Eduardo's Restaurante 6516 Arena Blvd

No reviews yet

6516 Arena Blvd

Laredo, TX 78041

All Week

Small Menudo

$9.00

A classic mexican spicy soup with hominy, served with serrano peepers, chopped onions and tortillas

Large Menudo

$12.49

A classic mexican spicy soup with hominy, served with serrano peepers, chopped onions and tortillas

Small Pozole

$9.00

A classic mexican spicy soup with hominy, served with serrano peepers, chopped onions and tortillas

Large Pozole

$12.49

A classic mexican spicy soup with hominy, served with serrano peepers, chopped onions and tortillas

Barbacoa Plate

$12.79

Mexican Style Barbacoa served with refried beans, potato a la Mexicana and your choice of tortillas

Tacos de Barbacoa

$4.89

Served with Cilantro, onions, and your choice of flour or corn tortilla

Libra Barbacoa

$18.00

Media Libra Barbacoa

$9.00

Manys Special

$15.00

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Creamy Cheese Spinach Dip, Served with Fried Tortilla Chips

Chicharron de Molleja

$18.00

Molcajete Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions, chile toreado and your choice of tortillas

Los Chicharrones

$17.00

Molcajete Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions, chile toreado and your choice of tortillas

Hot Bullets

$12.00

(5) Brisket Stuffed Jalapenos with Philadelphia Cheese Wrapped in Bacon Topped with our House Gravy

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

8 breaded mushrooms served with our house gravy sauce

Choriqueso

$12.00

Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

Rodeo Fries

$10.00

French fries topped with nacho cheese, ranch, Buffalo sauce, and with your choice of beef or chicken

Buffalo Wings 8 pc

$14.00

Buffalo Wings 15 pc

$28.00

Charritos

$10.00

Sampler

$20.00

BBQ Lovers

BBQ Meat Personel Plates

Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides

Two Meat Plate

$24.00

Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides

BBQ family pack for 1

$22.00

BBQ family pack for 2

$44.00

Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides

BBQ family pack for 3

$66.00

Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides

BBQ family pack for 4

$78.00

Served with With BBQ sauce, sliced pickles, onions, bread and your choice of 2 portion per person of the following sides

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$20.00

Half rack of BBQ Baby back ribs, served with potato salad and borracho beans

Tree Meats Plate

$30.00

Four Meats Plate

$36.00

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Campesions

$10.00

Tortilla chips cooked with 2 eggs and your choice of red or green sauce topped with panela cheese and avocado, served with refried beans.

Country breakfast

$10.49

2 pancakes, 3 eggs, hash browns & your choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

Texas Breakfast

$9.79

3 eggs, hasbrown, bread & your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham

Biscuit Sandwich

$9.00

Prepared with american cheese, eggs and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, served with hash browns

Huevos al Gusto

$9.00

3 eggs, cooked with your choice of chorizo, ham, wines, potatoes, chorizo & potatoes, a la mexicana, served with homestyle potatoes and refried beans

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

3 eggs mounted on a corn tortilla, topped with a delicious hot sauce served with refried beans, potato a la Mexicana and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage

Hungry Man Breakfast

$20.00

10 oz steak, 3 eggs, served with hash browns, refried beans and tomatoes

Machacado con Huevo Plate

$11.00

Ranchero, a la mexicana o al natural) A portion of dehydrated beef cooked with 2 eggs, served with refried beans

Migas con Huevo

$10.00

A portion of diced soft corn tortilla cooked with 2 eggs topped with panela cheese served with refried beans

Migas Con Huevo A La Mexicana

$10.00

Pancakes with bacon

$7.00

2 pancakes with bacon, syrup and butter

Breakfast French Toast

$10.00

Vaquero Omelette

$10.79

Omelette prepared with Mushrooms, American Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers topped with Cheddar Cheese and Diced Tomatoes, Served with Hash browns

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.79

Omelette prepared with Bacon or Ham, American Cheese Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Diced Tomatoes, served with Hash Browns

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$10.79

Omelette prepared with Bacon or Ham, American Cheese Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Diced Tomatoes, served with Hash Browns

El Charro Omelette

$10.79

Omelette prepared with Jalapenos, Onions, American Cheese topped with Cheddar Cheese and diced Tomatoes served with Hash Browns

Vegetable Omelette

$10.79

Omelette prepared with Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, zucchini and Cheddar Cheese, served with Hash browns and your choice of Biscuit or Toasted Bread

Mushroom and Cheese Omelette

$10.79

Omelette prepared with Mushrooms, American Cheese topped, Diced Tomatoes and Hash browns

Spinach Omelette

$10.79

Omelette prepared with Fresh Spinach, Cheddar Cheese served with Hash Brown and your choice of Biscuit or Toasted Bread

Oatmeal Cup

$3.00

Oatmeal Small

$7.00

served with banana, raisins, and bread

Oatmeal Large

$9.00

served with banana, raisins, and bread

Breakfast Side Order

Extra Bacon

$2.19

Extra Sausage

$2.19

Extra Ham

$2.19

Extra Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Extra Flour Tortillas

$1.99

Extra Gucamole

$3.50

Extra Avocado Slices

$1.50

Extra Jalapenos

$1.50

Extra Eggs

$1.50

Extra Papas Caeras

$2.49

Extra Refried Beans

$2.49

Chachetado Beans

$0.50

Extra Salsa Ranchera

$2.00

Extra Monterrey Chesse

$1.29

Extra Cheddar Cheese

$1.29

Extra Biscuit

$1.49

Extra French Toast

$5.00

Extra Pancake (1)

$3.00

Extra Pancakes (2)

$6.00

Extra Banana

$1.50

Extra Strawberry

$1.50

Extra Mushroms

$1.50

Extra Hash browns

$2.19

Extra Bread

$2.29

Extra Chips

$4.50

Extra Salsa

$4.50

Extra Bowl Fruit

$7.99

Extra Fruit

$2.00

Breakfast Specials

Chilaquiles Campesinos Special

$5.00

Pancakes and Eggs Special

$5.00

Chorizo Huevo Special

$5.00

Texas Breakfast Special

$5.00

Huevos Rancheros Special

$5.00

Breakfast Tacos

Bean & Chesse Taco

$3.19

Bean & Chorrizo Taco

$3.19

Bean and Bacon Taco

$3.19

Bean and Egg Taco Taco

$3.19

Taco Frijol

$3.19

Bacon and Egg Taco

$3.19

Egg and Chorizo Taco

$3.19

Eggs a la Mexicana Taco

$3.19

Ham and Egg Taco

$3.19

Potato and Egg Taco

$3.19

Machacado a la Mexicana Taco

$3.19

Machacado and Egg Taco

$3.19

Sausage and Egg Taco

$3.19

Papa Chorizo Egg Taco

$3.70

Taco Migas Egg Taco

$3.19

Taco Chilaquiles Taco

$3.99

Taco Huevo

$3.19

Potato a la Mexicana Taco

$3.19

Potato and Chorizo Taco

$3.19

Barbacoa Taco

$3.19

Taco Wines En Salsa

$3.70

Chicharron Taco

$3.70

Captain's Favorites

Blackened Salmon

$20.00

Grilled Blackened Salmon served with Rice and Vegetables

Seafood Platter

$18.00

Fried or Grilled Fish and Shrimp served with Rice and Fries

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Shirmp served with our Delicious Homemade cocktail Mexican Sauce, Salatine Crackers and lemons.

Carnes Asadas & Steaks

Rib-eye Fajitas a la Parrilla

$18.00

Rib-eye fajitas served with Rice, Borracho Beans and your choice of tortillas

Chicken Fajita a la Parilla

$18.00

Chicken fajitas served with Rice, Borracho Beans and your choice of tortillas

Parrillada Single

$22.00

Served with borracho beans, guacamole, grilled onions and bell pepper, chiles toreados, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas

Parrillada For Two

$44.00

Served with borracho beans, guacamole, grilled onions and bell pepper, chiles toreados, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas

Parrillada For Four

$78.00

Served with borracho beans, guacamole, grilled onions and bell pepper, chiles toreados, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas

12oz Rib-eye Steak

$22.00

Choose Term and Style

16oz Rib-eye Steak

$29.00

Choose Term and Style

8oz Sirloin Steak

$14.00

Choose Term and Style

14oz T-Bone Steak

$24.00

Choose Term and Style

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.50

Chocolate Volcano Cake

$6.00

Chesse Cake

$6.00

Chesse Cacke 3 Leches

$6.50

Sheet Lemon

$6.50

Hamburgers & Sandwiches

Gourmet Classic Burger

$10.00

Black Angus Beef topped with Fresh Lettuce, Onions, Pickles and Fries Add cheese or mushroom for $1

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Chicken Breast with buffalo sauce topped with Fresh Lettuce, Onions, Pickles and Fries

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Served with BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Onions and your choice of French Fries or Potato Salad

