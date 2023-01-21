Egg Harbor Cafe - River North
800 N Wells
Chicago, IL 60610
Egg Dishes
Bacon Bibimbap
White rice surrounded with pickled onions, pickled cucumbers, and a medley of diced bacon, mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, and green onions sauteed in butter and gochujang sauce. Topped with one sunny side up egg, a drizzle of gojchujang sauce, and a garnish of fresh cilantro.
Veggie Fiesta Omelette
Three cage-free egg whites loaded with black beans, tomato, and spinach, topped with house-made salsa, melted Mozzarella cheese, and fresh avocado. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with jam.
Traditional Breakfast
Two large cage-free eggs, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Create Omelette
Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Create Scrambler
Made with three cage-free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Create Skillet
Harbor potatoes layered with a choice of three ingredients and topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Eggceptional Skillet Combo
A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage-free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Classic French Toast and fruit.
San Antonio Skillet
Harbor potatoes, pork chorizo, bacon, onion, fresh jalapeno, tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Matt's Meaty Skillet
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and double portions of bacon, ham, and sausage, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Ultimate Skillet
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Everyday I'm Brusselin' Skillet
Cauliflower rice, shaved Brussel sprouts, bacon, fresh jalapeno, and Parmesan cheese, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Garden Scrambler
Mushroom, spinach, tomato and Jack cheese scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with sour cream. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Joe's Healthy Scrambler
Chicken sausage, mushroom, spinach, and roasted onion scrambled into three cage-free egg whites, topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with fruit and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.
Lobster Scrambler
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese, and green onion scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Santorini Scrambler
Chicken sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and Feta cheese scrambled into three cage-free eggs. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Aztec Omelette
Pork chorizo, fresh jalapeno, avocado, and cilantro folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream and tomato. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Bacado Omelette
Bacon and avocado folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream and green onion. Served with house-made salsa, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Dynamite Veggie White Omelette
Cage-free egg whites, spinach, mushroom, and red & green peppers, topped with house-made salsa and Mozzarella cheese. Served with fruit and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
Our special recipe Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, tomato, and green onion atop a cage-free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.
Barrington Benedict
English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached cage-free eggs, hollandaise, and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes.
Farmer's Market Benedict
English muffin, spinach, mushroom, tomato, artichoke, poached cage-free eggs, and fresh basil hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage-free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers, and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
Avo-Rizo Burrito
A flour tortilla loaded with three cage-free eggs, pork chorizo, avocado, tomato, cilantro and Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream, and house-made green salsa. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Avocado Toast
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula, and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and a fig balsamic drizzle. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, and fruit.
Cassie's Crepes
Scrambled cage-free eggs, avocado, mushrooms, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses wrapped into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Chorizo Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa, and pork chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage-free eggs, any style, and avocado. Served with fruit.
Down Home Biscuits & Gravy
Pork sausage gravy and biscuits. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, and Harbor potatoes.
Habanero Hash & Eggs
Habanero hash prepared in house with pork chorizo, peppers, and onions, topped with Jack & Cheddar cheeses, two cage-free eggs, any style, sour cream and cilantro. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Shakshuka
Moroccan spiced tomato-pepper-onion sauce and spinach with three cage-free eggs poached inside, topped with goat cheese and cilantro. Served with a buttered English muffin and our signature jam.
Southern Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp, bacon, green onion, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and cilantro on a bed of stone-ground grits. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.
Griddle & Other Breakfast
Red Velvet French Toast
Three slices of Red Velvet French Toast swirled with a sweet cream cheese filling, topped with powdered sugar, strawberries, and cream cheese icing
Original Belgian Waffle
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Harbor Signature Pancakes
Our special wheat recipe. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
Blueberry Pancakes
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our signature batter with a swirl of cinnamon filling baked inside, topped with cream cheese icing. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
Sam's Swedish Pancakes
Thin, crepe-like pancakes dusted with powdered sugar. Served with lingonberry butter and lingonberries. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
Classic French Toast
Challah French Toast topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Topped with cream cheese icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
Strawberry Crunch French Toast
Challah French toast topped with house-made strawberry cream cheese, our gourmet Harbor granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
Banana Berry Chia Pudding
House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature jam, fresh strawberries, blueberries, banana, and our gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a wheat English muffin and our signature jam.
Berry-Ola Oatmeal
Old Fashioned Oats topped with fresh blackberries, blueberries, and our gourmet Harbor granola. Served with brown sugar, milk, and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.
Old Fashioned Oatmeal
Old Fashioned Oats served with brown sugar, milk, and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.
Pure Maple Syrup
Lunch
Hot Chicken Pasta Salad
A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.
Door County Chicken Salad
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple, and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam. Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Harbor Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions, and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam. Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Sedona BBQ Salad
Mixed greens, BBQ chicken, avocado, tomato, Jack cheese, jicama, corn, black beans, green onions, fresh basil, cilantro, and tortilla strips, Served with house-made ranch dressing, a buttered English muffin and our signature jam. Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Chicken Pecan Dijon Salad
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, avocado, sugared pecans, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses. Served with honey Dijon dressing, a buttered English muffin and our signature jam. Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
Door County Melt
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple, and pecans with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on grilled multigrain. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes. Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
California Club
Turkey, bacon, Jack cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, and mayonnaise on multigrain. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes. Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Chicken & Avocado Grill
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese, and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes.
