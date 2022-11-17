  • Home
Efrain's of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina 2480 Canyon Boulevard Unit M1

No reviews yet

2480 Canyon Boulevard Unit M1

Boulder, CO 80302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Chimichanga
Guacamole & Chips
Efrain Burrito

Botanas

Guacamole

$4.95

Guacamole & Chips

$5.95

A great way to start your meal

Flautitas

Flautitas

$9.50

Corn tortillas filled with chicken. Deep fried served with sour cream

Quesadilla

$4.50

A flour tortilla baked open face with shredded cheddar and jack cheese

Regular Nachos

$7.95

Our crispy homemade corn chips topped with refried beans, cheese and fresh hot jalapeño slices (jalapeños on request)

Vegetarian Nachos

$11.50

Corn chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guac, black olives,and fresh hot jalapeño slices (on request)

Supreme Nachos

$13.50

Corn chips topped with refried beans, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, sour cream, with jalapeños ( on request) and either shredded beef or shredded chicken.

Pico De Gallo

$4.50

Big Burritos

Efrain Burrito

Efrain Burrito

$13.50

A real manly meal which includes a variety of our delectables rolled into a large flour tortilla and smothered with who knows what. Decisions made exclusively by chef! No exceptions! No exchanges or refunds. Have fun, take a chance and trust Efrain!

Chile Verde Burrito

$10.95

Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and smotheres with Efrain's famous chile verde and cheese

Mondongo Burrito

$10.95

Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla smotheres with mondongo, a traditional beef stew and cheese. Not spicy

Bean Burrito

$8.75

Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered in vegetarian mild red sauce or hot green vegetarian sauce and cheese

Beef Burrito

$11.25

Chunks of beef in red sauce rolled in a flour tortilla, smothered with mild red sauce standard or your choice of sauce.

Beef and Bean Burrito

$10.75

Refried beans and chunks of beef rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered with mild vegetarian red sauce standard, or your choice of sauce, and cheese.

Tamales

Pork Tamales

$8.95

2 Tamales steamed in corn husks. Made with tasty pork cooked in a special red chile sauce and stuffed in a masa meal spread originated by the Aztecs. Topped with mild vegetarian red sauce and cheese.

1/2 Tamales

$4.50

1 Dozen Tamales

$23.00

Chimichangas

Chicken Chimichanga

$10.95

Chicken breast simmered in herbs and spices, wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and smotheres with pork chile verde, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of a small salad or rice and beans. (With no sour cream and two portions of guac add $1.95)

Beef Chimichanga

$10.95

Desebrada (shredded) beef cooked with herbs and spices, wrapped in a tortilla, deep fried and smothered with tender pork chile verde, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of a small salad or rice and beans. (With no sour cream and 2 portions of guac add $1.95)

Enchiladas

Chicken Supreme Ench

Chicken Supreme Ench

$10.95

A large enchilada (burrito sized) made with shredded chicken, refried beans, topped with vegetarian mild red sauce and cheese.

Chicken Enchilada

$10.75

A generous portion of shredded chicken rolled in a flour tortilla topped with vegetarian mild red sauce and cheese.

Cheese Enchilada

$6.25

Shredded cheeses and diced onions rolled in a corn tortilla and smothered with red sauce

Beef Enchilada

$7.25

Desebrada (shredded) beef cooked with spices and a hint of red chiule molido, shredded cheeses, rolled in a corn tortilla and smothered with red sauce.

Blue Corn Enchiladas

Blue Corn Enchiladas

$8.75

Three stacked blue corn tortillas with cheese, onions, and red sauce topped with lettuce and tomato. Add $1.45 for chicken or beef.

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$7.95

Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing

Beef Tostada

$9.25

Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing

Chicken and Bean Tostada

$8.95

Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing

Beef and Bean Tostada

$8.95

Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing

Chicken Tostada

$8.95

Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing

Guacamole Tostada

$9.50

Served on a crisp tortilla, topped with fresh lettuce, red salsa, and shredded cheese; sprinkled with our special vinegar and oil dressing

Supreme Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla Supreme

$14.25

Three flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, or spicy tender pork chile verde topped with lettuce tomatoes onions guac and sour cream.