Kids Menu

Kids Chesse Omelette

$7.00

Omelette prepared with cheddar cheese, served with hash browns

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

2 Jr. pancakes with bacon, syrup and butter

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Enchiladas

$7.00

Chiken Bites

$7.00

Lunch & Dinner Side Orders

Ex White Rice

$3.00

Ex Mexican Rice

$3.00

Ex Refried Beans

$3.00

Ex Borracho Beans

$3.00

Ex Vegetables

$3.00

Ex Mashed Potato

$3.00

Ex Potato Salad

$3.00

Ex Corn

$3.00

Ex House Salad

$3.00

Ex Onion Rings

$3.00

Ex French Fries

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$4.50

Extra Sausage

$4.50

Extra Sirloin

$4.50

Extra Pastor

$4.50

Extra Brisket

$4.50

Extra Ribeye

$4.50

Extra Grilled Onion

$1.99

Extra Chile Toreado

$1.99

Guacamole Botana

$7.99

Potato Salad Family

$5.00

Un Hot Bullet

$2.40

Refried Beans Family

$5.00

Lunch Specials

Enchiladas Special

$7.99

Mole Special

$9.99

Milanesa Special

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich Special

$9.99

Potrero Special

$11.99

Tampiquena Special

$11.99

Chicken Friend Chicken Special

$11.99

12 oz Ribeye Special

$19.00

Discount Cards Choriqueso Special

Quesadillas y Tacos

Cielo, Mar y Tierra

$15.00

(3) Quesadillas with Chicken, Ribeye & Shrimp

Cowboy Quesadillas

$15.00

(3) Quesadillas with Chopped Steak & mushrooms

Quesadillas Al Pastor

$15.00

(3) Quesadillas filled with Al Pastor Pork

Chicken Quesadillas

$15.00

(3) Quesadillas filled with grilled chicken fajita

Shrimp Quesadillas

$15.00

(3) Quesadillas filled with grilled Shrimp

Tacos de Molleja

$13.00

(2) Tacos Filled with Mollejitas served borracho beans

Tacos Cantineros

$13.00

6 rib-eye or Pastor taquitos in yellow corn tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with borracho beans

Tacos de Smoked Brisket

$14.00

(2) Smoked brisket tacos, topped with lettuce, tomato and guacamole, served with rice and refried beans

Los Mariachis

$14.00

Order of 3 Tacos with your choice of rib-eye, brisket, chicken, sausage, fish, shrimp or combination, served with grilled onions, Chile Toreado, and Borracho Beans

Tacos Cazador

$14.00

(2) Tacos Filled with Rib-eye with beans, cheese and guacamole

Quesadillas Plate

$14.00

Beef Quesadillas

$15.00

Soup & Salad

Caldo de res Cup

$3.00

Chicken Soup Cup

$3.00

Country Soup Cup

$3.00

Pozole Cup

$3.00

Menudo Cup

$3.00

Small Caldo De Res

$10.00

Served 11 am to 3 pm

Small Chicken Soup

$10.00

Small Country Soup

$10.00

Tomato based soup made with Chicken, Tortilla chips, Monterrey Cheese, Chipotle pepper, avocado, and served with Rice

Pozole Chico

$9.00

Menudo Chico

$9.00

Large Caldo de Res

$12.00

Served 11 am to 3 pm

Large Chicken Soup

$12.00

Large Country Soup

$12.00

Tomato based soup made with Chicken, Tortilla chips, Monterrey Cheese, Chipotle pepper, avocado, and served with Rice

Pozole Grande

$12.49

Menudo Grande

$12.49

Caesar Chicken Salad

$13.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce Topped With Croutons Parmesan Cheese and Ed's Special Ceasar Dressing

House Chicken Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomatos, Cucumber, Shreded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon bits , Croutons with Grilled Chicken Breast

Raspberry Vinaigrette Chicken Salad

$15.00

Baby spring mix salad with apples, cranberries, nuts, avocado, grilled chicken and raspberry dressing

Tacos De Asada

Mrchi Chicken Fajita

$4.99

Mrchi Sausage

$3.29

Mrchi Ribeye

$4.99

Mrchi Molleja

$4.99

Mrchi Brisket

$4.99

Quesadilla

$3.49

Texas Border

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.00

(3) Enchiladas (Chicken or Cheese) dressed with our delicious Swiss Sauce and Panela Cheese, served with Rice and Refried Beans

EnchiladasTejanas

$12.00

(3) Cheese Enchiladas topped with our homemade chili meat and melted cheddar chesse served with rice and beans

Flautas

$12.00

(4) Flautas (Ternera or Chicken) served with rice, beans and side salad

Tampiquena Plate

$18.00

Your Choice of Meat, (Sirloin or Chicken Fajitas) served with 2 Enchiladas, Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Tortilla and one Crispy Taco

Monterrey Plate

$14.00

Chicken Milanesa Topped with French fries and (1) Chipotle Pepper, (2) Enchiladas suizas, Rice, Beans, and your choice of tortillas

Basil Chicken Breast

$16.00

Chabroiled chicken breast topped with our delicious basil cream sauce, accompanied with Mashed potatoes and fresh Vegetables

Beef Milanesa

$15.00

8oz Beef Steak hand breaded Milanesa served with Rice, Refried Beans, and your choice of Tortillas

Chicken Milanesa

$15.00

8oz chicken Breast breaded Milanesa served with Rice, Refried Beans, and your choice of Tortillas

Potrero Plate

$17.00

Combination of smoked brisket and sausage, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and melted monterrey jack cheese over a bed of rice, served with salad and borracho beans

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

8 oz Chicken Breast hand breaded, served with fresh vegetables and mashed potato, topped with country gravy and toasted bread

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

8 oz Steak hand breaded, served with fresh vegetables and mashed potato, topped with country gravy and toasted bread

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican Food, Steaks, and Smokehouse!

Location

6516 Arena Blvd, Laredo, TX 78041

Directions

