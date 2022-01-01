- Home
Eduardo's Mexican Kitchen Houston
424 Reviews
$$
911 E. Nasa Parkway
Houston, TX 77058
Order Again
Beer
Bud Lite
Shiner Bock
Coors Lite
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Corona Extra
Corona Lite
Corona Premier
Dos Equis Lager
Dos Equis Amber
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Domestic Bucket
Import Bucket
Corona Bomb
Your choice of corona beer with a shot of Bacardi Limon
Texas Michelada
Our house michelada mix with domestic beer
Mexican Michelada
Our house michelada mix with imported beer
Beverages
Cocktails
Apple Bomb
Bloody Mary
Cape Cod
Blend of vodka and cranberry juice
Corona Sunrise
Daiquiri
Strawberry or Mango puree with rum
Mexican Candy
Mexican Martini
Blend of our house tequila, triple sec, lime juice, orange juice and sprite
Old Fashioned
Blend of syrup, bitters and bourbon
Pina Colada
Our delicious pina colada blend with coconut rum
Rum Punch
Tequila Oasis
Tequila Sunrise
Blend of our house tequila, orange juice and grenadine
Long Island Ice Tea
Liquor
Gran Gala
Malibu Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Anejo
Bacardi Reserve
Captain Morgan
Ron Rio Rum
Pineapple Rum
Silver Patron
Don Julio Blanco
Hornitos Plata
Anejo Patron
Casa Noble Crystal
Titanium
Casa Noble Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Espelon
Grey Goose
Skyy Vodka
Taaka Vodka
Titos Vodka
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
Fireball
Maker's Mark
Margaritas
Beerita
Casa Noble Rita
Don Julio Rita
Don Lalo Rita
Fantarita
Gold Rita
House Pitcher
House Rita
Jim's Sour
Patron Rita
Skinny Rita
Suero Rita
Tropical Rita
Whiskey Rita
Prickly Pear
To Go House Rita
To Go Tropical Rita
To Go Lalo Rita
To Go Premium Rita
Other Beverages ( No Refills)
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso
Creamy cheese blend dip. Served with pickled jalapenos.
Guacamole
A delicious mixture of avocado, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onions, olive oil and lime juice.
Shrimp Cocktail
Boiled shrimp marinated with fresh lime juice. Served with chopped tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, and sliced avocado. Served with homemade cocktail sauce. Includes a side salad with tomato, purple onion, cucumber, red cabbage, black olive, cheddar cheese, and an orange slice.
Ceviche
A combination of shrimp, scallops and fish filet marinated with fresh squeezed lime juice, tomato, jalapeno, white onion, avocado and homemade cocktail sauce. Served with saltine crackers.
Beans & Cheese Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños on a bed of lettuce.
Ground Beef Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, ground beef and melted cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños on a bed of lettuce.
Beef Fajita Nachos
Corn tortillas chips topped with refried beans, beef fajita and melted cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños on a bed of lettuce.
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, beef fajita and melted cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos on a bed of lettuce.
Combination Nachos
Pork Nachos
Corn tortillas topped with refried beans, pork fajita, and melted cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pickled jalapenos on a bed of lettuce.
Ranch Chicken Nachos
Corn tortillas topped with refried beans, shredded ranch chicken, and melted chihuahua cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pickled jalapenos on a bed of lettuce.
NASA Nachos
Ball Park Nachos! Chili con queso, beans, sour cream, jalapenos, guacamole and your choice of meat
Shrimp Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried bean, shrimp, and melted chihuahua cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos on a bed of lettuce. Half order comes with six. Full order comes with twelve.
Quesadillas
Homemade flour tortillas stuffed with Monterey & chihuahua cheese and your choice of protein. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo.
