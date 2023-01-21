Restaurant header imageView gallery

Egg Harbor Cafe - River North

review star

No reviews yet

800 N Wells

Chicago, IL 60610

Order Again

Egg Dishes

Bacon Bibimbap

Bacon Bibimbap

$15.00

White rice surrounded with pickled onions, pickled cucumbers, and a medley of diced bacon, mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, and green onions sauteed in butter and gochujang sauce. Topped with one sunny side up egg, a drizzle of gojchujang sauce, and a garnish of fresh cilantro.

Veggie Fiesta Omelette

Veggie Fiesta Omelette

$15.50

Three cage-free egg whites loaded with black beans, tomato, and spinach, topped with house-made salsa, melted Mozzarella cheese, and fresh avocado. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with jam.

Traditional Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

$9.50

Two large cage-free eggs, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Omelette

Create Omelette

$13.50

Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Scrambler

Create Scrambler

$13.50

Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Create Skillet

Create Skillet

$13.50

Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Eggceptional Skillet Combo

Eggceptional Skillet Combo

$14.50

A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage-free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Classic French Toast and fruit.

San Antonio Skillet

San Antonio Skillet

$15.50

Harbor potatoes, pork chorizo, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeno, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Matt's Meaty Skillet

Matt's Meaty Skillet

$15.50

Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and double portions of bacon, ham, and sausage, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Ultimate Skillet

Ultimate Skillet

$15.00

Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Everyday I'm Brusselin' Skillet

Everyday I'm Brusselin' Skillet

$15.50

Cauliflower rice, shaved Brussel sprouts, bacon, fresh jalapeno, and Parmesan cheese, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Garden Scrambler

Garden Scrambler

$14.00

Mushroom, spinach, tomato and Jack cheese scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with sour cream. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Joe's Healthy Scrambler

Joe's Healthy Scrambler

$15.00

Chicken sausage, mushroom, spinach, and roasted onion scrambled into three cage-free egg whites, topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with fruit and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.

Lobster Scrambler

Lobster Scrambler

$16.50

Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese, and green onion scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Santorini Scrambler

Santorini Scrambler

$14.00

Chicken sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and Feta cheese scrambled into three cage-free eggs. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Aztec Omelette

Aztec Omelette

$14.50

Pork chorizo, fresh jalapeno, avocado, and cilantro folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream and tomato. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Bacado Omelette

$14.50

Bacon and avocado folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream and green onion. Served with house-made salsa, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Dynamite Veggie White Omelette

Dynamite Veggie White Omelette

$15.00

Cage-free egg whites, spinach, mushroom, and red & green peppers, topped with house-made salsa and Mozzarella cheese. Served with fruit and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.

Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette

Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette

$15.00

Our special recipe Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, tomato, and green onion atop a cage-free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.

Barrington Benedict

Barrington Benedict

$14.00

English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached cage-free eggs, hollandaise, and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes.

Farmer's Market Benedict

Farmer's Market Benedict

$14.00

English muffin, spinach, mushroom, tomato, artichoke, poached cage-free eggs, and fresh basil hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$17.00

English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage-free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers, and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.

Avo-Rizo Burrito

Avo-Rizo Burrito

$15.50

A flour tortilla loaded with three cage-free eggs, pork chorizo, avocado, tomato, cilantro and Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream, and house-made green salsa. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.50

A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula, and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and a fig balsamic drizzle. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, and fruit.

Cassie's Crepes

$14.00

Scrambled cage-free eggs, avocado, mushrooms, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses wrapped into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Chorizo Chilaquiles

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa, and pork chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage-free eggs, any style, and avocado. Served with fruit.

Down Home Biscuits & Gravy

Down Home Biscuits & Gravy

$12.50

Pork sausage gravy and biscuits. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, and Harbor potatoes.

