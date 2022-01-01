Eduardo's Mexican Kitchen Houston

Eduardo's Mexican Kitchen imageView gallery
Beer

Bud Lite

$3.99

Shiner Bock

$3.99

Coors Lite

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Corona Extra

$4.99

Corona Lite

$4.99

Corona Premier

$4.99

Dos Equis Lager

$4.99

Dos Equis Amber

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Modelo Negra

$4.99

Domestic Bucket

$21.99

Import Bucket

$24.99

Corona Bomb

$10.99

Your choice of corona beer with a shot of Bacardi Limon

Texas Michelada

$5.99

Our house michelada mix with domestic beer

Mexican Michelada

$6.99

Our house michelada mix with imported beer

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Club Soda

$2.75

Cocktails

Apple Bomb

$9.99

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Cape Cod

$11.50

Blend of vodka and cranberry juice

Corona Sunrise

$10.99

Daiquiri

$7.99

Strawberry or Mango puree with rum

Mexican Candy

$6.99

Mexican Martini

$8.99

Blend of our house tequila, triple sec, lime juice, orange juice and sprite

Old Fashioned

$9.99

Blend of syrup, bitters and bourbon

Pina Colada

$7.99

Our delicious pina colada blend with coconut rum

Rum Punch

$10.99

Tequila Oasis

$9.99

Tequila Sunrise

$9.99

Blend of our house tequila, orange juice and grenadine

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.99

Liquor

Gran Gala

$5.00

Malibu Rum

$8.99

Bacardi

$8.99

Bacardi Limon

$8.99

Bacardi Anejo

$8.99

Bacardi Reserve

$8.99

Captain Morgan

$6.99

Ron Rio Rum

$6.99

Pineapple Rum

$6.99

Silver Patron

$8.99+

Don Julio Blanco

$8.99+

Hornitos Plata

$8.99+

Anejo Patron

$8.99+

Casa Noble Crystal

$8.99+

Titanium

$6.99+

Casa Noble Reposado

$8.99+

Don Julio Anejo

$8.99+

Espelon

$5.99+

Grey Goose

$8.99+

Skyy Vodka

$6.99+

Taaka Vodka

$5.99+

Titos Vodka

$8.99+

Jim Beam

$6.99+

Jack Daniels

$6.99+

Crown Royal

$8.99+

Fireball

$6.99+

Maker's Mark

$8.99+

Margaritas

Beerita

$11.99

Casa Noble Rita

$11.99

Don Julio Rita

$11.99

Don Lalo Rita

$10.99

Fantarita

$11.99

Gold Rita

$9.99

House Pitcher

$35.99

House Rita

$7.99

Jim's Sour

$9.99

Patron Rita

$11.99

Skinny Rita

$11.99

Suero Rita

$9.99

Tropical Rita

$8.99

Whiskey Rita

$11.99

Prickly Pear

$11.99

To Go House Rita

$9.99+

To Go Tropical Rita

$10.99+

To Go Lalo Rita

$11.99+

To Go Premium Rita

$12.99+

Other Beverages ( No Refills)

Milk

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.99

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Virgin Margarita

$5.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Wine

GLS Cabernet

$6.99

GLS Merlot

$6.99

GLS Chardonnay

$6.99

GLS Pinot Grigio

$6.99

Appetizers

Tres Amigos (Sampler) A signature Dish of some of our favorites. Ground Beef Nachos, Flautas Ranch Chicken, Chicken Quesadillas. Served on a platter with Chili Con Queso, Sour Cream, Fresh Pico de Gallo along with our Guacamole, and Sliced Jalapeno Peppers

Chile Con Queso

$6.99+

Creamy cheese blend dip. Served with pickled jalapenos.

Guacamole

$8.99+

A delicious mixture of avocado, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onions, olive oil and lime juice.

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Boiled shrimp marinated with fresh lime juice. Served with chopped tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, and sliced avocado. Served with homemade cocktail sauce. Includes a side salad with tomato, purple onion, cucumber, red cabbage, black olive, cheddar cheese, and an orange slice.