Flameado Los Quesos (Sausage)
Melted Monterrey & Chihuahua cheese with Mexican sausage. Served with four homemade flour tortillas, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Parrilla Los Quesos (Fajita)
Melted Monterrey & Chihuahua cheese with fajita meat. Served with four homemade flour tortillas, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Vegetarian Los Quesos
Melted Monterey & Chihuahua cheese with sautéed veggies. Served with four homemade flour tortillas, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Tres Amegos (Sampler)
A delicious sample of our most popular appetizers. Ground beef nachos, ranch chicken flautas, chicken quesadillas, chile con queso, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Brisket Nachos
Soup & Salad
Caldo de Pollo
Shredded chicken breast, zucchini, yellow squash in a broth based soup. Served with rice, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Black Bean Soup
Vegetarian black bean soup topped with chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Charro Bean Soup
Charro bean soup served with rice, pico de gallo and tortilla strips.
Tortilla Soup
Veggie Soup with zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, green onions, Cheddar & Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Sopa Poblana
Creamy poblano pepper soup with zucchini, corn and chopped chicken fajita topped with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with sour cream, tortilla strips, and rice.
Taco Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, purple onions, cucumber, black olives, shredded cheese, queso, your choice of meat, and your choice of dressing served in a jumbo taco bowl.
Side Salad
Los Pollos
Pollo con Chorizo
Charbroiled chicken breast served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, three flour tortillas, and topped with chihuahua cheese and chorizo. Served with rice and refried, charro, or black beans.
Pollo Sunset
Charbroiled chicken breast served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, and three flour tortillas. Topped with chile con queso, sour cream, tortilla chips, green onions, and bacon bits. Served with rice and refried, charro, or black beans.
Pechuga con Queso
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with chihuahua & monterey cheese, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions.
Pollo Melita
Sauteed chicken breast with poblano pepper sauce, mushrooms, strips of poblano peppers, onions, and chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and refried, charro, or black beans.
Pollo la Linda
Charbroiled chicken breast served with seasoned grilled veggies - potato, carrot, onion, celery, zucchini, yellow squash, and chopped cilantro.
Seafood
Pescado Poblano
Grilled or fried fish filet, sautéed with red & green bell pepper and white & purple onion. Covered with poblano pepper sauce. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Pescado Habanero
Grilled or fried fish filet sautéed with garlic, red & green bell pepper, and white & purple onion. Covered with habanero pepper sauce. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Pescado Cilantro
Grilled or fried fish filet sautéed with red & green bell pepper and white & purple onion. Covered with cilantro sauce. Served with three homemade tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Pescado Chipotle
Grilled or fried fish filet sautéed with red & green pepper and white & purple onion. Covered with chipotle sauce, spinach, and chihuahua cheese. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Pescado Veracruz
Grilled or fried fish filet sautéed with red & green bell pepper and white & purple onion. Covered with ranchero jalapeno sauce and melted chihuahua cheese. Served with three homemade tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Camarones Ajillo
Eight shrimp sauteed in lemon pepper garlic butter sauce, with ancho peppers, red and green bell peppers, white and purple onion, and garlic. Served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, three homemade flour tortillas, rice, and your choice of refried, charro, or black beans.
Camarones Plancha
Eight shrimp sauteed in lemon butter sauce with red and green bell peppers and white and purple onion. Served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, three homemade flour tortillas, rice, and your choice of refried, charro, or black beans.
Camarones Cilantro
Eight shrimp sauteed in lemon butter sauce with red and green bell peppers, and white and purple onion covered in cilantro sauce. Served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, three homemade flour tortillas, rice, and your choice of refried, charro, or black beans.
Camarones Con Tocino (diablo)
Eight fried shrimp with strips of jalapeno, wrapped in bacon and topped with melted chihuahua cheese. Served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce garnish, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Fish Taco (1)
Fish Taco (2)
Shrimp Taco (1)
Shrimp Taco (2)
Enchiladas
Al Carbon Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with chili gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Avocado Sauce Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with creamy avocado sauce, melted Monterrey cheese and bacon bits. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Black Bean Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with black bean sauce, melted Chihuahua cheese, bacon bits and green onions. Served with a chile con queso tostada puff and rice.