Habanero Hash & Eggs

Habanero Hash & Eggs

$14.50

Habanero hash prepared in house with pork chorizo, peppers, and onions, topped with Jack & Cheddar cheeses, two cage-free eggs, any style, sour cream and cilantro. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$14.00

Moroccan spiced tomato-pepper-onion sauce and spinach with three cage-free eggs poached inside, topped with goat cheese and cilantro. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.

Southern Shrimp & Grits

Southern Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Shrimp, bacon, green onion, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and cilantro on a bed of stone-ground grits. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.

Griddle & Other Breakfast

Red Velvet French Toast

Red Velvet French Toast

$15.00

Three slices of Red Velvet French Toast swirled with a sweet cream cheese filling, topped with powdered sugar, strawberries, and cream cheese icing

Original Belgian Waffle

Original Belgian Waffle

$10.50

Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.

Harbor Signature Pancakes

Harbor Signature Pancakes

$11.00

Our special wheat recipe. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.50

Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$12.50

Our signature batter with a swirl of cinnamon filling baked inside, topped with cream cheese icing. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).

Sam's Swedish Pancakes

Sam's Swedish Pancakes

$10.00

Thin, crepe-like pancakes dusted with powdered sugar. Served with lingonberry butter and lingonberries. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$10.00

Challah French Toast topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$11.50

Topped with cream cheese icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).

Strawberry Crunch French Toast

Strawberry Crunch French Toast

$14.50

Challah French toast topped with house-made strawberry cream cheese, our gourmet Harbor granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00

Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).

Banana Berry Chia Pudding

Banana Berry Chia Pudding

$15.00

House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature jam, fresh strawberries, blueberries, banana, and our gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a wheat English muffin and our signature jam.

Berry-Ola Oatmeal

Berry-Ola Oatmeal

$11.00

Old Fashioned Oats topped with fresh blackberries, blueberries, and our gourmet Harbor granola. Served with brown sugar, milk, and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$7.00

Old Fashioned Oats served with brown sugar, milk, and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

Lunch

Hot Chicken Pasta Salad

Hot Chicken Pasta Salad

$16.00

A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.

Door County Chicken Salad

Door County Chicken Salad

$15.50

Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple, and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam. Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Harbor Cobb Salad

Harbor Cobb Salad

$15.50

Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions, and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam. Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Sedona BBQ Salad

Sedona BBQ Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, BBQ chicken, avocado, tomato, Jack cheese, jicama, corn, black beans, green onions, fresh basil, cilantro, and tortilla strips, Served with house-made ranch dressing, a buttered English muffin and our signature jam. Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Chicken Pecan Dijon Salad

Chicken Pecan Dijon Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, avocado, sugared pecans, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses. Served with honey Dijon dressing, a buttered English muffin and our signature jam. Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.

Door County Melt

Door County Melt

$15.00

House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple, and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes. Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.

California Club

California Club

$15.00

Turkey, bacon, Jack cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, and mayonnaise on multigrain. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes. Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.

Chicken & Avocado Grill

Chicken & Avocado Grill

$16.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese, and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes.

Tuna-Cado Melt

Tuna-Cado Melt

$15.00

House-made all white meat tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion, and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes. Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.

Spicy Ranch Chicken Burger

Spicy Ranch Chicken Burger

$16.00

A house-made spicy chicken burger on a pretzel bun with melted Pepper Jack cheese, ranch dressing, Frank's RedHot® sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes.

Egg Salad Melt

Egg Salad Melt

$14.50

House-made egg salad, avocado, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing. Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.

Santa Fe Roll-Up

Santa Fe Roll-Up

$15.00

House-made chicken salad wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with house-made salsa, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and sour cream with a garnish of diced tomato and green onion. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes.

Sides

Rice Side

$3.50

Rotini Side

$3.50
Meat Side

Meat Side

$5.00
Soup Side

Soup Side

$6.00

Scoop of Meat Salad

$3.50

Toast Side

$2.20

1/2 Meat Side

$2.50

Avocado Side

$2.00

Berry Cup

$5.00

Berry Ramekin

$3.50

Biscuit and Gravy Side

$4.00
Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$4.50
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Egg Side

$2.00+
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Granola Cup

$4.00

Our special recipe granola; a blend of rolled oats, coconut chips, dried cranberries, blueberries, and tart cherries, pecans, almonds, honey, coconut oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, and pure vanilla extract.

