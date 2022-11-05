Restaurant header imageView gallery

Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville

2,970 Reviews

$$

125 Lake Street

Libertyville, IL 60048

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Side
Traditional Breakfast
Door County Chicken Salad

Egg Dishes

Buenos Dias Bagelwich

$15.00

A toasted Asiago bagel with house-made jalapeno cream cheese, topped with two over-hard eggs, a spicy pork chorizo sausage patty, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with Harbor potatoes and house-made salsa.

Traditional Breakfast

$8.50

Two large cage-free eggs, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Omelette

$12.50

Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Scrambler

$12.50

Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Skillet

$12.50

Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Eggceptional Skillet Combo

$13.50

A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage-free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Classic French Toast and fruit.

San Antonio Skillet

$14.50

Harbor potatoes, pork chorizo, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeno, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Matt's Meaty Skillet

$14.50

Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and double portions of bacon, ham, and sausage, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Ultimate Skillet

$14.00

Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Everyday I'm Brusselin' Skillet

$14.50

Cauliflower rice, shaved Brussel sprouts, bacon, fresh jalapeno, and Parmesan cheese, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Garden Scrambler

$13.00

Mushroom, spinach, tomato and Jack cheese scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with sour cream. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Joe's Healthy Scrambler

$14.00

Chicken sausage, mushroom, spinach, and roasted onion scrambled into three cage-free egg whites, topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with fruit and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.

Lobster Scrambler

$15.50

Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese, and green onion scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Santorini Scrambler

$13.00

Chicken sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and Feta cheese scrambled into three cage-free eggs. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Aztec Omelette

$13.50

Pork chorizo, fresh jalapeno, avocado, and cilantro folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream and tomato. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Bacado Omelette

$13.50

Bacon and avocado folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream and green onion. Served with house-made salsa, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Dynamite Veggie White Omelette

$14.00

Cage-free egg whites, spinach, mushroom, and red & green peppers, topped with house-made salsa and Mozzarella cheese. Served with fruit and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.

Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette

$14.00

Our special recipe Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, tomato, and green onion atop a cage-free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.

Barrington Benedict

$13.00

English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached cage-free eggs, hollandaise, and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes.

Farmer's Market Benedict

$13.00

English muffin, spinach, mushroom, tomato, artichoke, poached cage-free eggs, and fresh basil hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.00

English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage-free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers, and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.

Avo-Rizo Burrito

$14.50

A flour tortilla loaded with three cage-free eggs, pork chorizo, avocado, tomato, cilantro and Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream, and house-made green salsa. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Avocado Toast

$13.50

A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula, and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and a fig balsamic drizzle. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, and fruit.

Cassie's Crepes

$13.00

Scrambled cage-free eggs, avocado, mushrooms, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses wrapped into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Chorizo Chilaquiles

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa, and pork chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage-free eggs, any style, and avocado. Served with fruit.

Down Home Biscuits & Gravy

$11.50

Pork sausage gravy and biscuits. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, and Harbor potatoes.

Habanero Hash & Eggs

$13.50

Habanero hash prepared in house with pork chorizo, peppers, and onions, topped with Jack & Cheddar cheeses, two cage-free eggs, any style, sour cream and cilantro. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Shakshuka

$13.00

Moroccan spiced tomato-pepper-onion sauce and spinach with three cage-free eggs poached inside, topped with goat cheese and cilantro. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Southern Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Shrimp, bacon, green onion, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and cilantro on a bed of stone-ground grits. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.

Griddle & Other Breakfast

Autumn in Italy French Toast

$14.00

Three slices of house-made blueberry bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection, topped with blueberry cream cheese, our gourmet Harbor granola, fresh blueberries, and a drizzle of cream cheese icing.

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.00

Three pancakes made with our signature pumpkin pancake batter and loaded with house-made sugared pecans, topped with whipped cream and more sugared pecans. Served with cinnamon butter and syrup.

Original Belgian Waffle

$9.50

Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.

Harbor Signature Pancakes