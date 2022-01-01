EG&MC Nashville/EG&MC
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
EG & MC is the brainchild of 4 young hospitality professionals. Owners EJ Reed, Gemaal Pratts, Derrick “Moe” Moore and Clint Gray consider themselves Educated. Gifted. Melanated. Creatives. The group has conceptualized a space where progressive minded professionals and thinkers can socialize over elevated cocktails and southern rooted small plates inspired by Chef Jason Williams. The EG & MC family represents a true Nashville experience where diversity manifest new relationships accompanied by drinks, food, music and our ultimate objective, “One Luv“.
Location
924 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN 37208
