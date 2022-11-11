The Edison Automat Cafe & Grille 1963 Oak Tree Rd

  • Home
BREAKFAST - SANDWICHES

B.E.C.

$7.25

Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, and American cheese on rustic ciabatta

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Two scrambled eggs, fried white cheese, black beans, avocado, and mango salsa in a flour tortilla

Cali

$8.75

Fried egg, turkey bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, honey mustard dressing, on a toasted brioche bun

Classic

$7.00

Trenton pork roll, fried egg, and American cheese on poppyseed kaiser

Italian Stallion

$8.25

Sweet Italian chicken sausage, two fried eggs, provolone cheese, tomato, & fresh basil on rosemary ciabatta

Steak & Eggs

$10.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, two fried eggs, broccoli, Muenster cheese, and a touch of Sriracha on a ciabatta square

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeno cream cheese, tomato, red onion on rosemary ciabatta

Tex Mex Wrap

$10.50

Two eggs, Mexican Chorizo, diced potatoes, fried onions, fresh jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese, in a sun-dried tomato tortilla

Belly Buster

$9.25

Applewood smoked bacon, sweet Italian chicken sausage, pork roll, two fried eggs, and American cheese on a rustic ciabatta

MYO Breakfast Sandwich

BREAKFAST - STANDARDS

Autumn Cloud Cakes

$13.00

Three pillowy pancakes topped with baked cinnamon apples and crushed pecans, served with pure maple syrup

Cloud Cakes

$11.50

Three pillowy pancakes, served with pure maple syrup, garnished w/fresh strawberries

Egg Platter

$8.00

French Toast

$12.00

Dusted with powdered sugar, served with pure maple syrup and orange supremes

Granola Parfait

$7.50

Layers of vanilla yogurt, homemade granola, fresh berries, and honey

Quinoa Bowl

$12.50

Two over easy organic eggs over a quinoa, black bean, and potato hash, tossed with roasted red and green peppers, broccoli, shredded cheddar, and avocado

Steel Cut Oats

$7.75

Brown sugar, fresh blueberries and strawberries, cinnamon, and pure maple syrup

Tofu Scramble

$13.75

Seared organic turmeric-ginger tofu, sauteed portobellos, kale, & onions, Served with mixed greens and home fries

Avocado Toast

$11.50

BREAKFAST - OMELETTES

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Kale, sweet corn, fried onions, broccoli, and roasted garlic

Best Western

$13.00

Ham, pepper, onion, diced potatoes, and American cheese

Loaded Potato

$13.00

Diced potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, served with a side of sour cream

Mediterranean

$12.50

Crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced plum tomatoes, and fresh basil & herbs

Smoky Tom

$12.75

Smoked gouda, roasted broccoli, portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, topped with sautéed shallots

MYO Omelette

$7.00

SIDES - BREAKFAST

Side: Avocado

$3.50

Side: Bacon

$5.75

Side: Buttered Roll

$2.25

Side: Chicken Sausage

$5.75

Side: Eggs

Side: French Fries

$5.75

Side: Fruit Cup

$6.00

Side: Home Fries

$5.50

Side: Pork Roll

$5.75

Side: Quinoa Hash

$5.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.75

Side: Toast

$1.50

Side: Turkey Bacon

$5.75

LUNCH - COLD SANDWICHES

A.B. Club

$12.50

Roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on toasted sourdough

Avocado Toast

$11.50

CHICKEN CAPRESE

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, fresh mozz, tomato, fresh basil & olive oil, arugula, balsamic vinegar, herbed mayo, on a ciabatta hero

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Slow cooked chicken breast, celery, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, on toasted sourdough

COLD ROAST BEEF

$11.75

House-made roast beef, Swiss cheese, tomato, & garlic mayo on a rosemary ciabatta roll

G.O.A.T.T.

$11.75

Roasted turkey breast, cheddar cheese, roasted garlic mayo, baby arugula, on a Cuban hero

Eggplant Caprese

$13.00

Roasted red peppers, fresh mozz, tomato, fresh basil & olive oil, arugula, balsamic vinegar, herbed mayo, on a ciabatta hero

Green Apples & Ham

$12.50

Black forest ham, Muenster cheese, thinly sliced green apples, arugula, dijon mustard, & fig jam, on a ciabatta hero

Italian

$12.00

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, herb mayo, & oil & vinegar on a sub roll

Sloppy Josephine

$12.50

Turkey breast, house-made roast beef, slaw, Swiss cheese, arugula, & Russian dressing, on marble rye

MYO COLD SANDWICH

LUNCH - WRAPS

Hummus Wrap

$12.00

Cucumber, shredded carrot, tomatoes, sliced pickle, baby arugula, & citrus vinaigrette, in a whole wheat tortilla

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, corn, fried onions, cilantro, pepper-jack cheese, chipotle mayo, and a touch of BBQ sauces in sun-dried tomato tortilla

Mideast Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken, hummus, baby spinach, tomatoes, sliced carrots, and a touch of oil and vinegar, in a sun dried tomato tortilla

CRISPY BUFFALO WRAP

$14.00

Breaded & fried chicken breast, Frank's hot sauce, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, & blue cheese dressing, in a plain tortilla

COWBOY WRAP

$14.00

Grilled turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo, in a flour tortilla

LUNCH - SALADS

COBB SALAD

$15.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, chopped applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, cucumber, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese, served with a side of buttermilk ranch dressing

Garden Salad

$11.50

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, garbanzo beans, carrot, & red onion

Kale Caesar

$17.50

Marinated, chopped kale, grilled salmon, shaved parmesan cheese, & croutons, tossed with caesar dressing

MYO SALAD

$6.00

LUNCH - SIDES

Side: French Fries

$5.75

Side: Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Side: ColeSlaw

$4.00

Side: Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.75

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Side of Salmon

$7.50

MISC

LUNCH - HOT SANDWICHES

Crispy Chicken Bruschetta

$14.75

Breaded chicken breast, bruschetta, fresh mozz, & baby spinach on a ciabatta hero

Drunken Parm

$15.00

Beef + pork meatballs, vodka sauce, melted fresh mozzarella, on a Italian hero (no GF option)

Grilled Chicken

$13.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, smoked gouda, lettuce, and honey mustard dressing on a ciabatta hero

Grilled Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, on grilled marble rye, choice of spicy brown mustard or Russian dressing,

Hot Ham

$12.50

Black forest ham, melted brie, and fig jam on grilled sourdough

Portobello Bomb

$13.50

Grilled portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, red and green pepper, and cheddar, on an Italian hero (add Chicken or Beef +2)

Roast Beef Melt

$13.00

Roast beef, gravy, melted swiss, and fried onions on marble rye

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, & mayo, on toasted thick sliced brioche bread. Served with chips and pickle spears

Sausage & Peppers

$14.00

Sweet Italian chicken sausage, peppers, onions, & marinara sauce on an Italian hero

LUNCH - BURGERS

MAC Cadillac

$15.50

Beyond Meat veggie burger, American cheese, fried onions, pickles, lettuce, ketchup, mustard, and Russian on a toasted brioche bun

Chicken Burger

$15.00

House-made, white-meat chicken burger, avocado, lettuce, Swiss cheese, roasted jalapeño mayo, on a toasted brioche bun (no GF option)

Bacon Portobello Burger

$16.00

Wagyu beef, bacon, portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, & BBQ sauce, on a toasted brioche bun

PLAIN BURGER

$13.00

LUNCH - KIDS

PB&J

$6.50

CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.75

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Served with chips

Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.75

SOUP

Soup Before

$7.50

Soup With

$7.50

DRINKS - CAFE

Hot - 12oz(S) Coffee

$2.75

Hot - 16oz(M) Coffee

$3.25

Hot - 20oz(L) Coffee

$3.50

Refill

Hot - 8oz Latte

$4.00

Hot - 12oz(R) Latte

$4.25

Hot - 16oz(L) Latte

$5.25

Hot - 12oz(R) Americano

$3.25

Hot - 16oz(L) Americano

$4.25

16oz(R)-Cold Brew

$4.25

24oz(L)-Cold Brew

$4.75

10oz(R)-Cappuccino

$3.75

16oz(L)-Cappuccino

$4.75

Ice - 16oz(R) Latte

$4.00

Ice - 24oz(L) Latte

$5.00

Ice - 16oz Americano

$3.25

Ice - 24oz(L) Americano

$4.25

12oz(S)-Nitro

$4.75

16oz(R)-Nitro

$5.75

24oz(L)-Nitro

$6.75

2oz-Double Shot

$3.25

8oz-Double Cortado

$4.25

10oz Flat White

$3.50

DRINKS - TEA

Hot - 16oz Tea

$3.25

12oz-Hot Matcha

$6.00

12oz(R)-Chai Latte

$4.00

16oz(L)-Chai Latte

$5.00

12oz(R)-London Fog

$4.00

16oz (L)-London Fog

$5.00

Iced - 16oz(R)Tea

$3.50

Iced - 24oz(L) Tea

$4.00

16oz (R) Cold Matcha

$6.00

16oz(R) - Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

24oz(L)-Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

16oz(R)-Iced London Fog

$4.00

24oz(L)-London Fog

$4.75

16oz(R) - Iced Tea Refill

$1.75

24oz(L) - Iced Tea Refill

$2.00

16oz - Arnold Palmer

$4.00

16oz Arnold Palmer Refill

$3.00

Hot - 16oz Decaf Tea

$3.50

DRINKS - OTHER

Poland Springs

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sparkling Seltzer

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Plain - San Pelegrino

$1.75

Orange - San Pelegrino

$1.75

Blood Orange - San Pelegrino

$1.75

Lemon - San Pelegrino

$1.75

Pomegranat - San Pelegrino

$1.75

12oz(S) - Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16oz(M) - Hot Chocolate

$4.25

20oz(L) - Hot Chocolate

$4.50

10oz- (Kids)- Hot Chocolate

$3.25

16oz - Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

12oz -Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.50

12oz - Apple Juice

$2.50

10oz - Cranberry Juice

$2.00

12oz (S) - Chocolate Milk

$3.50

16oz (M) - Chocolate Milk

$4.25

20oz (L) - Chocolate Milk

$4.50

12oz (S) - Apple Cider

$3.25

16oz (M) - Apple Cider

$3.50

20oz (L) - Apple Cider

$3.75

16oz - Lemonade

$4.00

16oz Lemonade (Refill)

$2.25

12oz - Milk

$3.00

16oz - Milk

$3.75

DRINKS - SPECIALS

Horcharta?!

$7.00

Maple Leaf Pt 2

$6.00

Campfire Hot Chocolate

$7.00

SWEETS

Cakes

$4.75

Banana Walnut Muffin

$4.00

Apple Zucchini

$4.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00

Brownies

$3.50

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

GF Cookies

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1963 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820

Directions

Gallery
The Edison Automat Cafe & Grille image