Beef Quesadilla Supreme

$14.25

Three flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, or spicy tender pork chile verde topped with lettuce tomatoes onions guac and sour cream

Chile Verde Quesadilla Supreme

$14.25

Three flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, or spicy tender pork chile verde topped with lettuce tomatoes onions guac and sour cream

Bean Quesadilla Supreme

$14.25

Three flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, or spicy tender pork chile verde topped with lettuce tomatoes onions guac and sour cream

Dinners

#1 (Uno)

$14.25

Pick three of: relleno, tamale, bean tostada, taco, enchilada, and or rice and beans. No substitutions.

#2 Chile Verde Plate

$10.50

Pork chili and rice and beans

#3 Relleno Plate

$10.50

One relleno and rice and beans

#4 Cheese Enchilada Plate

$8.95

One cheese enchilada and rice and beans

#5 Beef Ench. Plate

$9.95

One beef enchilada and rice and beans

#5 Chicken Ench. Plate

$9.95

One chicken enchilada and rice and beans

#6 Taco Plate

$9.25

One taco of your choice and rice and beans

#7 Tamale Plate

$9.95

2 tamales and rice and beans

#8 Costillas (Mexican Ribs)

#8 Costillas (Mexican Ribs)

$15.95

Saint Louis Ribs in green chile with country potatoes and refried beans. Served with tortillas

#9 Mondongo Plate

$10.50

Small pieces of tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms, mild chiles, onions, tomatoes, spices and wine. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

#10 Huevos Rancheros Mexicano

$10.50

Two eggs on a corn tortilla smothered with tender pork chile verde. Served with refried beans with cheese on top and tortillas

#11 Spanish Huevos Rancheros

$8.95

Two eggs on a corn tortilla, smothered with vegetarian chili con queso or spicy veggie green salsa. Served with rice, beans with cheese on top and tortillas.

Traditional Dishes

Blue Corn Enchiladas

Blue Corn Enchiladas

$8.75

Three stacked blue corn tortillas with cheese, onions, and red sauce topped with lettuce and tomato. Add $1.45 for chicken or beef.

Chile Colorado (Red)

$10.25

Tender diced pork simmered in a variety of red chiles New Mexico style. Served with rice and a small salad,

Vegetarian Taco

Vegetarian Taco

$9.95

Flour tortilla grilled softly and filled with refried beans, shredded lettuce, avocado slices, salsa, cheese, tomatoes, and black olives.

Taco Salad

$8.75

Refried beans in a crispy tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and cheese. add $1 for beef or chicken.

Guacamole Salad

$9.95

Especialidades

Chile Verde Bowl

$9.95

A very old traditional Mexican favorite. Chunks of lean tender pork cooked with hot green chiles, tomatoes and a variety of spices. Very Juicy! Served with tortillas.

Mondongo Bowl

$9.95

Small pieces of tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms, mild chiles, onions, tomatoes, spices and wine. Served with tortillas.

Rellenos

Rellenos

$10.95

Two fresh mild green chiles, stuffed with cheese, embedded in an egg souffle and topped with chile con queso. Made in house!!

1/2 Rellenos

$5.50

1/2 Mondongo

$4.95

1/2 Chile Verde

$4.95

Efrain's Salad

$8.95

Tacos

Single Taco

$5.95

An open face soft grilled taco made with a corn tortilla filled, folded and topped with fresh crisp lettuce, red salsa, and cheese.

Vegetarian Taco

$9.25

Taco Salad

$8.75

Refried beans in a crispy tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and cheese. add $1 for beef or chicken.

Sides

Guacamole

$4.95

Sour Cream

$2.10

1 Scoop of Guac

$2.50

Side Green Salsa

$1.95

Side Red Salsa

$1.95

Tortillas

$2.50

Chips

$1.25

Side Refried Beans

$3.75

Side Spanish Rice

$3.75

Side Rice & Beans

$3.75

Taste Chile Verde

$2.35

1/2 Order Chile Verde

$4.95

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.50

Tomatoes

$1.25

Side Raw Onions

$1.00

Side Lettuce/Tomatoes

$1.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Combo

$2.25

Fresh Jalapeños

$2.00

Side Sliced Avocados

$3.25

Side Black Olives

$0.95

Torreados Fried Jalapeños (3)

$2.50

Side Cilantro

$1.75

Side Country Potatoes

$3.75

Side Whole Beans (8oz)

$3.75

Bowl Whole Beans (16oz)

$4.75

Pint Salsa

$4.00

Quart Salsa

$8.00

Pint Sauce

$4.00

Quart Sauce

$8.00

Side Enchilada Sauce

$1.75

Quart Whole Beans (32oz)

$8.00

Bowl Refried Beans (16oz)

$4.75

Quart Refried Beans (32oz)

$8.00

2 Eggs

$2.50

1 Egg

$1.00

Fries

$3.25

Side Grilled Peppers

$1.95

Side Sauteed Onions

$1.95

Side Sauteed Veggies

$3.95

Side Chicken

$3.25

Side Beef

$3.25

Side Costilla Sauce

$1.95

Side Chili Con Queso

$1.95

Side Limes

$1.50

Side Pickles

$1.50

Side Oil & Vinegar

$1.25

Pico De Gallo

$4.50

1/2 Order Chile Colorado

$3.95

Taste Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Chimi Side Salad with Dressing

$2.95

Dessert

Basket Sopapillas

$5.95

6 House made slightly sweet puffed pillows of pastry with cinnamon sugar and/ or honey on top.

Flan

$6.50

A sweet egg custard with caramel topping.

Kids Menu

Nino Burrito

$3.95

Kids Quesadilla

$3.95

Kids Enchilada

$2.95

Kids Rice & Beans

$2.25

Nino Taco

$3.95

Kids Tase Rice

$1.25

Kids Taste Beans

$1.25

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Horchata

$3.95

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Milk (Oat)

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Mexican Soda

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tonic Water

$2.95

Margaritas

House Marg

$8.25

Our house margarita is made with Cuervo Gold Tequila, Triple Sec liquor, and sweet and sour mix.

Efrain's Coin

$9.25

Our house margarita made with fresh lime juice

Niño-Rita

$4.95

Pink Cadillac

$9.75

A classic favorite of 1800 Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, and sweet-n-sour with a splash of cranberry juice.

Grande Marg

$9.95

Cuervo Tradicional 100% agave tequila and Grand Marnier

Presidente Marg

$10.25

Sauza Commemorativo, Cointreau, and a splash of Presidente Brandy

Horni Marg

$9.50

Hornitos Reposado Tequila and Cointreau

Ultimate Marg

$9.95

1800 Reposado Tequila and Cointreau. Simply delicious

Gold Rush

$9.50

The fabolous mix of Cuervo Gold Tequila and Grand Marnier

Casa Noble Marg

$11.25

Famed Casa Noble certified organic Silver Tequila and Cointreau

White Lightning

$9.95

Pueblo Viejo Silver Tequila and Cointreau. Will lightning strike twice?

Boulder's Best

$11.25

A smooth margarita with Patron Silver Tequila and Cointreau

Milagro Mar

$8.25

Milagro Tequila, Triple Sec, and Sweet-n-sour

Skinny Marg

$11.50

George Clooney's award winning Casamigos Reposado, Cointreau and lime juice. Served in a short glass.

El Pintor

$11.50

1800 Silver Tequila, Cointreau, and fresh lime juice coin style.

Sombra Marg

$10.95

A smokey top shelf Mescal, Cointreau and fresh lime juice.

Don Julio Añejo Marg

$15.50

Patron Estate Release Limited Edition Silver. Harvested Spring 2018, Brick Oven Roasted, Tahona Crushed, Copper pot distilled, 42%

New Boss Marg (Tres Generaciones)

$11.50

Herradura añejo

Clase Azul Marg

$24.00

Clase Azul top shelf Tequila with Cointreau.

Codigo Blanco Marg

$12.00

Codigo Repo Marg

$13.00

Paloma

$9.50

Grapefruit juice, Herradura silver tequila, and a splash of orange juice.

