Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest

2,793 Reviews

$$

512 North Western Avenue

Lake Forest, IL 60045

Buenos Dias Bagelwich

$15.00

A toasted Asiago bagel with house-made jalapeno cream cheese, topped with two over-hard eggs, a spicy pork chorizo sausage patty, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with Harbor potatoes and house-made salsa.

Traditional Breakfast

$8.50

Two large cage-free eggs, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Omelette

$12.50

Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Scrambler

$12.50

Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Skillet

$12.50

Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Eggceptional Skillet Combo

$13.50

A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage-free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Classic French Toast and fruit.

San Antonio Skillet

$14.50

Harbor potatoes, pork chorizo, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeno, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Matt's Meaty Skillet

$14.50

Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and double portions of bacon, ham, and sausage, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Ultimate Skillet

$14.00

Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.