Edley's BBQ Edley's Glen Carbon
2392 S. State Rt. 157
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
Popular Items
Thanksgiving Family Meals
Small Meal Pack (2-3)
DELIVERY AVAILABLE ONLY ON TUESDAY, 11/22/22 IN LIMITED AREAS. IF YOU REQUEST DELIVERY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU WITHIN 72 HOURS TO GET DELIVERY INFO AND CONFIRM DETAILS. IF DELIVERY IS NOT AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCATION, THE ORDER WILL BE SWITCHED TO PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23/22. Feeds 2-3 people generously. Ready to heat & serve - includes Turkey, Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Green Beans, Sweet Potato Casserole, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Salad, Turkey Gravy, Bourbon Ham Glaze, and Dinner Rolls.
Medium Meal Pack (4-6)
DELIVERY AVAILABLE ONLY ON TUESDAY, 11/22/22 IN LIMITED AREAS. IF YOU REQUEST DELIVERY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU WITHIN 72 HOURS TO GET DELIVERY INFO AND CONFIRM DETAILS. IF DELIVERY IS NOT AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCATION, THE ORDER WILL BE SWITCHED TO PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23/22. Feeds 4-6 people generously. Ready to heat & serve - includes Turkey, Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Green Beans, Sweet Potato Casserole, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Salad, Turkey Gravy, Bourbon Ham Glaze, and Dinner Rolls. Includes choice of pie for dessert.
Large Meal Pack (12-15)
DELIVERY AVAILABLE ONLY ON TUESDAY, 11/22/22 IN LIMITED AREAS. IF YOU REQUEST DELIVERY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU WITHIN 72 HOURS TO GET DELIVERY INFO AND CONFIRM DETAILS. IF DELIVERY IS NOT AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCATION, THE ORDER WILL BE SWITCHED TO PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23/22. Feeds 12-15 people generously. Ready to heat & serve - includes Turkey, Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Green Beans, Sweet Potato Casserole, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Salad, Turkey Gravy, Bourbon Ham Glaze, and Dinner Rolls. Comes with two pies included.
Whole Smoked Ham
AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23 ONLY! Ready to heat and serve. Fully cooked and basted with our Bourbon glaze.
A la Carte Items
AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23 ONLY! Create your own Thanksgiving Meal by choosing from our A la Carte selections. Served ready to heat & eat in 45 minutes!
Family Style
LB of Brisket
LB Burnts Ends
LB of Pork
LB of Pulled Chicken
LB of Turkey
LB of Catfish
LB of Hot Chicken
Buns
Single Cornbread Slice
Pint - Baked Beans
Pint - Banana Pudding
Pint - Bean Salad
Pint - Cole Slaw
Pint - Green Beans
PInt - Grits
Pint - Mac & Cheese
Pint - Potato Salad
Quart - Baked Beans
Quart - Banana Pudding
Quart - Bean Salad
Quart - Cole Slaw
Quart - Green Beans
Quart - Grits
Quart - Mac & Cheese
Quart - Potato Salad
Shareables
Nashville Hot Links
Smoked Sausage and house-made Spicy Pimento Cheese with spicy Viola sauce, Pickled Jalapenos and Saltine Crackers.
Fried Pickles
Highly addictive Fried Pickle Chips seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub. Served with Ranch.
BBQ Nachos
A House Favorite made from top to bottom with fresh Kettle Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
BBQ Fries
Our Famous Fries, topped with Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
Basket of Fries
Seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub.
Smoked Wings - 8 Piece
Eight smoked wings, fried to crisp perfection and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic (Honey Buffalo), Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
Smoked Wings - 12 Piece
Twelve smoked wings, fried to crisp perfection and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic (Honey Buffalo), Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
Smoked Wings - 20 Piece
Twenty smoked wings, fried to crisp perfection and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic (Honey Buffalo), Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
Off the Smoker
Smoker Sampler
Feeds up to four. Choose three meats: 10 oz. of pork, 10 oz. of turkey, 10 oz. of brisket, half chicken, Rack of ribs (dinner only), or horseshoe of sausage. Choose three sides. Comes with cornbread, pickles, and sauces.
Three Star Platter
Chopped pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket all on one delicious platter. Served with two sides, cornbread, red & white sauce, pickles and a plug of slaw.
Brisket
Brisket Platter
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Burnt Ends Platter
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
Tuck Special
Smoked Brisket sliced, house made spicy Pimento Cheese, over easy Egg, Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, pickles. Also available with pork, chicken, or turkey.
