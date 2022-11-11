Edmund's Oast Restaurant imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Edmund's Oast Restaurant 1081 Morrison Drive

review star

No reviews yet

1081 Morrison Drive

Charleston, SC 29403

Popular Items

Edmund's Oast Cheeseburger
Crunchy Salad
Curly Fries

Plates

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

too much dressing, croutons, parmesan

Half Caesar

$6.50

too much dressing, croutons, parmesan

Crunchy Salad

Crunchy Salad

$14.00

greens, apples, almonds, pepitas, raisins, garbanzo flour, green goddess

Half Crunchy

$6.50

greens, apples, almonds, pepitas, raisins, garbanzo flour, green goddess

Pickled Shrimp

Pickled Shrimp

$18.00

grilled rye, aioli, pickled vegetables, herbs

Salmon Toast

$18.00

smoked salmon, aioli, soy pickled cucumbers, arugula, sesame, lemon juice, on grilled rye

Artisan Meat Share Cheeseburger

Artisan Meat Share Cheeseburger

$14.00

bacon jam, white american cheese, lettuce, onion, mustard, jalapeño

Edmund's Oast Cheeseburger

Edmund's Oast Cheeseburger

$14.00

white american cheese, onion, tomato, bread & butter pickles, special sauce

Korean Meatballs

$16.00

scallions, pineapple, korean bbq sauce, carolina gold rice

Curried Vegetables- Vegan

$18.00

red curry, sweet potatoes, green onion, carolina gold rice

2 Piece Chicken Dinner

$14.00

2 pc fried chicken, beans + rice, collards

4 Piece Chicken Dinner

$16.00

4 pc fried chicken, beans + rice, collards

8 Piece Chicken Dinner

8 Piece Chicken Dinner

$30.00

8 pc fried chicken, beans + rice, collards, pasta salad

Lunchbox

Lunchbox

$16.00

fried chicken sandwich, pasta salad, nutella cookie, lacroix

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

fried creek shrimp, Duke's, lettuce, tomato, red onion, peanut chili sauce, on a hoagie

Shaved Pork

Shaved Pork

$13.00

shaved pork, white american cheese, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, Duke's, on a hoagie

Italian

$13.00

cold cuts, provolone, spicy giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, onion, sub sauce, on a hoagie

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken thigh, pickles, Duke's

Kids

KIDS Cheesy Buttered Noodles

$9.00

elbow pasta, butter, parmesean

KIDS Cheeseburger

$8.00

american cheese, 1 patty, bun

KIDS Chicken Sammy

$6.00

american cheese, fried chicken thigh

KIDS Grilled Cheese

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

texas toast, american cheese

KIDS Hamburger

$8.00

1 patty, bun

Starters

Assorted Cheeses

Assorted Cheeses

$17.00

3 assorted cheeses, accoutrements

Chopped Liver

Chopped Liver

$10.00

parsley, radish, dill, ritz

Spicy Pimento Cheese

Spicy Pimento Cheese

$10.00

peanuts, steen's cane syrup, ritz

Dim Sum Toast

Dim Sum Toast

$15.00

cantonese style fried shrimp toast triangles

Sides

Spicy Collards

$5.00

spice, umami

Pinto Beans + Rice

$5.00

stewed pintos, hint of spice, carolina gold rice

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$5.00

elbow pasta, peas, cucumbers, creamy dressing

Mac 'N Peas

$9.00

elbow pasta, yellow curry, peas, cheese, bread crumbs

Fish Sauce + Vinegar Chips

Fish Sauce + Vinegar Chips

$7.00

fresh fried potato chips, fish sauce, vinegar

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$7.00

seasoned curly fries *NOT GF

Crispy Garlic Potatoes

$7.00

fried smashed potatoes, garlic mayo, pickled red onion

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

house made gluten free bread slices

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

house made gluten free bun

Grilled Baguette

$2.00

Dessert

Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookie

Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

chocolate chip cookie with nutella center

Snickerdoodle Cookie Sandwich-GF

Snickerdoodle Cookie Sandwich-GF

$5.00

cinnamon buttercream filled cookie sandwich (GF)

Cream Cheese Brownie-Gluten Free

Cream Cheese Brownie-Gluten Free

$4.00

rich chocolate brownie, cream cheese icing

Pumpkin Blondie

Pumpkin Blondie

$10.00

sea salt, cookie crumble, cookie butter ice cream **can be GF with vanilla ice cream

3 Layer Almond Toffee Cake-GF

3 Layer Almond Toffee Cake-GF

$12.00

almond chiffon, toffee, chocolate amaretto mousse

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$10.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$9.00

meringue, nilla wafers

EO Ice Cream by the Scoop

$6.00

house made ice creams

Wine

House White- Bottle

$28.00

House Red- Bottle

$28.00

House Rosé- Bottle

$28.00

Cava- Bottle

$50.00

Avinyo, Cava, Spain

Champagne- Bottle

$98.00

Laherte, France

Riesling-Bottle

$40.00

Richter Zeppelin, Germany

Sauvignon Blanc- Bottle

$50.00

Chateau des Antonins, France

Pinot Grigio- Bottle

$46.00

Alois Lageder, Italy

Chardonnay- Bottle

$50.00

Lioco, California

Rosé- Bottle

$40.00

Les Deux Moulins, France

Beaujolais- Bottle

$46.00

Jean-Marc-Burgaud, Gamay, France

Pinot Noir- Bottle

$46.00

Pavette, Central Coast California

Cabernet Sauvignon- Bottle

$56.00

Ultraviolet, California

Ridge Estate Cabernet - Bottle

$135.00

Caymus, Napa Valley, California

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
Edmund's Oast Restaurant image