Ceviche

$12.99

A combination of shrimp, scallops and fish filet marinated with fresh squeezed lime juice, tomato, jalapeno, white onion, avocado and homemade cocktail sauce. Served with saltine crackers.

Beans & Cheese Nachos

$7.99+

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños on a bed of lettuce.

Ground Beef Nachos

$10.99+

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, ground beef and melted cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños on a bed of lettuce.

Beef Fajita Nachos

$11.99+

Corn tortillas chips topped with refried beans, beef fajita and melted cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños on a bed of lettuce.

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$11.99+

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, beef fajita and melted cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos on a bed of lettuce.

Combination Nachos

$11.99+

Pork Nachos

$10.99+

Corn tortillas topped with refried beans, pork fajita, and melted cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pickled jalapenos on a bed of lettuce.

Ranch Chicken Nachos

$10.99+

Corn tortillas topped with refried beans, shredded ranch chicken, and melted chihuahua cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pickled jalapenos on a bed of lettuce.

NASA Nachos

Ball Park Nachos! Chili con queso, beans, sour cream, jalapenos, guacamole and your choice of meat

Shrimp Nachos

$12.99+

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried bean, shrimp, and melted chihuahua cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos on a bed of lettuce. Half order comes with six. Full order comes with twelve.

Quesadillas

Homemade flour tortillas stuffed with Monterey & chihuahua cheese and your choice of protein. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo.

Flameado Los Quesos (Sausage)

$11.99

Melted Monterrey & Chihuahua cheese with Mexican sausage. Served with four homemade flour tortillas, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Parrilla Los Quesos (Fajita)

Melted Monterrey & Chihuahua cheese with fajita meat. Served with four homemade flour tortillas, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Vegetarian Los Quesos

$10.99

Melted Monterey & Chihuahua cheese with sautéed veggies. Served with four homemade flour tortillas, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Tres Amegos (Sampler)

$15.99

A delicious sample of our most popular appetizers. Ground beef nachos, ranch chicken flautas, chicken quesadillas, chile con queso, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Brisket Nachos

$11.99+

Spcl Sm GB Nacho

$5.00

Spcl Mini Ck Quesadilla

$5.00

Soup & Salad

A house salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olives, purple onion, cheddar cheese, and a slice of orange. Served with your choice of one of our homemade soups.

Caldo de Pollo

$6.99+

Shredded chicken breast, zucchini, yellow squash in a broth based soup. Served with rice, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Black Bean Soup

$6.99+

Vegetarian black bean soup topped with chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Charro Bean Soup

$4.99+

Charro bean soup served with rice, pico de gallo and tortilla strips.

Tortilla Soup

$5.99+

Veggie Soup with zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, green onions, Cheddar & Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Sopa Poblana

$11.99

Creamy poblano pepper soup with zucchini, corn and chopped chicken fajita topped with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with sour cream, tortilla strips, and rice.

Taco Salad

Lettuce, tomatoes, purple onions, cucumber, black olives, shredded cheese, queso, your choice of meat, and your choice of dressing served in a jumbo taco bowl.

Side Salad

$5.99

Los Pollos

Pollo con Chorizo

$14.99

Charbroiled chicken breast served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, three flour tortillas, and topped with chihuahua cheese and chorizo. Served with rice and refried, charro, or black beans.

Pollo Sunset

$13.99

Charbroiled chicken breast served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, and three flour tortillas. Topped with chile con queso, sour cream, tortilla chips, green onions, and bacon bits. Served with rice and refried, charro, or black beans.

Pechuga con Queso

$14.49

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with chihuahua & monterey cheese, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions.

Pollo Melita

$13.99

Sauteed chicken breast with poblano pepper sauce, mushrooms, strips of poblano peppers, onions, and chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and refried, charro, or black beans.

Pollo la Linda

$14.99

Charbroiled chicken breast served with seasoned grilled veggies - potato, carrot, onion, celery, zucchini, yellow squash, and chopped cilantro.