Camaron Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with sautéed garlic butter shrimp, topped with chili gravy and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Cheese Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar cheese, topped with chili gravy and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Chile c/ Queso Ench
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar cheese, topped with chili gravy and Chile con queso. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Chipotle Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with creamy chipotle pepper sauce, melted Chihuahua cheese, grilled onions, poblano peppers and chorizo. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Cilantro Sauce Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita topped with creamy cilantro sauce, melted chihuahua cheese, bacon bits and green onions. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef, topped with chili gravy and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Las Cotorras
One ground beef, one ranch chicken & one cheese enchilada, topped with chili gravy, melted cheese, and green onion. Served with sour cream, rice and your choice of beans.
Merida Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded pork cochinita pibil, topped with habanero pepper sauce, melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with black beans, rice, red onion and fried plantain.
Poblano Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with creamy poblano pepper sauce, melted Chihuahua cheese and strips of poblano pepper. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Ranch Chicken Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with chili gravy and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with sour cream, rice and your choice of beans.
Sinaloa Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with chili gravy, Chile con queso, bacon bits and green onion. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with sautéed spinach, topped with creamy cilantro sauce, melted Monterrey & Chihuahua cheese, bacon bits and green onions. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Suizas Enchiladas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, Topped with sour cream, tomatillo jalapeno sauce, melted chihuahua cheese and green onion. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Verdes Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, topped with tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey and Chihuahua cheese, bacon bits and green onion. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Lite Plates
Las Crepas
Combo Plates
2 Cuates
One crispy ground beef taco and one cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Botas
One homemade pork tamale topped with chili gravy and melted cheese, crispy ground beef taco, bean tostada, and a ground beef enchilada topped with chili gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Burrito
One jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded ranch chicken refried beans. Smothered in chili gravy, chile con queso and green onions. Served with rice and your choice of beans. (Sour cream is only served with chicken)
Carlito's Burrito
Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with ranch chicken or ground beef, rice, refried beans, sour cream, and fresh avocado.
Carne Guisada
Beef tips cooked with jalapeno, tomato sauce, potatoes and carrots. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Carnitas
Roasted and fried pork tenderloin with grilled onions. sour cream, guacamole and a side of green tomatillo sauce. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Chile Relleno
One poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese or ground beef or shredded ranch chicken. Topped with ranchero sauce, melted cheese and green onions. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Chimichanga
One jumbo fried turnover stuffed with ground beef or shredded ranch chicken. Topped with ranchero sauce, melted cheese and green onions. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Cochinita Pibil
Shredded, roasted pork marinated in achiote adobe sauce and cooked in banana leaf. Served with habanero red onion, rice and your choice of beans.
Eduardo's Special
Crispy ground beef taco, ranch chicken flauta, bean tostada and a cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy and melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans.
Fabuloso
One chicken or beef taco al carbon, ranch chicken flauta, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.
Flautas de Pollo
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded ranch chicken and deep fried. Served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and your choice of beans.
Lalito
One crispy ground beef taco, bean tostada and cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Sombrero
One taco al carbon (chicken or beef), one cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy and melted cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Spring Plate
Crispy ground beef taco and bean tostada. Both topped with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. One chile con queso tostada puff.
Tamales
Two homemade pork tamales smothered in chili gravy & melted cheese. Topped with green onions. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Tostadas
Two friend corn tortillas topped with refried beans, ground beef or shredded ranch chicken, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and your choice of beans.
Veronica
One crispy ground beef taco, chile con queso tostada puff and guacamole. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Tacos
1 Taco Al Carbon
2 Taco Al Carbon
Crispitos
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Suavecitos
Two soft flour tortillas stuffed with ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos al Pastor
Two corn tortillas stuffed with pork fajita, grilled pineapple, cilantro and chopped onions. Served with homemade hot sauce, rice and charro beans.
Tacos Carnitas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with chopped roasted pork, cilantro and onions. Served with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, rice, beans and guacamole.
Tacos Cochinita
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded pork. Served with habanero red onions, homemade hot sauce, rice, black beans and fried plantains.