Grits

Grits

$3.50

Grits Supreme Side

$6.50

Stone-ground grits topped with bacon, tomato, onion, jalapeno and Jack cheese.

Mac and Cheese Side

$5.00

Potato Supreme Side

$5.30

Harbor potatoes topped with bacon, green onions, Jack & Cheddar cheeses and sour cream.

Potatoes Side

Potatoes Side

$3.50

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

Salsa Side 3oz

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Served with house-made poppyseed dressing.

Tomato Slices

$1.50

Vanilla Yogurt

$3.00

Veggies Side

$3.00

Entrees

Red Velvet French Toast

Red Velvet French Toast

$15.00

Three slices of Red Velvet French Toast swirled with a sweet cream cheese filling, topped with powdered sugar, strawberries, and cream cheese icing

Veggie Fiesta Omelette

Veggie Fiesta Omelette

$15.50

Three cage-free egg whites loaded with black beans, tomato, and spinach, topped with house-made salsa, melted Mozzarella cheese, and fresh avocado. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with jam.

Bacon Bibimbap

Bacon Bibimbap

$15.00

White rice surrounded with pickled onions, pickled cucumbers, and a medley of diced bacon, mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, and green onions sauteed in butter and gochujang sauce. Topped with one sunny side up egg, a drizzle of gojchujang sauce, and a garnish of fresh cilantro.

Hot Chicken Pasta Salad

Hot Chicken Pasta Salad

$16.00

A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.

Entrees

Kid's Breakfast Of Champions

Kid's Breakfast Of Champions

$10.50

Two mini whole wheat pancakes filled with colorful chocolates. Served with two scrambled eggs, a sausage link and two strips of bacon.

Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes

Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes

$8.00

Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.

Kid's Pancake

$7.00
Kid's Rainbow Pancake

Kid's Rainbow Pancake

$8.00

Our signature whole wheat pancake filled with colorful chocolates.

Kid's Double Rainbow Pancake

$11.00

Kid's GF Breakfast Of Champions

$11.50

Kid's GF Itsy Bitsy

$9.00

Two small gluten free pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.

Kid's GF Pancake

$8.00

Kid's GF Rainbow Pancake

$9.00
Kid's French Toast Fingers

Kid's French Toast Fingers

$8.00

Dusted with powdered sugar, served with a sausage link or two strips of bacon.

Kid's Waffle Sampler

Kid's Waffle Sampler

$8.00

Half a Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.

Kid's Classic Breakfast

Kid's Classic Breakfast

$8.00

One scrambled egg, Harbor potatoes, half an English muffin and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.

Kid's Green Eggs and Ham

Kid's Green Eggs and Ham

$8.00

Diced ham scrambled into green eggs. Served with Harbor potatoes and half an English muffin.

Kid's Captain Mac

Kid's Captain Mac

$8.00

Macaroni and cheese served with fruit.

Kid's Cheesy-dilla

Kid's Cheesy-dilla

$8.00

Jack & Cheddar cheese folded into a warm tortilla. Served with Harbor potatoes.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American cheese on grilled white bread. Served with potato chips and apple slices.

Kid's Little Chicks

Kid's Little Chicks

$8.00

Breaded white meat chicken tenders. Served with potato chips and apple slices.

Kid's Cheese Omelette

$8.00

Sides

Kid's Potatoes

$2.50

Kid's Potatoes With Cheese

$3.50

Kid's Bacon

$2.50

Kid's Sausage Link

$2.50

Beverages

Kiddy Beverage

$3.00

Breakfast Entrees

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll Breakfast

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll Breakfast

$12.50

Gluten free cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, bacon or sausage, and Harbor potatoes.

