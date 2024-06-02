Smoked Wing Platter - 12 Piece

$23.00

Twelve smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley's Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.