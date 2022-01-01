Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Pizza
Mediterranean

EGE Mediterranean Oakland

119 Reviews

$$

190 North Craig St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

CateringMediterranean Side & Dips

Hummus

$30.00

BabaGhonush

$30.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$30.00

Ege Charred EggplantSalad

$30.00

Ege Roasted Red PepperDip

$30.00

Ege Tangy Minty Yogurt

$30.00

Ege Ezme Mild Salsa

$30.00

Ege Ezme Hot Salsa

$30.00

Ege Sun-dried TomatoDip

$30.00

House Baked Pita

$1.50+

Catering Entree Trays

Gyro Sandwich Tray withPita

$89.99+

Chicken Sandwich Tray withPita

$84.99+

Falafel Sandwich Tray withPita

$84.99+

Gyro Tray with Rice

$99.00+

Chicken Tray with Rice

$99.00+

Chicken Adana

$99.00+

Lamb Tray

$120.00+

Kavurma Lamb(Sauteed Lamb)

$120.00+

Kavurma Chicken(Sauteed Chicken)

$99.00+

Kavurma Shrimp (Sautéed Shrimp)

$120.00+

Catering Pasta

Pasta Marinaraw/Penne

$40.00+

Penne Marinara comes with the choice of protein and cheese .

Pasta Fetuccini Alfredo

$40.00+

Alfredo Fettucini comes with the choice of protein

Pasta Fetuccini Pesto

$40.00+

Comes with Fettucini pasta ,Pesto Sauce one choice of your style

PastaPennew/Spinach

$40.00+

Spinchsauteedw/Onion,GarliciandRoatstedRedPepperinOliveOilandButter

Catering Salads

Anatolian (Greek)Salad

$35.00+

IcebergLettuce and Spring Mix , Tomato, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Feta Cheese,Turkish Dressing(Olive Oil Lemon Vinaigrette)

Mediterranean Salad

$35.00+

IcebergLettuce and Spring Mix , Tomato, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese,Pepperoncini Turkish Dressing(Olive Oil Lemon Vinaigrette)

Garden Salad

$30.00+

IcebergLettuce and Spring Mix , Tomato, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Onion

Falafel Salad

$50.00+

IcebergLettuce and Spring Mix , Tomato, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Feta Cheese, Fried Falafel, Peperoncini

Orzo Salad

$40.00+

Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Onion, Feta Cheese, Orzo OliveOil, PomegranateGlaze

Chicken Salad

$50.00+

IcebergLettuce and Spring Mix , Tomato, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Fries and Shredded Cheese Choice of Grilled or Breaded Chicken Your Choice of Dressing

Catering BYOTray

BYOTray..6-8

$74.99

BYOtray..12-16

$139.99

Baked Bread and Bread Salad

3FreshPitaBreadHomeMade

$4.99

2-BreadRollwithChicken

$7.99

2-BreadRollwithBeef

$7.99

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Cheese Blend, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Sauce

Zaatar Bread

$7.99

Zaatar with olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, and Lite on cheese blend

Pesto Bread

$7.99

Pesto sauce, parmesan Cheese, lite on cheese blend

Cheesy Bread Salad

$9.99

Zaatar Bread Salad

$9.99

Pesto Bread Salad

$9.99

Fried Food

French Fries

$3.99

Buffalo Fries

$3.99

Spicy Buffalo Fries Cheese Melt

$6.99

Appetizer and Baked Bread

French Fries

$3.99

Buffalo Fries

$3.99

Spicy Buffalo Fries Cheese Melt

$6.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Mozzarella Bites

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

3FreshPitaBreadHomeMade

$4.99

2-BreadRollwithBeef

$7.99

2-BreadRollwithChicken

$7.99

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Cheese Blend, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Sauce

Zaatar Bread

$7.99

Zaatar with olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, and Lite on cheese blend

Pesto Bread

$7.99

Pesto sauce, parmesan Cheese, lite on cheese blend

Cheesy Bread Salad

$9.99

Zaatar Bread Salad

$9.99

Pesto Bread Salad

$9.99

Turkish Style Wraps/Pita

Gyro

$9.99

Flame Broiled gyro, lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Ege Tomato Sauce and Ege gyro Sauce

Chicken Gyro

$9.99

Flame Broiled Chicken, lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Ege Tomato Sauce and Ege Toom(Garlic)Sauce

