Bakeries
Bagels

Edith's Sandwich Counter

review star

No reviews yet

$$

495 Lorimer St

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BEC&L
Sephardi Breakfast Wrap
Iced Cafe Slushie

THANKSGIVING PICKUP 11/23

ALL ORDERS Will be ready for pickup on 11/23 from 9am-3pm. If you order anything from this section of the menu, you will be able to pick it up ONLY on 11/23

Whole Smoked Turkey (10-12lbs)

$125.00

Schnecken Stuffing for 4

$35.00

Smoked Turkey (Breast Only)

$38.00

Side Gravy

$12.00

Exclusives & Specials

Exclusive specials curated for Toast Direct and In-store orders. Welcome to the club!
Iced Cafe Slushie

Iced Cafe Slushie

$8.75

Our famous drink! Cold brew, tahini, oat milk, and simple syrup combine to make the signature Iced Cafe Slushie.

French Onion Grilled Cheese

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Caramelized onion and Cooper Sharp American pressed between two slices of buttery crispy Challah Pullman.

Starters & Sides

Signature offerings by Edith's
Edith's Famous Latkes

Edith's Famous Latkes

Latke made fresh daily, house shredded potatoes and lots of love. Comes with Ketchup. Add Creme Fraiche or Trout Roe!

Hand-Cut Crispy Fries

Hand-Cut Crispy Fries

$6.75

Hand-cut fries, seasoned with Zata'ar. Served with ketchup.

Hand-Cut Crispy Cheese Fries

Hand-Cut Crispy Cheese Fries

$9.25

Saucy, spicy, crispy. Everything you want in a cheese fry.

Israeli Salad

Israeli Salad

$5.50

Classic mix of tomatoes, cucumber, fresh cut herbs, red onion, lemon juice and olive oil.

Pickle Side - Garlic Spears, 3pc

$2.00

Smaller side version of our pickle spears.

Harif (Hot Sauce), 1oz

$1.00

(1 oz) portion of our house-made harif. Literally means "spicy" in Hebrew. It's a cousin to the Tunisian Harissa. The standout here is that it develops a complex flavor through a week-long lacto-fermentation. Hot sauce enthusiasts beware!

Special Sauce, 1oz

$1.00

Tart, snappy, Edith's special sauce. Good for anything and everything!

Bagels & Spreads

Choose from our assortment of hand-twisted, sourdough bagels, a selection cream cheese flavors all using Ben's® Cream Cheese, paired with fresh veggies, house made proteins and house brined pickles.
Chicago-style Everything

Chicago-style Everything

$2.75

Our signature everything spice with a touch of heat

Sesame

Sesame

$2.75

Lovely un-hulled sesame seeds toasted to perfection in the bake-off of our hand-twisted bagel.

Poppy

Poppy

$2.75
Maldon Salt

Maldon Salt

$2.75

One and only maldon salt

Baharat Golden Raisin

Baharat Golden Raisin

$2.75

Arak-soaked raisins are studded in our baharat laced, signature hand-twisted bagel.

Bagel Sandwiches

Our selection of Hand-twisted, sourdough bagel sandwiches.
BEC&L

BEC&L

$13.50

Our most popular bagel sandwich. Featuring our classic hand-twisted, sourdough bagel loaded up with a freshly shredded and fried latke, Japanese-style egg omelette, Cooper American sharp cheese, and thick, just-crispy bacon. Served with a side of Edith's Special Sauce for dipping.

PEC&L

PEC&L

$18.00

House-smoked pastrami, omelet style egg, Cooper Sharp® Cheese, and a latke on a bagel of your choice.

SEC&L

$13.25
Middle Eastern

Middle Eastern

$12.50

Your choice of bagel with omelet style egg, stuffed with farmer’s cheese, parsley, zaatar, and house-made tomato jam with scallion aioli spread on the bagel.

Sephardi Bagel Sandwich

$13.25Out of stock

Alheira Chicken Sausage, Harissa Aioli, Omlette-Style Egg filled with Cooper Sharp American and Herbs, topped with pickled Fresno peppers, on your choice of bagel.

LEO (Lox, Egg & Onion)

LEO (Lox, Egg & Onion)

$14.50

LEO (Lox, Egg & Onion) - Omelette Style Egg filled with Edith's House Smoked Salmon, Caramelized Onions and Chives. Served on your choice of bagel with a schmear of cream cheese.

NY Classic

NY Classic

$16.00

Bagel flavor of your choice topped with cream cheese, Sliced Tomato, local hand-sliced salmon, Boston Bibb lettuce, and Amba pickled shallots.

Whitefish Bagel

Whitefish Bagel

$15.50

House butchered, cured and hot smoked Kanpachi mixed with Duke's mayo, scallion, lemon and celery. Served with labneh, pickled red onion and fried caper crumble, on a bagel of your choice.

