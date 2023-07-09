Eduardo's Restaurante 6516 Arena Blvd
6516 Arena Blvd
Laredo, TX 78041
All Week
Small Menudo
A classic mexican spicy soup with hominy, served with serrano peepers, chopped onions and tortillas
Large Menudo
A classic mexican spicy soup with hominy, served with serrano peepers, chopped onions and tortillas
Small Pozole
A classic mexican spicy soup with hominy, served with serrano peepers, chopped onions and tortillas
Large Pozole
A classic mexican spicy soup with hominy, served with serrano peepers, chopped onions and tortillas
Barbacoa Plate
Mexican Style Barbacoa served with refried beans, potato a la Mexicana and your choice of tortillas
Tacos de Barbacoa
Served with Cilantro, onions, and your choice of flour or corn tortilla
Libra Barbacoa
Media Libra Barbacoa
Manys Special
Appetizers
Spinach Dip
Creamy Cheese Spinach Dip, Served with Fried Tortilla Chips
Chicharron de Molleja
Molcajete Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions, chile toreado and your choice of tortillas
Los Chicharrones
Molcajete Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions, chile toreado and your choice of tortillas
Hot Bullets
(5) Brisket Stuffed Jalapenos with Philadelphia Cheese Wrapped in Bacon Topped with our House Gravy
Fried Mushrooms
8 breaded mushrooms served with our house gravy sauce
Choriqueso
Guacamole & Chips
Rodeo Fries
French fries topped with nacho cheese, ranch, Buffalo sauce, and with your choice of beef or chicken
Buffalo Wings 8 pc
Buffalo Wings 15 pc
Charritos
Sampler
BBQ Lovers
BBQ Meat Personel Plates
Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides
Two Meat Plate
Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides
BBQ family pack for 1
BBQ family pack for 2
Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides
BBQ family pack for 3
Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides
BBQ family pack for 4
Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Half rack of BBQ Baby back ribs, served with potato salad and borracho beans
Tree Meats Plate
Four Meats Plate
Breakfast
Chilaquiles Campesions
Tortilla chips cooked with 2 eggs and your choice of red or green sauce topped with panela cheese and avocado, served with refried beans.
Country breakfast
2 pancakes, 3 eggs, hash browns & your choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
Texas Breakfast
3 eggs, hasbrown, bread & your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham
Biscuit Sandwich
Prepared with american cheese, eggs and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, served with hash browns
Huevos al Gusto
3 eggs, cooked with your choice of chorizo, ham, wines, potatoes, chorizo & potatoes, a la mexicana, served with homestyle potatoes and refried beans
Huevos Rancheros
3 eggs mounted on a corn tortilla, topped with a delicious hot sauce served with refried beans, potato a la Mexicana and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage
Hungry Man Breakfast
10 oz steak, 3 eggs, served with hash browns, refried beans and tomatoes
Machacado con Huevo Plate
Ranchero, a la mexicana o al natural) A portion of dehydrated beef cooked with 2 eggs, served with refried beans
Migas con Huevo
A portion of diced soft corn tortilla cooked with 2 eggs topped with panela cheese served with refried beans
Migas Con Huevo A La Mexicana
Pancakes with bacon
2 pancakes with bacon, syrup and butter
Breakfast French Toast
Vaquero Omelette
Omelette prepared with Mushrooms, American Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers topped with Cheddar Cheese and Diced Tomatoes, Served with Hash browns
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Omelette prepared with Bacon or Ham, American Cheese Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Diced Tomatoes, served with Hash Browns
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Omelette prepared with Bacon or Ham, American Cheese Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Diced Tomatoes, served with Hash Browns
El Charro Omelette
Omelette prepared with Jalapenos, Onions, American Cheese topped with Cheddar Cheese and diced Tomatoes served with Hash Browns
Vegetable Omelette
Omelette prepared with Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, zucchini and Cheddar Cheese, served with Hash browns and your choice of Biscuit or Toasted Bread
Mushroom and Cheese Omelette
Omelette prepared with Mushrooms, American Cheese topped, Diced Tomatoes and Hash browns
Spinach Omelette
Omelette prepared with Fresh Spinach, Cheddar Cheese served with Hash Brown and your choice of Biscuit or Toasted Bread
Oatmeal Cup
Oatmeal Small
served with banana, raisins, and bread
Oatmeal Large
served with banana, raisins, and bread
Breakfast Side Order
Extra Bacon
Extra Sausage
Extra Ham
Extra Corn Tortillas
Extra Flour Tortillas
Extra Gucamole
Extra Avocado Slices
Extra Jalapenos
Extra Eggs
Extra Papas Caeras
Extra Refried Beans
Chachetado Beans
Extra Salsa Ranchera
Extra Monterrey Chesse
Extra Cheddar Cheese
Extra Biscuit
Extra French Toast
Extra Pancake (1)
Extra Pancakes (2)
Extra Banana
Extra Strawberry
Extra Mushroms
Extra Hash browns
Extra Bread
Extra Chips
Extra Salsa
Extra Bowl Fruit
Extra Fruit
Breakfast Specials
Breakfast Tacos
Bean & Chesse Taco
Bean & Chorrizo Taco
Bean and Bacon Taco
Bean and Egg Taco Taco
Taco Frijol
Bacon and Egg Taco
Egg and Chorizo Taco
Eggs a la Mexicana Taco
Ham and Egg Taco
Potato and Egg Taco
Machacado a la Mexicana Taco
Machacado and Egg Taco
Sausage and Egg Taco
Papa Chorizo Egg Taco