Falafel

$9.99

Fried Falafel , lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Spread of Humus and Ege Tahini Sauce

BreadedChicken

$9.99

Bowl

Hummus Bowl

$13.99

a Bed of Hummus, Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber

Babaghonush Bowl

$14.99

a Bed of Eggplant Puree(Babaghonush), Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber

Salads

Arugula Salad

$7.99

Arugula, Grape Tomatoes, Walnut, Dates, Parmagiana Regianno, Dressing

House Salad

$6.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$13.99

Gyro Salad

$13.99

Steak Salad

$13.99

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Falafel Salad

$13.99

Sides & Dips

ChickPeas Salad

$7.99

ChickPeas, Red Pepper, Onion, Cilantro, Salt, EVOO

Moroccan Couscous

$7.99

Couscous, Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives,Spices,EVOO

Turkish Choban Salad

$7.99

Diced. Tomato,Green Pepper, Cucumber, Cilantro, EVOO, Pomegranate Sauce

Hummus

$7.99

Chick Peas, Tahini, Garlic, lemon Juice

Spicy Humus w/Cilantro

$7.99

Beets

$7.99

TurkishBeetsDips

$7.99

Babaghonush

$7.99

Eggplant, Tahini, Garlic,Lemon Juice

Tangy Minty Yogurt

$7.99

Yogurt,Herbs, Feta cheese, Walnut

Roasted Red Pepper Dip

$7.99

Roasted Red Pepper, Eggplant, Garlic, Walnut, Pomegranate Juice

Sun Dried Tomato & Feta

$7.99

Sundried Tomato,Roasted Red Pepper,Feta, Garlic, Olive Oil, Pomegranate Juice,

Spicy Feta Dip

$7.99

Falafel

$7.99

Grape Leaves

$7.99

Rice andHerbs

BYO-Dip/Side/SpreadsBowl-w/6 choices

$13.99+

Extra Pita

$2.00

Kebobs

Chicken ( Tawook) Shish Kebob

$19.99

Lamb Shish Kebob

$19.99

Lamb Meatball Kebob

$19.99

Gyro Kebob

$19.99

Falafel Kebob

$19.99

Pick Two

$19.99

Mediterranean

BYO Wrap

$12.99

BYO Bowl

$14.99

BYO Pita

$13.99

Arugula Salad

$7.99

Arugula, Grape Tomatoes, Walnut, Dates, Parmagiana Regianno, Dressing

House Salad

$6.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Dressing

Steak Salad

$13.99

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Falafel Salad

$13.99

Mediterranean Salad

$13.99

Gyro Salad

$13.99

Chicken ( Tawook) Shish Kebob

$19.99

Lamb Shish Kebob

$19.99

Lamb Meatball Kebob

$19.99

Gyro Kebob

$19.99

Falafel Kebob

$19.99

Pick Two

$19.99

Gyro

$9.99

Flame Broiled gyro, lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Ege Tomato Sauce and Ege gyro Sauce

Chicken Gyro

$9.99

Flame Broiled Chicken, lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Ege Tomato Sauce and Ege Toom(Garlic)Sauce

Falafel

$9.99

Fried Falafel , lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Spread of Humus and Ege Tahini Sauce

Hummus Bowl

$13.99

a Bed of Hummus, Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber

Babaghonush Bowl

$14.99

a Bed of Eggplant Puree(Babaghonush), Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber

Roasted Red Pepper Dip

$7.99

Roasted Red Pepper, Eggplant, Garlic, Walnut, Pomegranate Juice

Ezme-Mild

$6.99

Diced tomato, Onion, Red pepper, Parsley, Green Pepper, Olive Oil, Pomegranate Juice

Babaghonush

$7.99

Eggplant, Tahini, Garlic,Lemon Juice

Grape Leaves

$7.99

Rice andHerbs

Tangy Minty Yogurt

$7.99

Yogurt,Herbs, Feta cheese, Walnut

Ezme-Hot

$6.99

Diced Tomato, Onion, Red pepper, Parsley, Hot Pepper, Olive Oil, Pomegranate Juice

