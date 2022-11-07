Restaurant header imageView gallery

Egg Harbor Cafe - Deerfield

740 Waukegan Rd

Suite 103

Deerfield, IL 60015

Egg Dishes

Buenos Dias Bagelwich

$15.00

A toasted Asiago bagel with house-made jalapeno cream cheese, topped with two over-hard eggs, a spicy pork chorizo sausage patty, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with Harbor potatoes and house-made salsa.

Traditional Breakfast

$8.50

Two large cage-free eggs, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Omelette

$12.50

Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Scrambler

$12.50

Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Skillet

$12.50

Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Eggceptional Skillet Combo

$13.50

A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage-free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Classic F