Edith's Pizza
6910 Arlington Road
Bethesda, MD 20814
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
La Pupizza
An infusion of our pizza and a traditional Salvadoran dish, the pupusa. Using our pizza dough, we fill the two balls of dough with a chicken, pork, green peppers, onion and cheese filling, and seared on both sides to ensure a toasty outside. Served with the traditional pupusa sides of salsa roja (a flavorful red sauce) and curtido (a fermented cabbage slaw, with onions and carrots, oregano and peppers.)
Garlic Bread
French Baguette toasted with our Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter garnished with Parmesan Cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce.
Pesto Garlic Bread
French Baguette toasted with our Homemade Pesto and Roasted Garlic Butter garnished with Parmesan Cheese and a side of Roasted Red Pepper Sauce. (Pesto does contain WALNUTS)
Sun Dried Tomato Toast
French Baguette with our Sundried Tomato sauce with fresh Mozzarella and balsamic glaze drizzle and a parmesan sprinkle.
Bruschetta
Cherry Tomatoes Tossed in a Garlic Olive Oil over Toasted Bread Drizzled with our homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with Parmesan Shavings.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
French Baguette toasted with Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter topped with our Cheese Blend, garnished with Parmesan Cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce.
Pizza Bread
French Baguette buttered and toasted with our red sauce, house cheese blend and topped with Pepperoni, customizable to the toppings of your choice.
Maple Bacon Cheesy Bread
French Baguette toasted with Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter topped with our Cheese Blend, bacon crumble and Smokey Maple aioli.
Spinach- Artichoke Dip Pizza Bread
French Baguette toasted with garlic butter and our artichoke dip mix of red onions, spinach, artichoke, and cheese.
BBQ Chicken Pizza Bread
French Baguette toasted with garlic butter and our bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, bacon and cheese.
16" PIZZA
CHEF'S SPECIAL FALL PIE
Loaded with Turkey, Apples, Crasins, Celery, homemade stuffing our white cream sauce, and our house cheese blend, with our everything bagel crust.
Cheese Pizza
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.
Pepperoni Pizza
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Choice of Sauce and level of Baked.
Garden Pizza
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Artichoke, Olives, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Spinach, and Dressed Arugula and Choice of Sauce and level of Baked.
Meat Lovers
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Ham, Chicken, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.
Edith's Paradise
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Capicola a spicy Italian Ham, Red Onions, Pineapple a drizzle of Hot Honey, Choice of Sauce and level of Baked.
Hawaiian Pizza
Comes with Pineapple and chopped ham, our Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, level of Baked and your choice of toppings
Supreme
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Olives, Peppers, Onion, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.
The Works
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olives, Spinach, Artichoke, Choice of Sauce and level of Baked
Margherita
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, over our Homemade Red Sauce, Garnished with a Balsamic Glaze drizzle and Fresh Basil.
Old Bay Pie
Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned in Old Bay, red onions, over our white sauce and our house cheese blend, a drizzle of Hot Honey and finished with an Old Bay Butter Garlic Crust
Pesto Pizza
Homemade Pesto Sauce, our Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Garnished with Pickled Red Onions and a choice of one topping
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch or Avocado Ranch Sauce with House Cheese Blend, Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pepperoncini, Red Onions and Slice Tomato
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, white cream sauce, diced red onions, house cheese blend with a drizzle of Buffalo Sauce to garnish.
Pizza Rossa
A pizza with our house red sauce, green peppers and garnished with some Parmesan cheese.
Mediterranean Pizza
Garlic Olive Oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, artichoke, green peppers, flame roasted red peppers, olives, onions, and topped with fresh basil.
Maple Bacon Pizza
Chopped Bacon, white cream sauce, diced red onions, house cheese blend with a drizzle of Smokey Maple Aioli.
Peppers&Oni Pizza
All the Peppers and Pepperoni. A Pepperoni pizza with Jalapenos, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, roasted red peppers, spicy red sauce with our house cheese blend and a drizzle of hot honey.
Chef's STUFFED PIZZA
Stuffed Pizza with an additional layer of dough filled with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and onions cooked with our cheese blend and topped with our red sauce, spices and parmesan cheese.