Hummus

$7.99

Chick Peas, Tahini, Garlic, lemon Juice

Sun Dried Tomato & Feta

$7.99

Sundried Tomato,Roasted Red Pepper,Feta, Garlic, Olive Oil, Pomegranate Juice,

Extra Pita

$2.00

BYO-Dip/Side/SpreadsBowl-w/6 choices

$13.99+

Falafel

$7.99

Beets

$7.99

BYO PIZZA

9" BYO Plain Pizza

$7.99

9" 1 Topping Pizza

$8.99

9" 2 Topping Pizza

$9.99

9" 6 Topping Pizza

$11.99

12" BYO Plain Pizza

$10.99

12" 1 Topping Pizza

$11.99

12" 2 Topping Pizza

$14.99

12" 6 Topping Pizza

$18.99

14" Large Plain

$15.99

14" Large BYO One Topping

$17.99

14" Large BYO Two Topping

$19.99

14" Large BYO up-to Six Topping

$23.99

16" XLarge Plain

$17.99

16" XLarge BYO One Topping

$19.99

16" XLarge BYO Two Topping

$21.99

16" XLarge BYO up-to Six Topping

$27.99

GF BYO Plain Pizza

$12.99

GF 1 Topping Pizza

$14.99

GF 2 Topping Pizza

$16.99

GF 6 Topping Pizza

$19.99

CAULI BYO Plain Pizza

$15.99

CAULI 1 Topping Pizza

$17.99

CAULI 2 Topping Pizza

$18.99

CAULI 6 Topping Pizza

$22.99

9" BYO Vegan Pizza

$7.99

9" 1 Topping Vegan Pizza

$8.99

9" 2 Topping Vegan Pizza

$9.99

9" 6 Topping Vegan Pizza

$11.99

12" BYO Vegan Pizza

$9.99

12" 1 Topping Vegan Pizza

$10.99

12" 2 Topping Vegan Pizza

$13.99

12" 6 Topping Vegan Pizza

$18.99

BYO XL Pie

$14.99

Specialty Pizza

9" Bianca

9" Bianca

$11.99

Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt

9" Marinara

$11.99

Fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

9" Kebab Pizza

$11.99

Choice of Beef or Chicken Skewers, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red pepper, Cheese, Garlic Sauce

9" Casablanca

$11.99

Moroccan spicy pepper sauce, chicken, dates, crunchy almonds , sun-dried tomato , provolone, & crumbled goat cheese

9" Genovese

$11.99

Classic pesto sauce, chicken, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta, mozzarella, and provolone

9" Aegean Breeze

$11.99

Shrimp, crab meat, capers, onion, tomato, our garlic parmesan sauce, and blend of cheese

9" Akdeniz​ - Mediterranean

$11.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, mozzarella, fontinella cheese, and garlic parmesan sauce

9" Mangal Soujcuk

$11.99

Soujouck (Turkish pepperoni), hot peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella , mangal soujouk sauce

9" Barcelona​

$11.99

Spicy chipotle sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, gouda, fontinella, mozzarella, and drizzled with creamy ranch

9" SpanakoFeta

$11.99

Spinach, Fresh Dill, onions, feta cheese, Blend of Cheeses, garlic parmesan sauce

9" Butcher’s Choice

$11.99

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella, classic pizza sauce

9" Veggie Melanges

$11.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic parmesan sauce

9" Fiery Bull Burn

$11.99

Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar blended cheeses, topped with crispy buffalo fries

9" Ranchero

$11.99

Chicken or Steak, green pepper, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, creamy ranch sauce, buffalo fries

9"Greek with Gyro Meat

$11.99

9"Hawaiian

$11.99
12" Bianca

12" Bianca

$18.99

Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt

12" Marinara

$18.99

Marinara Fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

12" Kebab Pizza

$18.99

Choice of Beef or Chicken Skewers, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red pepper, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.

12" Casablanca

$18.99

Moroccan spicy pepper sauce, chicken, dates, crunchy almonds , sun-dried tomato , provolone, & crumbled goat cheese

12" G​enovese

$18.99

Classic pesto sauce, chicken, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta, mozzarella, and provolone

12" Aegean Breeze

$18.99

Shrimp, crab meat, capers, onion, tomato, our garlic parmesan sauce, and blend of cheese

12" Akdeniz​- Mediterranean

$18.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, mozzarella, fontinella cheese, and garlic parmesan sauce

12" Mangal Soujcuk

$18.99

Soujouck (Turkish pepperoni), hot peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella , mangal soujouk sauce

12" Barcelona

$18.99

Spicy chipotle sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, gouda, fontinella, mozzarella, and drizzled with creamy ranch

