Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ed's Cantina -390 e elkhorn ave

review star

No reviews yet

-390 e elkhorn ave

Estes Park, CO 80517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos (2)

$9.00

dates / jack cheese / crispy hominy on side

Guacamole

$9.50

tortilla chips / housemade salsa

Queso Dip

$9.00

two cheeses / topped with pico / chips & salsa

Bison Queso

$12.00

two cheeses / topped with pico / chips & salsa

Appetizer Sampler

$14.50

queso dip / guacamole / fried green beans / chipotle aioli / chips & salsa

Plantains

$9.00

cilantro / black sea salt / fresno / avocado salsa for dipping

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

jack cheese / avocado salsa / chips

Housemade Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Soup & Salads

Chicken Pozole Cup

$6.00

hominy / cilantro / poblano / cabbage / fresno / pepitas

Chicken Pozole Bowl

$12.00

hominy / cilantro / poblano / cabbage / fresno / pepitas

Cantina Salad

$13.50

romaine / black beans / cotija cheese / crispy hominy / tortilla strips / pico de gallo / avocado salsa / habanero crema

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

3 tacos / soft corn / cilantro / fresno / habanero crema

Bison Tacos

$13.50

3 tacos / crispy corn shell / pico de gallo / cheese

Chicken Tacos

$13.50

3 tacos / soft flour / pickled onion / cheese / habanero crema

Barbacoa Tacos

$13.50

3 tacos / soft corn / shredded beef / cheese / pico / avocado salsa

Fish Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos / soft flour / battered cod / pico / cabbage / cilantro sauce

Jalapeno Falafel Tacos

$13.00

3 tacos / soft corn / pico / tomato serrano sauce / avocado

Steak Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos / pickled onion / jack cheese / cilantro

Burritos & Bowls

14R Burrito

$16.00

steak / chorizo / bacon / cheese / rice / pinto beans / pico / sour cream / chips

Carnitas Burrito

$14.50

pork carnitas / jack cheese / black beans / rice / pork chile / habanero crema / pickled onion

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$17.50

rice / black beans / cheese / grilled peppers & onions / lettuce / pico de gallo / habanero crema

Barbacoa Bowl

$15.50

shredded beef / rice / black beans / tomato serrano sauce / cotija / cabbage / cilantro / pico de gallo

Cantina Specialties

Carne Asada

$23.00

thinly sliced & marinated sirloin / mexican street corn / rice / pinto beans / guacamole

Rainbow Trout

$21.50

pan fried / rice / black beans / pico / cilantro / lemon / cotija

Tres Enchiladas

$17.50

pork carnitas & cheese w/ tomato serrano sauce / bison & cheese w/ pork green chile & one chicken & cheese w/ mole blanco (contains cashews) / cilantro / pickled onion / rice

Chile Rellenos

$15.50

two crispy cheese filled poblano chiles / pico de gallo / rice / black beans / pickled onions / tomato serrano sauce

Chile En Nogada

$14.50

poblano chile / mushroom salsa / over black beans & rice / pepitas / mole blanco (contains cashews) / tomato serrano sauce / cilantro / guac / plantain

Bison Enchiladas

$16.00

two ground bison & cheese / tomato serrano sauce / lettuce / pico / pinto beans / rice / habanero crema

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.50

two mushroom salsa & black bean / 1 with tomato serrano sauce / 1 with mole blanco (contains cashews) / pepitas / cilantro / pickled onion / guacamole / rice

Chicken Fajitas 4-1

$25.00

peppers / onions / pinto / cheese / pico / sour cream / guac / lettuce / tortillas

Chicken Fajitas 4-2

$39.00

peppers / onions / pinto / cheese / pico / sour cream / guac / lettuce / tortillas

Steak Fajitas 4-1

$25.00

peppers / onions / pinto / cheese / pico / sour cream / guac / lettuce / tortillas

Steak Fajitas 4-2

$39.00

peppers / onions / pinto / cheese / pico / sour cream / guac / lettuce / tortillas

Combo Fajitas 4-1

$25.00

peppers / onions / pinto / cheese / pico / sour cream / guac / lettuce / tortillas

Combo Fajitas 4-2

$39.00

peppers / onions / pinto / cheese / pico / sour cream / guac / lettuce / tortillas

Burgers & Sandwiches

Justins Burger With A Kick

$15.50

cream cheese / avocado / pepperjack / fresno / all burgers are cooked through

Bison Burger

$16.50

housemade daily / all burgers are cooked through

Cubano Torta

$16.00

smoked ham / pork carnitas / chipotle mustard / pepperjack cheese / pickles

Poblano Grilled Cheese

$14.00

pepperjack / cheddar / chipotle aioli / roasted poblano

Desserts

Key Lime Tart

$9.00

shortbread shell / whip cream

Fried Icecream

$9.00

icecream flavors change / housemade / whip cream / chocolate sauce / cinnamon sugar

Sopapillas (6)

$11.00

fried dough / cinnamon sugar / powder sugar / served with honey

Sopapillas (4)

$7.00

fried dough / cinnamon sugar / powder sugar / served with honey

Sopapillas (2)

