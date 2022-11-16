Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edith's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

6910 Arlington Road

Bethesda, MD 20814

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

APPETIZERS

La Pupizza

La Pupizza

$12.95

An infusion of our pizza and a traditional Salvadoran dish, the pupusa. Using our pizza dough, we fill the two balls of dough with a chicken, pork, green peppers, onion and cheese filling, and seared on both sides to ensure a toasty outside. Served with the traditional pupusa sides of salsa roja (a flavorful red sauce) and curtido (a fermented cabbage slaw, with onions and carrots, oregano and peppers.)

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.95

French Baguette toasted with our Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter garnished with Parmesan Cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce.

Pesto Garlic Bread

Pesto Garlic Bread

$8.25

French Baguette toasted with our Homemade Pesto and Roasted Garlic Butter garnished with Parmesan Cheese and a side of Roasted Red Pepper Sauce. (Pesto does contain WALNUTS)

Sun Dried Tomato Toast

Sun Dried Tomato Toast

$8.95

French Baguette with our Sundried Tomato sauce with fresh Mozzarella and balsamic glaze drizzle and a parmesan sprinkle.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.95

Cherry Tomatoes Tossed in a Garlic Olive Oil over Toasted Bread Drizzled with our homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with Parmesan Shavings.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.95

French Baguette toasted with Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter topped with our Cheese Blend, garnished with Parmesan Cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce.

Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$10.25

French Baguette buttered and toasted with our red sauce, house cheese blend and topped with Pepperoni, customizable to the toppings of your choice.

Maple Bacon Cheesy Bread

Maple Bacon Cheesy Bread

$9.95

French Baguette toasted with Homemade Roasted Garlic Butter topped with our Cheese Blend, bacon crumble and Smokey Maple aioli.

Spinach- Artichoke Dip Pizza Bread

Spinach- Artichoke Dip Pizza Bread

$10.95

French Baguette toasted with garlic butter and our artichoke dip mix of red onions, spinach, artichoke, and cheese.

BBQ Chicken Pizza Bread

BBQ Chicken Pizza Bread

$10.95

French Baguette toasted with garlic butter and our bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, bacon and cheese.

16" PIZZA

CHEF'S SPECIAL FALL PIE

$20.95

Loaded with Turkey, Apples, Crasins, Celery, homemade stuffing our white cream sauce, and our house cheese blend, with our everything bagel crust.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.95

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Choice of Sauce and level of Baked.

Garden Pizza

Garden Pizza

$21.95

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Artichoke, Olives, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Spinach, and Dressed Arugula and Choice of Sauce and level of Baked.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$25.99

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Ham, Chicken, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.

Edith's Paradise

Edith's Paradise

$21.95

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Capicola a spicy Italian Ham, Red Onions, Pineapple a drizzle of Hot Honey, Choice of Sauce and level of Baked.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$20.95

Comes with Pineapple and chopped ham, our Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, level of Baked and your choice of toppings

Supreme

Supreme

$23.95

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Olives, Peppers, Onion, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.

The Works

The Works

$27.95

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olives, Spinach, Artichoke, Choice of Sauce and level of Baked

Margherita

Margherita

$19.99

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, over our Homemade Red Sauce, Garnished with a Balsamic Glaze drizzle and Fresh Basil.

Old Bay Pie

Old Bay Pie

$21.95

Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned in Old Bay, red onions, over our white sauce and our house cheese blend, a drizzle of Hot Honey and finished with an Old Bay Butter Garlic Crust

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$22.95

Homemade Pesto Sauce, our Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Garnished with Pickled Red Onions and a choice of one topping

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.95

Ranch or Avocado Ranch Sauce with House Cheese Blend, Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pepperoncini, Red Onions and Slice Tomato

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.95

Grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, white cream sauce, diced red onions, house cheese blend with a drizzle of Buffalo Sauce to garnish.

Pizza Rossa

Pizza Rossa

$17.95

A pizza with our house red sauce, green peppers and garnished with some Parmesan cheese.

