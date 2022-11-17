Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edley's BBQ Edley's Glen Carbon

review star

No reviews yet

2392 S. State Rt. 157

Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burnt Ends Platter
Pork Platter
Basket of Fries

Thanksgiving Family Meals

DELIVERY AVAILABLE ONLY ON TUESDAY, 11/22/22 IN LIMITED AREAS. IF YOU REQUEST DELIVERY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU WITHIN 72 HOURS TO GET DELIVERY INFO AND CONFIRM DETAILS. IF DELIVERY IS NOT AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCATION, THE ORDER WILL BE SWITCHED TO PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23/22.
Small Meal Pack (2-3)

Small Meal Pack (2-3)

$75.00

DELIVERY AVAILABLE ONLY ON TUESDAY, 11/22/22 IN LIMITED AREAS. IF YOU REQUEST DELIVERY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU WITHIN 72 HOURS TO GET DELIVERY INFO AND CONFIRM DETAILS. IF DELIVERY IS NOT AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCATION, THE ORDER WILL BE SWITCHED TO PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23/22. Feeds 2-3 people generously. Ready to heat & serve - includes Turkey, Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Green Beans, Sweet Potato Casserole, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Salad, Turkey Gravy, Bourbon Ham Glaze, and Dinner Rolls.

Medium Meal Pack (4-6)

Medium Meal Pack (4-6)

$145.00

DELIVERY AVAILABLE ONLY ON TUESDAY, 11/22/22 IN LIMITED AREAS. IF YOU REQUEST DELIVERY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU WITHIN 72 HOURS TO GET DELIVERY INFO AND CONFIRM DETAILS. IF DELIVERY IS NOT AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCATION, THE ORDER WILL BE SWITCHED TO PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23/22. Feeds 4-6 people generously. Ready to heat & serve - includes Turkey, Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Green Beans, Sweet Potato Casserole, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Salad, Turkey Gravy, Bourbon Ham Glaze, and Dinner Rolls. Includes choice of pie for dessert.

Large Meal Pack (12-15)

Large Meal Pack (12-15)

$290.00

DELIVERY AVAILABLE ONLY ON TUESDAY, 11/22/22 IN LIMITED AREAS. IF YOU REQUEST DELIVERY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU WITHIN 72 HOURS TO GET DELIVERY INFO AND CONFIRM DETAILS. IF DELIVERY IS NOT AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCATION, THE ORDER WILL BE SWITCHED TO PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23/22. Feeds 12-15 people generously. Ready to heat & serve - includes Turkey, Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Green Beans, Sweet Potato Casserole, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Salad, Turkey Gravy, Bourbon Ham Glaze, and Dinner Rolls. Comes with two pies included.

Whole Smoked Ham

Whole Smoked Ham

$65.00

AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23 ONLY! Ready to heat and serve. Fully cooked and basted with our Bourbon glaze.

A la Carte Items

AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23 ONLY! Create your own Thanksgiving Meal by choosing from our A la Carte selections. Served ready to heat & eat in 45 minutes!

Family Style

LB of Brisket

$23.00Out of stock

LB Burnts Ends

$24.00Out of stock

LB of Pork

$16.00Out of stock

LB of Pulled Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

LB of Turkey

$17.00Out of stock

LB of Catfish

$22.00Out of stock

LB of Hot Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Buns

$1.25

Single Cornbread Slice

$1.25

Pint - Baked Beans

$7.00

Pint - Banana Pudding

$8.00

Pint - Bean Salad

$7.00

Pint - Cole Slaw

$7.00

Pint - Green Beans

$7.00

PInt - Grits

$7.00

Pint - Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pint - Potato Salad

$7.00

Quart - Baked Beans

$12.00

Quart - Banana Pudding

$13.00

Quart - Bean Salad

$12.00

Quart - Cole Slaw

$12.00

Quart - Green Beans

$12.00

Quart - Grits

$12.00

Quart - Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Quart - Potato Salad

$12.00

Shareables

Nashville Hot Links

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked Sausage and house-made Spicy Pimento Cheese with spicy Viola sauce, Pickled Jalapenos and Saltine Crackers.

Fried Pickles

$7.25

Highly addictive Fried Pickle Chips seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub. Served with Ranch.

BBQ Nachos

$13.75

A House Favorite made from top to bottom with fresh Kettle Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.

BBQ Fries

$13.75

Our Famous Fries, topped with Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.

