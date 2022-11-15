Main picView gallery

Egg

review star

No reviews yet

2200 Gravois Ave

St. Louis, MO 63104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BREAKFAST TOSTADAS
GRITS
RANCHERO

BRUNCH & LUNCH

AMERICANO

$10.00

2 EGGS, BRECKFAST POTATOES, TOAST & BACON OR SAUSAGE

LUBIA

$20.00

CORN BREAD BENEDICT

OUR VERSION OF THE CLASSIC WITH SMOKED PORK BELLY OR SPINASH & AVOCADO

VEGGIE HASH

$17.00

LOCALLY SOURSE VEGGETABLES, POTATOES,2 POCHED EGGS & HOLLANDAISE

ELCERDO HASH

$18.00

CARNITAS, POTATOES,SPINAS, JALPENOS, 2 POCHED EGGS & TOMATOE CHIPOTLE SALSA

PULLED PORK HASH

$18.00

HOUSE SMOKED PULLED POK, POTATOES, SLAW, HOUS BBQ SAUCE & 2 POACHED EGGS

SALMON HASH

$20.00

CHAKCHOOKA

$18.00

TOMATOES & BELL PEPPER STEW, POTATOES,TWO EGGS CRACKED ON TOP AND BAKED + CHOICE OF: VEGGIES, BEEF OR MERGUEZ

OJJA

$18.00

HOUSE MADE MARINARA SAUCE, EGGS, POTATOES, CHERRY TOMATOES & SPINACH + CHOICE OF: SHRIMP OR MERGUEZ

TUNISIAN SALAD

$13.00

TOMATOES, ONIONS, CUCUMBERS, JALAPENOS & APPLES VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

CASSE-CROUTE

$15.00

TUNISIAN STYLE SANDWICH CHOICE OF: CARNE ASADA, CARNITAS, MERGUEZ

THE HONEST BURGER

$14.00

8 OZ BEEF PATTY COOKED TO ORDER, LTO + FRIES

GRILLED FISH SANDWICH

$19.00

GRILLED FISH OF THE DAY , LTO, MAYO + FRIES

2 EGGS ANY STYLE

$4.00

FREE RANGE XTRA LARGE EGGS

SPECIALS

ASK THE SERVER

TODAY'S FISH

$20.00

ASK THE SERVER

GRITS

$20.00

STONE MILLED CHEESY GRITS, 2 EGGS OVER EASY + BARBACO OR SHRIMP

TODAY'S OMELETTE

SPINASH AND SHEDDAR CHEESE OMLETTE

CORN BREAD & GRAVY

HOUSE MADE CORN BREAD WITH FENNEL SUASGE OR WILD MUSHROOM GRAVIES

FRENCH TOAST

BRIOCHE, FRUIT COMPOTE & MASCAPONE CHEESE

PANCAKES

HOUSE MADE PANCKE BATTER, CANDIED WALNUTS, MAPLE SYROP & WIP CREAM

RANCHERO

$13.00

TOSTADAS, BEANS, MOLE, QUESSO FRESCO, PICO AND 2 OVER EASY EGGS

BREAKFAST TACOS

$7.50

6" WHITE CORN TORTILLAS, SCRAMBLED EGGS + CHOICE OF: CARNITAS, CHORIZO & QUESSO, CARNE ASADA OR VEGGIES & QUESSSO FRESCO

BREAKFAST TOSTADAS

$8.50

FRIED WHITE CORN TORTILLA, BEANS, CHEESE, FRIES EGG + CHOICE OF: CARNITAS, CHORIZO, CARNE ASADA OR VEGGIES

A LA CARTE

BREAKFAST POTATOES, SMOKED PORK BELLY, SAUSAGE, CARNITAS, CHRIZO, MERGUEZ, ASADA, GRAVY, TOAST

OPEN FOOD

HOUSE COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

$9.00

CAVA & FRESH SQUEESZED OJ

ITALIAN GREYHOUND

$9.00

CAVA & FRESH SQUEESZED GF

BEERMOSA

$9.00

WHEAT BEER & FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

TUNISIAN SALUKI

$9.00

WHEAT BEER & FRESH SQUEEZED GF

DRAFT BEER

$7.00

ROTATING SELECTION

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

VODKA, HOUSE MADE BM MIX

BLOODY MARIA

$8.00

TEQUILA, HOUSE MADE BM MIX

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

MICHELADA

$8.00

VODKA, BEER & HOUSE MADE BM MIX

Irish Coffee

$9.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$10.00

ESPRESSO, VODKA, HAZELNUT AND COFFEE LQUORS

Pumpkin π

$10.00

Screw Drier

$9.00

Aperol In The AM

$9.00

Aperol Spritzer

$8.00

SIDI BOU SPRITZ

$10.00

HOP VODKA, ROSEHIP, ELDER FLOWER & OJ

Sousse Spritz

$9.00

PALOMA

$9.00

TEQUILA, SIMPLE SYROP FRESH GF

PEACHY PALMER

$10.00

PITTY PARTY

$10.00

Peach Old Fashioned

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

EMPRESS' NEW GROOVE

$10.00

T.L.C.

$10.00

MIMOSA KIT

$36.00

GREYHOUND KIT

$36.00

OPEN DRINK

COFFEE DRINKS

HOUSE ROAST COFFEE

$4.00

OUR OWN ROAST IN COLLABORATION WITH SUMP COFFE

ESPRESSO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

CAFE AMERICANO

$4.00

ESPRESSO & HOT WATER

CAFE LATTE

$5.00

CAFE MOCHA

$5.00

Hot Choclate

$4.00

Orzata

$6.00

TUMERIC LATTE

$6.00

CHARCOALE LATTE

$6.00

FINE CHARCOLE POWDER

HONEY CINNAMON LATTE

$6.00

LOCAL HONEY, CINNAMON, STEAMED MILK & ESPRESSO

ICED TEA

$3.00

ORANGE PICOT TEA

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

ICED TEA & LEMONADE

HOT TEA

$3.00

A SELECTION OF FINE TEAS

London Fog

$5.00

Sump CB

$6.00

N/A DRINKS

LEMONADE

$3.00

HOSE MADE WITH FRESH LEMONS

FRESH SQEEZED GF

$5.00

FRESH SQUEEZED GRAPEFRUIT

FRESH SQEEZED OJ

$5.00

FRESH SQUEEZED GRAPEFRUITS

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

CANE SUGAR COKE

JARRITOS

$4.00

CANE SUGAR FRUIT FLAVORED SODA

CANNED SODAS

$3.00

SPRITE, COKE OR DIET COKE

big red

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Draft Beers

Civil Life

$7.00

Kona

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

2nd Shift

$7.00

Mother's

$7.00

Perennial

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2200 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Woodshack Soulard - 1862 S. 10th street
orange starNo Reviews
1862 S. 10th street Saint Louis, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
The Great Grizzly Bear - 1027 Geyer Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1027 Geyer Ave Saint Louis, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Have A Cow Cattle Company
orange starNo Reviews
2742 Lafayette Avenue Saint Louis, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Lona's Lil Eats
orange starNo Reviews
2199 California Ave Saint Louis, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Little Fox
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Shenandoah Ave Saint Louis, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Slice on Broadway - SSW - 2717 Sidney Street
orange starNo Reviews
2717 Sidney St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston