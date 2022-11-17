Efrain's of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina 2480 Canyon Boulevard Unit M1
2480 Canyon Boulevard Unit M1
Boulder, CO 80302
Popular Items
Botanas
Guacamole
Guacamole & Chips
A great way to start your meal
Flautitas
Corn tortillas filled with chicken. Deep fried served with sour cream
Quesadilla
A flour tortilla baked open face with shredded cheddar and jack cheese
Regular Nachos
Our crispy homemade corn chips topped with refried beans, cheese and fresh hot jalapeño slices (jalapeños on request)
Vegetarian Nachos
Corn chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guac, black olives,and fresh hot jalapeño slices (on request)
Supreme Nachos
Corn chips topped with refried beans, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, sour cream, with jalapeños ( on request) and either shredded beef or shredded chicken.
Pico De Gallo
Big Burritos
Efrain Burrito
A real manly meal which includes a variety of our delectables rolled into a large flour tortilla and smothered with who knows what. Decisions made exclusively by chef! No exceptions! No exchanges or refunds. Have fun, take a chance and trust Efrain!
Chile Verde Burrito
Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and smotheres with Efrain's famous chile verde and cheese
Mondongo Burrito
Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla smotheres with mondongo, a traditional beef stew and cheese. Not spicy
Bean Burrito
Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered in vegetarian mild red sauce or hot green vegetarian sauce and cheese
Beef Burrito
Chunks of beef in red sauce rolled in a flour tortilla, smothered with mild red sauce standard or your choice of sauce.
Beef and Bean Burrito
Refried beans and chunks of beef rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered with mild vegetarian red sauce standard, or your choice of sauce, and cheese.
Tamales
Chimichangas
Chicken Chimichanga
Chicken breast simmered in herbs and spices, wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and smotheres with pork chile verde, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of a small salad or rice and beans. (With no sour cream and two portions of guac add $1.95)
Beef Chimichanga
Desebrada (shredded) beef cooked with herbs and spices, wrapped in a tortilla, deep fried and smothered with tender pork chile verde, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of a small salad or rice and beans. (With no sour cream and 2 portions of guac add $1.95)
Enchiladas
Chicken Supreme Ench
A large enchilada (burrito sized) made with shredded chicken, refried beans, topped with vegetarian mild red sauce and cheese.
Chicken Enchilada
A generous portion of shredded chicken rolled in a flour tortilla topped with vegetarian mild red sauce and cheese.
Cheese Enchilada
Shredded cheeses and diced onions rolled in a corn tortilla and smothered with red sauce
Beef Enchilada
Desebrada (shredded) beef cooked with spices and a hint of red chiule molido, shredded cheeses, rolled in a corn tortilla and smothered with red sauce.
Blue Corn Enchiladas
Three stacked blue corn tortillas with cheese, onions, and red sauce topped with lettuce and tomato. Add $1.45 for chicken or beef.
Tostadas
Bean Tostada
Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing
Beef Tostada
Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing
Chicken and Bean Tostada
Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing
Beef and Bean Tostada
Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing
Chicken Tostada
Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing
Guacamole Tostada
Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing
Supreme Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla Supreme
Three flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, or spicy tender pork chile verde topped with lettuce tomatoes onions guac and sour cream.
Beef Quesadilla Supreme
Three flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, or spicy tender pork chile verde topped with lettuce tomatoes onions guac and sour cream
Chile Verde Quesadilla Supreme
Three flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, or spicy tender pork chile verde topped with lettuce tomatoes onions guac and sour cream
Bean Quesadilla Supreme
Three flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, or spicy tender pork chile verde topped with lettuce tomatoes onions guac and sour cream
Dinners
#1 (Uno)
Pick three of: relleno, tamale, bean tostada, taco, enchilada, and or rice and beans. No substitutions.
#2 Chile Verde Plate
Pork chili and rice and beans
#3 Relleno Plate
One relleno and rice and beans
#4 Cheese Enchilada Plate
One cheese enchilada and rice and beans
#5 Beef Ench. Plate
One beef enchilada and rice and beans
#5 Chicken Ench. Plate
One chicken enchilada and rice and beans
#6 Taco Plate
One taco of your choice and rice and beans
#7 Tamale Plate
2 tamales and rice and beans
#8 Costillas (Mexican Ribs)
Saint Louis Ribs in green chile with country potatoes and refried beans. Served with tortillas
#9 Mondongo Plate
Small pieces of tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms, mild chiles, onions, tomatoes, spices and wine. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
#10 Huevos Rancheros Mexicano
Two eggs on a corn tortilla smothered with tender pork chile verde. Served with refried beans with cheese on top and tortillas
#11 Spanish Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs on a corn tortilla, smothered with vegetarian chili con queso or spicy veggie green salsa. Served with rice, beans with cheese on top and tortillas.
Traditional Dishes
Chile Colorado (Red)
Tender diced pork simmered in a variety of red chiles New Mexico style. Served with rice and a small salad,
Vegetarian Taco
Flour tortilla grilled softly and filled with refried beans, shredded lettuce, avocado slices, salsa, cheese, tomatoes, and black olives.
Taco Salad
Refried beans in a crispy tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and cheese. add $1 for beef or chicken.
Guacamole Salad
Especialidades
Chile Verde Bowl
A very old traditional Mexican favorite. Chunks of lean tender pork cooked with hot green chiles, tomatoes and a variety of spices. Very Juicy! Served with tortillas.
Mondongo Bowl
Small pieces of tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms, mild chiles, onions, tomatoes, spices and wine. Served with tortillas.
Rellenos
Two fresh mild green chiles, stuffed with cheese, embedded in an egg souffle and topped with chile con queso. Made in house!!
