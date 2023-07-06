Restaurant header imageView gallery

Effin Egg - Fort Worth 1305 W Magnolia Ave

1305 W Magnolia Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Popular Items

Chicken N Waffles..YUM!

Chicken N Waffles..YUM!

$14.00

Our Signature Waffle With Our In-House Breaded Chicken Tenders! Delicious!

Han Solo The Cheeseburger

Han Solo The Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double patty Angus beef, cage free over medium egg, caramelized onions, pickles and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.

Food

EFFIN SANDWICHES

The OG

The OG

$9.75

Apple smoked bacon, cage-free over medium egg, cheddar cheese and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.

Effin boring sandwich

Effin boring sandwich

$9.00

Scrambled cage free eggs, cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.

Really effin turkey

Really effin turkey

$10.50

Turkey bacon, cage free over medium egg, sliced cheddar and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.

Jax's Sausage Egg & Cheese

Jax's Sausage Egg & Cheese

$9.75

Turkey Sausage, cage free over medium egg, cheddar cheese, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce on a warm brioche bun

CEO

CEO

$9.75

Cage free soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce in a warm brioche bun

Han Solo The Cheeseburger

Han Solo The Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double patty Angus beef, cage free over medium egg, caramelized onions, pickles and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.

Bougie Avocado Bagel

Bougie Avocado Bagel

$10.00

Choose your bagel, topped with our signature avocado spread. Add A Egg ANYWAY you EFFIN WANT!

Effin Grilled Cheese

Effin Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted sourdough with Effin mix cheese

Spicy brisket sandwich

Spicy brisket sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

House made brisket, Effy sauce, cage free medium egg, cheddar cheese, with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce

Plant based spicy guac burger

Plant based spicy guac burger

$13.00

Beyond burger topped with pepper jack cheese, our signature spicy guac on a toasted gf bun.,

Old skool biscuit

Old skool biscuit

$9.00

Fresh baked biscuit with EFFY sauce, over medium egg, turkey sausage, & Cheddar Cheese!

MORNIN BOWLS

Eff U Bowl!

Eff U Bowl!

$9.75

Thick cut bacon, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and avocado creama

Effin El Jefe Bowl

Effin El Jefe Bowl

$10.50

Turkey sausage, thick cut bacon, cage free scrambled eggs, potatoes and cheddar cheese. With one side of Salsa Verde.

Hippy Dippy Bowl

Hippy Dippy Bowl

$13.00

Vegan chorizo , scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, house made pico topped with our EFF U sauce

EFFIN TACOS & BURRITOS

Javiers Burrito

Javiers Burrito

$11.00

Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, potatoes, thick cut bacon, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo severed with side of house made salsa.

Mama's Burrito

Mama's Burrito

$11.00

Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, potatoes, chorizo, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo, served with salsa verde

HIPPY DIPPY BURRITO

HIPPY DIPPY BURRITO

$13.00

Vegan chorizo, scrambled egg, potatoes, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese and pico de gallo served with a side of salsa verde.

Willys Brisket Burrito

Willys Brisket Burrito

$13.00Out of stock

House made brisket, green & red peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, beans, cage free scrambled eggs & pico

Papi's Brisket Taco's

Papi's Brisket Taco's

$8.00Out of stock

House made brisket, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded jack cheese, pico de Gallo and side of house made salsa

Chronic Brisket Tacos

Chronic Brisket Tacos

$8.00Out of stock

House made brisket, pico de Gallo topped with house made avocado crema

Rosa's Tacos

Rosa's Tacos

$8.00

Cage free scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, jack cheese, with side of salsa verde

Effin 30A

Effin 30A

$8.00

Cage free scrambled eggs, thick cut bacon, potatoes, and cheddar cheese with salsa verde

PANCAKES, WAFFLES & SWEETS

Effin Cinnamon Rolls

Effin Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Rich and sweet EFFIN cinnamon roll

Chicken N Waffles..YUM!

Chicken N Waffles..YUM!

$14.00

Our Signature Waffle With Our In-House Breaded Chicken Tenders! Delicious!

Rainbow Pancakes

Rainbow Pancakes

$9.00

3 mini fluffy rainbow pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkles!

Boring Pancakes

Boring Pancakes

$8.50

3 mini silver dollar fluffy pancakes!

Lil Mamma Waffles

Lil Mamma Waffles

$8.00

WAFFLES>> NEED WE SAY MORE?

The Funkytown Cookie

The Funkytown Cookie

$3.75

Signature Cookie Served Warmed! Effin Good....

Buttery Biscuit With Cinnamon Honey Butter

Buttery Biscuit With Cinnamon Honey Butter

$5.00

Flaky Buttery Biscuit with Cinnamon Honey Butter

BUNCHIE MUNCHIES

Tots, melted cheese, bacon bits, topped with avocado creama!
Effin Tots

Effin Tots

$9.00

Tots, melted cheese, bacon bit topped with avocado creama!

Effin Chicken Finger Combo

Effin Chicken Finger Combo

$12.00

3 house-made Effin chicken tenders & fries combo with side of SEXY SAUCE!

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of our thick cut BACON!!!

Dirty PAPAS

Dirty PAPAS

$9.00

Curly Fries Topped with liquid queso, brown gravy, sour cream and green onions! EFFIN DELISH

Brisket Totchos

Brisket Totchos

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy Tater Tots, liquid queso, sour cream topped with our house made brisket

Effin Potatoes

Effin Potatoes

$7.00

Side of our crispy potatoes with side of EFFY Sauce

Side Eggs

Side Eggs

$6.00

BOWL OF EFFIN EGGS!

EXTRA SAUCES

SIDE OF EFF U Sauce

SIDE OF EFF U Sauce

$1.00

Our Signature Spicy EFF U Sauce....Good On EFFIN ANYTHING!!!

SIDE OF House Mexican Sauce

SIDE OF House Mexican Sauce

$1.75

Our House Made Hot Sauce...Good On Tacos, Burritos, and.....ANYTHING!

SIDE OF SEXY SAUCE

SIDE OF SEXY SAUCE

$2.00

The Name Says It All! Good With Our Chickens Tenders, Sandwiches, OR ANYTHING!

House Made HOT HONEY

$1.75Out of stock

Our House Made Hot Honey Goes Great With Our Chicken N Waffles & MORE!

SIDE OF Salsa Verde

$1.00

Drinks

Effin Coffee

Effin Coffee

$3.00+
Effin Iced Coffee

Effin Iced Coffee

$5.00
Effin Latte

Effin Latte

$3.95
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00
Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Diet coke can

Diet coke can

$1.50

Merch

T shirts

T shirts

$21.00
Logo Hats

Logo Hats

$20.00
Effin Coffee Mugs

Effin Coffee Mugs

$10.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Have a Good Effin Mornin'!

1305 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