Tuna-Cado Melt
House-made all white meat tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion, and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes. Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Spicy Ranch Chicken Burger
A house-made spicy chicken burger on a pretzel bun with melted Pepper Jack cheese, ranch dressing, Frank's RedHot® sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes.
Egg Salad Melt
House-made egg salad, avocado, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing. Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Santa Fe Roll-Up
House-made chicken salad wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with house-made salsa, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and sour cream with a garnish of diced tomato and green onion. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes.
Sides
Rice Side
Rotini Side
Meat Side
Soup Side
Scoop of Meat Salad
Toast Side
1/2 Meat Side
Avocado Side
Berry Cup
Berry Ramekin
Biscuit and Gravy Side
Cheese Grits
Cinnamon Roll
Egg Side
Fruit Cup
Granola Cup
Our special recipe granola; a blend of rolled oats, coconut chips, dried cranberries, blueberries, and tart cherries, pecans, almonds, honey, coconut oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, and pure vanilla extract.
Grits
Grits Supreme Side
Stone-ground grits topped with bacon, tomato, onion, jalapeno and Jack cheese.
Mac and Cheese Side
Potato Supreme Side
Harbor potatoes topped with bacon, green onions, Jack & Cheddar cheeses and sour cream.
Potatoes Side
Pure Maple Syrup
Salsa Side 3oz
Side Salad
Served with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Tomato Slices
Vanilla Yogurt
Veggies Side
Entrees
Red Velvet French Toast
Three slices of Red Velvet French Toast swirled with a sweet cream cheese filling, topped with powdered sugar, strawberries, and cream cheese icing
Veggie Fiesta Omelette
Three cage-free egg whites loaded with black beans, tomato, and spinach, topped with house-made salsa, melted Mozzarella cheese, and fresh avocado. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with jam.
Bacon Bibimbap
White rice surrounded with pickled onions, pickled cucumbers, and a medley of diced bacon, mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, and green onions sauteed in butter and gochujang sauce. Topped with one sunny side up egg, a drizzle of gojchujang sauce, and a garnish of fresh cilantro.
Hot Chicken Pasta Salad
A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.
Entrees
Kid's Breakfast Of Champions
Two mini whole wheat pancakes filled with colorful chocolates. Served with two scrambled eggs, a sausage link and two strips of bacon.
Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
Kid's Pancake
Kid's Rainbow Pancake
Our signature whole wheat pancake filled with colorful chocolates.
Kid's Double Rainbow Pancake
Kid's GF Breakfast Of Champions
Kid's GF Itsy Bitsy
Two small gluten free pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
Kid's GF Pancake
Kid's GF Rainbow Pancake
Kid's French Toast Fingers
Dusted with powdered sugar, served with a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
Kid's Waffle Sampler
Half a Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
Kid's Classic Breakfast
One scrambled egg, Harbor potatoes, half an English muffin and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
Kid's Green Eggs and Ham
Diced ham scrambled into green eggs. Served with Harbor potatoes and half an English muffin.
Kid's Captain Mac
Macaroni and cheese served with fruit.
Kid's Cheesy-dilla
Jack & Cheddar cheese folded into a warm tortilla. Served with Harbor potatoes.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled white bread. Served with potato chips and apple slices.
Kid's Little Chicks
Breaded white meat chicken tenders. Served with potato chips and apple slices.
Kid's Cheese Omelette
Beverages
Breakfast Entrees
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll Breakfast
Gluten free cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, bacon or sausage, and Harbor potatoes.
Gluten-Free Pancakes
Signature GF pancakes created for us by Sweet Ali's Bakery with a delicious blend of brown rice, white rice, sweet rice, and tapioca flours, blended with milk and butter.
Gluten-Free Traditional Breakfast
Two large cage-free eggs, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Matt's Meaty Skillet
Harbor potatoes, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and double portions of bacon, ham, and sausage, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.
Gluten-Free San Antonio Skillet
Harbor potatoes, pork chorizo, bacon, fresh jalapeno, tomato, onion, and Pepper Jack cheese, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.
Gluten-Free Ultimate Skillet
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.
Gluten-Free Aztec Omelette
Pork chorizo, fresh jalapeno, avocado, and cilantro folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream, and tomato. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Bacado Omelette
Bacon and avocado folded into three cage-free eggs, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream, and green onions. Served with house-made salsa, Harbor potatoes, and fruit.
Gluten-Free Dynamite Veggie White Omelette
Cage-free egg whites, spinach, mushroom, red and green peppers, topped with house-made salsa and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Gregg's Chili & Eggs
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili, melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, tomato, and green onion atop a cage-free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Garden Scrambler
Mushrooms, spinach, and tomato, scrambled into three cage-free eggs, topped with Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Joe's Healthy Scrambler
Chicken sausage, spinach, mushrooms, and roasted onion scrambled into cage-free egg whites, topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula, and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style and fruit.
Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa, and pork chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage-free eggs, any style, and avocado. Served with fruit.
Gluten-Free Habanero Hash & Eggs
Habanero hash prepared in house with pork chorizo, peppers, and onions, topped with Jack & Cheddar cheeses, two cage-free eggs, any style, sour cream, and cilantro. Served with fruit.
Gluten-Free Shakshuka
House-made Moroccan spiced tomato-pepper-onion sauce and spinach with three cage-free eggs poached inside, topped with goat cheese and cilantro. Served with fruit.
Gluten-Free Create Omelette
Cage-free three egg omelette with a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Create Skillet
Harbor potatoes with a choice of three ingredients, topped with two cage-free eggs, any style. Served with fruit.
Gluten-Free Create Scrambler
A choice of three ingredients scrambled into three cage-free eggs. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Lunch Entrees
Gluten-Free California Club
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, Jack cheese, and lettuce with mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Tuna-Cado Melt
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion, and Cheddar cheese on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill
Chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese, and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Door County Melt
House-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, pecans, and apples with Jack & Cheddar cheeses and tomato on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Egg Salad Melt
House-made egg salad, avocado, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple, and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
Sides
Gluten-Free Toast
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll
Gluten-Free Mini Pancakes
Gluten-Free Large Cage Free Egg
Gluten-Free Harbor Potatoes
Gluten-Free Shredded Potatoes
Gluten-Free Seasonal Fruit Cup
Gluten-Free Mixed Berry Cup
Gluten-Free Vanilla Yogurt
Gluten-Free Bacon
Gluten-Free Beyond Sausage
Gluten-Free Canadian Bacon
Gluten-Free Cherrywood Bacon
Gluten-Free Sausage Links
Gluten-Free Chicken Sausage
Gluten-Free Turkey Bacon
Gluten-Free Chicken Tortilla Soup
Gluten-Free Chicken Wild Rice Soup
Gluten-Free Tomato Bisque Soup
Gluten-Free Black Bean Chicken Chili Soup
Food
Harbor Granola Sneaky Snack (5oz)
Harbor Granola Bag (10oz)
Jar of House-made Sauces
16oz jar of one of our house-made dressings, jam, salsas or other specialty sauces.
Pound of House-made Meat Salad
Half Pound of House-made Meat Salad
Quart of House-made Soup
Served with oyster crackers.
Bread Loaf
English Muffin Pack
EHC Seasoning Grinder
EHC Pepper Grinder
EHC Salt Grinder
Harbor Pancake Mix
12 oz of Egg Harbor Cafe's Pancake Mix to prepare at home; simply add water! One 12 oz bag will yield approximately twenty 4-inch pancakes.
Beverages
Harbor Roast Coffee Bag
12oz bag of specialty Harbor roast ground Big Shoulders coffee.
Flavored Coffee Bag
12oz bag of ground Door County flavored coffee. Call the location to see what the flavor of the day is!
Fresh Squeezed OJ Gallon
A gallon of our fresh squeezed Orange juice. Made from fresh oranges, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no added sugar, no GMOs.
Fresh Squeezed Strawberry OJ Gallon
A gallon of our most popular drink! Our fresh squeezed orange juice blended with fresh cut strawberries.
Iced Tea Gallon
A gallon of fresh brewed Iced Tea of your choice for you to enjoy at home!
Iced Tea Package
A bag of loose-leaf tea for you to brew at home!
Beverages*
Harbor Roast Coffee
Flavored Coffee of the Day
12oz Orange Juice
12oz Strawberry OJ
Soda
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Hot Tea
12oz 2% Milk
12oz Chocolate Milk
12oz Myracle Mylk
12oz Oat Milk
Hot Chocolate
Mocha Java
12oz Apple Juice
12oz Tomato Juice
8oz Myracle Mylk
Barista*
Cinnamon Bun Latte
Maple Myracle Mocha
Chai Cookie Latte
London Fog Tea Latte
Americano
Espresso diluted with hot water.
Cappuccino
Espresso layered with steamed milk, with the surface topped with foamed milk.
Caramel Macchiato
Steamed milk with caramel syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle.
Chai Tea Latte
A mixture of steamed milk and Masala Chai.
Frozen Coco
Frozen hot chocolate topped with whipped cream.
Gourmet Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk and dark chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle.
Harborccino
A frozen, blended espresso shake.
Honeybee Harborccino
A frozen blend of espresso, milk, local honey, and vanilla, finished with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.
Iced Brown Sugar Latte
Espresso, brown sugar, and oat milk over ice, finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Latte
Espresso mixed with steamed milk.
Matcha Latte
Rishi Matcha with steamed Oat Milk.
Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk and dark chocolate. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Espresso Shot
1 shot of our Harbor Roast espresso, roasted by our award-winning partner, Big Shoulders Coffee.
Add Sauce
Add Syrup
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 2:15 pm
800 N Wells, Chicago, IL 60610