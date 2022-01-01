Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.

1505 King Street, Suite 115

Charleston, SC 29405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kids Cheeseburger
Greek Style Pasta Salad
Edmunds Italian

Snacks

Pint Boiled Peanuts

$4.50

Pork, Blackening Spice

Quart Boiled Peanuts

$7.50

Pork, Blackening Spice

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Pickles, Crackers

Egg Rolls

$8.00

Dipping Sauce, Dragon Pickles

Half Order Chicken Wings

$10.00

Wet or Dry? Ranch Or Bleu?

Full order Chicken Wings

$18.00

Wet, Dry or 1/2 & 1/2? Ranch, Bleu or both?

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beets, Arcadia Lettuce Mix, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vin

Sandwiches

Veggie Burger

$14.50

Pickled Green Tomato, Mozzarella, Pepper Jelly, Radish, Arugula, Mayo, Add Bacon +$1

Dry Aged Cheeseburger

$15.00

28 Day Dry Aged Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce. Add Additional Patty +$5 each. Add Bacon +$1

Dry Aged Burger

$15.00

28 Day Dry Aged Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce. Add Additional Patty +$5 each. Add Bacon +$1

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$15.00

Cajun Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Zucchini Pickles

Edmunds Italian

$15.00

HOUSE SMOKED BOLOGNA WITH JALAPENO, CHEDDAR AND BACON INSIDE, SERVED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, ONIONS, AND MAYO

Cuban

$15.00

Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, mustard Mojo (No substitutions or omissions)

Solo Beer Banger Hot Dog

$12.00

Pork Banger Sausage, Lager, Ketchup, Mustard

Two Beer Banger Hot Dogs

$18.00

Pork Banger Sausage, Lager, Ketchup, Mustard

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Fries

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Fries

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Fries

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Pizza

Margherita

$16.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, California Olive Oil

White Pie

$16.50

4 Cheese, Garlic, Chili Flake, Herbs, Sesame Seeds

Roasted Mushroom & Arugula

$17.50

Pecan Pesto, Fontina, Parmesan

The Reaper

$17.50

Carolina Reaper Salami, Ricotta, Honey - **WARNING - Spicy AF**

Spicy Italian Sausage & Peppers

$18.50

Fontina, Red Onion, Basil

Veggie Lover's

$18.50

Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Lots of Veggies

Meat Lover's

$18.50

House Cured Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Garlic Butter & Parmesan

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Sides

Greek Style Pasta Salad

$4.00

Sundried Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Olives, Cotija

Grilled Broccoli

$4.00

Fried Onions, Sesame, Parmesan, Lemon Vinaigrette

Fries

$7.00

Jett's Garlic Pickles

$4.00

Crust Dippers

Side Reaper

$4.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

$4.00

Cream Cheese Frosting

Cirsea Craft Ice Cream Sandwich: Caramel

$6.00

Cirsea Craft Ice Cream Sandwich ;Strawberry Cirsea

$6.00

Cirsea Craft Ice Cream Sandwich: Oreo

$6.00

Cirsea Craft Ice Cream Sandwich: Pumpkin

$6.00

Butcher

Brandon's Board

$28.00Out of stock

Housemade Hot Capicola, Bacon, Bologna, Beer Banger, Beer Mustard, Pickles, Normandy Farms Country Bread

Culatello

$20.00Out of stock

Beer Mustard, Pickles, Normandy Farms Country Bread

5 year Ham Plate

$20.00Out of stock

Beer Mustard, Pickles, Normandy Farms Country Bread

Speck

$20.00Out of stock

Beer Mustard, Pickles, Normandy Farms Country Bread

Country Ham

$20.00Out of stock

Beer Mustard, Pickles, Normandy Farms Country Bread

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Grape Crush

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Perrier

$5.00Out of stock

Ice

NA Beverages

Cold Brew Nitro Coffee

$5.00

Earle Grey Hibiscus Mule

$7.00

One Love Kombucha

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Lemonade

$4.00

Nitro Coffee

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Bottle Sister's Sauce

$12.00

OJ

$3.00

Ice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1505 King Street, Suite 115, Charleston, SC 29405

Directions

