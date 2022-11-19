Edwards Dessert Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Edwards Dessert Kitchen is the ultimate dessert destination in Minneapolis' North Loop. From taste-as-good-as-they-look desserts to hand crafted savory items, we have options available to elevate any occasion.
Location
200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis, MN 55401
