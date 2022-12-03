Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute

238 Reviews

$$$

13101 Shaker Sq

Cleveland, OH 44120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Party Menu

Butternut Squash Soup

Goat Cheese Salad

Tournedos Rossini

$80.00

Duck Confit

$80.00

Paupiette

$80.00

Gnocchi

$80.00

Creme Brulee

Chocolate Pyramid

Cocktails

Parisian Mule

$12.00

Bourbon Cidre

$12.00

Bijou

$15.00

La Peche

$12.00

Maple Sazerac

$15.00

Penicillin

$14.00

Sangria Rouge

$13.00

What's Old is New Again

$14.00

French 75

$11.00

Rhum Aigre

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Long Island

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Grasshopper

$14.00

Drink Special

$10.00

Mocktail

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization. We give formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industry while providing a support network necessary their long-term success. Our mission three-fold: is to teach a skilled and in-demand trade in the culinary arts, empower willing minds through passion for hospitality management, and prepare students for a successful transition home. EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant was founded in 2007 with the belief that every human being, regardless of their past, has a right to a fair and equal future. In 2011, we started teaching in Grafton Correctional Institution. Shortly thereafter, we opened the restaurant on Nov. 1, 2013.

Website

Location

13101 Shaker Sq, Cleveland, OH 44120

Directions

Gallery
EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute image
EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute image
EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute image
EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute image

Similar restaurants in your area

Edwin’s Bakery
orange star4.5 • 15
13104 Buckeye Rd Cleveland, OH 44120
View restaurantnext
Le Petit Triangle Cafe
orange star4.4 • 787
1881 Fulton Rd Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
EDWINS Too
orange starNo Reviews
13220 Shaker Square Cleveland, OH 44120
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4 (28 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston