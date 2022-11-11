- Home
- /
- Nashville
- /
- Sylvan Park
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Edley's BBQ - Edley's Sylvan Park
Edley's BBQ Edley's Sylvan Park
483 Reviews
$$
4500 Murphy Rd
Nashville, TN 37209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Thanksgiving Family Meals
Small Meal Pack (2-3)
DELIVERY AVAILABLE ONLY ON TUESDAY, 11/22/22 IN LIMITED AREAS. IF YOU REQUEST DELIVERY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU WITHIN 72 HOURS TO GET DELIVERY INFO AND CONFIRM DETAILS. IF DELIVERY IS NOT AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCATION, THE ORDER WILL BE SWITCHED TO PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23/22. Feeds 2-3 people generously. Ready to heat & serve - includes Turkey, Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Green Beans, Sweet Potato Casserole, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Salad, Turkey Gravy, Bourbon Ham Glaze, and Dinner Rolls.
Medium Meal Pack (4-6)
DELIVERY AVAILABLE ONLY ON TUESDAY, 11/22/22 IN LIMITED AREAS. IF YOU REQUEST DELIVERY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU WITHIN 72 HOURS TO GET DELIVERY INFO AND CONFIRM DETAILS. IF DELIVERY IS NOT AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCATION, THE ORDER WILL BE SWITCHED TO PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23/22. Feeds 4-6 people generously. Ready to heat & serve - includes Turkey, Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Green Beans, Sweet Potato Casserole, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Salad, Turkey Gravy, Bourbon Ham Glaze, and Dinner Rolls. Includes choice of pie for dessert.
Large Meal Pack (12-15)
DELIVERY AVAILABLE ONLY ON TUESDAY, 11/22/22 IN LIMITED AREAS. IF YOU REQUEST DELIVERY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU WITHIN 72 HOURS TO GET DELIVERY INFO AND CONFIRM DETAILS. IF DELIVERY IS NOT AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCATION, THE ORDER WILL BE SWITCHED TO PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23/22. Feeds 12-15 people generously. Ready to heat & serve - includes Turkey, Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Green Beans, Sweet Potato Casserole, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Salad, Turkey Gravy, Bourbon Ham Glaze, and Dinner Rolls. Comes with two pies included.
Whole Smoked Ham
AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23 ONLY! Ready to heat and serve. Fully cooked and basted with our Bourbon glaze.
A la Carte Items
AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23 ONLY! Create your own Thanksgiving Meal by choosing from our A la Carte selections. Served ready to heat & eat in 45 minutes!
Shareables
Nashville Hot Links
Smoked Sausage and house-made Spicy Pimento Cheese with spicy Viola sauce, Pickled Jalapenos and Saltine Crackers.
BBQ Nachos
A House Favorite made from top to bottom with fresh Kettle Chips, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
BBQ Fries
Our Famous Fries, topped with Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ sauce, Green Onions, Sour Cream and your choice of Pork, Chicken, or Brisket.
Smoked Wings - 8 Piece
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes Celery, Carrots, and choice of Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
Smoked Wings - 12 Piece
Twelve smoked wings, fried to crisp perfection and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic (Honey Buffalo), Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
Smoked Wings - 20 Piece
Twenty smoked wings, fried to crisp perfection and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic (Honey Buffalo), Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
Basket of Fries
Seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub.
Fried Pickles
Highly addictive Fried Pickle Chips seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub. Served with Ranch.
Off the Smoker
Smoker Sampler
Feeds up to four. Choose three meats: 10 oz. of pork, 10 oz. of turkey, 10 oz. of brisket, half chicken, Rack of ribs (dinner only), or horseshoe of sausage. Choose three sides. Comes with cornbread, pickles, and sauces.
Three Star Platter
Chopped pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket all on one delicious platter. Served with two sides, cornbread, red & white sauce, pickles and a plug of slaw.
Brisket Platter
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Burnt Ends Platter
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
Tuck Special
Smoked Brisket sliced, house made spicy Pimento Cheese, over easy Egg, Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, pickles. Also available with pork, chicken, or turkey.
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
Brisket Tacos (2)
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
Brisket Tacos (3)
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
Pork Platter
Chopped Pork striped with Edley’s Red BBQ Sauce, topped with pickles, with choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Pork Sandwich
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
Pork Tacos (2)
Chopped Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
Pork Tacos (3)
Chopped Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
Half Chicken Platter
Chicken on the bone, red and white sauce, plug of slaw, and pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread. Add $1.00 for pulled chicken.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
Combo Tacos (2)
Can’t decide? Mix and Match your favorite tacos!
Combo Tacos (3)
Can’t decide? Mix and Match your favorite tacos!
Smoked Wing Platter - 8 Piece
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Smoked Wing Platter - 12 Piece
Twelve smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.lo. Topped with Tabasco onion straws, white BBQ sauce, and cilantro.
Smoked Wing Platter - 20 Piece
Twenty smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes celery, carrots, and choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ. Comes with a choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Turkey Platter
Thinly sliced, smoked turkey breast. Striped with Edley’s Red and White BBQ sauce, plug of slaw, and pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
Hot Chicken Platter
Three fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub and drizzled with house made Jalapeno ranch. Plug of slaw and pickles on the side. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
Hot Chicken Tacos (2)
Fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with house made Jalapeno ranch and cilantro.
Hot Chicken Tacos (3)
Fried chicken tenderloins seasoned with Edley’s Hot Chicken rub, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with house made Jalapeno ranch and cilantro.
Catfish Platter
Five fried catfish fillets, house made Tartar sauce. Plug of slaw and pickles on the side. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Catfish Sandwich
Fried Catfish with House Tartar sauce, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
Catfish Tacos (2)
Fried Catfish, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with House Tartar sauce and Cilantro.
Catfish Tacos (3)
Fried Catfish, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with House Tartar sauce and Cilantro.
Nashville Style Hot Pork Sandwich
Our low and slow smoked pork meets the spice that made Nashville Hot Chicken famous. Marinated overnight in a Habanero Mash and smoked for 10+ hours. Topped with a plug of spicy pickled slaw, pickles and Edley’s BBQ Sauce.
Nashville Style Hot Pork Platter
Our low and slow smoked pork meets the spice that made Nashville Hot Chicken famous. Marinated overnight in a Habanero mash and smoked for 10+ hours. A side plug of spicy pickled slaw and two pickles. Striped with Edley’s Ghost BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Nashville Style Hot Pork Tacos (2)
Nashville Hot Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
Nashville Style Hot Pork Tacos (3)
Nashville Hot Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Slaw, and Pico De Gallo. Topped with Onion Straws, spicy Viola sauce, and Cilantro.
Smashburger
Two dry-aged beef patties, smashed flat, and topped with grilled onions, American cheese, pickles, and Edley's smash sauce. Yum!
Sides
2 Side Combo
Pick two from our list of delicious, house-made sides.
3 Side Combo
Pick three from our list of delicious, house-made sides.
4 Side Combo
Pick four from our list of delicious, house-made sides.
Baked Beans
A BBQ classic. Edley’s blend of beans, spices and our house-mix of sauce cooked with pork.
Banana Pudding
A house favorite. Bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies, and whipped cream.
Bean Salad
Edley’s original medley of black beans, field peas, onions, corn and green beans. Served cold and tossed in a vinaigrette dressing.
Cole Slaw
House made vinegar-based slaw with green peppers and onions.
Cornbread
Pan baked cornbread with jalapenos and red pepper. Butter-seared to perfection.
Green Beans
We cook our green beans with bacon, onions and seasoning. A southern classic!
Grits Casserole
Homestyle grits with a hint of spiciness - flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
Mac & Cheese
We build our four-cheese sauce from scratch, top it with bread crumbs and bake it for perfection!
Potato Salad
Edley’s southern style mayo-based potato salad. Contains bacon and onion.
Side Avocado (half)
Side Salad
Soups & Salads
Southern Salad
You can still eat healthy at a BBQ joint! Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
BBQ Avocado Plate
A full avocado served open-faced and topped with bacon, pico de gallo, bean salad, cucumber, red onion, red sauce and white sauce.
Kids
Kid Chicken Tenders
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Kid Cheeseburger
One of our signature smashburger patties with melted cheese. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Kid BBQ Sandwich
Choice of chopped pork, pulled chicken or sliced turkey. Served on a bun with red or white sauce and a pickle. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Kid Mini Corn Dogs
Five mini corn dogs, deep-fried. Served with side and a beverage. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Desserts To Go
Slice Chess Pie
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, buttery, and delicious.
Slice Pecan Pie
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, buttery, and delicious with pecans and white chocolate..
Slice Fudge Pie
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, chocolate-y, and delicious.
Brownie
From Colt’s Chocolate in Nashville, we host a selection of delicious brownies like Whiskey Caramel Pecan, Chocolate Ganache Fudge, and Rocky Road Pecan.