Sandwiches

Select from our curated sandwich options. Our selection rotates every season with a few staples.
Sephardi Breakfast Wrap

Sephardi Breakfast Wrap

$13.25

Dairy-Free Malawach stuffed with Alheira chicken sausage, cheesy scrambled eggs, pickled Fresno peppers, herbs, harissa mayo. May be made vegetarian by substituting the chickpea panisse in place of the Alheira (patty).

The Edith

The Edith

$23.00

Our flagship sandwich! House-smoked, hand-sliced pastrami piled high and grilled to order with kraut, Swiss cheese, and Edith’s special sauce. Served on grilled rye bread.

Hot Pastrami on Rye

Hot Pastrami on Rye

$22.00

12oz of House smoked Pastrami with Scahller & Weber's® Horseradish Mustard on Thick Cut Rye. Pastrami. Mustard. Rye. That's it. That's the sandwich.

Pastrami Cheesesteak

Pastrami Cheesesteak

$21.00

House Smoked Pastrami with sauteed onions, and our Aleppo-Cooper® Sharp cheese sauce on a Hoagie Roll

Smoked Turkey Hoagie

Smoked Turkey Hoagie

$16.50

House-smoked turkey rubbed with a shawarma spice blend, topped with harissa mayo, brussel slaw, spicy sweet sandwich pickles, and pickled onions. On a sourdough hoagie roll.

The Babe

The Babe

$16.50

House-smoked turkey, topped with Swiss cheese and Edith's special sauce. Served on freshly grilled rye bread.

Chicken Schnitzel Pita

Chicken Schnitzel Pita

$15.00

Our thinly pounded, breaded and seasoned chicken thigh fried to perfection. Topped with homemade Israeli salad, finely shredded cabbage, confit garlic aioli, and a lemon wedge in our homemade sourdough pita.

Chickpea Schnitzel Pita

Chickpea Schnitzel Pita

$14.00

House-made panisse (chickpea fritter), served with homemade Israeli salad, green cabbage, garlic aioli, and a lemon wedge in homemade sourdough pita.

Sweet Treats & Desserts

Tahini Blondies

$3.50

Tahini, White Chocolate, brown butter, black sesame seeds. Ooey-gooey goodness.

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Thin. Crispy. Chewy. Buttery. Salty, sweet and chocolatey. What else does a cookie need to be?

Beverages

Assorted beverages from some of our favorite Israeli, local, and international suppliers. Try something new, or stick with your favorites!

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cold Brew - 16oz

$6.00

House cold brew. Strong, rich in chicory and chocolate flavors.

Coconut Cold Brew - 16oz

$6.50

1/2 Cold Brew and 1/2 Copra Organic Coconut Water. Naturally sweetened, caffeinated and hydrating.

Parlor Drip Coffee - 12oz

$3.25

Wallabout coffee blend by Parlor. Their flagship blend elevates timeless toffee and chocolate flavors. Current blend is sourced from Colombia and Mexico.

Coconut water

$6.00

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$2.55

Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray

$2.55

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Soda

$2.55Out of stock

Limonata Aranciata

$3.75Out of stock

Limonata Siciliana

$3.75Out of stock

Natalie's Orange-Mango Juice, 16oz

$5.00

Natalie's Orange Juice, 8oz

$3.00

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade, 16oz

$5.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water, 11.3oz

$4.00

Edith's Branded Items

Edith's house-made products. Every product listed is a small project each member of our team has created with love and care just for you.

Cream Cheese Plain, 8oz

$6.50

Charred Scallion Cream Cheese, 8oz

$7.25

8oz container of Charred Scallion cream cheese. Scallions blistered and charred in a broiler and then sliced thin and whipped with local cream cheese.

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese, 8oz

$8.00

Smoked Whitefish Salad 1/2 lb

$14.00

King Kanpachi butchered, cured and hot smoked in house mixed with celery, Duke's mayo, scallion and lemon.

Smoked Salmon 1/2 lb

$26.00Out of stock

Hand Sliced Smoked Atlantic Salmon.

Pickle Side - Garlic Spears, 3pc

$2.00

Smaller side version of our pickle spears.

Pickles - Sweet & Spicy Sandwich, 8oz

$5.50

Sweet and Spicy pickles for a snack or add-in to your sandwich!

Garlic Pickle Spears Jar

$11.00

12oz our house fermented pickled spears. Our take on the classic, a little spicier and briney.

Ketchup

Retail Items

Hashahar Chocolate Spread

$5.75

Hashahar Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

$5.75

Chocolate Coated Matzos

$5.50

Joyva Jelly Rings

$4.75

Doritos, Spicy Sour, (green)

$2.50Out of stock

Doritos, BBQ (purple)

$2.50Out of stock

Doritos, Hot Sauce (black)

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Stop in for some freshly baked goods, bagels and spreads, seasonally rotating sandwiches, coffee (or iced cafe slush), or even just to say "Hi!"

Website

Location

495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

