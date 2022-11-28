Edley's BBQ Edley's Nolensville

Christmas Small Pack

$90.00

PREORDER NOW AND PICKUP ON FRIDAY, 12/23/22. DELIVERY AVAILABLE ONLY ON THURSDAY, 12/22/22 IN LIMITED AREAS. IF YOU REQUEST DELIVERY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU WITHIN 72 HOURS TO GET DELIVERY INFO AND CONFIRM DETAILS. IF DELIVERY IS NOT AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCATION, THE ORDER WILL BE SWITCHED TO PICKUP ON FRIDAY, 12/23/22. Feeds 2-3 people generously. Ready to heat & serve - includes Prime Rib, Ham, Butternut Squash, Green Beans, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Au Jus, Bourbon Ham Glaze, and Dinner Rolls.