Seafood

Pescado Poblano

$16.99

Grilled or fried fish filet, sautéed with red & green bell pepper and white & purple onion. Covered with poblano pepper sauce. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Pescado Habanero

$16.99

Grilled or fried fish filet sautéed with garlic, red & green bell pepper, and white & purple onion. Covered with habanero pepper sauce. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Pescado Cilantro

$16.99

Grilled or fried fish filet sautéed with red & green bell pepper and white & purple onion. Covered with cilantro sauce. Served with three homemade tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Pescado Chipotle

$17.99

Grilled or fried fish filet sautéed with red & green pepper and white & purple onion. Covered with chipotle sauce, spinach, and chihuahua cheese. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Pescado Veracruz

$17.99

Grilled or fried fish filet sautéed with red & green bell pepper and white & purple onion. Covered with ranchero jalapeno sauce and melted chihuahua cheese. Served with three homemade tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Camarones Ajillo

$20.99

Eight shrimp sauteed in lemon pepper garlic butter sauce, with ancho peppers, red and green bell peppers, white and purple onion, and garlic. Served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, three homemade flour tortillas, rice, and your choice of refried, charro, or black beans.

Camarones Plancha

$20.99

Eight shrimp sauteed in lemon butter sauce with red and green bell peppers and white and purple onion. Served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, three homemade flour tortillas, rice, and your choice of refried, charro, or black beans.

Camarones Cilantro

$20.99

Eight shrimp sauteed in lemon butter sauce with red and green bell peppers, and white and purple onion covered in cilantro sauce. Served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, three homemade flour tortillas, rice, and your choice of refried, charro, or black beans.

Camarones Con Tocino (diablo)

$20.99

Eight fried shrimp with strips of jalapeno, wrapped in bacon and topped with melted chihuahua cheese. Served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce garnish, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Fish Taco (1)

$12.99

Fish Taco (2)

$14.99

Shrimp Taco (1)

$12.99

Shrimp Taco (2)

$14.99

1 Fish & 1 Shrimp Taco

$14.99

Enchiladas

Two enchiladas with chili gravy. Served with rice, your choice of beans and a lettuce and red cabbage garnish.

Al Carbon Enchiladas

Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with chili gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Avocado Sauce Enchiladas

Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with creamy avocado sauce, melted Monterrey cheese and bacon bits. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Black Bean Enchiladas

Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with black bean sauce, melted Chihuahua cheese, bacon bits and green onions. Served with a chile con queso tostada puff and rice.

Camaron Enchiladas

$14.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with sautéed garlic butter shrimp, topped with chili gravy and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.49

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar cheese, topped with chili gravy and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Chile c/ Queso Ench

$10.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar cheese, topped with chili gravy and Chile con queso. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Chipotle Enchiladas

Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with creamy chipotle pepper sauce, melted Chihuahua cheese, grilled onions, poblano peppers and chorizo. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Cilantro Sauce Enchiladas

Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita topped with creamy cilantro sauce, melted chihuahua cheese, bacon bits and green onions. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$11.49

Two corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef, topped with chili gravy and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Las Cotorras

$12.99

One ground beef, one ranch chicken & one cheese enchilada, topped with chili gravy, melted cheese, and green onion. Served with sour cream, rice and your choice of beans.

Merida Enchiladas

$13.49

Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded pork cochinita pibil, topped with habanero pepper sauce, melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with black beans, rice, red onion and fried plantain.

Poblano Enchiladas

Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with creamy poblano pepper sauce, melted Chihuahua cheese and strips of poblano pepper. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Ranch Chicken Enchiladas

$11.49

Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with chili gravy and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with sour cream, rice and your choice of beans.

Sinaloa Enchiladas

Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with chili gravy, Chile con queso, bacon bits and green onion. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Spinach Enchiladas

$10.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with sautéed spinach, topped with creamy cilantro sauce, melted Monterrey & Chihuahua cheese, bacon bits and green onions. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Suizas Enchiladas

Two flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, Topped with sour cream, tomatillo jalapeno sauce, melted chihuahua cheese and green onion. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Verdes Enchiladas

Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey and Chihuahua cheese, bacon bits and green onion. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Lite Plates

Hidalgo

$10.99

One chicken or beef fajita taco, chile con queso puff and dinner salad

Villa

$11.99

Charbroiled Chicken breast and dinner salad

Zapata

$12.99

Sautéed fish filet topped with bell peppers and onions served with a dinner salad

Las Crepas

Pollo & Espinacas Las Crepes

$12.99

Combo Plates

Most combination plates are served with rice, your choice of beans and a lettuce & red cabbage garnish.