1/2 Rellenos
1/2 Mondongo
1/2 Chile Verde
Efrain's Salad
Tacos
Sides
Guacamole
Sour Cream
1 Scoop of Guac
Side Green Salsa
Side Red Salsa
Tortillas
Chips
Side Refried Beans
Side Spanish Rice
Side Rice & Beans
Taste Chile Verde
1/2 Order Chile Verde
Shredded Cheese
Lettuce
Tomatoes
Side Raw Onions
Side Lettuce/Tomatoes
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Combo
Fresh Jalapeños
Side Sliced Avocados
Side Black Olives
Torreados Fried Jalapeños (3)
Side Cilantro
Side Country Potatoes
Side Whole Beans (8oz)
Bowl Whole Beans (16oz)
Pint Salsa
Quart Salsa
Pint Sauce
Quart Sauce
Side Enchilada Sauce
Quart Whole Beans (32oz)
Bowl Refried Beans (16oz)
Quart Refried Beans (32oz)
2 Eggs
1 Egg
Fries
Side Grilled Peppers
Side Sauteed Onions
Side Sauteed Veggies
Side Chicken
Side Beef
Side Costilla Sauce
Side Chili Con Queso
Side Limes
Side Pickles
Side Oil & Vinegar
Pico De Gallo
1/2 Order Chile Colorado
Taste Pico De Gallo
Chimi Side Salad with Dressing
Dessert
Kids Menu
Beverages
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Diet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Coke
Horchata
Club Soda
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Milk (Oat)
Shirley Temple
Fanta
Mexican Soda
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tonic Water
Margaritas
House Marg
Our house margarita is made with Cuervo Gold Tequila, Triple Sec liquor, and sweet and sour mix.
Efrain's Coin
Our house margarita made with fresh lime juice
Niño-Rita
Pink Cadillac
A classic favorite of 1800 Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, and sweet-n-sour with a splash of cranberry juice.
Grande Marg
Cuervo Tradicional 100% agave tequila and Grand Marnier
Presidente Marg
Sauza Commemorativo, Cointreau, and a splash of Presidente Brandy
Horni Marg
Hornitos Reposado Tequila and Cointreau
Ultimate Marg
1800 Reposado Tequila and Cointreau. Simply delicious
Gold Rush
The fabolous mix of Cuervo Gold Tequila and Grand Marnier
Casa Noble Marg
Famed Casa Noble certified organic Silver Tequila and Cointreau
White Lightning
Pueblo Viejo Silver Tequila and Cointreau. Will lightning strike twice?
Boulder's Best
A smooth margarita with Patron Silver Tequila and Cointreau
Milagro Mar
Milagro Tequila, Triple Sec, and Sweet-n-sour
Skinny Marg
George Clooney's award winning Casamigos Reposado, Cointreau and lime juice. Served in a short glass.
El Pintor
1800 Silver Tequila, Cointreau, and fresh lime juice coin style.
Sombra Marg
A smokey top shelf Mescal, Cointreau and fresh lime juice.
Don Julio Añejo Marg
Patron Estate Release Limited Edition Silver. Harvested Spring 2018, Brick Oven Roasted, Tahona Crushed, Copper pot distilled, 42%
New Boss Marg (Tres Generaciones)
Herradura añejo
Clase Azul Marg
Clase Azul top shelf Tequila with Cointreau.
Codigo Blanco Marg
Codigo Repo Marg
Paloma
Grapefruit juice, Herradura silver tequila, and a splash of orange juice.
Mango Dreams Marg
Casamigos blanco tequila, cointreau, real blended mangos
Piña Coco Marg
1800 Coconut Tequila, Orange Curaçao, sweet-n-sour, topped with pineapple juice. Tropically Delicious!
Centenario Blanco Marg
Centenario Anejo Marg
Tres Generaciones Marg
Montelobos Mezcal Marg
Casamigos Blanco Marg
Efrain's Mezcal Marg
1942 Marg
Enjoy an exquisite blend of Don Julio 1942 Añejo Tequila and Cointreau. Considered one of the finest tequilas ever produced
Komos Silver Margarita
Codigo Rosa Margarita
Herradura Legend Margarita
Margarita Liters
LT House Marg
LT Grande Marg
LT Pink Cadillac Marg
LT Efrain's Coin
LT Horni Marg
LT Presidente
LT Boulder's Best
LT New Boss
LT Ultimate
LT Gold Rush
LT Casa Noble
LT Wht Light
LT Milagro Marg
LT El Pintor
LT Astral Marg
LT Sombra Marg
LT Tres Generaciones
Mixed Drinks
Tequila Shots
1800 Reposado SHOT
Herradura Anejo SHOT
Milagro Silver SHOT
Herradura Silver SHOT
Casa Noble Silver SHOT
Cuervo Gold SHOT
Hornitos SHOT
Centenario Silver SHOT
Centenario Añejo SHOT
Montelobos Mezcal SHOT
Don Julio 1942 SHOT
Cenote Añejo SHOT
Don Julio Añejo SHOT
Cincoro Añejo SHOT
Clase Azul Repo SHOT
Patron Silver SHOT
Casamigos Blanco SHOT
Casamigos Reposado SHOT
Codigo Blanco SHOT
Codigo Repo SHOT
Tradition Repo SHOT
Sombra Mescal SHOT
Cuervo Familiar SHOT
Tres Generaciones SHOT
Casamigos Mezcal SHOT
Komos Añejo Cristalino Tequila SHOT
Komos Reposado Rosa Shot
Codigo Rosa SHOT
1800 Silver SHOT
Herradura Legend
Liquor Shots
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
2480 Canyon Boulevard Unit M1, Boulder, CO 80302