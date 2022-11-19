Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edwards Dessert Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

200 Washington Ave N.

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Order Again

In Our Case 🍰

Chocolate & Creme Pie (GF)

Chocolate & Creme Pie (GF)

$13.00

Pumpkin Sage Cheesecake

$13.00
Rocher Mousse (GF)

Rocher Mousse (GF)

$13.00

Poached Pear

$13.00

Bars & Cookies 🍪

Salted Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)

Salted Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie (GF)

$5.50
EDK Snack Cake (GF)

EDK Snack Cake (GF)

$7.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake, Milk Chocolate Buttercream, Dark Chocolate Shell

Brookie

Brookie

$5.50
Brown Butter Blondie

Brown Butter Blondie

$5.50

Pistachio Orange Blossom Cookie

$5.50

Dessert Jars 🍭

Lemon Chestnut

$12.50

Earl Grey Mousse

$12.50

Caramel Apple Pie

$12.50

Dry

Raspberry Yuzu Pate De Fruits

$12.00

Orange & Dark Chocolate Crisps

$12.00

Crystalized Maple Pecans

$12.00

5 Spice Cashew Brittle

$10.00

Chocolate Cayenne Marshmallows

$10.00

Tropical Compote

$12.00

Passionfruit Caramels

$12.00

Banana Caramel Spread

$12.00

Chocolate Caramel Spread

$12.00

Tomato Basil Jam

$12.00

Coconut Matcha Milk Jam

$12.00

Freezer

Chocolate Chip Cookie dough - 1 dozen

$15.00

Vanilla Ice Cream - Pint

$15.00

Chocolate Sorbet - Pint

$15.00

Caramel Coriander Ice Cream - Pint

$15.00

Rocher Mousse - to go

$12.00

Coconut Cookies & Creme

$15.00

Brookie Dough - 1 dozen

$15.00
Celebration Cake - To go

Celebration Cake - To go

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Edwards Dessert Kitchen is the ultimate dessert destination in Minneapolis' North Loop. From taste-as-good-as-they-look desserts to hand crafted savory items, we have options available to elevate any occasion.

200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis, MN 55401

