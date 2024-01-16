EDO Sushi & Japanese Steakhouse
4414 SW College Rd # 310
Ocala, FL 34474
FOOD MENU (Online Ordering)
Starters from Kitchen
- Beef Negamaki
Scallions wrapped in fliet mignon, topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.$10.99
- Chicken Fingers$7.99
- Chicken Tempura Appetizer
Lightly breaded chicken with assorted veggies$8.99
- Clear Soup$2.00
- Crab Cheese Wonton$7.99
- Edamame$5.25
- Fried Oyster (5 pcs)$12.99
- Green Salad$2.00
- Gyoza (6)
Pan fried pork dumplings$6.25
- Haru Maki (2 pcs)$3.25
- Marinated Grilled Squid
Seared squid topped with sesame seeds, with teriyaki sauce drizzed on top.$12.99
- Miso Soup$2.00
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Lightly breaded shrimp with assorted veggies.$8.99
- Shumai (8)
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings$5.25
- Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried crab$8.99
Starters from Sushi Bar
- Avocado Boat
Salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, and avocado mixed with spicy mayo sauce and crunch on top.$12.00
- Avocado Salad$5.25
- Crispy Jalapeno Tuna
Jalapeno with cream cheese and spicy tuna deep fried topped with sweet chili, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.$13.00
- Edo's Special Salad
Fried white fish topped with cilantro, tomato, jalapeno, and sweet chili sauce.$12.00
- Filet Tataki (8 pcs)
Avocado and cucumber wrapped in a thin layer of filet, topped with fish eggs and scallions, served with yuzu sauce.$15.99
- Hamachi Belly Jalapeno
6 pcs yellowtail belly w. jalapeno and chef's spicy ponzu sauce.$12.75
- Kani Salad
Krabmeat, cucumber and tempura crunch tossed in spicy mayo and topped with a pinch of fish eggs & avocado.$7.95
- Lady Fingers
Spicy krabmeat, mango, and avocado wrapped with seared salmon. 4 pcs.$14.00
- Salmon Tataki (8 pcs.)
Thinly sliced salmon topped with avocado, tomato, and fish egg. Served w. yuzu sauce.$12.99
- Seafood Salad
Chilled golden conch, octopus, shrimp, krabmeat and mixed fish tossed in ponzu sauce.$13.95
- Seaweed Salad$5.25
- Squid Salad
Marinated squid, pickled peppers, bamboo, red pepper, sesame seed on a bed of spring mix sesame seeds.$8.95
- Super Ball
Mix of salmon, tuna, yellowtail, red snapper, and white tuna. All fish is deep fried, and topped with eel sauce, sweet chili sauce, and coconut sauce.$13.00
- Sushi Or Sashimi Appetizer
Chef's assorted selections: sushi 5 pcs & sashimi 6 pcs$10.95
- Sushi Pizza
Panfried pancake with spicy mayo sauce and crunch on top.$14.00
- Tuna Dumpling
Spicy krabmeat, fish eggs & tempura crumbs as fillings wrapped w. thin tuna as skin topped w. chef's yuzu sauce over a bed of avocado.$14.75
- Tuna or Salmon Salad
Fresh tuna/salmon mixed with avocado and a pinch of fish eggs in Chef's special Yuzu sauce.$10.95
- Tuna Tataki
Thinly sliced tuna, served with fish egg and scallion, over ponzu sauce.$12.99
- Wasabi Tuna (8 pcs)
Seared tuna with wasabi sauce, topped w. green tobiko$12.99
Sushi & Sashimi A La Carte (2 pcs)
- Caviar (Black, Green, Red)$5.95
- Conch$4.95
- Eel (Unagi)$6.25
- Egg (Tamago)$4.25
- Krabmeat (Kani)$4.25
- Mackeral (Soba)$4.75
- Masago$4.99
- Octopus (Tako)$5.95
- Red Snapper (Tai)$4.25
- Salmon$5.95
- Salmon Roe$4.95
- Scallop (Hotate)$8.99
- Sea Urchin (Uni)$14.00
- Shrimp (Ebi)$4.95
- Smoked Salmon$5.95
- Squid (Ika)$5.25
- Surt Clam (Hokkigai)$5.25
- Sweet Prawn (Botan Ebi)$9.95
- Tuna (Maguro)$5.95
- Tuna Belly (Toro)$12.00
- White Tuna (Escolar)$4.75
- Yellowtail (Hamachi)$5.95
EDO Classic Roll
- AAC Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus.$7.95
- Alaska Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumber$5.25
- Avocado Roll$3.95
- California Roll
Krab, avocado, cucumber$4.95
- Cucumber Roll$3.95
- Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, cucumber inside, avocado on top.$12.75
- Dynamite Roll
Tuna, salmon, asparagus, deep fried.$7.95
- Eel Avocado Roll$5.95
- Eel Cucumber Roll$5.95
- Fujiyama Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese inside, spicy tuna top.$11.95
- Philly Roll
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado$5.95
- Rainbow Roll
Avocado, krab, cucumber inside, tuna, salmon, red snapper, and avocado on top.$9.95
- Salmon Roll$4.95
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, avocado.$6.75
- Chicken Tempura Roll$8.95
- Spicy Krabmeat Roll$5.95
- Spicy Salmon Roll$5.25
- Spicy Scallop Roll$6.95
- Spicy Tuna Roll$5.25
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$5.95
- Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, top w. eel sauce.$10.75
- Sweet Potato Roll$4.95
- TNT Roll
Krab, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried topped with yummy & eel sauce.$9.95
- Tuna Roll$4.95
- Volcano Roll
Krab, avocado, cream cheese inside, spicy krab on top$10.95
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$4.75
Chef Special Roll
- Big Mac Roll
Inside: Spicy tuna, avocado, eel, spicy krab. TOP: Spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago.$19.00
- Fire Roll
Inside: Spicy tuna, avocado, and cream cheese. TOP: Seared filet mignon with spicy ponzu sauce, sliced jalapeno, and fish eggs.$16.00
- Fuji Roll (Deep Fried)
Inside: Spicy tuna, avocado, and cream cheese. TOP: Spicy krabmeat (eel sauce & spicy mayo)$17.00
- Hawaii Roll
Inside: Tempura coconut shrimp, mango and avocado wrapped in soy paper. TOP: Hawaii white tuna and coconut flakes (eel sauce and coconut sauce)$16.00
- King Lobster Roll
Inside: Lobster Tempura, spicy krabmeat, cucumber and avocado wrapped in soy paper. TOP: 2 pcs deep fried jumbo shrimp (sweet chilli & eel sauce)$18.00
- Mexican Roll
Inside: Spicy Tuna, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, and cilantro. TOP: Masago and spicy mayo.$10.00
- Ninja Roll
Inside: Shrimp tempura, spicy blue crabmeat. TOP: Spicy tuna & lobster salad (Honey wasabi, eel, spicy mayo sauce.)$15.00
- Skinny Gabe Roll
Inside: Salmon, yellowtail, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, cream cheese. TOP: Green tobiko, sweet chili sauce, wrapped in tuna.$25.00
- Spicy Killer Roll
INSIDE: Spicy tuna, avocado, mango. TOP: Tuna, mango, white fish, spicy mayo, and sliced jalapenos.$14.00
- The Gentle Monster
Inside: Lobster salad, avocado, masago, scalllion, jalapeno. TOP: Seared filet mignon, wasabi aioli$25.00
- Tokyo Roll
Inside: Salmon, yellowtail, steamed shrimp and avocado. TOP: Fresh big eye tuna loin, fish egg.$15.00
Special Roll
- American Dream Roll
Smoked salmon, asparagus, krabmeat, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried, spicy mayo, eel sauce$15.75
- Caterpillar Roll
Inside: Cucumber, eel, shrimp tempura, krabmeat, cream cheese TOP: Avocado & eel sauce$16.95
- Crazy Eel Roll
Deep fried red snapper, seaweed salad, asparagus TOP: Eel, salmon, eel mayo sauce$14.95
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, mango TOP: Spicy krab, eel sauce$14.75
- Edo's Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy krabm eel, TOP: Avocado, yumyum sauce and eel sauce.$16.95
- Golden Green Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber TOP: Spicy krab. mango, avocado, mango eel sauce$15.95
- Jalapeno Roll
Spicy Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, asparagus TOP: Avocado, pepper tuna, spicy ponzu sauce$15.95
- Maryland Roll
Fried soft shell crab, lettuce, cucumber, avocado TOP: Steamed shrimp, salmon, tuna, spicy mayo, eel$13.75
- Naruto Roll
Yellowtail, salmon, big eye tuna, krabmeat, avocado, cucumber wrapped, ponzu sauce top.$14.95
- Ocala Roll
Inside: Spicy krab meat, avocado, mango, shrimp tempura, TOP: Eel sauce, spicy mayo & soybean paper$16.95
