Sandwiches

Edwins Butcher Shop

review star

No reviews yet

13024 Buckeye Rd.

Cleveland, OH 44120

Turkey

Fresh, never frozen Amish turkeys will be sold for $4.29 per pound. We are once again offering free-range, hormone free, Standard White Turkeys that are raised on pasture and fed non-GMO grains. These turkeys are excellent foragers, and their pasture-based diet positively influences the flavor and quality of the meat. Known for having a generous amount of white breast meat, our turkey will make an excellent centerpiece for your Thanksgiving meal.
12-16 Pound Turkey

12-16 Pound Turkey

$35.00Out of stock

Fresh, never frozen turkeys will be sold for $4.79 per pound. We are once again offering free-range, hormone free, Standard White Turkeys that are raised on pasture and fed non-GMO grains.

16-20 Pound Turkey

16-20 Pound Turkey

$35.00Out of stock

Fresh, never frozen turkeys will be sold for $4.79 per pound. We are once again offering free-range, hormone free, Standard White Turkeys that are raised on pasture and fed non-GMO grains.

20 Plus Pound Turkey

20 Plus Pound Turkey

$35.00Out of stock

Fresh, never frozen turkeys will be sold for $4.79 per pound. We are once again offering free-range, hormone free, Standard White Turkeys that are raised on pasture and fed non-GMO grains.

Ham

Whole Spiral Cut Ham with Glaze Packet

Whole Spiral Cut Ham with Glaze Packet

$35.00Out of stock

Ham’s will be sold for $7.99 per pound. We will also be offering Dearborn Hams. These are bone-in, spiral cut hams. Slow-cooked and smoked for up to 24 hours. They are best served at room temperature.

Half Spiral Cut Ham with Glaze Packet

Half Spiral Cut Ham with Glaze Packet

$35.00Out of stock

Ham’s will be sold for $7.99 per pound. We will also be offering Dearborn Hams. These are bone-in, spiral cut hams. Slow-cooked and smoked for up to 24 hours. They are best served at room temperature.

Desserts

9" Apple Pie

9" Apple Pie

$19.00Out of stock
9" Pecan Pie

9" Pecan Pie

$19.00Out of stock
9" Pumpkin Pie

9" Pumpkin Pie

$19.00Out of stock
9" Sweet Potato Pie

9" Sweet Potato Pie

$19.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Roll (10 Servings)

Pumpkin Roll (10 Servings)

$19.00Out of stock

Prepared Sides & Sauces

Mashed Potatoes (1 Serving)

Mashed Potatoes (1 Serving)

$4.00Out of stock
Green Bean Casserole (1 Serving)

Green Bean Casserole (1 Serving)

$4.00Out of stock
Cornbread Dressing (1 Serving)

Cornbread Dressing (1 Serving)

$4.00Out of stock
Candied Sweet Potatoes (1 Serving)

Candied Sweet Potatoes (1 Serving)

$4.00Out of stock
Triple Cheese Mac & Cheese (1 Serving)

Triple Cheese Mac & Cheese (1 Serving)

$4.00Out of stock
Cranberry Sauce (1 Pint)

Cranberry Sauce (1 Pint)

$5.00Out of stock
Turkey Stock (1 Quart)

Turkey Stock (1 Quart)

$6.00Out of stock
Turkey Gravy (1 Quart)

Turkey Gravy (1 Quart)

$7.00Out of stock
Brioche Dinner Roll (each)

Brioche Dinner Roll (each)

$2.00Out of stock
Cornbread Muffin (each)

Cornbread Muffin (each)

$2.00Out of stock

Prepared Meal

Thanksgiving Dinner (Per Person)

$45.00Out of stock

Includes: White & Dark Meat Mashed Potatoes Green Bean Casserole Cornbread Dressing Gravy Cranberry Sauce Brioche Dinner Roll Slice of Pumpkin Pie

Donation

$1

$1.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00

$250

$250.00

$500

$500.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13024 Buckeye Rd., Cleveland, OH 44120

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Edwins Butcher Shop image

