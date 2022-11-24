Restaurant header imageView gallery
Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek

10270 Medlock Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Buenos Dias Bagelwich

$15.00

A toasted Asiago bagel with house-made jalapeno cream cheese, topped with two over-hard eggs, a spicy pork chorizo sausage patty, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with Harbor potatoes and house-made salsa.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.00

Country Fried Steak topped with sausage gravy, served with two eggs, any style, Harbor potatoes, and a biscuit with house-made honey butter and our signature jam.

Traditional Breakfast

$8.50

Two large cage-free eggs, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Omelette

$12.50

Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Scrambler

$12.50

Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

$12.50

Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.