$4.00

fried dough / cinnamon sugar / powder sugar / served with honey

Kids Menu

Chicken Bowl

$9.00

chicken / rice / black beans / cheese / avocado

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

served with fries

Plant Based Chicken Tenders

$11.00

served with fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

served with beans (recommended for age 6 & younger)

Kids Burrito

$7.00

black bean / cheese / served with rice & chips

Corn Dog

$8.00

served with fries

A la Cart

Bowl Black Beans & Rice

$3.50

Bowl Pinto Beans & Rice

$3.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Black Beans

$2.50

Side Pinto Beans

$2.50

Add Sour (1 Scoop)

$1.50

Add Guac (1 Scoop)

$2.00

Side Queso Dip

$4.75

Side Pork Green Chile

$3.00

Side Mole Blanco

$4.00

Side Tomato Serrano Chile

$3.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side Street Corn

$4.00

Side Fried Green Beans (Small)

$4.00

Side Fries (Small)

$3.50

Side Flour Tortillas (4)

$2.00

Side Corn Tortillas (4)

$2.00

Side Salsa (Small)

$1.00

Side Lettuce & Tomato

$1.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Boylans Mexican Cola

$3.50

Boylans Mexican Diet Cola

$3.50

Boylans Rootbeer

$3.50

Boylans Creme Soda

$3.50

Boylans Lemon Lime

$3.50

Boylans Lemonade

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Margaritas & Cocktails

Eds Margarita

$10.00

rocks / reposado / triple sec liqueur / lime

Spicy Margarita

$12.50

rocks / infused jalapeno tequila / sugar / tajin

Avocado Margarita

$13.50

blended / blanco tequila / avocado / lime

Strawberry Chipotle Margarita

$12.00

rocks / reposado / chipotle agave / lime

Spiced Harvest

$12.50

don q spiced rum / citrus clove liqueur / pineapple / cinnamon / lemon

Rosemary Lemonade

$12.50

291 whiskey (colorado) / fresh lemon / agave / rosemary

Mexican Mule

$12.50

suerte reposado / ginger beer / lime

Red Sangria

$12.00

red wine / licor beirao / fruit / brandy / cinnamon

Draft Beer

Bootstrap IPA

$7.00

citrus / hops /Longmont, CO

Odell's 90 Shilling

$7.00

medium bodied amber ale / Fort Collins, Co

Lumpy Ridge Rancho Deluxe

$7.00

american lager / Estes Park, CO

Rockcut Enos Pils

$7.00

pilsner / session beer / Estes Park, CO

Lumpy Ridge Sunlion Pale Ale

$7.00

fruited hops / Estes Park, CO

Modelo Especial

$6.00

light hops / crisp / Mexico

Michelada

$7.50

modelo lager / bloody mary mix

Cans & Bottles

Denver Beer Company Seltzer

$7.00

watermelon yuzu

LeftHand Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00

smooth / mocha / Longmont, CO

Tecate

$5.00

mexican lager

Non Alcoholic IPA

$6.00

tommyknocker blood orange non alcoholic IPA / Idaho Springs, CO

Vino Tinto

Fogscape Pinot Noir 2019 Bottle

$45.00

licorice / flowers / blackberry / Arroyo Seco, CA

Pendulum Cabernet Bottle

$34.00

blueberry / black cherry / oak / Columbia Valley, WA

Noble Vines 181 Merlot Bottle

$30.00

plum / blackberry / Lodi, CA

Altocedro Malbec Bottle

$38.00

black fruit / mocha / Mendoza, Argentina

Vino Blanco

Portlandia Pinot Gris Bottle

$38.00

gooseberry / lime / minerality / Willamette, WA

Seance Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

pear / grapefruit / spice / CA

Twin Vines Vinho Verde Bottle

$22.00

light sparkle / lemon / peach / lime / Portugal

Champs De Provence Rose Bottle

$38.00

dry / orange blossom / raspberry / Provence, France

Fogscape Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

pineapple / butter / Arroyo Seco, CA

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

-390 e elkhorn ave, Estes Park, CO 80517

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Claire's Restaurant and Bar - 225 Park Ln
orange starNo Reviews
225 Park Ln Estes Park, CO 80517
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice Estes - Estes Park
orange starNo Reviews
184 E Elkhorn Ave Estes Park, CO 80517
View restaurantnext
Colorado Cherry Company - Stanley Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
333 East Wonderview Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517
View restaurantnext
The Post Chicken & Beer - Estes Park
orange starNo Reviews
333 East Wonderview Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517
View restaurantnext
The Homestead - Estes Park
orange starNo Reviews
800 MacGregor Ave Estes Park, CO 80517
View restaurantnext
The Boulders - Estes Park - 800 MacGregor Ave Suite 243
orange starNo Reviews
800 MacGregor Ave Suite 243 Estes Park, CO 80517
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Estes Park

Twin Owls Steakhouse
orange star4.4 • 5,225
3110 South Saint Vrain Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517
View restaurantnext
The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern
orange star4.5 • 2,500
1675 Highway 66 Colorado Estes Park, CO 80517
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Estes Park
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston