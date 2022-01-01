Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

Edwin’s Bakery

15 Reviews

$$

13104 Buckeye Rd

Cleveland, OH 44120

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization. We give formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industry while providing a support network necessary their long-term success. Our mission three-fold: is to teach a skilled and in-demand trade in the culinary arts, empower willing minds through passion for hospitality management, and prepare students for a successful transition home.

13104 Buckeye Rd, Cleveland, OH 44120