2 Cuates

$10.99

One crispy ground beef taco and one cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Botas

$12.49

One homemade pork tamale topped with chili gravy and melted cheese, crispy ground beef taco, bean tostada, and a ground beef enchilada topped with chili gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Burrito

$11.99

One jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded ranch chicken refried beans. Smothered in chili gravy, chile con queso and green onions. Served with rice and your choice of beans. (Sour cream is only served with chicken)

Carlito's Burrito

$11.99

Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with ranch chicken or ground beef, rice, refried beans, sour cream, and fresh avocado.

Carne Guisada

$13.99

Beef tips cooked with jalapeno, tomato sauce, potatoes and carrots. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Carnitas

$13.49

Roasted and fried pork tenderloin with grilled onions. sour cream, guacamole and a side of green tomatillo sauce. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Chile Relleno

$12.99

One poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese or ground beef or shredded ranch chicken. Topped with ranchero sauce, melted cheese and green onions. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Chimichanga

$11.99

One jumbo fried turnover stuffed with ground beef or shredded ranch chicken. Topped with ranchero sauce, melted cheese and green onions. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Cochinita Pibil

$13.49

Shredded, roasted pork marinated in achiote adobe sauce and cooked in banana leaf. Served with habanero red onion, rice and your choice of beans.

Eduardo's Special

$13.49

Crispy ground beef taco, ranch chicken flauta, bean tostada and a cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy and melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans.

Fabuloso

One chicken or beef taco al carbon, ranch chicken flauta, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.

Flautas de Pollo

$11.49

Two rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded ranch chicken and deep fried. Served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and your choice of beans.

Lalito

$11.49

One crispy ground beef taco, bean tostada and cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Sombrero

One taco al carbon (chicken or beef), one cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy and melted cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Spring Plate

$9.99+

Crispy ground beef taco and bean tostada. Both topped with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. One chile con queso tostada puff.

Tamales

$10.99

Two homemade pork tamales smothered in chili gravy & melted cheese. Topped with green onions. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Tostadas

$10.99

Two friend corn tortillas topped with refried beans, ground beef or shredded ranch chicken, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and your choice of beans.

Veronica

$11.49

One crispy ground beef taco, chile con queso tostada puff and guacamole. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Tacos

1 Fish & 1 Shrimp Taco

$14.99

1 Taco Al Carbon

2 Taco Al Carbon

Crispitos

$10.99

Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Fish Taco (1)

$12.99

Fish Taco (2)

$14.99

Shrimp Taco (1)

$12.99

Shrimp Taco (2)

$14.99

Suavecitos

$10.99

Two soft flour tortillas stuffed with ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos al Pastor

$13.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with pork fajita, grilled pineapple, cilantro and chopped onions. Served with homemade hot sauce, rice and charro beans.

Tacos Carnitas

$13.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with chopped roasted pork, cilantro and onions. Served with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, rice, beans and guacamole.

Tacos Cochinita

$13.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded pork. Served with habanero red onions, homemade hot sauce, rice, black beans and fried plantains.

Grill

Al Chipotle Asada

$22.99

Delicious steak smothered in chipotle pepper sauce and melted cheese. Served with grilled onions. pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Beef Fajitas

$20.99+

Delicious Beef Fajitas served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Carne Asada

$21.99

Delicious steak served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99+

Chicken Fajitas served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Combo Fajitas

$19.99+

Chicken & Beef Fajita served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Fajitas Puebla

$20.99+

A delicious mix of beef & chicken fajita, crispy bacon bits, strips of poblano peppers and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, beans, homemade flour tortillas. pico de gallo and guacamole.

Fajitas Puebla (all Beef)

$22.99+

Beef fajitas smothered in melted chihuahua chees with poblano peppers and bacon bits. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Gratinada Asada

$22.99

Delicious steak covered with bell peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese. Served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Pork Fajitas

$17.99+

Pork Fajitas are served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Ribs Large (12 bone)

$24.99

Juicy and tender baby back ribs, Tex-Mex style. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.

Ribs Small (8 bone)

$17.99

Juicy, tender 1/2 slab baby back ribs Tex-Mex style. Served with guacamole, three homemade tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Steak Vaquero

$22.99

Steak Fajita smothered in jalapeno ranchero sauce and melted Monterey cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Toluca Asada

$23.99

Delicious steak smothered in melted cheese and topped with chorizo, Served with grilled onions. pico de gallo, guacamole. three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Tres Combo Ckn/Bf/Pork

$19.99+

Beef. Chicken and Pork Fajitas. Served with grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, three homeade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.

Tres Combo Ckn/Bf/Shrimp

$23.99+

Chicken & Beef Fajita and Shrimp served with grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, three homemade flour tortillas, rice, and your choice of beans.

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99+

Mexican Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$4.50

A dense, moist "three milk" cake topped with a cloud of vanilla whipped cream.

Churros

$3.99+

Delicious deep fried pastries covered in sugar and cinnamon. Served with chocolate dipping sauce. Half order comes with three pieces. Full order comes with six pieces.

Flan

$4.50

A sweet baked custard with a delicious caramel top.

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Sopapillas

$1.99+

Delicious deep fried puff pastries covered in cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with raspberry topping and served with honey. Half order comes with two Full order comes with four

Free Sopapilla

Sides

Avocado Sauce

$0.59+

Avocado sliced

$2.50

Bell Peppers - grilled

$1.99

Black Beans

$3.49+

CCQ Cup

$0.99

Charro Beans

$3.49+

Cheese - Shredded

$0.99+

Chili Gravy - Side

$1.99

Cilantro

$0.99

Cilantro Sauce

$0.59+

Corn Tortilla - 1

$0.49

Corn Tortillas - 5

$1.99

Flour Tortilla - 1

$0.59

Flour Tortillas - 4

$1.99

French Fries

$3.99

Green Onions

$0.49

Green Salsa

$0.99+

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$6.99

Grilled Veggies

$5.99

Guacamole

$1.99+

Hot Sauce

$0.00+

Jalapeno - fresh

$1.59

Jalapeno - grilled

$1.99

Jalapeno - pickled

$1.59

Lettuce - Side Shredded

$0.99

Onions - chopped

$0.49

Pico De Gallo

$0.99+

Plantains

$2.99

Poblano Peppers - Grilled

$0.99

Poblano Sauce

$0.59+

Ranchero Sauce

$0.59+

Red Salsa

$0.99+

Refried Beans

$3.49+

Rice

$3.49+

Sour Cream

$0.99+

Suiza Sauce

$0.59+

Tomatillo Sauce

$0.59+

Tomato

$0.99

Verde Sauce

$0.59+

Ala Carte

BURRITO Alc

$7.99

Chili Rellenos Alc

$7.99

CRISPITO TACO Alc

$2.99

Ench AL CARBON Alc

$4.50

Ench AVOCADO Alc

$4.50

Ench BLACK BEAN Alc

$4.50

Ench CCQ Alc

$3.25

Ench CHEESE Alc

$3.25

Ench CHIPOTLE Alc

$4.50

Ench CILANTRO Alc

$4.50

Ench GROUND BEEF Alc

$3.50

Ench MERIDA Alc

$4.50

Ench POBLANO Alc

$4.50

Ench RANCH CHICKEN Alc

$3.50

Ench SHRIMP Alc

$6.50

Ench SINALOA Alc

$4.50

Ench SPINACH Alc

$3.50

Ench SUIZA Alc

$4.50

Ench VERDES Alc

$4.50

FISH TACO Alc

$5.99

FLAUTA Alc

$2.99

SAUVACITO TACO Alc

$2.99

SHRIMP TACO Alc

$6.99

TACO AL CARBON Alc

$4.50

TACOS AL PASTOR Alc

$4.50

TACOS CARNITAS Alc

$4.50

TACOS COCHINITA Alc

$4.50

TAMALE Alc

$4.25

TOSTADA Alc

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

911 E. Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX 77058

Directions

Gallery
Eduardo's Mexican Kitchen image

Map