Gluten-Free Pancakes

$12.50

Signature GF pancakes created for us by Sweet Ali's Bakery with a delicious blend of brown rice, white rice, sweet rice, and tapioca flours, blended with milk and butter.

Gluten-Free Traditional Breakfast

$9.50

Two large cage-free eggs, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Gluten-Free Matt's Meaty Skillet

$14.50

Harbor potatoes, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and double portions of bacon, ham, and sausage, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.

Gluten-Free San Antonio Skillet

$14.50

Harbor potatoes, pork chorizo, bacon, fresh jalapeno, tomato, onion, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.

Gluten-Free Ultimate Skillet

$14.00

Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.

Gluten-Free Aztec Omelette

$13.50

Pork chorizo, fresh jalapeno, avocado, and cilantro folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream, and tomato. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Gluten-Free Bacado Omelette

$13.50

Bacon and avocado folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream, and green onions. Served with house-made salsa, Harbor potatoes, and fruit.

Gluten-Free Dynamite Veggie White Omelette

$14.00

Cage-free egg whites, spinach, mushroom, red and green peppers, topped with house-made salsa and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Gluten-Free Gregg's Chili & Eggs

$14.00

House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili, melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, tomato, and green onion atop a cage-free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Gluten-Free Garden Scrambler

$12.50

Mushrooms, spinach, and tomato, scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Gluten-Free Joe's Healthy Scrambler

$14.50

Chicken sausage, spinach, mushrooms, and roasted onion scrambled into cage-free egg whites, topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Gluten-Free Avocado Toast

$13.50

A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula, and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style and fruit.

Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa, and pork chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage-free eggs, any style, and avocado. Served with fruit.

Gluten-Free Habanero Hash & Eggs

$13.50

Habanero hash prepared in house with pork chorizo, peppers, and onions, topped with Jack & Cheddar cheeses, two cage-free eggs, any style, sour cream, and cilantro. Served with fruit.

Gluten-Free Shakshuka

$14.00

House-made Moroccan spiced tomato-pepper-onion sauce and spinach with three cage-free eggs poached inside, topped with goat cheese and cilantro. Served with fruit.

Gluten-Free Create Omelette

$12.50

Cage-free three egg omelette with a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Gluten-Free Create Skillet

$12.50

Harbor potatoes with a choice of three ingredients, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.

Gluten-Free Create Scrambler

$12.50

A choice of three ingredients scrambled into three cage-free eggs. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Lunch Entrees

Gluten-Free California Club

$15.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, Jack cheese, and lettuce with mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Gluten-Free Tuna-Cado Melt

$15.00

House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion, and Cheddar cheese on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill

$16.00

Chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese, and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Gluten-Free Door County Melt

$15.50

House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, pecans, and apples with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Gluten-Free Egg Salad Melt

$14.50

House-made egg salad, avocado, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.

Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad

$14.50

Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple, and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.

Sides

Gluten-Free Toast

$3.20

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Gluten-Free Mini Pancakes

$4.50

Gluten-Free Large Cage Free Egg

$2.00

Gluten-Free Harbor Potatoes

$3.50

Gluten-Free Shredded Potatoes

$3.50

Gluten-Free Seasonal Fruit Cup

$4.00

Gluten-Free Mixed Berry Cup

$5.00

Gluten-Free Vanilla Yogurt

$3.00

Gluten-Free Bacon

$5.00

Gluten-Free Beyond Sausage

$6.00

Gluten-Free Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Gluten-Free Cherrywood Bacon

$6.00

Gluten-Free Sausage Links

$5.00

Gluten-Free Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Gluten-Free Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Gluten-Free Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Gluten-Free Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$6.00

Gluten-Free Tomato Bisque Soup

$6.00

Gluten-Free Black Bean Chicken Chili Soup

$7.00

Food

Harbor Granola Sneaky Snack (5oz)

$7.00

Harbor Granola Bag (10oz)

$12.00
Jar of House-made Sauces

Jar of House-made Sauces

16oz jar of one of our house-made dressings, jam, salsas or other specialty sauces.

Pound of House-made Meat Salad

Pound of House-made Meat Salad

$10.00

Half Pound of House-made Meat Salad

$5.50
Quart of House-made Soup

Quart of House-made Soup

$13.50

Served with oyster crackers.

Bread Loaf

$7.00

English Muffin Pack

$5.50
EHC Seasoning Grinder

EHC Seasoning Grinder

$6.00

EHC Pepper Grinder

$5.00

EHC Salt Grinder

$5.00
Harbor Pancake Mix

Harbor Pancake Mix

$6.00

12 oz of Egg Harbor Cafe's Pancake Mix to prepare at home; simply add water! One 12 oz bag will yield approximately twenty 4-inch pancakes.

Beverages

Harbor Roast Coffee Bag

Harbor Roast Coffee Bag

$11.00

12oz bag of specialty Harbor roast ground Big Shoulders coffee.

Flavored Coffee Bag

$16.00

12oz bag of ground Door County flavored coffee. Call the location to see what the flavor of the day is!

Fresh Squeezed OJ Gallon

Fresh Squeezed OJ Gallon

$16.50

A gallon of our fresh squeezed Orange juice. Made from fresh oranges, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no added sugar, no GMOs.

Fresh Squeezed Strawberry OJ Gallon

Fresh Squeezed Strawberry OJ Gallon

$16.50

A gallon of our most popular drink! Our fresh squeezed orange juice blended with fresh cut strawberries.

Iced Tea Gallon

$9.00

A gallon of fresh brewed Iced Tea of your choice for you to enjoy at home!

Iced Tea Package

$9.00

A bag of loose-leaf tea for you to brew at home!

Beverages*

Harbor Roast Coffee

Harbor Roast Coffee

$3.80
Flavored Coffee of the Day

Flavored Coffee of the Day

$3.80
12oz Orange Juice

12oz Orange Juice

$4.80
12oz Strawberry OJ

12oz Strawberry OJ

$4.80
Soda

Soda

$3.30
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.60

Arnold Palmer

$3.30
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.80
12oz 2% Milk

12oz 2% Milk

$3.80
12oz Chocolate Milk

12oz Chocolate Milk

$4.30

12oz Myracle Mylk

$4.00
12oz Oat Milk

12oz Oat Milk

$4.30

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Mocha Java

Mocha Java

$4.00
12oz Apple Juice

12oz Apple Juice

$3.80
12oz Tomato Juice

12oz Tomato Juice

$3.80

8oz Myracle Mylk

$3.50

Barista*

Espresso, steamed milk and dark chocolate. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Cinnamon Bun Latte

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$7.00
Maple Myracle Mocha

Maple Myracle Mocha

$7.00
Chai Cookie Latte

Chai Cookie Latte

$7.50
London Fog Tea Latte

London Fog Tea Latte

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Espresso diluted with hot water.

Cappuccino

$5.50

Espresso layered with steamed milk, with the surface topped with foamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Steamed milk with caramel syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle.

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

A mixture of steamed milk and Masala Chai.

Frozen Coco

Frozen Coco

$5.50

Frozen hot chocolate topped with whipped cream.

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Steamed milk and dark chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle.

Harborccino

$5.50

A frozen, blended espresso shake.

Honeybee Harborccino

Honeybee Harborccino

$6.00

A frozen blend of espresso, milk, local honey, and vanilla, finished with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

Iced Brown Sugar Latte

Iced Brown Sugar Latte

$6.00

Espresso, brown sugar, and oat milk over ice, finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Latte

$5.50

Espresso mixed with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Rishi Matcha with steamed Oat Milk.

Mocha

$6.00

Espresso, steamed milk and dark chocolate. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$1.50

1 shot of our Harbor Roast espresso, roasted by our award-winning partner, Big Shoulders Coffee.

Add Sauce

Add Syrup

All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:15 pm
Restaurant info

Online Order for curbside pick up!

Website

Location

800 N Wells, Chicago, IL 60610

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

