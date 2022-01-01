- Home
- /
- Pittsburgh
- /
- Oakland
- /
- Middle Eastern
- /
- EGE Mediterranean - Oakland
EGE Mediterranean Oakland
119 Reviews
$$
190 North Craig St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
CateringMediterranean Side & Dips
Catering Entree Trays
Gyro Sandwich Tray withPita
Chicken Sandwich Tray withPita
Falafel Sandwich Tray withPita
Gyro Tray with Rice
Chicken Tray with Rice
Chicken Adana
Lamb Tray
Kavurma Lamb(Sauteed Lamb)
Kavurma Chicken(Sauteed Chicken)
Kavurma Shrimp (Sautéed Shrimp)
Catering Pasta
Pasta Marinaraw/Penne
Penne Marinara comes with the choice of protein and cheese .
Pasta Fetuccini Alfredo
Alfredo Fettucini comes with the choice of protein
Pasta Fetuccini Pesto
Comes with Fettucini pasta ,Pesto Sauce one choice of your style
PastaPennew/Spinach
Spinchsauteedw/Onion,GarliciandRoatstedRedPepperinOliveOilandButter
Catering Salads
Anatolian (Greek)Salad
IcebergLettuce and Spring Mix , Tomato, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Feta Cheese,Turkish Dressing(Olive Oil Lemon Vinaigrette)
Mediterranean Salad
IcebergLettuce and Spring Mix , Tomato, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese,Pepperoncini Turkish Dressing(Olive Oil Lemon Vinaigrette)
Garden Salad
IcebergLettuce and Spring Mix , Tomato, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Onion
Falafel Salad
IcebergLettuce and Spring Mix , Tomato, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Feta Cheese, Fried Falafel, Peperoncini
Orzo Salad
Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Onion, Feta Cheese, Orzo OliveOil, PomegranateGlaze
Chicken Salad
IcebergLettuce and Spring Mix , Tomato, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Fries and Shredded Cheese Choice of Grilled or Breaded Chicken Your Choice of Dressing
Catering BYOTray
Baked Bread and Bread Salad
3FreshPitaBreadHomeMade
2-BreadRollwithChicken
2-BreadRollwithBeef
Cheesy Bread
Cheese Blend, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Sauce
Zaatar Bread
Zaatar with olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, and Lite on cheese blend
Pesto Bread
Pesto sauce, parmesan Cheese, lite on cheese blend
Cheesy Bread Salad
Zaatar Bread Salad
Pesto Bread Salad
Appetizer and Baked Bread
French Fries
Buffalo Fries
Spicy Buffalo Fries Cheese Melt
Chicken Fingers
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Bites
Jalapeno Poppers
3FreshPitaBreadHomeMade
2-BreadRollwithBeef
2-BreadRollwithChicken
Cheesy Bread
Cheese Blend, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Sauce
Zaatar Bread
Zaatar with olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, and Lite on cheese blend
Pesto Bread
Pesto sauce, parmesan Cheese, lite on cheese blend
Cheesy Bread Salad
Zaatar Bread Salad
Pesto Bread Salad
Turkish Style Wraps/Pita
Gyro
Flame Broiled gyro, lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Ege Tomato Sauce and Ege gyro Sauce
Chicken Gyro
Flame Broiled Chicken, lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Ege Tomato Sauce and Ege Toom(Garlic)Sauce
Falafel
Fried Falafel , lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Spread of Humus and Ege Tahini Sauce
BreadedChicken
Bowl
Salads
Sides & Dips
ChickPeas Salad
ChickPeas, Red Pepper, Onion, Cilantro, Salt, EVOO
Moroccan Couscous
Couscous, Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives,Spices,EVOO
Turkish Choban Salad
Diced. Tomato,Green Pepper, Cucumber, Cilantro, EVOO, Pomegranate Sauce
Hummus
Chick Peas, Tahini, Garlic, lemon Juice
Spicy Humus w/Cilantro
Beets
TurkishBeetsDips
Babaghonush
Eggplant, Tahini, Garlic,Lemon Juice
Tangy Minty Yogurt
Yogurt,Herbs, Feta cheese, Walnut
Roasted Red Pepper Dip
Roasted Red Pepper, Eggplant, Garlic, Walnut, Pomegranate Juice
Sun Dried Tomato & Feta
Sundried Tomato,Roasted Red Pepper,Feta, Garlic, Olive Oil, Pomegranate Juice,
Spicy Feta Dip
Falafel
Grape Leaves
Rice andHerbs
BYO-Dip/Side/SpreadsBowl-w/6 choices
Extra Pita
Kebobs
Mediterranean
BYO Wrap
BYO Bowl
BYO Pita
Arugula Salad
Arugula, Grape Tomatoes, Walnut, Dates, Parmagiana Regianno, Dressing
House Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Dressing
Steak Salad
Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Falafel Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Gyro Salad
Chicken ( Tawook) Shish Kebob
Lamb Shish Kebob
Lamb Meatball Kebob
Gyro Kebob
Falafel Kebob
Pick Two
Gyro
Flame Broiled gyro, lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Ege Tomato Sauce and Ege gyro Sauce
Chicken Gyro
Flame Broiled Chicken, lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Ege Tomato Sauce and Ege Toom(Garlic)Sauce
Falafel
Fried Falafel , lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Spread of Humus and Ege Tahini Sauce
Hummus Bowl
a Bed of Hummus, Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber
Babaghonush Bowl
a Bed of Eggplant Puree(Babaghonush), Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber
Roasted Red Pepper Dip
Roasted Red Pepper, Eggplant, Garlic, Walnut, Pomegranate Juice
Ezme-Mild
Diced tomato, Onion, Red pepper, Parsley, Green Pepper, Olive Oil, Pomegranate Juice
Babaghonush
Eggplant, Tahini, Garlic,Lemon Juice
Grape Leaves
Rice andHerbs
Tangy Minty Yogurt
Yogurt,Herbs, Feta cheese, Walnut
Ezme-Hot
Diced Tomato, Onion, Red pepper, Parsley, Hot Pepper, Olive Oil, Pomegranate Juice
Hummus
Chick Peas, Tahini, Garlic, lemon Juice
Sun Dried Tomato & Feta
Sundried Tomato,Roasted Red Pepper,Feta, Garlic, Olive Oil, Pomegranate Juice,
Extra Pita
BYO-Dip/Side/SpreadsBowl-w/6 choices
Falafel
Beets
BYO PIZZA
9" BYO Plain Pizza
9" 1 Topping Pizza
9" 2 Topping Pizza
9" 6 Topping Pizza
12" BYO Plain Pizza
12" 1 Topping Pizza
12" 2 Topping Pizza
12" 6 Topping Pizza
14" Large Plain
14" Large BYO One Topping
14" Large BYO Two Topping
14" Large BYO up-to Six Topping
16" XLarge Plain
16" XLarge BYO One Topping
16" XLarge BYO Two Topping
16" XLarge BYO up-to Six Topping
GF BYO Plain Pizza
GF 1 Topping Pizza
GF 2 Topping Pizza
GF 6 Topping Pizza
CAULI BYO Plain Pizza
CAULI 1 Topping Pizza
CAULI 2 Topping Pizza
CAULI 6 Topping Pizza
9" BYO Vegan Pizza
9" 1 Topping Vegan Pizza
9" 2 Topping Vegan Pizza
9" 6 Topping Vegan Pizza
12" BYO Vegan Pizza
12" 1 Topping Vegan Pizza
12" 2 Topping Vegan Pizza
12" 6 Topping Vegan Pizza
BYO XL Pie
Specialty Pizza
9" Bianca
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
9" Marinara
Fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt
9" Kebab Pizza
Choice of Beef or Chicken Skewers, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red pepper, Cheese, Garlic Sauce
9" Casablanca
Moroccan spicy pepper sauce, chicken, dates, crunchy almonds , sun-dried tomato , provolone, & crumbled goat cheese
9" Genovese
Classic pesto sauce, chicken, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta, mozzarella, and provolone
9" Aegean Breeze
Shrimp, crab meat, capers, onion, tomato, our garlic parmesan sauce, and blend of cheese
9" Akdeniz - Mediterranean
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, mozzarella, fontinella cheese, and garlic parmesan sauce
9" Mangal Soujcuk
Soujouck (Turkish pepperoni), hot peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella , mangal soujouk sauce
9" Barcelona
Spicy chipotle sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, gouda, fontinella, mozzarella, and drizzled with creamy ranch
9" SpanakoFeta
Spinach, Fresh Dill, onions, feta cheese, Blend of Cheeses, garlic parmesan sauce
9" Butcher’s Choice
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella, classic pizza sauce
9" Veggie Melanges
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic parmesan sauce
9" Fiery Bull Burn
Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar blended cheeses, topped with crispy buffalo fries
9" Ranchero
Chicken or Steak, green pepper, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, creamy ranch sauce, buffalo fries
9"Greek with Gyro Meat
9"Hawaiian
12" Bianca
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
12" Marinara
Marinara Fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt
12" Kebab Pizza
Choice of Beef or Chicken Skewers, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red pepper, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.
12" Casablanca
Moroccan spicy pepper sauce, chicken, dates, crunchy almonds , sun-dried tomato , provolone, & crumbled goat cheese
12" Genovese
Classic pesto sauce, chicken, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta, mozzarella, and provolone
12" Aegean Breeze
Shrimp, crab meat, capers, onion, tomato, our garlic parmesan sauce, and blend of cheese
12" Akdeniz- Mediterranean
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, mozzarella, fontinella cheese, and garlic parmesan sauce
12" Mangal Soujcuk
Soujouck (Turkish pepperoni), hot peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella , mangal soujouk sauce
12" Barcelona
Spicy chipotle sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, gouda, fontinella, mozzarella, and drizzled with creamy ranch
12" SpanakoFeta
Spinach, Fresh Dill, onions, feta cheese, Blend of Cheeses, garlic parmesan sauce
12" Butcher’s Choice
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella, classic pizza sauce
12" Veggie melanges
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic parmesan sauce
12" Fiery Bull burn
Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar blended cheeses, topped with crispy buffalo fries
12 " Ranchero
Chicken or Steak, green pepper, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, creamy ranch sauce, buffalo fries
12" Greek with Gyro Meat
12" Hawaiian
14"Large Bianca-8Cuts
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
14"Large Marinara-8Cuts
Marinara Fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt
14"Large Kebab Pizza-8Cuts
Choice of Beef or Chicken Skewers, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red pepper, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.
14"Large Butcher’s Choice-8Cuts
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella, classic pizza sauce
14"Large Veggie melanges-8Cuts
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic parmesan sauce
14"Large SpanakoFeta-8Cuts
Spinach, Fresh Dill, onions, feta cheese, Blend of Cheeses, garlic parmesan sauce
14"Large Casablanca-8Cuts
Moroccan spicy pepper sauce, chicken, dates, crunchy almonds , sun-dried tomato , provolone, & crumbled goat cheese
14"Large Barcelona-8Cuts
Spicy chipotle sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, gouda, fontinella, mozzarella, and drizzled with creamy ranch
14"Large Genovese-8Cuts
Classic pesto sauce, chicken, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta, mozzarella, and provolone
14"Large Fiery Bull burn-8Cuts
Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar blended cheeses, topped with crispy buffalo fries
14"Large Aegean Breeze-8Cuts
Shrimp, crab meat, capers, onion, tomato, our garlic parmesan sauce, and blend of cheese
14"Large Ranchero-8Cuts
Chicken or Steak, green pepper, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, creamy ranch sauce, buffalo fries
14"Large Akdeniz - Mediterranean-8Cuts
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, mozzarella, fontinella cheese, and garlic parmesan sauce
14"Large Mangal Soujcuk-8Cuts
Soujouck (Turkish pepperoni), hot peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella , mangal soujouk sauce
14"Large Greek with Gyro Meat-8Cuts
14"Large Hawaiian-8Cuts
XL Bianca
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
XL Marinara
Marinara Fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt
XL Kebab Pizza
Choice of Beef or Chicken Skewers, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red pepper, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.
XL Casablanca
Moroccan spicy pepper sauce, chicken, dates, crunchy almonds , sun-dried tomato , provolone, & crumbled goat cheese
XL Genovese
Classic pesto sauce, chicken, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta, mozzarella, and provolone
XL Aegean Breeze
Shrimp, crab meat, capers, onion, tomato, our garlic parmesan sauce, and blend of cheese
XL Akdeniz- Mediterranean
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, mozzarella, fontinella cheese, and garlic parmesan sauce
XL Mangal Soujcuk
Soujouck (Turkish pepperoni), hot peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella , mangal soujouk sauce
XL SpanakoFeta
Spinach, Fresh Dill, onions, feta cheese, Blend of Cheeses, garlic parmesan sauce
XL Barcelona
Spicy chipotle sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, gouda, fontinella, mozzarella, and drizzled with creamy ranch
XL Butcher’s Choice
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella, classic pizza sauce
XL Veggie melanges
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic parmesan sauce
XL Fiery Bull burn
Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar blended cheeses, topped with crispy buffalo fries
XL Ranchero
Chicken or Steak, green pepper, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, creamy ranch sauce, buffalo fries
XL Greek with Gyro Meat
XL Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Cheese, Fontinella, Tomato Pizza Sauce
Vegan Specialty Pizza
9" Vegan Ranchero
Vegan Chicken, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Buffalo Fries, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Ranch Sauce
9" Vegan Veggie Melanges
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic sauce
9" Vegan Fiery Bull
Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Pepper, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Mozzarella
9" Vegan Akdeniz - Mediterranean
Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)
9" Vegan Spinach & Chicken
Vegan Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Onions, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)
9" Vegan Genovese
Vegan Pesto sauce, Vegan Chicken, onion, Fresh red pepper, tomato, Jalapeno pepper, Vegan Mozzarella
9"VeganCAsablanca-MoroccanSpicedDates&Chicken
9"VeganSupreme
9"VeganBBQChicken
9"VeganMeatlovers
12" Vegan Ranchero
Vegan Chicken, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Buffalo Fries, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Ranch Sauce
12" Vegan Veggie Melanges
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic Sauce
12" Vegan Mediterranean
Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)
12" Vegan Spinach & Chicken
Vegan Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Onions, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)
12" Vegan Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Pepper, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Mozzarella
12" Vegan Genovese
Vegan Pesto sauce, Vegan Chicken, onion, Fresh red pepper, tomato, Jalapeno pepper, Vegan Mozzarella
12"VeganCasablanca-MoroccanSpicedDates&Chicken
12"VeganBBQChicken
12"VeganSupreme
12"VeganMeatlovers
14" Cauli" Vegan Ranchero
Vegan Chicken, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Buffalo Fries, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Ranch Sauce
14" Cauli Vegan Veggie Melanges
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic sauce
14" Cauli Vegan Akdeniz - Mediterranean
Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)
14" Cauli Vegan Spinach & Chicken
Vegan Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Onions, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)
14" Cauli Vegan Fiery Bull
Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Pepper, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Mozzarella
14" Cauli Vegan Genovese
Vegan Pesto sauce, Vegan Chicken, onion, Fresh red pepper, tomato, Jalapeno pepper, Vegan Mozzarella
14"CauliVeganCasblanca-MoroccanSpicedChicken&Dates
14"CauliVeganBBQChicken
14"CauliVeganSupreme
14"CaulVeganMeatlovers
12" GF Vegan Ranchero
Vegan Chicken, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Buffalo Fries, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Ranch Sauce
12" GF Vegan Veggie Melanges
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic sauce
12" GF Vegan Akdeniz - Mediterranean
Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)
12" GF Vegan Spinach & Chicken
Vegan Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Onions, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)
12" GF Vegan Fiery Bull
Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Pepper, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Mozzarella
12" GF Vegan Genovese
Vegan Pesto sauce, Vegan Chicken, onion, Fresh red pepper, tomato, Jalapeno pepper, Vegan Mozzarella
12"GFVeganCasablanca-MoroccanSpicedChicken&Dates
12"GFVeganBBQCHicken
12"GFVeganSupreme
12"GFVeganMeatlovers
GF Specialty Pizza
GF Bianca
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
GF Marinara
Marinara Fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt
GF Kebab Pizza
Choice of Beef or Chicken Skewers, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red pepper, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.
