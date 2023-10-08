Ed's Tavern
10719 Rodeo Drive
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
NA Beverage
Bottle Water
Coffee
Pepsi
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kid Juice
Kid Choco Milk
Kid Milk
Kid Soda
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Redbull
Redbull SF
Root Beer
San Pellegrino
Soda
Starry
Sweet Tea
Tall
Tonic
Water
Unsweet Tea
Kid Beverage
Mtn. Dew
Dr. Pepper
Food
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
Fried pickles, cheese quesadilla, fried cheese bites
Bacon Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
Homemade Mac & Cheese, bacon
Beer Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chicken,buffalo sauce & cheese
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, cheese & Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Shrimp
Hand battered & tossed in Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, cheese.
Chips & Salsa
Add beer cheese $4.00 or Guacamole $3.00
Chip & Salsa refill
Disco Fries
Fried Cheese Bites
Served with marinara
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded pickle chips
Giant Bavarian Pretzel
Served with spicy house mustard
LRG Guacamole
Mini Corn Dogs
Nachos
Chili, cheese,tomatoes,jalapenos,lettuce, salsa & sour cream
Pizza Egg Rolls
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon & mozzarella
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, cheese. Add Grilled chicken for $4.00
SM Guacamole
Southwest Egg Rolls
Chicken,black beans,corn, peppers & cheese
Wings
Salads
Baja Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomato,cheese,avocado,corn,black bean & tortilla strips served with avocado ranch dressing
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, Bacon, Blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion. Served with ranch dressing
Asian Salad
Romaine Lettuce, grilled chicken in Teriyaki sauce, mandarin oranges,asian noodles,tomato, red onion and cucumber
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce,fried buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, cucumber and carrots
Eds Chopped Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, tomato, red onion & cucumber
Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, chili, cheese, tomato and jalapenos. Served with flour tortilla shells
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onions, cheese and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parm cheese & croutons.
Flatbreads
Pepperoni Flatbread
Marinara sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni
Meat Lovers Flatbread
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni and bacon
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
BBQ Chicken, mozzarella, red onion & cilantro
Margherita Flatbread
Garlic sauce, tomato, mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze
Cheese Flatbread
Entrees
Brisket Dinner
Smoked BBQ brisket over texas toast, topped with onion rings. Served with mashed potatoes and cole slaw
Penne Alfredo
Homemade alfredo, fresh parm cheese tossed in penne pasta
Grilled Lemon Chicken & Vegetables
Marinated Lemon chicken served with Fresh broccoli and carrots and rice
Salmon Dinner
Fried Shrimp Basket
Hand breaded popcorn shrimp seasoned fried and ginger slaw
Fish & Chips
Hand breaded haddock fillet, seasoned fries, ginger slaw
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tenders and seasoned fries
Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Three flour tortillas, cheese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice
Beef Tacos
Three flour tortillas, beeese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice
Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas, beeese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice
BBQ Brisket Tacos
Three flour tortillas, beeese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice
Bowls
Burgers
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese served with fries
Big Cowboy Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with Fries
Pretzel Burger
Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & house mustard served on a pretzel roll and served with fries
Bacon Cheese Smash Burger
Double smashed burger patties, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened burger, blue cheese crumbles, fried onion rings, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing
Avocado Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado ranch dressing
Steakhouse Burger
A1 steak sauce, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion rings and boom, boom sauce
Sunshine Burger
American cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato & eds signature honey garlic sauce.
Carolina BBQ Smash Burger
Double smashed burger patties, cheddar cheese, cole slaw, Carolina BBQ sauce
Sandwiches
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Blackened Mahi Mahi Lettuce, Tomato & tarter on a Brioche bun. Served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with fries
Chicken Club
Grilled, fried, or blackened chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch on a hoagie roll
French Dip
Fresh sliced roast beef, swiss cheese, au jus on a french roll. Served with fries.
Jersey Cheesesteak
Sliced ribeye, peppers, onions & provolone served on a hoagie roll. Served with fries
BBQ Brisket Sliders
Smoked BBQ brisket topped with onion rings. Served with fries.
Chicken Sliders
3 fried chicken sliders, served with choice of a sauce, pickles and served with fries.
Turkey O'Toole
Grilled sliced turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & house mustard. Served on a pretzel roll and served with fries.
Triple Decker Turkey
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on toasted sourdough bread and served with fries
Adult Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, mozzarella & pepper jack cheese. Grilled on parmesan sourdough, tomato and bacon. Served with fries.
Super BLT
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted sourdough and served with fries.
Wraps
Baja Wrap
Black bean and corn salsa, lettuce, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato & avocado ranch dressing. Served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, celery, lettuce and blue cheese dressing. Served with fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. Served with fries
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Sliced turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato & ranch, served with fries
Desserts
Apple Pie Egg Rolls A La Mode
Apple pie egg rolls with ice cream and caramel topping
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
Gluten free brownie, ice cream and chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream
Eds Funnel Fries
Fried and sugar powdered funnel fries served with chocolate dipping sauce
Scoop Ice Cream
Sides
Fresh Fruit
Fresh Vegetables
Ginger Cole Slaw
Homemade Chili
Homemade Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Seasoned French Fries
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Spanish Rice
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
White Rice
Chicken Breast Only
Burger Patty
Carrots&Celery
Kids
Liquor
Vodka
Titos
Absolut
Absolut Vanilla
Well Vodka
Big Storm Blue
Big Storm Clem
Big Storm Grape
Big Storm Lemon
Big Storm Rasp
Big Storm Van
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Pink Whitney
Smirnoff Salted Caramel
True Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolute Grapefruit
DBL Big Storm Blue
DBL Big Storm Clem
DBL Big Storm Grape
DBL Big Storm Lemon
DBL Big Storm Rasp
DBL Big Storm Van
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Pink Whitney
DBL Smirnoff Salted Caramel
DBL Titos
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
1800 Coconut
21 Seeds
Altos
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Cristalino
Casamigos Repos
Clase Azul
Don Julio
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Rosado
Milagro
Patron Silver
Salt Berry
Salt Chocolate
Salt Citrus
DBL Well Tequila
DBL 1800 Coconut
DBL 21 Seeds
DBL Altos
DBL Casamigos Anejo
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Repos
DBL Don Julio
DBL Milagro
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Salt Berry
DBL La Adelita Blanco
Whiskey
2XO
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Rye
Bulliet
Campfire
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Vanilla
Fireball
Hard Truth Rye
Hard Truth Sweet Mash
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Skrewball PB
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Bulleit
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Fireball
DBL Jameson
DBL Campfire
DBL Seagrams 7
Scotch
Liqueur
Amaretto
Baileys
BLK Berry Brandy
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch
Chambord
Disaronno
Dry Vermouth
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Razzmatazz
Rumpleminze
Sambuca
Sour Apple
Southern Comfort
Sweet Vermouth
DBL Amaretto
DBL Baileys
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL BLK Berry Brandy
DBL Butterscotch
DBL Chambord
DBL Frangelico
DBL Dry Vermouth
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Midori
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Razzmatazz
DBL Rumpleminze
DBL Sambuca
DBL Sour Apple
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Sweet Vermouth
Shots
Blow Job
Buttery Nipple
Chocolate Cake Shot
Cinn Toast Crunch
Green Tea Shot
Hurricane Shot
Irish Breakfast
Irish Car Bomb
Johnny Vegas
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Pickle Back
Red Headed Slut
Scooby Snack
Skittles
Starburst
Thin Mint
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Water Moccasin
White Tea
House Cocktails
Absolut Pearfect Mule
Basil Old Fashioned
Blackberry Mule
Blackberry Lemondrop
Blueberry Lemondrop
Chocotini
Coconut Margarita
Ed's Elite Skinny Margarita
Espresso Martini
Faderade
LWR Ranch Water
Pumpkin Espresso Martini
Salted Caramel Martini
Rodeo Old Fashioned
Sicilian Grapefruit
Skinny Margarita
Strawberry Mojito
Tiki Punch
Turtletini
Beer
Draft
3 Daughters Draft
Bells Two Hearted Draft
Big Storm Bromosa Draft
Big Top Hawaiian Lion Draft
Bold Rock Cider Draft
BS Oktoberfest
Bud Light Draft Draft
Budweiser Draft
Calusa Zote Draft
Coppertail Free Dive Draft
Golden Road Mango Cart Draft
Guinness Draft
Keels Farm Cider Draft
Kentucky Bourbon Ale Draft
Main St. Lager Draft
Mich Ultra Draft
Night Swim
Orange Vanilla Cream Draft
Pumking
Rollin Dirty
Sandbar Sunday
Shock Top Draft
Stella Artois Draft
Super Cell #2
TBBC Reef Donkey Draft
Wicked Weed Sour Draft
You're My Boy Blue Draft
Yuengling Draft
Pitchers
Pitcher Keels Farm Cider
Pitcher 3 Daughters
Pitcher Bells Two Hearted
Pitcher Big Storm Bromosa
Pitcher Big Top Hawaiian Lion
Pitcher Bold Rock Cider
Pitcher Bud Light Draft
Pitcher Budweiser
Pitcher Calusa Zote
Pitcher Coppertail Free Dive
Pitcher Golden Road Mango Cart
Pitcher Guinness
Pitcher Kentucky Bourbon Ale
Pitcher Main St. Lager
Pitcher Mich Ultra
Pitcher No Wake Zone
Pitcher Orange Vanilla Cream
Pitcher Postcard Pilsner
Pitcher Shock Top
Pitcher Skyway DIPA
Pitcher Stella Artois
Pitcher Strawberry Starkey
Pitcher TBBC Reef Donkey
Pitcher Wicked Weed Sour
Pitcher You're My Boy Blue
Pitcher Yuengling
Pitcher Space Grass Hazy IPA
Pitcher Rollin Dirty
Bottles
Buckets
Wine
Wine Glasses
GLS House PG
GLS House CHARD
GLS House CAB
GLS Moscato
Prosecco Split
GLS A to Z Riesling
GLS Kim Crawford Sauv
GLS Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
GLS SIMI Chard
GLS Kendall Jackson Chard
White Sangria
GLS Meiomi PN
GLS La Crema Pinot Noir
GLS Josh Cellars CAB
GLS Joel Gott Cabernet
Red Sangria
Wine Bottles
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
10719 Rodeo Drive, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202