Edwins Butcher Shop

Turkey

Fresh, never frozen Amish turkeys will be sold for $4.29 per pound. We are once again offering free-range, hormone free, Standard White Turkeys that are raised on pasture and fed non-GMO grains. These turkeys are excellent foragers, and their pasture-based diet positively influences the flavor and quality of the meat. Known for having a generous amount of white breast meat, our turkey will make an excellent centerpiece for your Thanksgiving meal.