Egg Mania - Bensalem Bensalem

No reviews yet

1961 Street Road

Bensalem, PA 19020

Popular Items

Jetty Rolls
Surti Gotala
Anda Lahori

Egg Samplers

Boil Fry

Boil Fry

$7.99

6x half boiled eggs sautéed in Indian spicy Masala

Egg Katori

Egg Katori

$8.99

6x half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese

Masala Half Fry

Masala Half Fry

$7.99

Indian style sunny side up with Onion, Tomato, Chili and Indian Masala on the top

Jetty Rolls

Jetty Rolls

$8.99

Roll of egg coated tortilla filled with Masala boiled eggs and cheese

Paneer Roll

Paneer Roll

$9.49

Shredded panner cooked with Indian spices, stuffed in tortilla

Chicken Kheema Roll

Chicken Kheema Roll

$9.99

Chicken Kheema rolled in a tortilla with cheese

Scramble Eggs

Scramble Eggs

$3.99
Boiled Eggs

Boiled Eggs

$2.99

2 eggs Hard boiled eggs

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$5.99

Boiled egg salad with onion tomatoes and creamy dressing

Paneer Aachari roll

Paneer Aachari roll

$9.99Out of stock

Spicy and tangy flavored paneer masala wrapped in flat bread, accompanied with mint-mayonnaise.

Masala Aloo Roll

Masala Aloo Roll

$9.99Out of stock

Indian style spicy aloo masala wrapped in flat bread.

Egg Xotica

Surti Gotala

Surti Gotala

$11.99

Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices

Egg Bhurji

Egg Bhurji

$10.99

Scrambled eggs with Veggies and Masala

Egg Curry (Surti Khemo)

Egg Curry (Surti Khemo)

$9.99

Shredded boiled eggs cooked in authentic Tomato based gravy

Lasun Fry

Lasun Fry

$9.99

Sunny side up eggs topped with garlic flavored gravy

Australian Fry

Australian Fry

$10.99

Boiled eggs cooked with tomato gravy topped with cheese

Maniac Curry

Maniac Curry

$9.99

Boiled egg pieces in spicy tomato based gravy

Butterly Delicious

Desi Gotala

Desi Gotala

$14.99

Mixture of sunny side up eggs and Desi Kheemo

Desi Kheemo

Desi Kheemo

$12.99

Authentic Indian style 'boil no keemo' Shredded boiled eggs cooked with Indian masala and veggies

Lachko

Lachko

$14.99

Shredded green bell pepper cooked with cheese and running eggs

Anda Lahori

Anda Lahori

$15.99

Sunny side up eggs with slice boiled egg topped with chef secret gravy

Angoori Fry

Angoori Fry

$15.99

Masala boiled eggs topped with omelet sunny side up combo and finished with creamy white gravy.

Egg Lava Fry

Egg Lava Fry

$14.99

Sunny side up eggs topped with mint chutney flavored boiled eggs and finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.

Boil Tikka

Boil Tikka

$13.99

Sliced boiled eggs in buttery tomato based gravey with strong flavor of garlic and chilly

Goti Fry

Goti Fry

$13.99

Sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy

Egg Paplet

Egg Paplet

$14.99

Cheese and masala boiled eggs stuffed in an omelet topped with mint gravy

Lapeti

Lapeti

$13.99

Semi cooked omelet stuffed with shredded masala boiled eggs and cheese closed in shape of a burrito

Paneer Da Chaska

Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji

$12.99

Shredded panner cooked veggies and Indian masala

Paneer Gotalo

Paneer Gotalo

$12.99

Shredded panner cooked with the Surti Gotalo gravy-no eggs

Cheese Paneer Masala

Cheese Paneer Masala

$13.99

Panner cubes cooked in ginger-garlic, chili topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy

Paneer Lahori

Paneer Lahori

$15.99

Fried paneer fingers topped with chef secret gravy

Paneer Lava Fry

Paneer Lava Fry

$14.99

Diced paneer in mint chutney flavor finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.

Rice

Egg Pulav

Egg Pulav

$10.99

Rice cooked with diced boiled eggs and veggies

Bhurji Rice

Bhurji Rice

$10.99

Scrambled eggs with veggies and rice

Hyderabadi Egg Rice

Hyderabadi Egg Rice

$11.99

Mint flavored egg rice with a tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves

Volcano Biryani

Volcano Biryani

$13.99

Boiled egg rice with an omelet base, centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese

Veg Pulav

Veg Pulav

$9.99

Rice cooked with ginger-garlic, chili, tomato, onions and Indian spices

Paneer Volcano

Paneer Volcano

$14.99

Paneer rice centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese

Jeera Rice

Jeera Rice

$3.99

Plain yellow rice tossed with jeera

Beyond Eggs

Chicken Kheema Pav

Chicken Kheema Pav

$12.99

Parsi style minced chicken served with buns

Tawa Butter Chicken

Tawa Butter Chicken

$13.99

Bold version of traditional butter chicken cooked on Tawa.

Kali Mari Chicken

Kali Mari Chicken

$14.99

Street style curry chicken with a kick of black pepper.

Chakachak Sukha Murg

Chakachak Sukha Murg

$13.99

Chicken cooked in onion, cumin and yogurt topped with mint and coriander.

Eggxtra

Extra Bread (2 Slices)

Extra Bread (2 Slices)

$0.99

Butter toasted sliced white breads

Chapati

Chapati

$1.25

Home-made chapati

Roasted Papad

Roasted Papad

$1.29
Masala Papad

Masala Papad

$1.99

Roasted papad with tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top.

Egg Masala Papad

Egg Masala Papad

$2.99

Roasted papad with shredded white boiled egg, Tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top with a hint of spiciness

Pav

Pav

$0.75
Green Chutney

Green Chutney

$0.99
Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.99

2 eggs scrambled and grilled cheese with side of toast and side of orange juice

Beverages

Cold Coco

Cold Coco

$5.99

Thick chocolate drink with chocolate chips

Rajwadi Coco

Rajwadi Coco

$6.99Out of stock

Thick chocolate drink with ice cream topped with chocolate chips, cashews and chocolate syrup.

Badam shake

Badam shake

$5.99Out of stock

Delicious flavorful milk shake with the goodness of almonds, & saffron.

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Thick mango flavored lassi

Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Thick sweetened yogurt

Rajwadi Lassi

Rajwadi Lassi

$6.99Out of stock

Sweet Lassi with Rose flavored syrup with raisins and pistachios

Masala Chaas (Butter Milk)

Masala Chaas (Butter Milk)

$3.99

Traditional marvadi chaas with a hint of spiciness

Masala Soda

Masala Soda

$2.99

Indian style 'Limbu Soda’

Sweet Lime Soda

Sweet Lime Soda

$2.99
Masala Thumps Up

Masala Thumps Up

$3.49
Masala Coke

Masala Coke

$2.99
Masala Limca

Masala Limca

$3.49
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.49
Soda

Soda

$1.49

(Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite/Club Soda)

Water

Water

$0.99
Indian Soda

Indian Soda

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1961 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
