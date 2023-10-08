NA Beverage

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.39

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.39

Ginger Ale

$3.39

Ginger Beer

$3.39

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.39

Kid Juice

$1.99

Kid Choco Milk

$1.99

Kid Milk

$1.99

Kid Soda

Lemonade

$3.39

Milk

$3.39

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Redbull SF

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.39

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Soda

$3.39

Starry

$3.39

Sweet Tea

$3.39

Tall

$1.00

Tonic

$2.50

Water

Unsweet Tea

$3.39

Kid Beverage

Mtn. Dew

$3.39

Dr. Pepper

$3.39

Food

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$16.00

Fried pickles, cheese quesadilla, fried cheese bites

Bacon Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls

$11.50

Homemade Mac & Cheese, bacon

Beer Cheese

$4.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Chicken,buffalo sauce & cheese

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, cheese & Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.50

Hand battered & tossed in Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour Tortilla, cheese.

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

Add beer cheese $4.00 or Guacamole $3.00

Chip & Salsa refill

Disco Fries

$11.00

Fried Cheese Bites

$10.50

Served with marinara

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Hand breaded pickle chips

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Served with spicy house mustard

LRG Guacamole

$3.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.50

Nachos

$11.00

Chili, cheese,tomatoes,jalapenos,lettuce, salsa & sour cream

Pizza Egg Rolls

$11.50

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon & mozzarella

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour Tortilla, cheese. Add Grilled chicken for $4.00

SM Guacamole

$1.50

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.50

Chicken,black beans,corn, peppers & cheese

Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.50

Pick your sauce

5 Wings

$9.50

Pick your sauce

10 Wings

$17.50

Pick your sauce

20 Wings

$30.00

Pick your sauce

Salads

Baja Salad

$11.00

Mixed lettuce, tomato,cheese,avocado,corn,black bean & tortilla strips served with avocado ranch dressing

Wedge Salad

$10.50

Iceberg lettuce, Bacon, Blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion. Served with ranch dressing

Asian Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, grilled chicken in Teriyaki sauce, mandarin oranges,asian noodles,tomato, red onion and cucumber

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce,fried buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, cucumber and carrots

Eds Chopped Salad

$12.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, tomato, red onion & cucumber

Taco Salad

$11.00

Shredded lettuce, chili, cheese, tomato and jalapenos. Served with flour tortilla shells

Garden Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onions, cheese and croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parm cheese & croutons.

Flatbreads

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$13.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni and bacon

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

BBQ Chicken, mozzarella, red onion & cilantro

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Garlic sauce, tomato, mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Entrees

Brisket Dinner

$14.00

Smoked BBQ brisket over texas toast, topped with onion rings. Served with mashed potatoes and cole slaw

Penne Alfredo

$12.00

Homemade alfredo, fresh parm cheese tossed in penne pasta

Grilled Lemon Chicken & Vegetables

$13.00

Marinated Lemon chicken served with Fresh broccoli and carrots and rice

Salmon Dinner

$17.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Hand breaded popcorn shrimp seasoned fried and ginger slaw

Fish & Chips

$13.50

Hand breaded haddock fillet, seasoned fries, ginger slaw

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Hand breaded chicken tenders and seasoned fries

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Three flour tortillas, cheese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice

Beef Tacos

$11.00

Three flour tortillas, beeese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Three flour tortillas, beeese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice

BBQ Brisket Tacos

$13.00

Three flour tortillas, beeese, tomato & lettuce served with a side of spanish rice

Bowls

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Buffalo fried chicken, homemade mac & cheese, blue cheese crumbles and scallions

Orange Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Orange sauced fried chicken, white rice, broccoli, carrots and scallions

Salmon Bowl

$17.00

Korean BBQ salmon, white rice, broccoli, carrots and scallions.

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese served with fries

Big Cowboy Burger

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with Fries

Pretzel Burger

$13.50

Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & house mustard served on a pretzel roll and served with fries

Bacon Cheese Smash Burger

$13.00

Double smashed burger patties, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.00

Blackened burger, blue cheese crumbles, fried onion rings, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing

Avocado Burger

$13.00

Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado ranch dressing

Steakhouse Burger

$13.50

A1 steak sauce, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion rings and boom, boom sauce

Sunshine Burger

$13.50

American cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato & eds signature honey garlic sauce.

Carolina BBQ Smash Burger

$13.50

Double smashed burger patties, cheddar cheese, cole slaw, Carolina BBQ sauce

Sandwiches

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$13.50

Blackened Mahi Mahi Lettuce, Tomato & tarter on a Brioche bun. Served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with fries

Chicken Club

$12.50

Grilled, fried, or blackened chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch on a hoagie roll

French Dip

$13.00

Fresh sliced roast beef, swiss cheese, au jus on a french roll. Served with fries.

