage

$8.00

Kids-Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
