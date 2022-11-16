Restaurant info

Named after the mother of the Breads Unlimited family, Edith's Pizza is a family business that opened on 2/16/22. After years of success at Breads Unlimited, the owner, Jose Molina decided to open Edith's Pizza in Bradley Shopping Center. Our plan is to use the freshest dough and the highest quality ingredients to create a special type of pizza for all to enjoy. Jose has always loved making pizza for his family, friends, and employees to enjoy. Through an experienced staff and a supportive community, we know that we can create exceptional pizza that will bring a smile to all our customers.