Jersey Cheesesteak

$13.00

Sliced ribeye, peppers, onions & provolone served on a hoagie roll. Served with fries

BBQ Brisket Sliders

$13.00

Smoked BBQ brisket topped with onion rings. Served with fries.

Chicken Sliders

$13.00

3 fried chicken sliders, served with choice of a sauce, pickles and served with fries.

Turkey O'Toole

$12.50

Grilled sliced turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & house mustard. Served on a pretzel roll and served with fries.

Triple Decker Turkey

$12.50

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on toasted sourdough bread and served with fries

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Cheddar, mozzarella & pepper jack cheese. Grilled on parmesan sourdough, tomato and bacon. Served with fries.

Super BLT

$11.00

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted sourdough and served with fries.

Wraps

Baja Wrap

$10.50

Black bean and corn salsa, lettuce, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato & avocado ranch dressing. Served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, celery, lettuce and blue cheese dressing. Served with fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. Served with fries

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$11.50

Sliced turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato & ranch, served with fries

Desserts

Apple Pie Egg Rolls A La Mode

$8.00

Apple pie egg rolls with ice cream and caramel topping

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Gluten free brownie, ice cream and chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream

Eds Funnel Fries

$7.00

Fried and sugar powdered funnel fries served with chocolate dipping sauce

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50+

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$2.50

Fresh Vegetables

$2.50

Ginger Cole Slaw

$2.50

Homemade Chili

$4.00+

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Seasoned French Fries

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Spanish Rice

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$3.50

White Rice

$2.50

Chicken Breast Only

$4.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Carrots&Celery

$2.50

Kids

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.50

Big Storm Blue

$4.00

Big Storm Clem

$4.00

Big Storm Grape

$4.00

Big Storm Lemon

$4.00

Big Storm Rasp

$4.00

Big Storm Van

$4.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Pink Whitney

$5.00

Smirnoff Salted Caramel

$5.00

True Vodka

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.50

DBL Absolut

$11.00

DBL Absolute Grapefruit

$11.00

DBL Big Storm Blue

$6.50

DBL Big Storm Clem

$6.50

DBL Big Storm Grape

$6.50

DBL Big Storm Lemon

$6.50

DBL Big Storm Rasp

$6.50

DBL Big Storm Van

$6.50

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Ketel One

$15.00

DBL Pink Whitney

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Salted Caramel

$9.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Malfy

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.50

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

DBL Malfy

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.50

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Rumchatta

$7.00

Rumhaven

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.50

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Bacardi Dragonberry

$11.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

DBL Meyers

$11.00

DBL Malibu

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.50

1800 Coconut

$8.00

21 Seeds

$7.00

Altos

$6.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Cristalino

$15.00

Casamigos Repos

$13.00

Clase Azul

$39.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$49.00

Don Julio Rosado

$39.00

Milagro

$7.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Salt Berry

$8.00

Salt Chocolate

$8.00

Salt Citrus

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.50

DBL 1800 Coconut

$12.00

DBL 21 Seeds

$11.00

DBL Altos

$10.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$25.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Repos

$20.00

DBL Don Julio

$15.00

DBL Milagro

$11.00

DBL Patron Silver

$15.00

DBL Salt Berry

$12.00

DBL La Adelita Blanco

$11.00

Whiskey

2XO

$10.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Campfire

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Fireball

$5.50

Hard Truth Rye

$8.00

Hard Truth Sweet Mash

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Skrewball PB

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.50

DBL Angels Envy

$18.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$13.00

DBL Bulleit

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$11.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

DBL Jack Fire

$11.00

DBL Fireball

$9.50

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Campfire

$11.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$10.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.50

Chivas 12

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Glenmorangie

$9.00

Johnnie Walker BLK

$9.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.50

DBL Dewars

$11.00

DBL Glenlivet

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker BLK

$12.00

DBL Macallan 12

$18.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

BLK Berry Brandy

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Chambord

$7.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Razzmatazz

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Sour Apple

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

DBL Amaretto

$10.00

DBL Baileys

$10.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$10.00

DBL BLK Berry Brandy

$10.00

DBL Butterscotch

$10.00

DBL Chambord

$11.00

DBL Frangelico

$10.00

DBL Dry Vermouth

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Midori

$11.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Razzmatazz

$10.00

DBL Rumpleminze

$10.00

DBL Sambuca

$10.00

DBL Sour Apple

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$10.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Shots

Blow Job

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$7.00

Cinn Toast Crunch

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Hurricane Shot

$7.00

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Johnny Vegas

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Kamikaze Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Pickle Back

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Skittles

$7.00

Starburst

$7.00

Thin Mint

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

House Cocktails

Absolut Pearfect Mule

$10.00

Basil Old Fashioned

$15.00

Blackberry Mule

$10.00

Blackberry Lemondrop

$11.00

Blueberry Lemondrop

$10.00

Chocotini

$12.00

Coconut Margarita

$10.00

Ed's Elite Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Faderade

$10.00

LWR Ranch Water

$11.00

Pumpkin Espresso Martini

$12.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$10.00

Rodeo Old Fashioned

$15.00

Sicilian Grapefruit

$8.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Mojito

$10.00

Tiki Punch

$10.00

Turtletini

$12.00

Beer

Draft

3 Daughters Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Bells Two Hearted Draft

$7.00

Big Storm Bromosa Draft

$8.00

Big Top Hawaiian Lion Draft

$8.00

Bold Rock Cider Draft

$7.00

BS Oktoberfest

$8.00

Bud Light Draft Draft

$4.00

Budweiser Draft

$4.00

Calusa Zote Draft

$7.50

Coppertail Free Dive Draft

$7.00

Golden Road Mango Cart Draft

$7.00

Guinness Draft

$6.50

Keels Farm Cider Draft

$8.00

Kentucky Bourbon Ale Draft

$9.00

Main St. Lager Draft

$3.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$4.25

Night Swim

$8.00

Orange Vanilla Cream Draft

$8.00

Pumking

$9.00

Rollin Dirty

$7.50

Sandbar Sunday

$7.00

Shock Top Draft

$5.00

Stella Artois Draft

$6.50

Super Cell #2

$8.50

TBBC Reef Donkey Draft

$7.00

Wicked Weed Sour Draft

$7.50

You're My Boy Blue Draft

$7.00

Yuengling Draft

$4.50

Pitchers

Pitcher Keels Farm Cider

$32.00

Pitcher 3 Daughters

$28.00

Pitcher Bells Two Hearted

$28.00

Pitcher Big Storm Bromosa

$32.00

Pitcher Big Top Hawaiian Lion

$32.00

Pitcher Bold Rock Cider

$28.00

Pitcher Bud Light Draft

$16.00

Pitcher Budweiser

$16.00

Pitcher Calusa Zote

$30.00

Pitcher Coppertail Free Dive

$28.00

Pitcher Golden Road Mango Cart

$28.00

Pitcher Guinness

$26.00

Pitcher Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$36.00

Pitcher Main St. Lager

$12.00

Pitcher Mich Ultra

$17.00

Pitcher No Wake Zone

$32.00

Pitcher Orange Vanilla Cream

$32.00

Pitcher Postcard Pilsner

$30.00

Pitcher Shock Top

$20.00

Pitcher Skyway DIPA

$34.00

Pitcher Stella Artois

$26.00

Pitcher Strawberry Starkey

$32.00

Pitcher TBBC Reef Donkey

$28.00

Pitcher Wicked Weed Sour

$30.00

Pitcher You're My Boy Blue

$28.00

Pitcher Yuengling

$18.00

Pitcher Space Grass Hazy IPA

Pitcher Rollin Dirty

$30.00

Bottles

BTL Angry Orchard

$5.50

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Corona

$5.50

BTL Corona Light

$5.50

BTL Heineken

$5.50

BTL Heineken 0.0

$5.50

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Pilsner Urquell

$5.50

BTL Ultra

$4.25

Buckets

Bucket Angry Orchard

$22.00

Bucket Bud Light

$16.00

Bucket Coors Light

$16.00

Bucket Corona

$22.00

Bucket Corona Light

$22.00

Bucket Heineken

$22.00

Bucket Heineken 0.0

$22.00

Bucket Jai Alai

$24.00

Bucket Miller Lite

$16.00

Bucket Pilsner Urquell

$22.00

Bucket Ultra

$17.00

Bucket HN

$28.00

Cans

CAN High Noon Vodka

$7.00

CAN Jai Alai

$6.00

CAN PBR

$3.00

Wine

Wine Glasses

GLS House PG

$6.50

GLS House CHARD

$6.50

GLS House CAB

$6.50

GLS Moscato

$6.50Out of stock

Prosecco Split

$9.00

GLS A to Z Riesling

$6.50

GLS Kim Crawford Sauv

$11.00

GLS Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GLS SIMI Chard

$9.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chard

$9.00

White Sangria

$8.00

GLS Meiomi PN

$11.00

GLS La Crema Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Josh Cellars CAB

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Joel Gott Cabernet

$12.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Wine Bottles

BTL A to Z

$25.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$39.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauv

$39.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chard

$32.00

BTL SIMI Chard

$32.00

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$39.00

BTL Meiomi PN

$39.00

BTL Joel Gott Cab

$35.00

BTL Josh Cellars CAB

$35.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$20.00

Tank Top

$15.00

Server Shirt

$10.00