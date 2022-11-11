Edley's BBQ Edley's Sylvan Park

Large Meal Pack (12-15)

$290.00

DELIVERY AVAILABLE ONLY ON TUESDAY, 11/22/22 IN LIMITED AREAS. IF YOU REQUEST DELIVERY, WE WILL CONTACT YOU WITHIN 72 HOURS TO GET DELIVERY INFO AND CONFIRM DETAILS. IF DELIVERY IS NOT AVAILABLE AT YOUR LOCATION, THE ORDER WILL BE SWITCHED TO PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY, 11/23/22. Feeds 12-15 people generously. Ready to heat & serve - includes Turkey, Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Green Beans, Sweet Potato Casserole, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Salad, Turkey Gravy, Bourbon Ham Glaze, and Dinner Rolls. Comes with two pies included.