- Ocean Roll
Deep fried salmon, spicy tuna, avocado TOP: Deep fried red snapper, spicy peanut eel sauce$14.75
- Ridomi Roll
Inside: Tuna, salmon, avocado TOP: Cooked shrimp, jalapeno on top with chili sauce.$14.95
- Sex on the Beach Roll
Inside: Mix fish, avocado, jalapeno, deep fried TOP: Spicy eel sauce & spicy mayo with soybean paper$16.95
- Temptation Roll
Inside: Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese TOP: Spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura crunch$15.95
- Tuna Lover Roll
Spicy Salmon, spicy Tuna, avocado TOP: Big Eye Tuna, Seaweed, Honey mayo sauce$15.75
Sushi Bar Entree
- Chirashi
12 pcs sashimi served with onigiri (rice ball) and japanese vegetables$23.75
- Love Boat
10 pcs sushi and 15 pcs sashimi Served california roll, dragon roll, rainbow roll, and 2 soups and salads.$61.99
- Sashimi Deluxe
15 pcs assorted sashimi$26.75
- Sashimi Regular
11 pcs assorted sashimi$23.95
- Sushi & Sashimi for One
5 pcs sushi and 10 pcs sashimi served with a tuna roll$28.75
- Sushi Deluxe
10 pcs assorted sushi served with a california roll$23.95
- Sushi Regular
8 pcs assorted sushi served with a california roll$21.95
- Unagi Don
7 pcs of grilled eel served w. chef's special sushi rice, traditional Japanese vegetables, and tomago$24.95
Teppanyaki Dinner Entree
- (D) Lobster Teppanyaki$35.99
- (D) Chicken Teppanyaki$17.99
- (D) Chicken/Scallop Teppanyaki$25.99
- (D) Chicken/Shrimp Teppanyaki$24.99
- (D) Chicken/Steak Teppanyaki$24.99
- (D) Filet Mignon Teppanyaki$28.99
- (D) Filet Mignon/Chicken Teppanyaki$27.99
- (D) Filet Mignon/Chicken/Shrimp Teppanyaki$36.99
- (D) Filet Mignon/Lobster Teppanyaki$42.99
- (D) Filet Mignon/Scallop Teppanyaki$31.99
- (D) Filet Mignon/Shrimp Teppanyaki$28.99
- (D) Filet Mignon/Shrimp/Scallop Teppanyaki$38.99
- (D) Filet Mignon/Chicken/Scallop Teppanyaki$37.99
- (D) Kids Chicken Teppanyaki$12.99
- (D) Kids Shrimp Teppanyaki$12.99
- (D) Kids Steak Teppanyaki$13.99
- (D) NY Steak Teppanyaki$25.99
- (D) Salmon Teppanyaki$22.99
- (D) Scallop Teppanyaki$26.99
- (D) Shrimp Teppanyaki$22.99
- (D) Shrimp/Chicken/Scallop Teppanyaki$32.99
- (D) Shrimp/Scallop Teppanyaki$27.99
- (D) Steak/Chicken/Scallop Teppanyaki$34.99
- (D) Steak/Chicken/Shrimp Teppanyaki$34.99
- (D) Steak/Shrimp Teppanyaki$26.99
- (D) Tofu( No Shrimp)$17.99
- (D) Vegetable (No Shrimp)$15.99
Teriyaki Meal
Teppanyaki Fried Rice
Yaki Soba/Udon
Dessert
Side Orders
- Brown Rice -- Side Order$3.00
- Chicken -- Side Order$8.99
- Filet Mignon -- Side Order$13.99
- Fried Rice -- Side Order$3.00
- Lobster -- Side Order$15.99
- Noodles -- Side Order$3.00
- Salmon -- Side Order$9.99
- Scallop -- Side Order$14.99
- Shrimp -- Side Order$9.99
- Steak -- Side Order$10.99
- Sushi Rice -- Side Order$3.00
- Tofu -- Side Order$4.99
- Vegetables -- Side Order$3.99
- White Rice$2.00
Extras (Sauces, Soups/Salads, etc.)
- 2 oz Sriracha$0.75
- 2 oz Sweet Chili Sauce$0.75
- 2 oz Yum Yum Sauce$0.75
- 2 oz Teriyaki Sauce$0.75
- 2 oz Spicy Mayo$0.75
- 2 oz Eel Sauce$0.75
- 2 oz Ginger Dressing$0.75
- 2 oz Ginger Sauce$0.75
- 2 oz Soy Sauce$0.50
- 1 Pint Yum Yum Sauce$6.00
- 1 Pint Ginger Sauce$6.00
- 1 Pint Ginger Dressing$6.00
- 1 Pint Teriyaki Sauce$6.00
- 1 Pint Clear Soup$4.00
- 1 Pint Miso Soup$4.00
- 1 Quart Yum Yum Sauce$11.00
- 1 Quart Ginger Sauce$11.00
- 1 Quart Ginger Dressing$11.00
- 1 Quart Teriyaki Sauce$11.00
- 1 Quart Clear Soup$6.00
- 1 Quart Miso Soup$6.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Located at 4414 SW College RD #310, Ocala, FL 34474, our restaurant offers a wide array of Japanese cuisine. Try our delicious food and service today. Come in for a Japanese Lunch Special or during evenings for a delicious Japanese style dinner. You can also online order your favorite food for take out.
4414 SW College Rd # 310, Ocala, FL 34474