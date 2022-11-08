- Home
Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
2,793 Reviews
$$
512 North Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Popular Items
Egg Dishes
Buenos Dias Bagelwich
A toasted Asiago bagel with house-made jalapeno cream cheese, topped with two over-hard eggs, a spicy pork chorizo sausage patty, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with Harbor potatoes and house-made salsa.
Traditional Breakfast
Two large cage-free eggs, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Create Omelette
Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Create Scrambler
Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Create Skillet
Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Eggceptional Skillet Combo
A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage-free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Classic French Toast and fruit.
San Antonio Skillet
Harbor potatoes, pork chorizo, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeno, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Matt's Meaty Skillet
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and double portions of bacon, ham, and sausage, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Ultimate Skillet
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.