Gooey Butter Bar
From Nashville’s own Colt’s Chocolates, a chewy butter cookie crust, a thick layer of pecans, and gooey creamy buttery filling.
Whole Chess Pie (8 sl)
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, buttery, and delicious.
Whole Pecan Pie (8 sl)
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, buttery, and delicious with pecans and white chocolate..
Whole Fudge Pie (8 sl)
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, chocolate-y, and delicious.
Whole Brownie Bar (15 ea)
From Colt’s Chocolate in Nashville, we host a selection of delicious brownies like Whiskey Caramel Pecan, Chocolate Ganache Fudge, and Rocky Road Pecan.
Whole Gooey Butter Bar (15 ea)
From Nashville’s own Colt’s Chocolates, a chewy butter cookie crust, a thick layer of pecans, and gooey creamy buttery filling.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Family Style
Dinner for 4-6
Make family dinner at home easy. Choose one smoked meat and choose two sides. Includes sauces, pickles, cornbread, and utensils for the family. Price based on choice of meat. Take out/delivery only.
Dinner for 6-8
Make family dinner at home easy. Choose one smoked meat and choose two sides. Includes sauces, pickles, cornbread, and utensils for the family. Price based on choice of meat. Take out/delivery only.
St Louis Ribs - Full Slab (No Sides)
Tender, juicy and delicious! A full slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce.
St Louis Ribs - Half Slab (No Sides)
Tender, juicy and delicious! A half slab striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce.
LB of Pork
A full pound of smoked, chopped pork with our signature red BBQ sauce.
LB of Brisket
A full pound of our tender, smoked brisket. Sliced and served with our signature red BBQ sauce.
LB of Pulled Chicken
A full pound of our tender, smoked chicken. Cooked on the bone but pulled to order. Served with our red and white BBQ sauce.
LB of Turkey
A full pound of our tender, smoked turkey. Served with our red and white BBQ sauce.
LB of Hot Links
A full pound of our smoked hot links. served with Viola Sauce.
LB of Catfish
A full pound of our crispy, fried catfish. served with our house-made tartar sauce.
LB of Hot Chicken
A full pound of our marinated, fried chicken tenders. Seasoned with our Hot Chicken Rub. Served with jalapeno ranch dressing.
Quart - Baked Beans
Six hearty portions of a BBQ classic. Edley’s blend of beans, house mix of sauces, and cooked with pork.
Quart - Banana Pudding
Six hearty portions of our house favorite. Bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies, and whipped cream.
Quart - Bean Salad
Six hearty portions of Edley’s original medley of black beans, field peas, onions, and corn. Served cold and tossed in a vinaigrette.
Quart - Cole Slaw
Six hearty portions of our house made vinegar-based slaw with green peppers and onions.
Quart - Green Beans
Six hearty portions of our green beans with bacon, onions and seasoning. A southern classic!
Quart - Grits
Six hearty portions of our house made homestyle spicy grits flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
Quart - Mac & Cheese
Six hearty portions of our four-cheese blend, southern style mac and cheese topped with bread crumbs.
Quart - Potato Salad
Six hearty portions of our Edley’s southern style mayo-based potato salad. Contains bacon and onion.
Pint - Baked Beans
Three hearty portions of a BBQ classic. Edley’s blend of beans, house mix of sauces, and cooked with pork.
Pint - Banana Pudding
Three hearty portions of our house favorite. Bananas, vanilla pudding, cookies, and whipped cream.
Pint - Bean Salad
Three hearty portions of Edley’s original medley of black beans, field peas, onions, and corn. Served cold and tossed in a vinaigrette.
Pint - Cole Slaw
Three hearty portions of our house made vinegar-based slaw with green peppers and onions.
Pint - Green Beans
Three hearty portions of our green beans with bacon, onions and seasoning. A southern classic!
PInt - Grits
Three hearty portions of our house made homestyle spicy grits flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
Pint - Mac & Cheese
Three hearty portions of our four-cheese blend, southern style mac and cheese topped with bread crumbs.
Pint - Potato Salad
Three hearty portions of our Edley’s southern style mayo-based potato salad. Contains bacon and onion.
Bun (1)
Our soft and delicious white buns - the perfect wrapper for BBQ!
Cornbread Slice (1)
One slice of our pan baked cornbread with jalapenos and red pepper. Butter-seared to perfection. Order as many as you need.
Whole Chess Pie (8 sl)
A Southern Classic from Colt's Chocolate. Rich, buttery, and delicious.