12" SpanakoFeta

$18.99

Spinach, Fresh Dill, onions, feta cheese, Blend of Cheeses, garlic parmesan sauce

12" Butcher’s Choice

$18.99

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella, classic pizza sauce

12" Veggie melanges

$18.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic parmesan sauce

12" Fiery Bull burn

$18.99

Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar blended cheeses, topped with crispy buffalo fries

12 " Ranchero

$18.99

Chicken or Steak, green pepper, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, creamy ranch sauce, buffalo fries

12" Greek with Gyro Meat

$18.99

12" Hawaiian

$18.99

14"Large Bianca-8Cuts

$23.99

Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt

14"Large Marinara-8Cuts

$23.99

Marinara Fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

14"Large Kebab Pizza-8Cuts

$23.99

Choice of Beef or Chicken Skewers, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red pepper, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.

14"Large Butcher’s Choice-8Cuts

$23.99

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella, classic pizza sauce

14"Large Veggie melanges-8Cuts

$23.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic parmesan sauce

14"Large SpanakoFeta-8Cuts

$23.99

Spinach, Fresh Dill, onions, feta cheese, Blend of Cheeses, garlic parmesan sauce

14"Large Casablanca-8Cuts

$23.99

Moroccan spicy pepper sauce, chicken, dates, crunchy almonds , sun-dried tomato , provolone, & crumbled goat cheese

14"Large Barcelona-8Cuts

$23.99

Spicy chipotle sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, gouda, fontinella, mozzarella, and drizzled with creamy ranch

14"Large G​enovese-8Cuts

$23.99

Classic pesto sauce, chicken, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta, mozzarella, and provolone

14"Large Fiery Bull burn-8Cuts

$23.99

Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar blended cheeses, topped with crispy buffalo fries

14"Large Aegean Breeze-8Cuts

$23.99

Shrimp, crab meat, capers, onion, tomato, our garlic parmesan sauce, and blend of cheese

14"Large Ranchero-8Cuts

$23.99

Chicken or Steak, green pepper, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, creamy ranch sauce, buffalo fries

14"Large Akdeniz​ - Mediterranean-8Cuts

$23.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, mozzarella, fontinella cheese, and garlic parmesan sauce

14"Large Mangal Soujcuk-8Cuts

$23.99

Soujouck (Turkish pepperoni), hot peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella , mangal soujouk sauce

14"Large Greek with Gyro Meat-8Cuts

$23.99

14"Large Hawaiian-8Cuts

$23.99
XL Bianca

XL Bianca

$27.99

Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt

XL Marinara

$27.99

Marinara Fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

XL Kebab Pizza

$27.99

Choice of Beef or Chicken Skewers, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red pepper, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.

XL Casablanca

$27.99

Moroccan spicy pepper sauce, chicken, dates, crunchy almonds , sun-dried tomato , provolone, & crumbled goat cheese

XL G​enovese

$27.99

Classic pesto sauce, chicken, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta, mozzarella, and provolone

XL Aegean Breeze

$27.99

Shrimp, crab meat, capers, onion, tomato, our garlic parmesan sauce, and blend of cheese

XL Akdeniz​- Mediterranean

$27.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, mozzarella, fontinella cheese, and garlic parmesan sauce

XL Mangal Soujcuk

$27.99

Soujouck (Turkish pepperoni), hot peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella , mangal soujouk sauce

XL SpanakoFeta

$27.99

Spinach, Fresh Dill, onions, feta cheese, Blend of Cheeses, garlic parmesan sauce

XL Barcelona

$27.99

Spicy chipotle sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, gouda, fontinella, mozzarella, and drizzled with creamy ranch

XL Butcher’s Choice

$27.99

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella, classic pizza sauce

XL Veggie melanges

$27.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic parmesan sauce

XL Fiery Bull burn

$27.99

Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar blended cheeses, topped with crispy buffalo fries

XL Ranchero

$27.99

Chicken or Steak, green pepper, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, creamy ranch sauce, buffalo fries

XL Greek with Gyro Meat

$27.99

XL Hawaiian

$27.99

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Cheese, Fontinella, Tomato Pizza Sauce

Vegan Specialty Pizza

9" Vegan Ranchero

$13.99

Vegan Chicken, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Buffalo Fries, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Ranch Sauce

9" Vegan Veggie Melanges

$13.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic sauce

9" Vegan Fiery Bull

$13.99

Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Pepper, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Mozzarella

