Genuine Foods-EF Boston

review star

No reviews yet

200 Lake Street

Brighton, MA 02135

Popular Items

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla With Fries
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Cheeseburger with French Fries

Food

Cheeseburger with French Fries

$10.79

Served with Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato

Black Bean Burger with French Fries

$10.59

Served with Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.79

Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla With Fries

$10.79

Side of Sour Cream and Salsa

Steak and Cheese with Fries

$10.99

Served on Toasted Roll

Mozzarella Sticks with Fries

$10.79

Served with Side of Marinara

Chicken Wings with Fries

$10.59

Plain wings and Fries

Buffalo Wings and Fries

$10.99

Served with Blue Cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
GOOD FOOD DOES GOOD. We are a quality-focused foodservice company creating scratch-made, wholesome, culturally relevant meals using fresh, seasonal ingredients. What we do goes beyond the plate.

200 Lake Street, Brighton, MA 02135

