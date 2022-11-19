A map showing the location of Eedo's 11831 I-10 Service RdView gallery

Eedo's 11831 I-10 Service Rd

11831 I-10 Service Rd

New Orleans, LA 70128

Appetizers

Eedo's Blazing File' Gumbo

$7.50+

Fried Ribs

$14.00

Wings

$10.00

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Bowl Cheddar Brocolli Soup

$8.00

CupBrocolli Cheddar Soup

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Salad

$13.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Entrees

Red Beans

$15.00

Ribeye

$21.00

Pork Chop Plate

$15.00

Chicken Plate

$15.00

Chicken Breast

$14.00

Baked Chicken

$14.00

Seafood

Catfish

$16.00

Shrimp Plate

$16.50

Oyster Plate

$18.50

Combination Platter

$19.50

Seafood Platter

$22.00

Pastas

Shrimp Pasta

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

Pasta Deluxe

$19.50

Po-Boys

Hamburger Po-Boy

$13.50

Hot Sausage Po-Boy

$13.50

Fish Po-Boy

$15.00

Roast Beef Po-Boy

$10.00Out of stock

Ham Po-Boy

$9.50

Shrimp Po-Boy

$15.00

Oyster Po-Boy

$17.00

Chicken Po-Boy

$11.00

Turkey Po-Boy

$10.00

Oyster

$14.00

Hamburger On Bun

$9.00

Hot Sausage On Bun

$9.00

Fish On Bun

$12.00

Shrimp On Bun

$12.00

Oyster On Bun

$14.00

Cheeseburger On Bun

$11.25

Hot Sausage W/ Cheese On Bun

$11.25

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Peas

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Catfish

$7.00

Chicken

$7.00

Cornbread

$2.50

Pork Chop

$6.00

Bell Pepper

$7.00

Cup Red Beans

$3.00

Bowl Red Beans

$6.00

Cup White Beans

$3.00

Bowl White Beans

$6.00

Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Bar B-Que Chicken

$7.00

Bar B-Que Ribss

$7.00

Hot Sausage Patty

$3.00

Bell Pepper

$7.00

Cup Cabbage

$3.00

Bowl Cabbage

$7.00

Smoke Sausage

$3.50

Bacon

$3.00

Cup Okra

$3.00

Bowl Okra

$7.00

Yams

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

Smoke Sausage

$4.00

Cup Cabbage

$4.00

Bowl Cabbage

$7.00

Side Salsd

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Fish

$9.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Desserts

Brownie a la Mode

$8.50

Cheesecake

$8.50

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Beverages

Ice Tea

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00

Barq's

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Water

$3.00

Cocktails

Lemon Drop

Margarita

Mojito

Bloody Mary

Cosmo

Old Fashion

Long Island

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Daiquiri

Martini

White Russian

$12.00

Henny-Rita

$14.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Vodka

Absolute

$8.00

Belevedere

$10.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc Berry

$8.00

Ciroc Cocnut

$8.00

Ciroc Mango

$8.00

Ciroc Passion

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.00

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$8.00

Ciroc Summer Colada

$8.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Lemon

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Tequila

Patron

$10.00

Don Julio Gold

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Casamigos Reposada

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

1800

$8.00

1800 Coconut

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Blanco

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Gold

$12.00

Quervo

$8.00

Herradura Gold

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Jameson

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Black

$7.00

Crown Reserve

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

Fireball Whiskey

$6.00

J&B

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Mccallin

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Rum

Bumbu

Malibu

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Bacardi Light

$7.00

Cognac/Scotch

Dusse

$10.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Dewars

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

1738 Remy

$12.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Martell Blue Swift

$10.00

Martell VS

$10.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Cabranet

$10.00

White Zinfandel

$10.00

Pinot Grigo

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Champagne

$10.00

Beer

Bud 0

$3.00

Bud Light Platium

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Budweiser Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Red Strip

$4.00

Stella Artios

$4.00

Liquers

Baileys

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jager

$7.00

Watermelon Pucker

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Monday Special

White Beans

$14.00

Wednesday Special

Cabbage

$14.00

Smothered Chicken

$12.00

Thursday Special

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Friday Special

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$14.00

Saturday Special

Smothered Okra

$13.50

Sunday Special

Pot Roast

$13.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

11831 I-10 Service Rd, New Orleans, LA 70128

Directions