9" Vegan Akdeniz - Mediterranean

$13.99

Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)

9" Vegan Spinach & Chicken

$13.99

Vegan Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Onions, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)

9" Vegan Genovese

$13.99

Vegan Pesto sauce, Vegan Chicken, onion, Fresh red pepper, tomato, Jalapeno pepper, Vegan Mozzarella

9"VeganCAsablanca-MoroccanSpicedDates&Chicken

$13.99

9"VeganSupreme

$13.99

9"VeganBBQChicken

$13.99

9"VeganMeatlovers

$13.99

12" Vegan Ranchero

$18.99

Vegan Chicken, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Buffalo Fries, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Ranch Sauce

12" Vegan Veggie Melanges

$18.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic Sauce

12" Vegan Mediterranean

$18.99

Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)

12" Vegan Spinach & Chicken

$18.99

Vegan Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Onions, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)

12" Vegan Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Pepper, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Mozzarella

12" Vegan Genovese

$18.99

Vegan Pesto sauce, Vegan Chicken, onion, Fresh red pepper, tomato, Jalapeno pepper, Vegan Mozzarella

12"VeganCasablanca-MoroccanSpicedDates&Chicken

$18.99

12"VeganBBQChicken

$18.99

12"VeganSupreme

$18.99

12"VeganMeatlovers

$18.99

14" Cauli" Vegan Ranchero

$22.99

Vegan Chicken, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Buffalo Fries, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Ranch Sauce

14" Cauli Vegan Veggie Melanges

$22.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic sauce

14" Cauli Vegan Akdeniz - Mediterranean

$22.99

Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)

14" Cauli Vegan Spinach & Chicken

$22.99

Vegan Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Onions, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)

14" Cauli Vegan Fiery Bull

$22.99

Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Pepper, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Mozzarella

14" Cauli Vegan Genovese

$22.99

Vegan Pesto sauce, Vegan Chicken, onion, Fresh red pepper, tomato, Jalapeno pepper, Vegan Mozzarella

14"CauliVeganCasblanca-MoroccanSpicedChicken&Dates

$22.99

14"CauliVeganBBQChicken

$22.99

14"CauliVeganSupreme

$22.99

14"CaulVeganMeatlovers

$22.99

12" GF Vegan Ranchero

$18.99

Vegan Chicken, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Buffalo Fries, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Ranch Sauce

12" GF Vegan Veggie Melanges

$18.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic sauce

12" GF Vegan Akdeniz - Mediterranean

$18.99

Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)

12" GF Vegan Spinach & Chicken

$18.99

Vegan Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Onions, Vegan Mozzarella (White Sauce)

12" GF Vegan Fiery Bull

$18.99

Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Pepper, Vegan Chicken, Vegan Mozzarella

12" GF Vegan Genovese

$18.99

Vegan Pesto sauce, Vegan Chicken, onion, Fresh red pepper, tomato, Jalapeno pepper, Vegan Mozzarella

12"GFVeganCasablanca-MoroccanSpicedChicken&Dates

$18.99

12"GFVeganBBQCHicken

$18.99

12"GFVeganSupreme

$18.99

12"GFVeganMeatlovers

$18.99

GF Specialty Pizza

GF Bianca

$18.99

Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt

GF Marinara

$18.99

Marinara Fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

GF Kebab Pizza

$18.99

Choice of Beef or Chicken Skewers, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red pepper, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.

GF Casablanca

$18.99

Moroccan spicy pepper sauce, chicken, dates, crunchy almonds , sun-dried tomato , provolone, & crumbled goat cheese

GF G​enovese

$18.99

Classic pesto sauce, chicken, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta, mozzarella, and provolone

GF Aegean Breeze

$18.99

Shrimp, crab meat, capers, onion, tomato, our garlic parmesan sauce, and blend of cheese

GF Akdeniz​ - Mediterranean

$18.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, mozzarella, fontinella cheese, and garlic parmesan sauce

GF Mangal Soujcuk

$18.99

Soujouck (Turkish pepperoni), hot peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella , mangal soujouk sauce

GF Barcelona

$18.99

Spicy chipotle sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, gouda, fontinella, mozzarella, and drizzled with creamy ranch

GF SpanakoFeta

$18.99

Spinach, Fresh Dill, onions, feta cheese, Blend of Cheeses, garlic parmesan sauce

