Restaurant header imageView gallery

Edzo's Burger Shop

review star

No reviews yet

1571 Sherman Ave

Evanston, IL 60201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Hand-Cut Fries
Garlic Fries

Freshly-Ground Burgers

Griddled on the flat-top then stacked up thin and crispy or a thick, juicy patty cooked over the char-grill to your preferred degree of doneness. Always made with our fresh-ground beef butchered in house
Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$6.99+

4oz of freshly-ground beef smash-griddled. Add cheese if you want. Make it a double or a single. Everything= ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion but feel free to trick it out the way you want it.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.99+

BBQ sauce, Merkt's Cheddar w/bacon, crispy onions, sliced cheddar, two slices of bacon, bbq spice

Original Patty Melt

Original Patty Melt

$9.99+

grilled onions, American cheese, on toasted buttery marble rye

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$7.99+

wheat bun. Everything = ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato. Add cheese if you want.

The Blue Cheese Burger

The Blue Cheese Burger

$9.99+

Our classic griddled single or double, topped with crumbled blue cheese, grilled onions, ketchup, and fresh arugula.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99+

grilled onions, mushrooms, swiss, Edzo sauce, lettuce, tomato

Double Double Animal Style

Double Double Animal Style

$8.99

2 x 2 oz. mustard-grilled patties, Edzo sauce, grilled onions, pickle, lettuce, tomato

The Spicy Sconnie

The Spicy Sconnie

$7.99+

Spicy Merkt's Cheddar, jalapenos, spicy mayo, spicy ketchup, & grilled onions

8 oz. Char Burger

8 oz. Char Burger

$11.79Out of stock

8 oz. of our fresh-ground char-grilled beef, standard burger bun. Everything is ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, lettuce, & tomato.

Beyond Burger (Plant-Based Protein)

Beyond Burger (Plant-Based Protein)

$9.99+

Beyond Meat is a completely vegan plant-based high-protein blend that looks and eats like real beef. Everything = ketchup, mustard, pickle, raw onion, lettuce, & tomato. Wheat bun.

Ed's Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Ed's Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$14.99

2x4oz., ketchup, pickle, grilled onions, American, bacon

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$7.99

Old-school Morningstar veggie patty, wheat bun. Everything = ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, lettuce, & tomato

Char Burger Patty Melt

Char Burger Patty Melt

$14.49Out of stock

american cheese, grilled onions, on buttery marble rye

Turkey Patty Melt

Turkey Patty Melt

$9.99+

Our delicious turkey burger on buttery griddled sourdough bread, melty pepperjack cheese, & grilled onions

Burger Bowl

$5.99+

All the burger stuff, none of the bread. customize it however you like!

TOAB

TOAB

$10.99+

THANKSGIVING-ON-A-BUN! A 4oz. turkey patty, cranberry-orange relish, sweet potato butter, turkey gravy, a slab of stuffing, and crispy onions. For those that can't get enough of the thanksgiving leftovers!

Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

$2.99+

double cooked, sea salt

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.79+

topped w/merkt's cheddar

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.79+

dusted with cajun spices

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$3.99+

tossed with garlic-parsley butter

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.79+

topped with merkt's cheddar, sour cream, chopped bacon, & scallions

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$5.49+

tossed with buffalo sauce & blue cheese crumbles, celery sticks on the side

Crazy Fries

Crazy Fries

$6.79+

topped with merkt's cheddar, all-beef beanless chili, & chopped onions

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.19+

tossed with white truffle salt and parmesan cheese

Angry Fries

Angry Fries

$5.19+

4 kinds of spicy

Taylor Street Fries

Taylor Street Fries

$5.29+

aka "wets"--Italian beef gravy, sweet peppers, & hot peppers

5-Onion Fries

5-Onion Fries

$5.29+

onion salt, fried leeks, french onion cream, green onions

Old Fries

Old Fries

$3.49+

extra brown, extra crispy

Side of Cheese Sauce

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.79

Chicago-Style Dogs

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

$4.99

mustard, onion, pickle, tomato, relish, celery salt, sport pepper

Char Dog

Char Dog

$4.99

scored & charred, choose your toppings

Maxwell Style Polish

Maxwell Style Polish

$6.49

scored polish, grilled onions, mustard

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$6.99

beanless chili, chopped onion

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$4.99

all-beef, sweet crispy cornbread coating, on a stick

Double Dog

Double Dog

$7.49

two dogs in one bun

Sheboygan Brat

Sheboygan Brat

$7.49Out of stock

grilled onions, grainy mustard, sauerkraut

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

char-grilled. wheat bun. Everything = lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$6.99

balsamic-roasted portobellos, roasted peppers, onions, herb mayo, lettuce, tomato

Seared Ahi Tuna Sandwich

Seared Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

seared 5 oz. ahi tuna filet, sesame-ginger slaw, crispy onions, lemon-wasabi aioli. Comes rare/mid-rare, please specify if you want it more cooked than that.