Basket of Fries

$5.50

Seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub.

Smoked Wings - 8 Piece

Smoked Wings - 8 Piece

$12.75

Eight smoked wings, fried to crisp perfection and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic (Honey Buffalo), Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.

Smoked Wings - 12 Piece

$18.00

Twelve smoked wings, fried to crisp perfection and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic (Honey Buffalo), Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.

Smoked Wings - 20 Piece

$25.75

Twenty smoked wings, fried to crisp perfection and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic (Honey Buffalo), Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.

Off the Smoker

Smoker Sampler

Smoker Sampler

$71.00

Feeds up to four. Choose three meats: 10 oz. of pork, 10 oz. of turkey, 10 oz. of brisket, half chicken, Rack of ribs (dinner only), or horseshoe of sausage. Choose three sides. Comes with cornbread, pickles, and sauces.

Three Star Platter

Three Star Platter

$18.25

Chopped pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket all on one delicious platter. Served with two sides, cornbread, red & white sauce, pickles and a plug of slaw.

Brisket

Brisket Platter

Brisket Platter

$19.75

Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.

Burnt Ends Platter

Burnt Ends Platter

$15.00

Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.25

Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.

Tuck Special

$13.50

Smoked Brisket sliced, house made spicy Pimento Cheese, over easy Egg, Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, pickles. Also available with pork, chicken, or turkey.

Brisket Tacos (2)

Brisket Tacos (2)

$12.00

Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.

Brisket Tacos (3)

$16.00

Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.

Pork

Pork Platter

$13.75

Chopped Pork striped with Edley’s Red BBQ Sauce, topped with pickles, with choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.

Pork Sandwich

$7.75

Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.

Pork Tacos (2)

$9.50

Chopped Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.

Pork Tacos (3)

$12.25

Chopped Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.

Nashville Style BBQ

Hot Pork Platter

$13.75

Our low and slow smoked pork meets the spice that made Nashville Hot Chicken famous. Marinated overnight in a Habanero mash and smoked for 10+ hours. A side plug of spicy pickled slaw and two pickles. Striped with Edley’s Ghost BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.

Hot Pork Sandwich

$7.75

Our low and slow smoked pork meets the spice that made Nashville Hot Chicken famous. Marinated overnight in a Habanero Mash and smoked for 10+ hours. Topped with a plug of spicy pickled slaw, pickles and Edley’s BBQ Sauce.

Hot Pork Tacos (2)

$9.50

Nashville Hot Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.

Hot Pork Tacos (3)

$12.25

Nashville Hot Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.

Ribs

St Louis Ribs - Half Slab (No Sides)

$18.25Out of stock

Tender, juicy and delicious! A half slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce.

St Louis Ribs - Full Slab (No Sides)

$26.25Out of stock

Tender, juicy and delicious! A full slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce.

St Louis Ribs - Half Slab Platter

$22.25Out of stock

Tender, juicy, and delicious! A half slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.

St Louis Ribs - Full Slab Platter

$30.25Out of stock

Tender, juicy, and delicious! A full slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.

Chicken

Half Chicken Platter

Half Chicken Platter

$14.25

Chicken on the bone, red and white sauce, plug of slaw, and pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread. Add $1.00 for pulled chicken.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.

Combo Tacos (2)

$12.00

Can’t decide? Mix and Match your favorite tacos!

Combo Tacos (3)

$15.75

Can’t decide? Mix and Match your favorite tacos!

Turkey

Turkey Platter

Turkey Platter

$14.75

Thinly sliced, smoked turkey breast. Striped with Edley’s Red and White BBQ sauce, plug of slaw, and pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.

Turkey Sandwich

$10.25

Smoked Turkey topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.

Wings

Smoked Wing Platter - 8 Piece

Smoked Wing Platter - 8 Piece

$16.00

Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.

Smoked Wing Platter - 12 Piece

$22.00

Twelve smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.

Smoked Wing Platter - 20 Piece

$28.25

Twenty smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken Platter

Hot Chicken Platter

$13.00

Three fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub and drizzled with house made Jalapeno ranch. Plug of slaw and pickles on the side. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.

Hot Chicken Tacos (2)

$9.50

Fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with house made Jalapeno ranch and cilantro.

Hot Chicken Tacos (3)

$13.50

Fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with house made Jalapeno ranch and cilantro.

