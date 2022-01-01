Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ed's Tavern 2200 Park Road

No reviews yet

2200 Park Road

Charlotte, NC 28203

Fast Bar

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jameson

$7.50

Deep Eddy's

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Ideal Punch

$6.00

Mango Bango

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Summer Smash

$8.00

Coors Light DRAFT

$3.50

Juicy Jay

$6.00

Pernicious

$6.00

Mountain Candy

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

White Zombie

$5.50

Lunazul

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Cali Bomb

$9.75

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

White Tea Shot

$7.00

Bulliet

$8.50

Vietnam

$7.00

BCKT Mich Ultra

$24.00

BCKT Miller Lt

$21.00

BCKT Coors Lt.

$18.00

BCKT Budweiser

$21.00

BCKT Bud Lt.

$21.00

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Tropical Tequila

$9.00

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Diced chicken mixed with cream cheese, spices & buffalo sauce. Served with tortilla chips.

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce with celery & carrots. Served with choice of dressing.

Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Grilled chicken nachos

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Fried chicken tenders on a bed of fries with choice of dressing. Tossed in buffalo upon request.

Chili Cheese Pub Chips

$8.00

Hand cut chips topped with homemade chili, queso, mixed cheese, diced tomatoes & diced red onions.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried pickle rounds served with ranch dressing.

Hummus

$9.00

Roasted red pepper hummus served with carrots, celery & pita chips.

Philly Egg Rolls

$10.00

Steak, peppers, onions & mixed cheese. Served with queso.

Pimp Dip

$7.00

Our homemade pimento cheese with tortilla chips. Served hot or cold.

Popcorn Chicken

$9.00

Bite size pieces of white meat fried and tossed in buffalo upon request. Served with fries. Choice of dipping sauce.

Pretzel & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Bavarian pretzel & white queso cheese.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.00

Spicy shredded chicken, black beans, corn, fresh jalapenos & pepper jack cheese. Served with southwest ranch and sweet chili sauces.

Sparty Dip

$9.00

Creamy spinach artichoke dip served with chips.

Zucchini Fries

$7.00

Fried zucchini spears served with ranch dressing.

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Tavern Fries

$7.00

Tavern Tots

$8.00

Xtra Chips

Three Dollar Tacos

Buff Chx Taco

$3.00

Buff Shrimp taco

$3.00

Black Bean Taco

$3.00

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Philly Taco

$3.00

Burgers

Signature 6 oz patty packed with chuck, brisket & short rib.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Topped with cheddar cheese & bacon

Breakfast Burger

$12.50

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon & egg (made to order).

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.50

Topped with cheddar cheese.

Flamin' Jalapeno Burger

$12.50

Topped with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos & Sriracha.

Philly Burger

$12.50

Topped with peppers, onions & melted provolone cheese.

Pimp Burger

$12.50

Topped with pimento cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce & fried onion ring.

Quesadilla Burger

$12.50

Burger in a cheese quesadilla, cheddar jack cheese, pico & southwest ranch.

The Mac Burger

$12.50

Topped with homemade mac & cheese.

Veggie Burger

$12.50

Topped with cheddar cheese, avocado smash & pico.

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo wings served with carrots & celery with your choice of dressing.

10 Jumbo Wings

$16.50

May choose up to 2 sauces

20 Jumbo Wings

$33.00

May choose up to 2 sauces

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce & mixed cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Plain mixed cheese.

Philly Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak, peppers, onions & mixed cheese.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Spinach, squash, zucchini, onions, peppers & mixed cheese.

Sandwiches

BBQ Pimento Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken breast loaded with pimento cheese, BBQ sauce & an onion ring on a bun.

Blackened Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$11.00

Blackened chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato on a bun.

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Blackened chicken, romaine lettuce & Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato on a bun.

Cali Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken, cilantro lime sauce, pepperjack cheese, pico & avocado smash

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Sliced turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white or wheat bread.

French Dip

$11.00

Hot shaved roast beef with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus for dipping.

Lemon Pepper Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, provolone & sauteed veggies

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast in Nashville Style hot sauce with shredded lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted bun.

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Shaved ribeye steak grilled with peppers and onions topped with melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled turkey with bacon, avocado smash, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli on Texas toast.

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Hummus, black beans, pico, avocado smash, zucchini, squash, onions & peppers

Grilled Chz

$7.00

Soups & Salads

Blackened Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lettuce mix, blackened chicken breast, mixed cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion & bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lettuce mix, Buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, diced tomatoes & sliced cucumbers.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine with parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$11.00

Lettuce mix, shredded cheddar cheese, turkey, ham, bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers & a hard boiled egg.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$11.00

Lettuce mix, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, avocado smash, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg & blue cheese crumbles.

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Ed's Homemade Chili

$5.00

Bowl of homemade meat chili.

House Salad

$8.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, red onion, diced tomatoes & croutons.

Nashville Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lettuce mix, fried chicken, Nashville Style hot sauce, cheddar jack cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes & sliced cucumbers.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl of the soup of the day.

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Romaine with cilantro lime marinated shaved steak, cheddar jack cheese, black beans, corn, tomatoes, green peppers, jalapenos, red onion, tortilla strips & southwest ranch dressing.

Strawberry Salad

$9.00

Lettuce mix, strawberries, spinach, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts & strawberry vinaigrette dressing.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Popcorn Kitchen

$5.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pub Chips

$4.00

Mac&Chz

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Sauteed Veggies

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Sauces

Buffalo

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Barbalo

$0.50

Nashville

$0.50

Dry Cajun

$0.50

Bourbon

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Hot Garlic

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Blackened Parm

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Chuck Norris

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Lemon pepper

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Creamy Balsamic

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Caesar

Italian

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Strawberry vinegrette

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.15

Diet Coke

$2.15

Sprite

$2.15

Lemonade

$2.15

Rootbeer

$2.15

Dr. Pepper

$2.15

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.15

Tonic

$2.15

Club Soda

Sweet Tea

$2.15

Unsweet Tea

$2.15

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Merch

Shirts

$20.00

Open Food

Open Food

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Where New Friends Meet

2200 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28203

