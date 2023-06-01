Main picView gallery

EGG - Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

3100 Locust St

St. Louis, MO 63103

FOOD

BRUNCH

BREAKFAST SOPE

$9.00+

FRIED WHITE CORN TORTILLA, BEANS, CHEESE, FRIES EGG + CHOICE OF: CARNITAS, CHORIZO, CARNE ASADA OR VEGGIES

BREAKFAST TACOS

$8.00+

6" WHITE CORN TORTILLAS, SCRAMBLED EGGS + CHOICE OF: CARNITAS, CHORIZO & QUESSO, CARNE ASADA OR VEGGIES & QUESSSO FRESCO

CASSE-CROUTE

$14.00

TUNISIAN STYLE SANDWICH CHOICE OF: CARNE ASADA, CARNITAS, MERGUEZ

CHAKCHOOKA

$18.00

TOMATOES & BELL PEPPER STEW, POTATOES,TWO EGGS CRACKED ON TOP AND BAKED + CHOICE OF: VEGGIES, BEEF OR MERGUEZ

CORN BREAD & GRAVY

HOUSE MADE CORN BREAD WITH FENNEL SUASGE OR WILD MUSHROOM GRAVIES

CORN BREAD BENEDICT

OUR VERSION OF THE CLASSIC WITH SMOKED PORK BELLY OR SPINASH & AVOCADO

ELCERDO HASH

$20.00

CARNITAS, POTATOES,SPINAS, JALPENOS, 2 POCHED EGGS & TOMATOE CHIPOTLE SALSA

FRENCH TOAST

BRIOCHE, FRUIT COMPOTE & MASCAPONE CHEESE

GRITS

$20.00

STONE MILLED CHEESY GRITS, 2 EGGS OVER EASY + BARBACO OR SHRIMP

LUBIA

$22.00

MEXICAN SLINGER

$15.00

TOSTADAS, BEANS, MOLE, QUESSO FRESCO, PICO AND 2 OVER EASY EGGS

OJJA

$17.00

HOUSE MADE MARINARA SAUCE, EGGS, POTATOES, CHERRY TOMATOES & SPINACH + CHOICE OF: SHRIMP OR MERGUEZ

OPEN FOOD

PANCAKES

HOUSE MADE PANCKE BATTER, CANDIED WALNUTS, MAPLE SYROP & WIP CREAM

PULLED PORK HASH

$20.00

HOUSE SMOKED PULLED POK, POTATOES, SLAW, HOUS BBQ SAUCE & 2 POACHED EGGS

SALMON HASH

$23.00

SPECIALS

ASK THE SERVER

THE HONEST BURGER

$14.00

8 OZ BEEF PATTY COOKED TO ORDER, LTO + FRIES

THE STANDARD

$11.00

2 EGGS, BRECKFAST POTATOES, TOAST & BACON OR SAUSAGE

TODAY'S OMELETTE

SPINASH AND SHEDDAR CHEESE OMLETTE

TUNISIAN HASH (keftaji)

$15.00

2 POACHED EGGS, POTATOES, ZUCCHINI, SQUASH,ONIONS, PEPPERS +CHOICE OF CHOIZO 22, ASAD 20, MAHI MAHI 22, MERGUEZ 22, CHICKEN 20

TUNISIAN SALAD

$14.00

TOMATOES, ONIONS, CUCUMBERS, JALAPENOS & APPLES VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

VEGGIE HASH

$20.00

LOCALLY SOURSE VEGGETABLES, POTATOES,2 POCHED EGGS & HOLLANDAISE

LUNCH

THE HONEST BURGER

$14.00

8 OZ BEEF PATTY COOKED TO ORDER, LTO + FRIES

TUNISIAN SALAD

$14.00

TOMATOES, ONIONS, CUCUMBERS, JALAPENOS & APPLES VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

CASSE-CROUTE

$15.00

TUNISIAN STYLE SANDWICH CHOICE OF: CARNE ASADA, CARNITAS, MERGUEZ

ASADA WARP

$15.00

FLANK STEAK, FRIES, SPINACH & QUESSO WRPPED IN 12IN FLOUR TORTILLA COMES WITH IN HOUSE CUT FRIES

CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

CHICKEN THIGH MEAT, AVOCADO SLAW IN FLOUR TORTILLA WITH IN HOUSE CUT FRIES

ALA CARTE

2 EGGS ANY STYLE

$4.00

FREE RANGE XTRA LARGE EGGS

OPEN FOOD

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$4.00

SMOKED PORK BELLY

$8.00

SAUSAGE

$5.00

CARNITAS

$7.00

CHORIZO

$6.00

MERGUEZ

$7.00

ASADA

$7.00

TOAST

$3.00

SUSAGE GRAVY

$4.00

MUSHROOM GRAVY

$4.00

AVOCADO

$3.00

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$7.00

HARRISA

$2.00

BACON

$6.00

SALSA

$2.00

DRINK MENU

BOTTLE & CANNED BEERS

Stella Artois

$7.00

MODELLO

$7.00

CORONA

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

CITY WIDE

$8.00

COFFEE DRINKS

HOUSE ROAST COFFEE

$4.00

OUR OWN ROAST IN COLLABORATION WITH SUMP COFFE

ESPRESSO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

CAFE AMERICANO

$4.00

ESPRESSO & HOT WATER

CAFE LATTE

$5.00

CAFE MOCHA

$5.00

Hot Choclate

$4.00

Orzata

$6.00

TUMERIC LATTE

$6.00

CHARCOALE LATTE

$6.00

FINE CHARCOLE POWDER

HONEY CINNAMON LATTE

$6.00

LOCAL HONEY, CINNAMON, STEAMED MILK & ESPRESSO

ICED TEA

$3.00

ORANGE PICOT TEA

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

ICED TEA & LEMONADE

HOT TEA

$3.00

A SELECTION OF FINE TEAS

London Fog

$5.00

Sump CB

$6.00

CAFE LATTE

$5.00

TUMERIC LATTE

$6.00

CHARCOAL LATTE

$6.00

FINE CHARCOLE POWDER

HONEY CINNAMON LATTE

$6.00

LOCAL HONEY, CINNAMON, STEAMED MILK & ESPRESSO

HORCHATA LATTE

$6.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

$9.00

CAVA & FRESH SQUEESZED OJ

ITALIAN GREYHOUND

$9.00

CAVA & FRESH SQUEESZED GF

BEERMOSA

$9.00

WHEAT BEER & FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

TUNISIAN SALUKI

$9.00

WHEAT BEER & FRESH SQUEEZED GF

BLOODY MARY

$9.00

VODKA, HOUSE MADE BM MIX

BLOODY MARIA

$9.00

TEQUILA, HOUSE MADE BM MIX

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

MICHELADA

$9.00

VODKA, BEER & HOUSE MADE BM MIX

Irish Coffee

$9.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$10.00

ESPRESSO, VODKA, HAZELNUT AND COFFEE LQUORS

SCREWDRIVER

$9.00

APEROL IN THE AM

$11.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

SIDI BOU SPRITZ

$11.00

HOP VODKA, ROSEHIP, ELDER FLOWER & OJ

Sousse Spritz

$9.00

PALOMA

$9.00

TEQUILA, SIMPLE SYROP FRESH GF

PEACHY PALMER

$10.00

PITTY PARTY

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

T.L.C.

$10.00

MIMOSA KIT

$38.00

GREYHOUND KIT

$38.00

OPEN DRINK

Blanco

$6.00

Reposado

$7.00

Anejo

$8.00

MARGARITA

$8.00

N/A DRINKS

LEMONADE

$3.00

HOSE MADE WITH FRESH LEMONS

FRESH SQEEZED GF

$5.00

FRESH SQUEEZED GRAPEFRUIT

FRESH SQEEZED OJ

$5.00

FRESH SQUEEZED GRAPEFRUITS

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

CANE SUGAR COKE

JARRITOS

$4.00

CANE SUGAR FRUIT FLAVORED SODA

CANNED SODAS

$3.00

SPRITE, COKE OR DIET COKE

big red

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

ON TAP

BELL'S OBERON

$8.00

ZWIKEL

$7.00

PRISON BOUND

$8.00

KC HEFWEISEN

$7.00

RIFF DREM LOVER

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

BREAKFAST, BRUNCH AND LUNCH

Location

3100 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63103

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