Catfish

Catfish Platter

Catfish Platter

$14.75

Five fried catfish fillets, house made Tartar sauce. Plug of slaw and pickles on the side. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.

Catfish Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Catfish with House Tartar sauce, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.

Catfish Tacos (2)

$10.75

Fried Catfish, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with House Tartar sauce and Cilantro.

Catfish Tacos (3)

$14.25

Fried Catfish, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with House Tartar sauce and Cilantro.

Salads

Southern Salad

Southern Salad

$9.75

Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Add pork, chicken or turkey for $2.00. Add brisket for $3.00. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

BBQ Avocado Plate

BBQ Avocado Plate

$10.50Out of stock

A full avocado served open-faced and topped with bacon, pico de gallo, bean salad, cucumber, red onion, red sauce and white sauce.

Brisket Chili - Bowl

$5.50Out of stock

Brisket Chili - Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Daily Features

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.50

Meatloaf Platter

$11.75Out of stock

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.25Out of stock

Smashburger

$11.50

Two beef patties, smashed flat, and topped with grilled onions, American cheese, pickles, and Edley's smash sauce. Yum!

Shrimp Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Three Shrimp Tacos

$14.75Out of stock

Two Shrimp Tacos

$11.50Out of stock

Take it Cheezy Philly

$12.00Out of stock

Chopped brisket, onions, and peppers on our toasted brioche bun, smothered in nacho cheese sauce and topped with fried tabasco onions

Kids

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Three breaded and fried chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Made using our special buns and cheddar cheese. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.

Kid BBQ Sandwich

Kid BBQ Sandwich

$5.00

Choice of chopped pork, pulled chicken or sliced turkey. Served on a bun with red or white sauce and a pickle. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.

Kid Mini Corn Dogs

Kid Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Five mini corn dogs, deep-fried. Served with side and a beverage. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.

Kid Burger

$6.00

One beef pattie, smashed flat, and topped with American cheese.

Sides

2 Side Combo

$4.00

Pick two from our list of delicious, house-made sides.

3 Side Combo

$6.50

Pick three from our list of delicious, house-made sides.

4 Side Combo

$7.75

Pick four from our list of delicious, house-made sides.

Baked Beans

$3.00

A BBQ classic. Edley’s blend of beans, spices and our house-mix of sauce cooked with pork.

Banana Pudding

$3.00

A house favorite. Bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies, and whipped cream.

Bean Salad

$3.00

Edley’s original medley of black beans, field peas, onions, corn and green beans. Served cold and tossed in a vinaigrette dressing.

Cole Slaw

$3.00

House made vinegar-based slaw with green peppers and onions.

Cornbread

$3.00

Pan baked cornbread with jalapenos and red pepper. Butter-seared to perfection.

Green Beans

$3.00

We cook our green beans with bacon, onions and seasoning. A southern classic!

Grits Casserole

$3.00

Homestyle grits with a hint of spiciness - flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.

Brisket Chili

$2.75

Potato Salad

$3.00

Edley’s southern style mayo-based potato salad. Contains bacon and onion.

Side Salad

$3.00

Desserts

Slice Pecan Pie

Slice Pecan Pie

$3.50

Brownie

$4.50

Gooey Butter Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Whole Pecan Pie (8 sl)

$24.00

Whole Gooey Butter Bar (15 ea)

$45.00Out of stock

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Edley’s we treat everyone who walks through the door like an old family friend. We pride ourselves with not taking any shortcuts in the kitchen. Our meats are smoked low and slow using Southern white oak. The sides are made from scratch daily with the same amount of attention. Everything is done with intention, from the food to the service to the music We strive to serve the best food we can make and prove ourselves a worthy host—one plate at a time.

Location

2392 S. State Rt. 157, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Directions

Gallery
Edley's BBQ - Glen Carbon image
Edley's BBQ - Glen Carbon image
Edley's BBQ - Glen Carbon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Teaspoons Cafe
orange star4.7 • 232
2125 S. state rt. 157 Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Chappy's on Route 66 in Edwardsville
orange star5.0 • 29
1031 Century Drive Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Wang Gang Asian Eats
orange starNo Reviews
1035 Century Drive Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. - 1071 S State Rte 157
orange starNo Reviews
1071 S State Rte 157 Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Sugarfire 618 - Edwardsville
orange star4.2 • 448
2323 PLUM ST EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
orange starNo Reviews
32 South State Route 157 Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Glen Carbon
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston