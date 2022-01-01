EG&MC Nashville/EG&MC

Restaurant header imageView gallery

924 Jefferson Street

Nashville, TN 37208

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Better Together

Better Together

$13.00

Chef's gourmet bacon, jalapeño, Gouda & white American grilled cheese on Texas toast with cup of homemade ground turkey chili topped with shredded cheese, sour cream & scallions

Grown'ish Grilled Cheese

$7.00

TL-Chili

$6.00+

TAPAS

Chicken Tenders- Country Fried

Chicken Tenders- Country Fried

$15.00

country fried crisp, three jumbo hand breaded chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders- Honey Sriracha

Chicken Tenders- Honey Sriracha

$15.00

fried crisp, three jumbo hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in Honey Sriracha sauce

Queso-turkey

Queso-turkey

$11.00

hot queso dip topped with ground turkey with collard greens, smoked gouda, tomatoes, green chiles, served with fresh fried tortilla chips

Queso-veggie

Queso-veggie

$9.00

🌱vegetarian hot queso dip with collard greens, smoked gouda, tomatoes, green chiles, served with fresh fried tortilla chips

Side Tortilla Chips

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

fresh fried tortilla chips

Smothered Salmon Sliders

Smothered Salmon Sliders

$15.00

three 2oz parmesan blackened salmon filets topped with creamed spinach and cherry tomatoes on butter roll

Southwestern Black Bean Egg Roll

$10.00
Southwestern Turkey Egg Roll

Southwestern Turkey Egg Roll

$10.00

fried crisp egg roll with ground turkey, white American cheddar, corn, tomatoes drizzled with cilantro lime ranch and pickled onions and tomatoes

Sweet Chili & Garlic Edamame

Sweet Chili & Garlic Edamame

$7.00

sauteed edamame in garlic chili oil, shallots, soy sauce & roasted red pepper

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

fried sweet potato fries with house made spice ketchup on the side

Tacos de Pollo

Tacos de Pollo

$13.00

three shredded chicken tacos topped with ldisced onions & cilantro, with a side of sour cream and corn salsa, choose corn or flour tortilla

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

Cinnamon Roll Waffle

$12.00

crispy and soft cinnamon roll Belgian waffle with maple syrup

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

crispy and soft cinnamon roll Belgian waffle with maple syrup topped with two jumbo Southern fried chicken tenders with honey butter glaze

Salmon Croquettes

Salmon Croquettes

$15.00

fried salmon croquettes smothered with creole sauce & Southern sweet rice

Salmon & Grits

Salmon & Grits

$19.00

blackened salmon filet over stone ground grits with gouda creole sauce

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

blackened shrimp over stone ground grits with gouda creole sauce

Creole Omelette

Creole Omelette

$18.00
Veggie omelet

Veggie omelet

$12.00
bacon (2)

bacon (2)

$4.00

two pieces fried crisp

turkey bacon

turkey bacon

$4.00

two pieces fried crisp

grits

grits

$4.00

creamy gouda stone ground

scrambled eggs

scrambled eggs

$6.00

two scrambled eggs

smothered potatoes

smothered potatoes

$6.00

pan fried potatoes with butter, peppers, and onions

sweet rice

sweet rice

$4.00

white rice made Southern with sugar and butter

fruit medley

fruit medley

$8.00

chef's choice seasonal fruit medley

XTRAS

Extra creamy spinach sauce

$1.00

Extra Lime Cilantro Ranch

$1.00

Extra honey sriracha sauce

$1.00

Extra pineapple BBQ sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Extra Side Ranch

$0.50

Extra tortilla chips

$2.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Extra blackened shrimp (3)

$7.00

Creole Sauce

$1.00

N/A Bev

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Fiji Bottled Water

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pelligrino

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Tonic

$3.00

MERCH

615 Bitters

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
EG & MC is the brainchild of 4 young hospitality professionals. Owners EJ Reed, Gemaal Pratts, Derrick “Moe” Moore and Clint Gray consider themselves Educated. Gifted. Melanated. Creatives. The group has conceptualized a space where progressive minded professionals and thinkers can socialize over elevated cocktails and southern rooted small plates inspired by Chef Jason Williams. The EG & MC family represents a true Nashville experience where diversity manifest new relationships accompanied by drinks, food, music and our ultimate objective, “One Luv“.

924 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN 37208