BYO Suffed Pizza
Stuffed Pizza with an additional layer of dough all the toppings cooked inside with our cheese blend and topped with our sauce, spices and parmesean cheese.
White PIzza
Garlic olive oil, house cheese blend, slices of fresh mozzarella, topped with dressed Arugula.
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Smokey BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions and our house cheese blend.
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Comes with our Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, level of Baked and your choice of toppings
Midnight Margherita Pizza
Slices of Fresh Mozzarella, over our Sun dried Tomato Sauce, Garnished with a Balsamic Glaze drizzle and Fresh Basil.
10" PERSONAL PIZZA
PERSONAL-CHEF'S SPECIAL FALL PIE
Loaded with Turkey, Apples, Crasins, Celery, homemade stuffing our white cream sauce, and our house cheese blend, with our everything bagel crust.
PERSONAL - Cheese Pizza
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.
PERSONAL - Pepperoni Pizza
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Choice of Sauce and level of Baked.
PERSONAL - Garden Pizza
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Artichoke, Olives, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Spinach, and Dressed Arugula and Choice of Sauce and level of Baked.
PERSONAL - Meat Lovers
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Chicken, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.
PERSONAL - Edith's Paradise
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Capicola a spicy Italian Ham, Red Onions, Pineapple a drizzle of Hot Honey, Choice of Sauce and level of Baked.
PERSONAL: Hawaiian Pizza
Comes with Pineapple and chopped ham, our Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, level of Baked and your choice of toppings
PERSONAL - Supreme
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Olives, Peppers, Onion, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.
PERSONAL - The Works
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olives, Spinach, Artichoke, Choice of Sauce and level of Baked
PERSONAL - Margherita
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, over our Homemade Red Sauce, Garnished with a Balsamic Glaze drizzle and Fresh Basil.
PERSONAL-OLD BAY PIE
Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned in Old Bay, red onions, over our white sauce and our house cheese blend, a drizzle of Hot Honey and finished with an Old Bay Butter Garlic Crust
PERSONAL-Pesto Pizza
Homemade Pesto Sauce, our Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Garnished with Pickled Red Onions and a choice of one topping
PERSONAL: CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Ranch or Avocado Ranch Sauce with House Cheese Blend, Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pepperoncini, Red Onions and Slice Tomato
PERSONAL- BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
PERSONAL- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, white cream sauce, diced red onions, house cheese blend with a drizzle of Buffalo Sauce to garnish.
PERSONAL- MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA
Garlic Olive Oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, artichoke, green peppers, flame roasted red peppers, olives, onions, and topped with fresh basil.
Personal-Pizza Rossa
A pizza with our house red sauce, green peppers and garnished with some Parmesan cheese.
PERSONAL-MAPLE BACON PIZZA
Chopped Bacon, white cream sauce, diced red onions, house cheese blend with a drizzle of Smokey Maple Aioli.
Personal-Peppers&Oni Pizza
All the Peppers and Pepperoni. A Pepperoni pizza with Jalapenos, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, roasted red peppers, spicy red sauce with our house cheese blend and a drizzle of hot honey.
PERSONAL-Build Your Own Pizza
Comes with our Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, level of Baked and your choice of toppings.
PERSONAL-Chef's STUFFED PIZZA
Stuffed Pizza with an additional layer of dough filled with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and onions cooked with our cheese blend and topped with our red sauce, spices and parmesean cheese.
PERSONAL - BYO Stuffed Pizza
Stuffed Pizza with an additional layer of dough all the toppings cooked inside with our cheese blend and topped with our sauce, spices and parmesean cheese.
PERSONAL- White PIzza
Garlic olive oil, house cheese blend, slices of fresh mozzarella, topped with dressed Arugula.
PERSONAL - Mid Night Margherita
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, over our Sun-dried tomato Sauce, Garnished with a Balsamic Glaze drizzle and Fresh Basil.
PERSONAL- Breakfast Pizza
Over Medium Egg, with Sausage, Chopped Bacon, white cream sauce, diced red onions, Cheddar cheese & our house cheese blend with a drizzle of Smokey Maple Aioli.
CALZONE
CALZONE - CHEESE
Our 4 Cheese blend and a Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.
CALZONE - PEPPERONI
Pepperoni with a 4 Cheese blend and our Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.
CALZONE- VEGGIE
Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions, 4 Cheese blend and our Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.
CALZONE - MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Ham and Chicken, 4 Cheese blend and our Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.
CALZONE-Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, diced red onions, 4 Cheese blend and our Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.
CALZONE- Paradise
Capicola (a spiced ham), pineapples, red onions, 4 Cheese blend and our Homemade Hot Honey Sauce with a side of Marinara Sauce.
CALZONE- Chicken Avocado
Grilled Chicken, bacon, Pickled Red onions, cherry tomatoes and our 4 Cheese blend and our Homemade Avocado Cream Sauce, with a side of Avocado Ranch.
CALZONE- Italiano
Italian Sausage, fresh basil, mushrooms, our 4 Cheese blend and our Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.
CALZONE- MEATBALL
Beef Meatballs, green peppers, and onions, our 4 Cheese blend and Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.
CALZONE - Build Your Own
Starts with our 4 Cheese blend and our Homemade Ricotta Cream Sauce with a side of Marinara Sauce
STROMBOLI
STROMBOLI - CHEESE
A turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.
STROMBOLI - PEPPERONI
Pepperoni in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.
STROMBOLI- VEGGIE
Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.
STROMBOLI - MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Ham and Chicken in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.
STROMBOLI-Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, diced red onions in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.
STROMBOLI- Paradise
Capicola a spiced ham, pineapples, red onions, hot honey, in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.
STROMBOLI- Chicken Avocado
Grilled Chicken, bacon, Pickled Red onions, cherry tomatoes and our 4 Cheese blend and our Homemade Avocado Cream Sauce in a turnover with a side of sauce.
STROMBOLI- Italiano
Italian Sausage, fresh basil, mushrooms, in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.
STROMBOLI- MEATBALL
Beef Meatballs, green peppers, and onions in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.
STROMBOLI - Build Your Own
A turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of add ons and a side sauce.
BEVERAGES
Fountain Soda
DASANI WATER
COKE 16oz Bottle
DIET COKE 16oz Bottle
SPRITE 16oz Bottle
ROOTBEER 16oz Bottle
GINGER ALE
MINUTE MAIDE LEMONADE
Honest Tea Half Lemonade
HONEST TEA Peach
VITAMIN WATER ACAI- BLUEBEERY-POMEGRANATE
MINUTE MAID APPLE JUICE
MINUTE MAIDE ORANGE JUICE
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
A mixed green salad topped with English cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, and a choice of dressing on the side.
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Capicola, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Artichoke, Provolone Cheese, tossed in our Olive oil dressing over a bed of Romaine Lettuce
BACON CUCUMBER SALAD
Bacon, English Cucumber, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, tossed in a Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette over a bed of Mixed Greens.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Cherry Tomatoes with Parmesan Cheese Shavings and Caesar Dressing.
CAPRESE HOUSE SALAD
Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil over a bed of Mixed Greens, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, Garnished with Pickled Red Onions and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, over a bed of Romaine Lettuce, topped with red onions, bacon and blue cheese dressing.
Chicken BLT SALAD
Diced Chicken, Ham, Capicola, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Homemade Croutons, Pickled Red Onions Over Mixed Greens with a side of Avocado Ranch.
SUN-DRIED TOMATO SALAD
Sun-Dried Tomato Caesar Dressing with Cherry tomatoes, Parmesan Shavings and Homemade Croutons over a bed of Romaine Lettuce.
SIDE SALAD
A mixed green salad topped with English cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, and a choice of dressing on the side.
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Cherry Tomatoes with Parmesan Cheese Shavings and Caesar Dressing.
SIDE: ANTIPASTO SALAD
Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Capicola, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Artichoke, Provolone Cheese, tossed in our Olive oil dressing over a bed of Romaine Lettuce
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
SIDES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Named after the mother of the Breads Unlimited family, Edith's Pizza is a family business that opened on 2/16/22. After years of success at Breads Unlimited, the owner, Jose Molina decided to open Edith's Pizza in Bradley Shopping Center. Our plan is to use the freshest dough and the highest quality ingredients to create a special type of pizza for all to enjoy. Jose has always loved making pizza for his family, friends, and employees to enjoy. Through an experienced staff and a supportive community, we know that we can create exceptional pizza that will bring a smile to all our customers.
6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda, MD 20814