GF Butcher’s Choice

$18.99

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella, classic pizza sauce

GF Veggie melanges

$18.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic parmesan sauce

GF Fiery Bull burn

$18.99

Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar blended cheeses, topped with crispy buffalo fries

GF Ranchero

$18.99

Chicken or Steak, green pepper, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, creamy ranch sauce, buffalo fries

GF Greek with Gyro Meat

$18.99

GF Hawaiian

$18.99

14"CAULI Specialty Pizza-8Cuts

14"CAULI Bianca-8Cuts

$22.99

Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt

14"CAULI Marinara-8Cuts

$22.99

Marinara Fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

14"CAULI Kebab Pizza-8Cuts

$22.99

Choice of Beef or Chicken Skewers, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red pepper, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.

14"CAULI Casablanca-8Cuts

$22.99

Moroccan spicy pepper sauce, chicken, dates, crunchy almonds , sun-dried tomato , provolone, & crumbled goat cheese

14"CAULI G​enovese-8Cuts

$22.99

Classic pesto sauce, chicken, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, feta, mozzarella, and provolone

14"CAULI Aegean Breeze-8Cuts

$22.99

Shrimp, crab meat, capers, onion, tomato, our garlic parmesan sauce, and blend of cheese

14"CAULI Akdeniz​ - Mediterranean-8Cuts

$22.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, mozzarella, fontinella cheese, and garlic parmesan sauce

14"CAULI Mangal Soujcuk-8Cuts

$22.99

Soujouck (Turkish pepperoni), hot peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella , mangal soujouk sauce

14"CAULI Barcelona-8Cuts

$22.99

Spicy chipotle sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, gouda, fontinella, mozzarella, and drizzled with creamy ranch

14"CAULI SpanakoFeta-8Cuts

$22.99

Spinach, Fresh Dill, onions, feta cheese, Blend of Cheeses, garlic parmesan sauce

14"CAULI Butcher’s Choice-8Cuts

$22.99

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella, classic pizza sauce

14"CAULI Veggie melanges-8Cuts

$22.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives, our garlic parmesan sauce

14"CAULI Fiery Bull burn-8Cuts

$22.99

Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar blended cheeses, topped with crispy buffalo fries

14"CAULI Ranchero-8Cuts

$22.99

Chicken or Steak, green pepper, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & provolone, creamy ranch sauce, buffalo fries

14"CAULI Greek with Gyro Meat-8Cuts

$22.99

14"CAULI Hawaiian-8Cuts

$22.99

BYO XL PIE

BYO XL Pie

$16.99

EgePie

Lahmajoun

$9.99

Ground Lamb, Fine diced tomato, peppers, onions, parsley, spices

Lahmajoun & Egg

$10.99

Ground Lamb, Fine diced tomato, peppers, onions, parsley, spices and Egg

EgePie Cheese Pie

$12.99

Blend of Cheese, Parsley, Dill

EgePie Cheese Pie & Egg

$13.99

Blend of Cheese, Parsley, Dill,, Egg

EgePIE w/ Spinach & Egg

$13.99

Spinach, Egg, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontanella

EgePie w/ Soujouck-Turkish Pepperoni

$13.99

Soujouck(Turkish Pepperoni),Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontanella

EgePie w/ Soujouck & Egg

$14.99

Soujouck(Turkish Pepperoni), Egg, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontanella

EgePie MeatPie -Shifa

$14.99

Beef, Onion,Red and GreenPepper, Tomato, Spices, and Lightly topped with Cheese Lite

EgePie w/Zaatar

$14.99

Red and Green pepper, Onion, Tomato, Zaatar, Olive Oil, topped lightly with cheese, and parsley, pickles and gyro sauce on side

Dessert

Chocolate Lovin Cake

$6.99

Raspberry White Chocolate Brûlée Cheesecake

$6.99

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.99

Vegan Home Made Baklava

$4.99

Soda & Water

20 Oz Coke

$2.69

20 oz Diet coke

$2.69

20 oz Pepsi

$2.69

20 oz Diet pepsi

$2.69

20 oz Sprite

$2.69

Water

$1.99

Organic Honest Tea-16.9 oz

Honest Half Lemonade Half Tea

$2.69

Gold Peak Sweet Lemon

$2.69

XDressing

Ranch

$1.00

Vegan Ranch

$1.00

Gyro Sauce

$1.00

Fresh Baked Pita Bread

Extra Pita

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
