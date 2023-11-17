Edna's Kitchenette
115 East South Main Street
Flatonia, TX 78941
Bakery
Fresh Daily
- Plain Bagel$1.89
Classic soft, chewy and thick New York–style bagel. Available with cream cheese or butter.
- Cinnamon raisin bagel$1.89
- Everything Bagel$1.89
Freshly baked bagel topped with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, toasted onion & kosher salt.
- Cookie Sandwich$1.89Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.89Out of stock
original recipe features gooey, semi-sweet chocolate morsels that are still melting in that first bite. Perfectly cooked every time, these fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies are our most popular cookie of all time.
- Oatmeal cookie$0.89Out of stock
oatmeal raisin cookie. Plump raisins, enveloped in a hearty oatmeal dough strike the perfect balance in this classic warm cookie.
- Peanut butter cookie$0.89Out of stock
Sweet n’ nutty, these cookies start with a creamy peanut butter dough and add peanut butter morsels for extra nuttiness.
- Sugar cookie$0.89Out of stock
cookie dough sprinkled with sugar? Sometimes, the most simple flavors bring the most delight.
- Almond Croissant$2.89
- Butter Croissant$2.25
Classic butter croissant with soft, flaky layers and a golden-brown crust.
- Chocolate Croissant$2.89
A delicate, perfectly flaky butter croissant filled with semi-sweet chocolate, topped with chocolatey drizzle and powdered sugar.
- Spinach Croissant$2.89
- Cheddar Scone$2.25
- Blueberry Streusel Muffin$1.79
Blueberry lemon Sour Cream Muffins with Streusel Topping
- Pastry of the Day$0.99
- Kolache$1.59
- large cupcake$2.69
- small cupcake$1.79
Breakfast
Lite Start
- Whipped Brie$7.35
whipped brie cheese topped with local honey glazed pecans and fresh seasonal fruit finished with fresh herbs served with rustic grilled french baguette
- Super Green Bowl$7.35
Kale, Banana, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Spirulina. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Coconut.
- Acia Bowl$7.35
Açaí Fruit, Banana, Strawberry, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein. Topped with Granola, Strawberry, Coconut.
- Dragon Bowl$7.35
Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter. Topped with Granola, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Coconut, Goji Berry, Ground Pumpkin Seeds.
- Overnight Grains$5.35
- Hot Rolled Oatmeal$3.79
Lunch
Salads
- Ceasar$7.25
Crisp wedges of artisan romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Cesar dressing topped with grated aged pecorino cheese served with grilled rustic baguette finished with roasted garlic chili oil
- Wedge$8.35
iceberg, apple, onion, tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, gorgonzola cheese, spiced pecans, creamy blue cheese dressing
- The Greek$8.67
romaine , arugula grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, hummus, lemon tahini dressing topped with feta cheese
- Wonton Chile$8.28
Napa & savoy Cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts, scallions, Miso ginger dressing topped with crispy wonton & Peanuts, sweet chili sauce
- Cobb$10.00
iceberg lettuce, watercress, endives, and romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bacon, boiled eggs, avocado, chives, blue cheese
Cold Sandwiches
Drinks
Hot Coffee
- Caffè Americano$2.70+
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance.
- Caffè Misto$3.89+
A one-to-one combination of fresh-brewed coffee and steamed milk add up to one distinctly delicious coffee drink remarkably mixed.
- Cappuccino$3.99+
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
- Espresso$2.70
Our smooth signature Espresso Roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness is at the very heart of everything we do.
- Espresso Con Panna …$3.10
Espresso meets a dollop of whipped cream to enhance the rich and caramelly flavors of a straight-up shot.
- Flat White$3.99+
Smooth ristretto shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a not-too-strong, not-too-creamy, just-right flavor.
- Caffè Latte$3.99+
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
- Caffè Mocha$3.99+
Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies
- Daily Perk$1.89+
Cold Coffee
- Cold Brew Coffee$2.75+
Handcrafted in small batches daily, slow-steepedin cool water for 20 hours, without touching heat Cold Brew is made from our custom blend of beans grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor
- Iced Caffè Americano$2.70+
Espresso shots topped with cold water produce a light layer of crema, then served over ice. The result: a wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance. Pro Tip: For an additional boost, ask your barista to try this with an extra shot.
- Iced Shaken Espresso$3.99+
Made with the rich, full-bodied espresso you love—then shaken, chilled and mellowed with sweetness and a touch of milk to create a delightfully and deliciously convenient on-the-go drink.
- Iced Flat White$3.89+
Smooth ristretto shots of espresso get the perfect amount of whole milk and ice to create a not-too-strong, not-too-creamy, just-right flavor.
- Iced Caffè Latte$4.20+
Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cooldown.
- Iced Caffè Mocha$4.70+
Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce, milk and ice, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic iced coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.
- Frappe$4.98+
Hot Tea
- Chai Tea Latte$3.99+
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup
- Chai Tea$2.85+
Black tea infused with warm clove, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger notes. A bold, distinctive chai tea.
- Earl Grey Tea$2.85+
We take a strong black tea base and add the essence of bergamot, a citrus fruit with subtle lemon and floral lavender notes, to create this aromatically awesome tea flavor.
- London Fog Tea Latte$3.99+
Bright, citrusy spark of Italian bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk for this frothy reinvention of classic Earl Grey tea.
- Matcha Tea Latte$4.65+
Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with steamed milk. This favorite will transport your senses to pure green delight.
- Peach Herbal$2.35+
A sweet fusion of peach, candied pineapple, chamomile blossoms, lemon verbena and rose hips come together in this caffeine-free herbal tea. Sip back and relax.
Iced Teas
- Iced Black Tea$1.89+
Premium black tea sweetened just right and shaken with ice to create an ideal iced tea
- Iced Black Tea Lemonade$2.35+
Premium black tea sweetened just right, then shaken with refreshing lemonade and ice for this Arnold Palmer-inspired beverage.
- Iced Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte$3.99+
A select blend of rich, full-leaf black teas from India and Sri Lanka sweetened with liquid cane sugar and combined with milk and ice.
- Iced London Fog Tea Latte$3.99+
Bright, citrusy spark of bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender and mixes with vanilla syrup, milk and ice to create this delicious reinvention of a classic Earl Grey tea.
- Iced Chai Tea Latte$4.20+
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices are combined with milk and ice for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
- Iced Matcha Tea Latte$4.65+
Smooth and creamy Matcha sweetened just right and served with milk over ice. Green has never tasted so good.
- Iced Green Tea$1.89+
Green tea blended with mint, lemongrass and lemon verbena, and given a good shake with ice. Lightly flavored and oh-so-refreshing!
- lemonade$1.85+
Smoothie
- Blue Moon$5.89
Blueberry, Avocado, Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ground Flax, Pumpkin Seeds, Ceylon Cinnamon
- Cacao Bliss$5.89
Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon
- Green Machine$5.89
Kale, Banana, Coconut Meat, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Spirulina
- Mint Matcha Chip$5.89
Spinach, Banana, Cashew Milk, Cashew Butter, Matcha, Mint Extract, Cacao Nibs
- Pitaya Paradise$5.89
Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Strawberry, Mango, Coconut Water, Cashew Butter, Goji Berry, Plant-Based Protein
- Strawberry Swag$5.89
Strawberry, Banana, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Ceylon Cinnamon
- Very Berry$5.89
Mixed Berries, Cashew Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein
Roast Coffee
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 11:00 pm
115 East South Main Street, Flatonia, TX 78941