GF Casablanca
Moroccan spicy pepper sauce, chicken, dates, crunchy almonds , sun-dried tomato , provolone, & crumbled goat cheese
GF Genovese
Classic pesto sauce, chicken, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta, mozzarella, and provolone
GF Aegean Breeze
Shrimp, crab meat, capers, onion, tomato, our garlic parmesan sauce, and blend of cheese
GF Akdeniz - Mediterranean
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, mozzarella, fontinella cheese, and garlic parmesan sauce
GF Mangal Soujcuk
Soujouck (Turkish pepperoni), hot peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella , mangal soujouk sauce
GF Barcelona
Spicy chipotle sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, gouda, fontinella, mozzarella, and drizzled with creamy ranch
GF SpanakoFeta
Spinach, Fresh Dill, onions, feta cheese, Blend of Cheeses, garlic parmesan sauce
GF Butcher’s Choice
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella, classic pizza sauce
GF Veggie melanges
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic parmesan sauce
GF Fiery Bull burn
Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar blended cheeses, topped with crispy buffalo fries
GF Ranchero
Chicken or Steak, green pepper, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, creamy ranch sauce, buffalo fries
GF Greek with Gyro Meat
GF Hawaiian
14"CAULI Specialty Pizza-8Cuts
14"CAULI Bianca-8Cuts
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
14"CAULI Marinara-8Cuts
Marinara Fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt
14"CAULI Kebab Pizza-8Cuts
Choice of Beef or Chicken Skewers, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red pepper, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.
14"CAULI Casablanca-8Cuts
Moroccan spicy pepper sauce, chicken, dates, crunchy almonds , sun-dried tomato , provolone, & crumbled goat cheese
14"CAULI Genovese-8Cuts
Classic pesto sauce, chicken, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta, mozzarella, and provolone
14"CAULI Aegean Breeze-8Cuts
Shrimp, crab meat, capers, onion, tomato, our garlic parmesan sauce, and blend of cheese
14"CAULI Akdeniz - Mediterranean-8Cuts
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, mozzarella, fontinella cheese, and garlic parmesan sauce
14"CAULI Mangal Soujcuk-8Cuts
Soujouck (Turkish pepperoni), hot peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella , mangal soujouk sauce
14"CAULI Barcelona-8Cuts
Spicy chipotle sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, gouda, fontinella, mozzarella, and drizzled with creamy ranch
14"CAULI SpanakoFeta-8Cuts
Spinach, Fresh Dill, onions, feta cheese, Blend of Cheeses, garlic parmesan sauce
14"CAULI Butcher’s Choice-8Cuts
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella, classic pizza sauce
14"CAULI Veggie melanges-8Cuts
Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic parmesan sauce
14"CAULI Fiery Bull burn-8Cuts
Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar blended cheeses, topped with crispy buffalo fries
14"CAULI Ranchero-8Cuts
Chicken or Steak, green pepper, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, creamy ranch sauce, buffalo fries
14"CAULI Greek with Gyro Meat-8Cuts
14"CAULI Hawaiian-8Cuts
BYO XL PIE
EgePie
Lahmajoun
Ground Lamb, Fine diced tomato, peppers, onions, parsley, spices
Lahmajoun & Egg
Ground Lamb, Fine diced tomato, peppers, onions, parsley, spices and Egg
EgePie Cheese Pie
Blend of Cheese, Parsley, Dill
EgePie Cheese Pie & Egg
Blend of Cheese, Parsley, Dill,, Egg
EgePIE w/ Spinach & Egg
Spinach, Egg, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontanella
EgePie w/ Soujouck-Turkish Pepperoni
Soujouck(Turkish Pepperoni),Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontanella
EgePie w/ Soujouck & Egg
Soujouck(Turkish Pepperoni), Egg, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontanella
EgePie MeatPie -Shifa
Beef, Onion,Red and GreenPepper, Tomato, Spices, and Lightly topped with Cheese Lite
EgePie w/Zaatar
Red and Green pepper, Onion, Tomato, Zaatar, Olive Oil, topped lightly with cheese, and parsley, pickles and gyro sauce on side
Fresh Baked Pita Bread
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
190 North Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213