Grill
Al Chipotle Asada
Delicious steak smothered in chipotle pepper sauce and melted cheese. Served with grilled onions. pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Beef Fajitas
Delicious Beef Fajitas served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Carne Asada
Delicious steak served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Combo Fajitas
Chicken & Beef Fajita served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Fajitas Puebla
A delicious mix of beef & chicken fajita, crispy bacon bits, strips of poblano peppers and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, beans, homemade flour tortillas. pico de gallo and guacamole.
Fajitas Puebla (all Beef)
Beef fajitas smothered in melted chihuahua chees with poblano peppers and bacon bits. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Gratinada Asada
Delicious steak covered with bell peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese. Served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Pork Fajitas
Pork Fajitas are served with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Ribs Large (12 bone)
Juicy and tender baby back ribs, Tex-Mex style. Served with three homemade flour tortillas, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.
Ribs Small (8 bone)
Juicy, tender 1/2 slab baby back ribs Tex-Mex style. Served with guacamole, three homemade tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Steak Vaquero
Steak Fajita smothered in jalapeno ranchero sauce and melted Monterey cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Toluca Asada
Delicious steak smothered in melted cheese and topped with chorizo, Served with grilled onions. pico de gallo, guacamole. three homemade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Tres Combo Ckn/Bf/Pork
Beef. Chicken and Pork Fajitas. Served with grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, three homeade flour tortillas, rice and your choice of beans.
Tres Combo Ckn/Bf/Shrimp
Chicken & Beef Fajita and Shrimp served with grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, three homemade flour tortillas, rice, and your choice of beans.
Veggie Fajitas
Mexican Desserts
Tres Leches Cake
A dense, moist "three milk" cake topped with a cloud of vanilla whipped cream.
Churros
Delicious deep fried pastries covered in sugar and cinnamon. Served with chocolate dipping sauce. Half order comes with three pieces. Full order comes with six pieces.
Flan
A sweet baked custard with a delicious caramel top.
Fried Ice Cream
Sopapillas
Delicious deep fried puff pastries covered in cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with raspberry topping and served with honey. Half order comes with two Full order comes with four
Free Sopapilla
Sides
Avocado Sauce
Avocado sliced
Bell Peppers - grilled
Black Beans
CCQ Cup
Charro Beans
Cheese - Shredded
Chili Gravy - Side
Cilantro
Cilantro Sauce
Corn Tortilla - 1
Corn Tortillas - 5
Flour Tortilla - 1
Flour Tortillas - 4
French Fries
Green Onions
Green Salsa
Grilled Shrimp (6)
Grilled Veggies
Guacamole
Hot Sauce
Jalapeno - fresh
Jalapeno - grilled
Jalapeno - pickled
Lettuce - Side Shredded
Onions - chopped
Pico De Gallo
Plantains
Poblano Peppers - Grilled
Poblano Sauce
Ranchero Sauce
Red Salsa
Refried Beans
Rice
Sour Cream
Suiza Sauce
Tomatillo Sauce
Tomato
Verde Sauce
Ala Carte
BURRITO Alc
Chili Rellenos Alc
CRISPITO TACO Alc
Ench AL CARBON Alc
Ench AVOCADO Alc
Ench BLACK BEAN Alc
Ench CCQ Alc
Ench CHEESE Alc
Ench CHIPOTLE Alc
Ench CILANTRO Alc
Ench GROUND BEEF Alc
Ench MERIDA Alc
Ench POBLANO Alc
Ench RANCH CHICKEN Alc
Ench SHRIMP Alc
Ench SINALOA Alc
Ench SPINACH Alc
Ench SUIZA Alc
Ench VERDES Alc
FISH TACO Alc
FLAUTA Alc
SAUVACITO TACO Alc
SHRIMP TACO Alc
TACO AL CARBON Alc
TACOS AL PASTOR Alc
TACOS CARNITAS Alc
TACOS COCHINITA Alc
TAMALE Alc
TOSTADA Alc
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
911 E. Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX 77058