Mediterranean Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

$21.95

Garlic Olive Oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, artichoke, green peppers, flame roasted red peppers, olives, onions, and topped with fresh basil.

Maple Bacon Pizza

Maple Bacon Pizza

$19.95

Chopped Bacon, white cream sauce, diced red onions, house cheese blend with a drizzle of Smokey Maple Aioli.

Peppers&Oni Pizza

$22.95

All the Peppers and Pepperoni. A Pepperoni pizza with Jalapenos, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, roasted red peppers, spicy red sauce with our house cheese blend and a drizzle of hot honey.

Chef's STUFFED PIZZA

Chef's STUFFED PIZZA

$24.95

Stuffed Pizza with an additional layer of dough filled with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and onions cooked with our cheese blend and topped with our red sauce, spices and parmesan cheese.

BYO Suffed Pizza

BYO Suffed Pizza

$23.95

Stuffed Pizza with an additional layer of dough all the toppings cooked inside with our cheese blend and topped with our sauce, spices and parmesean cheese.

White PIzza

White PIzza

$17.95

Garlic olive oil, house cheese blend, slices of fresh mozzarella, topped with dressed Arugula.

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$20.95

Smokey BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions and our house cheese blend.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$17.95

Comes with our Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, level of Baked and your choice of toppings

Midnight Margherita Pizza

$19.95

Slices of Fresh Mozzarella, over our Sun dried Tomato Sauce, Garnished with a Balsamic Glaze drizzle and Fresh Basil.

10" PERSONAL PIZZA

PERSONAL-CHEF'S SPECIAL FALL PIE

$12.95

Loaded with Turkey, Apples, Crasins, Celery, homemade stuffing our white cream sauce, and our house cheese blend, with our everything bagel crust.

PERSONAL - Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.

PERSONAL - Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Choice of Sauce and level of Baked.

PERSONAL - Garden Pizza

$12.99

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Artichoke, Olives, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onions, Spinach, and Dressed Arugula and Choice of Sauce and level of Baked.

PERSONAL - Meat Lovers

$14.99

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Chicken, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.

PERSONAL - Edith's Paradise

$14.99

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Capicola a spicy Italian Ham, Red Onions, Pineapple a drizzle of Hot Honey, Choice of Sauce and level of Baked.

PERSONAL: Hawaiian Pizza

$12.95

Comes with Pineapple and chopped ham, our Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, level of Baked and your choice of toppings

PERSONAL - Supreme

$14.99

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushrooms, Olives, Peppers, Onion, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.

PERSONAL - The Works

$15.99

Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olives, Spinach, Artichoke, Choice of Sauce and level of Baked

PERSONAL - Margherita

$11.99

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, over our Homemade Red Sauce, Garnished with a Balsamic Glaze drizzle and Fresh Basil.

PERSONAL-OLD BAY PIE

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned in Old Bay, red onions, over our white sauce and our house cheese blend, a drizzle of Hot Honey and finished with an Old Bay Butter Garlic Crust

PERSONAL-Pesto Pizza

PERSONAL-Pesto Pizza

$15.99

Homemade Pesto Sauce, our Cheese Blend, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Garnished with Pickled Red Onions and a choice of one topping

PERSONAL: CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

PERSONAL: CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$15.99

Ranch or Avocado Ranch Sauce with House Cheese Blend, Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Pepperoncini, Red Onions and Slice Tomato

PERSONAL- BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$12.95
PERSONAL- Buffalo Chicken Pizza

PERSONAL- Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.95

Grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, white cream sauce, diced red onions, house cheese blend with a drizzle of Buffalo Sauce to garnish.

PERSONAL- MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

PERSONAL- MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$12.99

Garlic Olive Oil, fresh mozzarella, tomato, artichoke, green peppers, flame roasted red peppers, olives, onions, and topped with fresh basil.

Personal-Pizza Rossa

$10.95

A pizza with our house red sauce, green peppers and garnished with some Parmesan cheese.

PERSONAL-MAPLE BACON PIZZA

$11.95

Chopped Bacon, white cream sauce, diced red onions, house cheese blend with a drizzle of Smokey Maple Aioli.

Personal-Peppers&Oni Pizza

$12.95

All the Peppers and Pepperoni. A Pepperoni pizza with Jalapenos, green peppers, pepperoncini peppers, roasted red peppers, spicy red sauce with our house cheese blend and a drizzle of hot honey.

PERSONAL-Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

Comes with our Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, level of Baked and your choice of toppings.

PERSONAL-Chef's STUFFED PIZZA

PERSONAL-Chef's STUFFED PIZZA

$15.95

Stuffed Pizza with an additional layer of dough filled with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and onions cooked with our cheese blend and topped with our red sauce, spices and parmesean cheese.

PERSONAL - BYO Stuffed Pizza

PERSONAL - BYO Stuffed Pizza

$14.99

Stuffed Pizza with an additional layer of dough all the toppings cooked inside with our cheese blend and topped with our sauce, spices and parmesean cheese.

PERSONAL- White PIzza

$10.95

Garlic olive oil, house cheese blend, slices of fresh mozzarella, topped with dressed Arugula.

PERSONAL - Mid Night Margherita

$11.99

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, over our Sun-dried tomato Sauce, Garnished with a Balsamic Glaze drizzle and Fresh Basil.

PERSONAL- Breakfast Pizza

PERSONAL- Breakfast Pizza

$14.95

Over Medium Egg, with Sausage, Chopped Bacon, white cream sauce, diced red onions, Cheddar cheese & our house cheese blend with a drizzle of Smokey Maple Aioli.

CALZONE

CALZONE - CHEESE

$12.95

Our 4 Cheese blend and a Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.

CALZONE - PEPPERONI

$14.95

Pepperoni with a 4 Cheese blend and our Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.

CALZONE- VEGGIE

CALZONE- VEGGIE

$13.95

Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions, 4 Cheese blend and our Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.

CALZONE - MEAT LOVERS

$17.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Ham and Chicken, 4 Cheese blend and our Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.

CALZONE-Buffalo Chicken

CALZONE-Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, diced red onions, 4 Cheese blend and our Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.

CALZONE- Paradise

$14.95

Capicola (a spiced ham), pineapples, red onions, 4 Cheese blend and our Homemade Hot Honey Sauce with a side of Marinara Sauce.

CALZONE- Chicken Avocado

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, bacon, Pickled Red onions, cherry tomatoes and our 4 Cheese blend and our Homemade Avocado Cream Sauce, with a side of Avocado Ranch.

CALZONE- Italiano

$15.95

Italian Sausage, fresh basil, mushrooms, our 4 Cheese blend and our Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.

CALZONE- MEATBALL

$14.95

Beef Meatballs, green peppers, and onions, our 4 Cheese blend and Ricotta Cream sauce with your choice of side sauce.

CALZONE - Build Your Own

CALZONE - Build Your Own

$12.95

Starts with our 4 Cheese blend and our Homemade Ricotta Cream Sauce with a side of Marinara Sauce

STROMBOLI

STROMBOLI - CHEESE

STROMBOLI - CHEESE

$12.95

A turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.

STROMBOLI - PEPPERONI

$14.95

Pepperoni in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.

STROMBOLI- VEGGIE

STROMBOLI- VEGGIE

$13.95

Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.

STROMBOLI - MEAT LOVERS

STROMBOLI - MEAT LOVERS

$17.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs, Ham and Chicken in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.

STROMBOLI-Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, diced red onions in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.

STROMBOLI- Paradise

$14.95

Capicola a spiced ham, pineapples, red onions, hot honey, in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.

STROMBOLI- Chicken Avocado

$14.96

Grilled Chicken, bacon, Pickled Red onions, cherry tomatoes and our 4 Cheese blend and our Homemade Avocado Cream Sauce in a turnover with a side of sauce.

STROMBOLI- Italiano

$15.95

Italian Sausage, fresh basil, mushrooms, in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.

STROMBOLI- MEATBALL

$14.95

Beef Meatballs, green peppers, and onions in a turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of side sauce.

STROMBOLI - Build Your Own

$12.95

A turnover filled with our 4 Cheese blend and choice of add ons and a side sauce.

BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$1.75

DASANI WATER

$2.00

COKE 16oz Bottle

$2.00

DIET COKE 16oz Bottle

$2.00

SPRITE 16oz Bottle

$2.00

ROOTBEER 16oz Bottle

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

MINUTE MAIDE LEMONADE

$2.00

Honest Tea Half Lemonade

$2.00

HONEST TEA Peach

$2.00

VITAMIN WATER ACAI- BLUEBEERY-POMEGRANATE

$2.30

MINUTE MAID APPLE JUICE

$2.30

MINUTE MAIDE ORANGE JUICE

$2.30

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.95

A mixed green salad topped with English cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, and a choice of dressing on the side.

ANTIPASTO SALAD

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$11.95

Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Capicola, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Artichoke, Provolone Cheese, tossed in our Olive oil dressing over a bed of Romaine Lettuce

BACON CUCUMBER SALAD

BACON CUCUMBER SALAD

$10.95

Bacon, English Cucumber, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, tossed in a Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette over a bed of Mixed Greens.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Cherry Tomatoes with Parmesan Cheese Shavings and Caesar Dressing.

CAPRESE HOUSE SALAD

CAPRESE HOUSE SALAD

$9.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil over a bed of Mixed Greens, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, Garnished with Pickled Red Onions and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$9.95

Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, over a bed of Romaine Lettuce, topped with red onions, bacon and blue cheese dressing.

Chicken BLT SALAD

Chicken BLT SALAD

$11.95

Diced Chicken, Ham, Capicola, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Homemade Croutons, Pickled Red Onions Over Mixed Greens with a side of Avocado Ranch.

SUN-DRIED TOMATO SALAD

SUN-DRIED TOMATO SALAD

$8.95

Sun-Dried Tomato Caesar Dressing with Cherry tomatoes, Parmesan Shavings and Homemade Croutons over a bed of Romaine Lettuce.

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.95

A mixed green salad topped with English cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, and a choice of dressing on the side.

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.95

Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Cherry Tomatoes with Parmesan Cheese Shavings and Caesar Dressing.

SIDE: ANTIPASTO SALAD

SIDE: ANTIPASTO SALAD

$7.95

Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Capicola, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Artichoke, Provolone Cheese, tossed in our Olive oil dressing over a bed of Romaine Lettuce

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$7.95

SIDES

CUP OF HOT HONEY

$0.75

CUP OF ROASTED GARLIC

$0.75

SIDE OF RED SAUCE

$1.25

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.95

SIDE OF BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.95

SIDE OF BLUE CHEESE

$0.95

SIDE OF GARLIC BUTTER

$0.95

SWEETS

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Our Chocolate Chip Cookie, made from scratch daily at our bakery.

Chocolate Brownies

Chocolate Brownies

$2.50
Cinnamon Roll Dessert Pizza

Cinnamon Roll Dessert Pizza

$8.95

A buttery brown sugar cinnamon spread over our fresh pizza dough, drizzled with a vanilla glaze.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Named after the mother of the Breads Unlimited family, Edith's Pizza is a family business that opened on 2/16/22. After years of success at Breads Unlimited, the owner, Jose Molina decided to open Edith's Pizza in Bradley Shopping Center. Our plan is to use the freshest dough and the highest quality ingredients to create a special type of pizza for all to enjoy. Jose has always loved making pizza for his family, friends, and employees to enjoy. Through an experienced staff and a supportive community, we know that we can create exceptional pizza that will bring a smile to all our customers.

Website

Location

6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