Inside Out Grilled Cheese

Inside Out Grilled Cheese

$7.99

american, swiss & parmesan on sourdough

The PB & B

The PB & B

$7.99

seriously

Plain Grilled Cheese

Plain Grilled Cheese

$5.99

american cheese, white bread

BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken

$9.99

grilled chicken, sliced cheddar, bacon, merkt's cheddar spread, crispy onions, BBQ sauce

Grilled Chicken BLT

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Late-Riser Brunch

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.49

Just an egg (over-easy by default, but you can choose), american cheese & a burger bun. You can add bacon or a sausage patty. Or both!

The Breakfast Burger

The Breakfast Burger

$9.99

4 oz. beef patty, american cheese, 2 strips of bacon, over-easy egg, hot sauce & maple mayo

French Toast "Fries"

French Toast "Fries"

$4.99

cranberry-almond french toast sticks served with maple syrup for dipping

Sides

Chicken Tenders (3 pc)

Chicken Tenders (3 pc)

$5.99

real chicken breast fried crispy

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$5.99Out of stock

side of ranch

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

side of ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

served with a side of sour cream for dipping

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

beer battered rings

Kid's Menu

Kids' Hot Dog w/ Fries & Drink

Kids' Hot Dog w/ Fries & Drink

$8.49

All-beef Vienna dog, hand-cut fries. Comes with a juicebox.

Kids' Chicken Fingers w/ Fries & Drink

Kids' Chicken Fingers w/ Fries & Drink

$8.49

2 chicken fingers w/choice of sauce, comes with hand-cut fries and a juice box

Kids' Burger w/Fries & Drink

Kids' Burger w/Fries & Drink

$8.49

A 4oz. single burger served with hand-cut fries and a juice box.

Kids' Corn Dog w/Fries & Drink

Kids' Corn Dog w/Fries & Drink

$8.49

all-beef Vienna corndog, kids' fries, comes with a juicebox.

Kids' Grilled Cheese w/Fries & Drink

Kids' Grilled Cheese w/Fries & Drink

$8.49

a plain grilled cheese - american cheese on white bread - with hand-cut fries and a juicebox

Old-School Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.99
Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.99
Hot Fudge Milkshake

Hot Fudge Milkshake

$6.99Out of stock

more chocolatey than chocolate

Oreo Milkshake

Oreo Milkshake

$6.99
Peanut Butter Milkshake

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$6.99
Coffee Milkshake

Coffee Milkshake

$6.99
Nutella Milkshake

Nutella Milkshake

$6.99
Maple Milkshake

Maple Milkshake

$6.99
Banana Milkshake

Banana Milkshake

$6.99

Special/Seasonal Milkshakes

Salted Caramel Milkshake

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$7.99Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

$7.99

Not your mama's PSL! Made with real pumpkin, fresh-baked pie crust chunks, and those autumn spices you crave at this time of year.

Speculoos Milkshake

Speculoos Milkshake

$7.99Out of stock
Amarena Cherry Milkshake

Amarena Cherry Milkshake

$7.99

The famous prized Italian Fabbri wild cherries blended into a tart and creamy shake

Maple-Bacon Milkshake

$7.99Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$7.99

Pop Squares

Brown Butter-Vanilla Pop Square

Brown Butter-Vanilla Pop Square

$4.00
S'mores Pop Square

S'mores Pop Square

$4.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Canned Drinks

Canned Drinks

$2.00
Bottled Soft Drinks

Bottled Soft Drinks

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proud to be a part of the Evanston community since 2009!

Website

Location

1571 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Prairie Moon
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1635 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Shang Noodle & Chinese - 608 Davis Street
orange starNo Reviews
608 Davis Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St
orange star4.6 • 257
618 Church St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Peppercorns Kitchen - 620 Davis Street
orange starNo Reviews
620 Davis Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
5411 Empanadas -Evanston - Evanston
orange starNo Reviews
809 Davis Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Viet Nom Nom
orange star4.2 • 495
618 1/2 Church St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Evanston

Farmhouse - Evanston
orange star4.0 • 3,710
703 Church St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Tapas Barcelona - 1615 Chicago Ave
orange star4.2 • 2,351
1615 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Kansaku - Evanston
orange star4.4 • 1,646
1514 Sherman Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Prairie Moon
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1635 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Bluestone
orange star4.1 • 796
1932 Central St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Viet Nom Nom
orange star4.2 • 495
618 1/2 Church St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Evanston
Skokie
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Wilmette
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston