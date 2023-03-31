Restaurant header imageView gallery

Effin Egg - Morristown, NJ 30 Morris Street

No reviews yet

30 Morris Street

Morristown, NJ 07960

Food

Effin Sandwiches

Dirty Jersey

$11.00

Taylor Ham, cage-free over medium egg, ketchup, and cheddar cheese in a warm brioche bun. *Brioche Bun may contain sesame

The OG

$11.00

Apple smoked bacon, cage-free over medium egg, cheddar cheese, and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun. *Brioche Bun may contain sesame

Jax's Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$11.00

Turkey Sausage, cage-free over medium egg, cheddar cheese, and our signature chipotle Effy sauce on a warm brioche bun *Brioche Bun may contain sesame

Really! Effin Turkey

$12.00

Turkey bacon, cage-free over medium egg, sliced cheddar, and chipotle ketchup in a warm brioche bun. *Brioche Bun may contain sesame

The CEO

$10.50

Cage-free soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and our signature chipotle Effy sauce in a warm brioche bun *Brioche Bun may contain sesame

Han Solo The Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double patty Angus beef, cage-free over medium egg, caramelized onions, pickles, and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.*All burgers cooked to a well-done temperature**Allow extra time to cook ***Brioche Bun may contain sesame

Effin Boring

$9.50

Scrambled cage-free eggs, and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun. No substitutions. *Brioche Bun may contain sesame

OLD Skool Biscuit

$10.00

Freshly baked biscuit with chipotle EFFY sauce, turkey sausage, & cheddar cheese!

Spicy Brisket Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

House-made brisket, Effy sauce, cage-free medium egg, and cheddar cheese, with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce *Brioche Bun may contain sesame

Plant-Based Spicy Guac Burger

$14.00

Beyond burger topped with pepper jack cheese, our signature spicy guac on a toasted gf bun.

Bougie Avocado Bagel

$10.00Out of stock

Choose your bagel, topped with our signature avocado spread. Add A EGG Anyway you want it

Effin Bowls

Eff U Bowl

$11.00

Thick cut bacon, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and avocado creama

Effin El Jefe

$12.00

Sausage, thick-cut bacon, cage-free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and hash browns

Javier's Bowl

$13.00

Cage-free scrambled eggs, hash browns, thick-cut bacon, black beans, cheddar, and jack cheese, and pico de Gallo severed with a side of house-made salsa.

Happy Dippy Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Plant Base Chorizo Bowl with cage free scrambled eggs, hash browns, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, topped with house made pico and EFF U sauce

Effin Tacos & Burritos

Effin 30A

$8.00

Cage-free scrambled eggs, thick-cut bacon, hash browns, and cheddar cheese with salsa verde on the side *Two Corn Tortillas

Papi's Breakfast Brisket Taco's

$9.00Out of stock

House-made brisket, cage-free scrambled eggs, shredded jack cheese, pico de Gallo, and a side of house-made salsa verde *Two Corn Tortillas

Javier's Burritos

$13.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, hash browns, thick cut bacon, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo severed with side of house made salsa.

Chronic Brisket Tacos

$9.00Out of stock

House made brisket, pico de Gallo topped with house made avocado crema

Mama's Burrito

$13.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, hash browns, chorizo, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo, served with salsa verde

Papi chulo burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan chorizo, scrambled egg, hash browns, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, house made pico topped with our EFF U sauce wrapped in a wheat tortilla.

Rosa's Tacos

$8.00Out of stock

Cage free scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns, jack cheese, and diced tomatoes with salsa verde

Pancakes/Waffles

Virgin Pancakes

$9.00

3 mini Fluffy Silver Dollar pancakes

Slutty Rainbow Pancakes

$9.00

3 mini rainbow fluffy pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkles!

Little Bi*ch Waffles

$6.00

Waffles...NEED WE SAY MORE!

Downtown D Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Our Signature Chocolate Chip & Coconut Cookie served warmed!

Bunchie Munchies

Tots, melted cheese, bacon bits, topped with avocado creama!
Effin Tots

$10.00Out of stock

Tots, Melted cheese, bacon bit topped with avocado creama!

Brisket Totchos

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy Tater Tots, liquid queso, sour cream topped with our house made brisket

Dirty PAPAS

$9.00Out of stock

Crinkle French Fries Topped with liquid queso, brown gravy, sour cream and green onions! EFFIN DELISH

Sides

Effin Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Rich and sweet EFFIN cinnamon roll

Buttery Biscuit

$5.00Out of stock

Flaky Buttery Biscuit with Cinnamon Honey Butter served on the side

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side of our thick-cut BACON!!! *3 Slices

Side Eggs

$6.00

BOWL OF EFFIN EGGS!

Side Hash Browns

$7.00

Crispy diced Hash Browns served with a side of Effy sauce

Side of Tots

$7.00

Just Plain "Effin Tots" No Sauce Nothing!

Side of Effy Sauce *Mild

$1.00
Side of EFF U Sauce *Spicy

$1.00

House Made Jalapeño Aioli....Its SPICY

Side of House Made Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side of Avocado Crema

$1.00

Drinks

Effin Coffee

$3.00+
Effin Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Effin Cappuccino

$4.00+

Effin Iced Cappuccino

$4.00Out of stock
Effin Latte

$4.00+
Effin Iced Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Effin Espresso

$3.50

Effin Double Espresso

$5.00

Effin Hot Chocolate

$4.00+Out of stock

Orange Juice 10fl oz

$3.00

Cranberry Juice 10fl oz

$3.00

Apple Juice 8fl oz

$2.25

Coke Can

$3.00
Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Snapple

$5.00

Bottled Water - Poland Spring

$3.00

Hot Water

Out of stock

Merch

Merch - Final Sale!

Black EFFIN Morristown T shirts

$21.00

Black Effin Egg T-Shirts

$21.00
Light Gray Pothead Hoodies

$32.00
Ceramic Campfife Mug 14oz (White)

$10.00
Bag of Coffee

$12.00Out of stock
Cook Book

$8.00Out of stock
Trucker Hats

$15.00Out of stock
Pot Head Hats

$20.00Out of stock
Pot Head Tumblers

$23.00Out of stock
Effin Coffee Mugs

$10.00Out of stock
Effin Tumblers

$12.00Out of stock
Solo Cup Pot Head Pirani

$36.00Out of stock

Buy The EFF U SAUCE 4oz Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Buy The EFFY Sauce 4oz Bottle

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
30 Morris Street, Morristown, NJ 07960