Taco Migas Egg Taco
Taco Chilaquiles Taco
Taco Huevo
Potato a la Mexicana Taco
Potato and Chorizo Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Taco Wines En Salsa
Chicharron Taco
Captain's Favorites
Carnes Asadas & Steaks
Rib-eye Fajitas a la Parrilla
Rib-eye fajitas served with Rice, Borracho Beans and your choice of tortillas
Chicken Fajita a la Parilla
Chicken fajitas served with Rice, Borracho Beans and your choice of tortillas
Parrillada Single
Served with borracho beans, guacamole, grilled onions and bell pepper, chiles toreados, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
Parrillada For Two
Served with borracho beans, guacamole, grilled onions and bell pepper, chiles toreados, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
Parrillada For Four
Served with borracho beans, guacamole, grilled onions and bell pepper, chiles toreados, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
12oz Rib-eye Steak
Choose Term and Style
16oz Rib-eye Steak
Choose Term and Style
8oz Sirloin Steak
Choose Term and Style
14oz T-Bone Steak
Choose Term and Style
Desserts
Hamburgers & Sandwiches
Gourmet Classic Burger
Black Angus Beef topped with Fresh Lettuce, Onions, Pickles and Fries Add cheese or mushroom for $1
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast with buffalo sauce topped with Fresh Lettuce, Onions, Pickles and Fries
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Served with BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Onions and your choice of French Fries or Potato Salad
Kids Menu
Lunch & Dinner Side Orders
Ex White Rice
Ex Mexican Rice
Ex Refried Beans
Ex Borracho Beans
Ex Vegetables
Ex Mashed Potato
Ex Potato Salad
Ex Corn
Ex House Salad
Ex Onion Rings
Ex French Fries
Extra Chicken
Extra Sausage
Extra Sirloin
Extra Pastor
Extra Brisket
Extra Ribeye
Extra Grilled Onion
Extra Chile Toreado
Guacamole Botana
Potato Salad Family
Un Hot Bullet
Refried Beans Family
Lunch Specials
Quesadillas y Tacos
Cielo, Mar y Tierra
(3) Quesadillas with Chicken, Ribeye & Shrimp
Cowboy Quesadillas
(3) Quesadillas with Chopped Steak & mushrooms
Quesadillas Al Pastor
(3) Quesadillas filled with Al Pastor Pork
Chicken Quesadillas
(3) Quesadillas filled with grilled chicken fajita
Shrimp Quesadillas
(3) Quesadillas filled with grilled Shrimp
Tacos de Molleja
(2) Tacos Filled with Mollejitas served borracho beans
Tacos Cantineros
6 rib-eye or Pastor taquitos in yellow corn tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with borracho beans
Tacos de Smoked Brisket
(2) Smoked brisket tacos, topped with lettuce, tomato and guacamole, served with rice and refried beans
Los Mariachis
Order of 3 Tacos with your choice of rib-eye, brisket, chicken, sausage, fish, shrimp or combination, served with grilled onions, Chile Toreado, and Borracho Beans
Tacos Cazador
(2) Tacos Filled with Rib-eye with beans, cheese and guacamole
Quesadillas Plate
Beef Quesadillas
Soup & Salad
Caldo de res Cup
Chicken Soup Cup
Country Soup Cup
Pozole Cup
Menudo Cup
Small Caldo De Res
Served 11 am to 3 pm
Small Chicken Soup
Small Country Soup
Tomato based soup made with Chicken, Tortilla chips, Monterrey Cheese, Chipotle pepper, avocado, and served with Rice
Pozole Chico
Menudo Chico
Large Caldo de Res
Served 11 am to 3 pm
Large Chicken Soup
Large Country Soup
Tomato based soup made with Chicken, Tortilla chips, Monterrey Cheese, Chipotle pepper, avocado, and served with Rice
Pozole Grande
Menudo Grande
Caesar Chicken Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce Topped With Croutons Parmesan Cheese and Ed's Special Ceasar Dressing
House Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatos, Cucumber, Shreded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon bits , Croutons with Grilled Chicken Breast
Raspberry Vinaigrette Chicken Salad
Baby spring mix salad with apples, cranberries, nuts, avocado, grilled chicken and raspberry dressing
Tacos De Asada
Texas Border
Enchiladas Suizas
(3) Enchiladas (Chicken or Cheese) dressed with our delicious Swiss Sauce and Panela Cheese, served with Rice and Refried Beans
EnchiladasTejanas
(3) Cheese Enchiladas topped with our homemade chili meat and melted cheddar chesse served with rice and beans
Flautas
(4) Flautas (Ternera or Chicken) served with rice, beans and side salad
Tampiquena Plate
Your Choice of Meat, (Sirloin or Chicken Fajitas) served with 2 Enchiladas, Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Tortilla and one Crispy Taco
Monterrey Plate
Chicken Milanesa Topped with French fries and (1) Chipotle Pepper, (2) Enchiladas suizas, Rice, Beans, and your choice of tortillas
Basil Chicken Breast
Chabroiled chicken breast topped with our delicious basil cream sauce, accompanied with Mashed potatoes and fresh Vegetables
Beef Milanesa
8oz Beef Steak hand breaded Milanesa served with Rice, Refried Beans, and your choice of Tortillas
Chicken Milanesa
8oz chicken Breast breaded Milanesa served with Rice, Refried Beans, and your choice of Tortillas
Potrero Plate
Combination of smoked brisket and sausage, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and melted monterrey jack cheese over a bed of rice, served with salad and borracho beans
Chicken Fried Chicken
8 oz Chicken Breast hand breaded, served with fresh vegetables and mashed potato, topped with country gravy and toasted bread
Chicken Fried Steak
8 oz Steak hand breaded, served with fresh vegetables and mashed potato, topped with country gravy and toasted bread
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican Food, Steaks, and Smokehouse!
6516 Arena Blvd, Laredo, TX 78041