Brisket Tacos (2)
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
Brisket Tacos (3)
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
Pork
Pork Platter
Chopped Pork striped with Edley’s Red BBQ Sauce, topped with pickles, with choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Pork Sandwich
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
Pork Tacos (2)
Chopped Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
Pork Tacos (3)
Chopped Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
Nashville Style BBQ
Hot Pork Platter
Our low and slow smoked pork meets the spice that made Nashville Hot Chicken famous. Marinated overnight in a Habanero mash and smoked for 10+ hours. A side plug of spicy pickled slaw and two pickles. Striped with Edley’s Ghost BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Hot Pork Sandwich
Our low and slow smoked pork meets the spice that made Nashville Hot Chicken famous. Marinated overnight in a Habanero Mash and smoked for 10+ hours. Topped with a plug of spicy pickled slaw, pickles and Edley’s BBQ Sauce.
Hot Pork Tacos (2)
Nashville Hot Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
Hot Pork Tacos (3)
Nashville Hot Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
Ribs
St Louis Ribs - Half Slab (No Sides)
Tender, juicy and delicious! A half slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce.
St Louis Ribs - Full Slab (No Sides)
Tender, juicy and delicious! A full slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce.
St Louis Ribs - Half Slab Platter
Tender, juicy, and delicious! A half slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
St Louis Ribs - Full Slab Platter
Tender, juicy, and delicious! A full slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Chicken
Half Chicken Platter
Chicken on the bone, red and white sauce, plug of slaw, and pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread. Add $1.00 for pulled chicken.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
Combo Tacos (2)
Can’t decide? Mix and Match your favorite tacos!
Combo Tacos (3)
Can’t decide? Mix and Match your favorite tacos!
Turkey
Wings
Smoked Wing Platter - 8 Piece
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Smoked Wing Platter - 12 Piece
Twelve smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Smoked Wing Platter - 20 Piece
Twenty smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Hot Chicken
Hot Chicken Platter
Three fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub and drizzled with house made Jalapeno ranch. Plug of slaw and pickles on the side. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
Hot Chicken Tacos (2)
Fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with house made Jalapeno ranch and cilantro.
Hot Chicken Tacos (3)
Fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with house made Jalapeno ranch and cilantro.
Catfish
Catfish Platter
Five fried catfish fillets, house made Tartar sauce. Plug of slaw and pickles on the side. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Catfish Sandwich
Fried Catfish with House Tartar sauce, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
Catfish Tacos (2)
Fried Catfish, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with House Tartar sauce and Cilantro.
Catfish Tacos (3)
Fried Catfish, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with House Tartar sauce and Cilantro.
Salads
Southern Salad
Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Add pork, chicken or turkey for $2.00. Add brisket for $3.00. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
BBQ Avocado Plate
A full avocado served open-faced and topped with bacon, pico de gallo, bean salad, cucumber, red onion, red sauce and white sauce.
Brisket Chili - Bowl
Brisket Chili - Cup
Daily Features
Loaded Baked Potato
Meatloaf Platter
Meatloaf Sandwich
Smashburger
Two beef patties, smashed flat, and topped with grilled onions, American cheese, pickles, and Edley's smash sauce. Yum!
Shrimp Sandwich
Three Shrimp Tacos
Two Shrimp Tacos
Take it Cheezy Philly
Chopped brisket, onions, and peppers on our toasted brioche bun, smothered in nacho cheese sauce and topped with fried tabasco onions
Kids
Kid Chicken Tenders
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Made using our special buns and cheddar cheese. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Kid BBQ Sandwich
Choice of chopped pork, pulled chicken or sliced turkey. Served on a bun with red or white sauce and a pickle. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Kid Mini Corn Dogs
Five mini corn dogs, deep-fried. Served with side and a beverage. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Kid Burger
One beef pattie, smashed flat, and topped with American cheese.
Sides
2 Side Combo
Pick two from our list of delicious, house-made sides.
3 Side Combo
Pick three from our list of delicious, house-made sides.
4 Side Combo
Pick four from our list of delicious, house-made sides.
Baked Beans
A BBQ classic. Edley’s blend of beans, spices and our house-mix of sauce cooked with pork.
Banana Pudding
A house favorite. Bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies, and whipped cream.
Bean Salad
Edley’s original medley of black beans, field peas, onions, corn and green beans. Served cold and tossed in a vinaigrette dressing.
Cole Slaw
House made vinegar-based slaw with green peppers and onions.
Cornbread
Pan baked cornbread with jalapenos and red pepper. Butter-seared to perfection.
Green Beans
We cook our green beans with bacon, onions and seasoning. A southern classic!
Grits Casserole
Homestyle grits with a hint of spiciness - flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
Brisket Chili
Potato Salad
Edley’s southern style mayo-based potato salad. Contains bacon and onion.
Side Salad
Desserts
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
At Edley’s we treat everyone who walks through the door like an old family friend. We pride ourselves with not taking any shortcuts in the kitchen. Our meats are smoked low and slow using Southern white oak. The sides are made from scratch daily with the same amount of attention. Everything is done with intention, from the food to the service to the music We strive to serve the best food we can make and prove ourselves a worthy host—one plate at a time.
2392 S. State Rt. 157, Glen Carbon, IL 62034