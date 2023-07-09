Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edison's Next Door Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2365 Professor Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44113

Pizza by the Slice*

Slice of Cheese

$4.00
Slice of Pepperoni

$5.00

Specialty Pizza

Red Sauce, tomato, mozzarella, topped with fresh basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00+

Red sauce, loaded pepperoni cups

Italian Sausage Pizza

$18.00+

Red sauce, mozzarella, Fontanini sausage, ricotta, green peppers

Classic White

$18.00+

White sauce base, mozzarella, ricotta, shaved parmesan topped with oregano

Tesla's Revenge

$18.00+

Red sauce, jalapenos, pineapple, pepperoni, topped with hot honey

Gourmet Veggie

$18.00+

White sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, green peppers, artichoke hearts

Build Your Own Pizza

Red Sauce Medium 6 Slice 12"

$14.00

Red Sauce Large 8 Slices 16"

$18.00

White Sauce Medium 6 Slices 12"

$14.00

White Sauce Large 8 Slices 16"

$18.00

Shareables

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$10.00

Served with a side of dipping cheese & mustard

Meatballs

$10.00

3 oven baked Fontanini meatballs covered with mozzarella cheese & side of marinara

Salads

Garden

$8.00

Fresh lettuce mix with tomatoes, red onion, green peppers topped with croutons and shredded mozzarella cheese ~Dressing Choices: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Lite Italian, & Caesar

Caesar

$8.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing

Fresh Caprese

$10.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze

Desserts

Brownie Salted Carmel Pretzel Crust

$8.00

Served with whipped cream drizzled with caramel and chocolate

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Served with whipped cream drizzled with caramel and chocolate

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fast casual food serving the Tremont area with service in Edison's Pub, online ordering and takeout.

Website

Location

2365 Professor Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

