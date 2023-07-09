Edison's Next Door Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fast casual food serving the Tremont area with service in Edison's Pub, online ordering and takeout.
Location
2365 Professor Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cleveland
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant