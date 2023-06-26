Edith's Sandwich Counter Tribeca

Edith's x Tenoverten Nail Polish Trio

$45.00

New York City has been our inspiration from the beginning, and what's more iconic than the food? We partnered with Edith's, an eatery based in Brooklyn offering twists on traditional fare, on a limited edition trio inspired by Edith's signature items. On the mani menu are three nail colors that represent flavors from NYC's past and reimagined future. Iced Cafe Every Day. Cold brew swirled with tahini & oat milk. Iced coffee sparkle on a hot summer day. Kind of a Big Dill. A little sweet, a little sour. Metallic green pickled to perfection. Luxe & Bagels. A schmear of sheer pearly white. Best served on its own or layered. 8-free + cruelty-free + vegan (just like our slushies)