Mango Dreams Marg

$11.00

Casamigos blanco tequila, cointreau, real blended mangos

Piña Coco Marg

$10.25

1800 Coconut Tequila, Orange Curaçao, sweet-n-sour, topped with pineapple juice. Tropically Delicious!

Centenario Blanco Marg

$10.50

Centenario Anejo Marg

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Marg

$11.50

Montelobos Mezcal Marg

$10.75

Casamigos Blanco Marg

$11.50

Efrain's Mezcal Marg

$15.00

1942 Marg

$24.00

Enjoy an exquisite blend of Don Julio 1942 Añejo Tequila and Cointreau. Considered one of the finest tequilas ever produced

Komos Silver Margarita

$18.50

Codigo Rosa Margarita

$17.50

Herradura Legend Margarita

$27.00

Margarita Liters

LT House Marg

$30.50

LT Grande Marg

$34.75

LT Pink Cadillac Marg

$33.75

LT Efrain's Coin

$34.95

LT Horni Marg

$33.75

LT Presidente

$36.95

LT Boulder's Best

$40.95

LT New Boss

$38.50

LT Ultimate

$33.75

LT Gold Rush

$33.95

LT Casa Noble

$40.95

LT Wht Light

$34.75

LT Milagro Marg

$31.75

LT El Pintor

$42.00

LT Astral Marg

$35.75

LT Sombra Marg

$42.00

LT Tres Generaciones

$40.95

Mixed Drinks

Cranberry Vodka

$7.25

Cuba Libre (Rum & Coke)

$7.25

Screw Driver (Orange Juice & Vodka)

$7.25

Vodka Tonic

$7.25

Dirty Horchata

$7.95

Gin & Tonic

$7.25

Jack & Coke

$7.25

Tequila Shots

1800 Reposado SHOT

$10.00

Herradura Anejo SHOT

$10.00

Milagro Silver SHOT

$8.00

Herradura Silver SHOT

$9.00

Casa Noble Silver SHOT

$11.00

Cuervo Gold SHOT

$7.00

Hornitos SHOT

$9.50

Centenario Silver SHOT

$9.50

Centenario Añejo SHOT

$11.00

Montelobos Mezcal SHOT

$10.50

Don Julio 1942 SHOT

$22.00

Cenote Añejo SHOT

$13.00

Don Julio Añejo SHOT

$12.00

Cincoro Añejo SHOT

$22.00

Clase Azul Repo SHOT

$22.00

Patron Silver SHOT

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco SHOT

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado SHOT

$13.00

Codigo Blanco SHOT

$13.00

Codigo Repo SHOT

$13.00

Tradition Repo SHOT

$9.00

Sombra Mescal SHOT

$9.50

Cuervo Familiar SHOT

$30.00

Tres Generaciones SHOT

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal SHOT

$14.00

Komos Añejo Cristalino Tequila SHOT

$20.00

Komos Reposado Rosa Shot

$18.00

Codigo Rosa SHOT

$16.00

1800 Silver SHOT

$10.00

Herradura Legend

$25.00

Liquor Shots

Tito's Vodka

$7.95

Jack Daniels

$6.95

Tangueray

$7.25

Jim Beam

$6.75

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Presidente Brandy

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.25

Well Rum

$6.95

Horchata Liquor Double Shot

$6.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Coors

$3.95

BTL Coors LT

$3.95

BTL Non Alcohol

$3.95

BTL Fat Tire

$4.95

Seasonal Beer

$4.95

Avery IPA

$4.95

BTL Corona

$5.50

BTL Modelo Especial

$5.50

BTL Pacifico

$5.50

BTL Corona Lt

$5.50

CAN Tecate

$5.50

Draft Beer

Dos XX Amber DFT

$5.25

Negra Modelo DFT

$5.25

PTR Dos XX Amber

$16.95

PTR Negra Modelo

$16.95

Negra Modelo DFT (Copy)

$4.95

Wine

GL Sangria

$5.95

GL Cabernet

$6.95

GL Chardonnay

$6.95

GL Malbec

$6.95

BTL Catrina Cabernet

$19.95

BTL Cabernet

$19.95

BTL Chardonnay

$19.95

BTL Malbec

$19.95

Sangria Cocktail

$6.95

Pinot Grigio

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2480 Canyon Boulevard Unit M1, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

