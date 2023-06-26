Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edith's Sandwich Counter Tribeca

review star

No reviews yet

135 W Broadway

New York, NY 10013

Specials

Exclusive specials curated for Toast Direct and In-store orders. Welcome to the club!

Utensils/Napkins

Help us curb plastic waste! Let us know if you need Utensils/Napkins. We will be happy to add it to your order.

Edith's x Tenoverten Nail Polish Trio

Edith's x Tenoverten Nail Polish Trio

$45.00

New York City has been our inspiration from the beginning, and what's more iconic than the food? We partnered with Edith's, an eatery based in Brooklyn offering twists on traditional fare, on a limited edition trio inspired by Edith's signature items. On the mani menu are three nail colors that represent flavors from NYC's past and reimagined future. Iced Cafe Every Day. Cold brew swirled with tahini & oat milk. Iced coffee sparkle on a hot summer day. Kind of a Big Dill. A little sweet, a little sour. Metallic green pickled to perfection. Luxe & Bagels. A schmear of sheer pearly white. Best served on its own or layered. 8-free + cruelty-free + vegan (just like our slushies)

Starters & Sides

Signature offerings by Edith's
Edith's Square Latkes

Edith's Square Latkes

Latke made fresh daily, house shredded potatoes and lots of love. Comes with Ketchup. Add Creme Fraiche or Trout Roe!

Special Sauce, 1oz

$1.00

Tart, snappy, Edith's special sauce. Good for anything and everything!

Bagel Sandwiches

Our selection of Hand-twisted, sourdough bagel sandwiches.
BEC&L

BEC&L

$13.75

Our most popular bagel sandwich. Featuring our classic hand-twisted, sourdough bagel loaded up with a freshly shredded and fried latke, Japanese-style egg omelette, Cooper American sharp cheese, and thick, just-crispy bacon. Served with a side of Edith's Special Sauce for dipping.

PEC&L

PEC&L

$18.95

House-smoked pastrami, omelet style egg, Cooper Sharp® Cheese, and a latke on a bagel of your choice.

Middle Eastern

Middle Eastern

$13.00

Your choice of bagel with omelet style egg, stuffed with farmer’s cheese, parsley, zaatar, and house-made tomato jam with scallion aioli spread on the bagel.

Sandwiches

Select from our curated sandwich options. Our selection rotates every season with a few staples.
Sephardi Breakfast Wrap

Sephardi Breakfast Wrap

$13.25

Dairy-Free Malawach stuffed with Alheira chicken sausage, cheesy scrambled eggs, pickled Fresno peppers, herbs, harissa mayo. May be made vegetarian by substituting the chickpea panisse in place of the Alheira (patty).

The Edith

The Edith

$23.00

Our flagship sandwich! House-smoked, hand-sliced pastrami piled high and grilled to order with kraut, Swiss cheese, and Edith’s special sauce. Served on grilled rye bread.

Smoked Turkey Hoagie

Smoked Turkey Hoagie

$16.50

House-smoked turkey rubbed with a shawarma spice blend, topped with harissa mayo, brussel slaw, spicy sweet sandwich pickles, and pickled onions. On a sourdough hoagie roll.

Fatoush Chicken Hoagie

$15.00

Fried Chicken Schnitzel topped with a fatoush salad of cucumber, tomato, radish and bell pepper tossed in a honey-lemon sumac dressing and topped with feta cheese and pita chips, all in a seeded long roll with garlic aioli.

Fatoush Cauliflower Hoagie

$14.00

Roasted Cauliflower Steak, fatoush salad of cucumber, tomato, radish and bell pepper tossed in a honey-lemon sumac dressing and topped with feta cheese and pita chips, all in a seeded long roll with garlic aioli.

Sweet Treats & Desserts

Amba Salted Chocolate Chip

$5.00Out of stock

Thin. Crispy. Chewy. Buttery. Salty, sweet and chocolatey. What else does a cookie need to be?

Drinks

Iced Cafe Slushie

Iced Cafe Slushie

$8.95

Our famous drink! Cold brew, tahini, oat milk, and simple syrup combine to make the signature Iced Cafe Slushie.

Cold Brew - 16oz

$6.00

House cold brew. Strong, rich in chicory and chocolate flavors.

Parlor Drip Coffee - 12oz

$3.25

Wallabout coffee blend by Parlor. Their flagship blend elevates timeless toffee and chocolate flavors. Current blend is sourced from Colombia and Mexico.

Mountain Valley Sparkaling Water

$6.50

Bagel & Spread

Chicago Style Everything

$2.75

Plain

$2.75Out of stock

Sesame

$2.75

Poppy

$2.75

Bharat Raisin

$2.75

Za'atar

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

135 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

