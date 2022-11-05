- Home
Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville
2,970 Reviews
$$
125 Lake Street
Libertyville, IL 60048
Egg Dishes
Buenos Dias Bagelwich
A toasted Asiago bagel with house-made jalapeno cream cheese, topped with two over-hard eggs, a spicy pork chorizo sausage patty, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with Harbor potatoes and house-made salsa.
Traditional Breakfast
Two large cage-free eggs, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Create Omelette
Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Create Scrambler
Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Create Skillet
Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Eggceptional Skillet Combo
A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage-free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Classic French Toast and fruit.
San Antonio Skillet
Harbor potatoes, pork chorizo, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeno, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Matt's Meaty Skillet
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and double portions of bacon, ham, and sausage, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Ultimate Skillet
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Everyday I'm Brusselin' Skillet
Cauliflower rice, shaved Brussel sprouts, bacon, fresh jalapeno, and Parmesan cheese, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Garden Scrambler
Mushroom, spinach, tomato and Jack cheese scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with sour cream. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Joe's Healthy Scrambler
Chicken sausage, mushroom, spinach, and roasted onion scrambled into three cage-free egg whites, topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with fruit and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.
Lobster Scrambler
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese, and green onion scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Santorini Scrambler
Chicken sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and Feta cheese scrambled into three cage-free eggs. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Aztec Omelette
Pork chorizo, fresh jalapeno, avocado, and cilantro folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream and tomato. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Bacado Omelette
Bacon and avocado folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream and green onion. Served with house-made salsa, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Dynamite Veggie White Omelette
Cage-free egg whites, spinach, mushroom, and red & green peppers, topped with house-made salsa and Mozzarella cheese. Served with fruit and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
Our special recipe Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, tomato, and green onion atop a cage-free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.
Barrington Benedict
English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached cage-free eggs, hollandaise, and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes.
Farmer's Market Benedict
English muffin, spinach, mushroom, tomato, artichoke, poached cage-free eggs, and fresh basil hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage-free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers, and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
Avo-Rizo Burrito
A flour tortilla loaded with three cage-free eggs, pork chorizo, avocado, tomato, cilantro and Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream, and house-made green salsa. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Avocado Toast
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula, and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and a fig balsamic drizzle. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, and fruit.
Cassie's Crepes
Scrambled cage-free eggs, avocado, mushrooms, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses wrapped into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Chorizo Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa, and pork chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage-free eggs, any style, and avocado. Served with fruit.
Down Home Biscuits & Gravy
Pork sausage gravy and biscuits. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, and Harbor potatoes.
Habanero Hash & Eggs
Habanero hash prepared in house with pork chorizo, peppers, and onions, topped with Jack & Cheddar cheeses, two cage-free eggs, any style, sour cream and cilantro. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Shakshuka
Moroccan spiced tomato-pepper-onion sauce and spinach with three cage-free eggs poached inside, topped with goat cheese and cilantro. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Southern Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp, bacon, green onion, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and cilantro on a bed of stone-ground grits. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.
Griddle & Other Breakfast
Autumn in Italy French Toast
Three slices of house-made blueberry bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection, topped with blueberry cream cheese, our gourmet Harbor granola, fresh blueberries, and a drizzle of cream cheese icing.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Three pancakes made with our signature pumpkin pancake batter and loaded with house-made sugared pecans, topped with whipped cream and more sugared pecans. Served with cinnamon butter and syrup.
Original Belgian Waffle
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat.