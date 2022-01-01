Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edo Pelham Manor

review star

No reviews yet

4787 Boston Post Road

Pelham Manor, NY 10803

Order Again

Popular Items

Hibachi Chicken
Fried Rice
Chicken & Shrimp

Entrees

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Hibachi Chicken

$19.25

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Hibachi Rib Eye

$26.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Hibachi Filet Mignon

$25.50

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Hibachi Salmon

$24.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Hibachi Sea Scallop

$26.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Hibachi Shrimp

$23.50

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Hibachi Sukiyaki

$21.50

Thinly Sliced Beef

Hibachi Twin Lobsters

$40.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Vegetarian Combination

$18.00

Hibachi Vegetables & Veg Tempura App

Entree Combos

Chicken & Lobster

$32.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Chicken & Salmon

$28.50

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Chicken & Shrimp

$25.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Chicken& Scallops

$27.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Filet & Salmon

$34.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Filet & Scallops

$30.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Filet 1 Pounder

$34.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Lobster & Scallops

$34.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Salmon & Lobster

$36.50

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Salmon & Scallops

$30.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Seafood Combo

$37.00

Lobster, Shrimp, Scallop

Shrimp & Lobster

$32.50

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Shrimp & Salmon

$29.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Shrimp & Scallop

$27.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Sirloin & Salmon

$34.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Sirloin & Scallops

$30.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Sirloin 1 Pounder

$34.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Steak & Chicken

$28.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Steak & Lobster

$38.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Steak & Shrimp

$29.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Sukiyaki & Salmon

$34.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Sukiyaki & Scallops

$30.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Rib Eye & Chicken

$34.50

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Rib Eye & Shrimp

$34.50

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Rib Eye & Scallops

$35.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Rib Eye & Lobster

$39.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Rib Eye 1 Pounder

$40.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Rib Eye & Salmon

$37.00

Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,

Children's Dinner

OKO Chicken

$11.25

Edo chicken and beef broth soup or house salad . vegetables and noodles.

OKO Sukiyaki

$12.25

Thinly Sliced Beef

OKO Shrimp

$12.25

Edo chicken and beef broth soup or house salad . vegetables and noodles.

OKO Filet Mignon

$16.25

Edo chicken and beef broth soup or house salad . vegetables and noodles.

Edo Chicken Tender

$9.25

Served with noodles

Starters

Hibachi Shrimp Appetizer

$8.00

Hibachi Scallop Appetizer

$9.50

Karaage

$8.00

Fried Marinated Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Dumpling

$8.25

Rocket Shrimp

$8.50

Marinated Fried Shrimp

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Pork Dumpling

Shrimp Dumpling

$7.00

Vegetable Tempura

$7.25

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Crab and Cream Cheese in a crispy shell with sweet plum sauce

vegetable Spring Roll

$7.25

Sides

Fried Rice

$3.25

Mixed w/ Egg, Onion. Carrot & Scallion

Noodles

$3.25

Noodle w/ Teriyaki Sauce

White rice

$1.50

Extra Vegetables

Edo House Soup

$2.25

Chicken Broth w/ Scallion & Tempura Flakes

House salad

$2.25

Mixed Green

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Salad Dressing

$4.50

One Pint House Ginger Dressing

Mustard Sauce

$4.50

One Pint Hibachi Dipping Mustard Sauce

Ginger Sauce

$4.50

One Pint Hibachi Dipping Ginger Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

$7.50

One Pint Hibachi Teriyaki Sauce

Karaage Sauce

$7.50

One Pint Karaage Sauce

Tempura Sauce

$4.50

One Pint Tempura Sauce

Duck Sauce (Plum)

$4.50

One Pint Duck Sauce Sauce

Rocket Shirmp Sauce

$7.50

One Pint Rocket Shrimp Sauce

Beverages

Sprite 12oz can

$2.00

Coke Cola 12oz can

$2.00

Diet Coke. 12oz can

$2.00

Voss Water 500ml

$5.00

Pellegrine 500ml

$5.00

Cocktails To go

One Man Two Wives

$10.00

Caribbean Breeze

$11.00

White Mango Sangria

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Zombie

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.25

Madagascar Punch

$12.00

Bikini

$12.00

Rum Punch

$11.00

Blue Captain

$12.00

Margaritas

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese Steakhouse

Website

Location

4787 Boston Post Road, Pelham Manor, NY 10803

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

